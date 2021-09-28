Payment solutions Zbooni secures $9.5m as e-commerce booms

DUBAI: Payment solutions provider Zbooni has secured $9.5 million in its latest funding round, on the back of the region’s growing e-commerce scene.

Several regional and international investors participated in the Series A round, including family office March Holding, US-based Enterprise Fund, as well as a few European private investors.

The UAE-based startup provides digital tools for businesses to engage with their customers - including an online invoining function, and other mobile-based applications.

“Our solutions help businesses seamlessly transition into a new era of commerce, offering more relevant ways to sell and interact with customers,” Ramy Assaf, Zbooni founder, said. =

The company, it said in a statement, is seeing strong traction on its mobile seller app and web-based tools.

Zbooni will use the funds to further develop its proprietary commerce technology, as well as hire new talent and expand into new markets.

“We see a massive opportunity in front of us and are excited about helping define the next generation of commerce,” Assaf said.