Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj shows off street style at Paris Fashion Week

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia-based Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj hit the streets of Paris on Monday, just in time for the city’s fashion week.
The style influencer kicked things off with a visit to the Hermes workshop to get a behind-the-scenes tour of how the luxury bags are made and restored, just before the French label celebrated the launch of a new product line, which was announced earlier this year.
Titled Les Mains Hermes, the collection features hand and nail care products. The line boasts a hand cream with white mulberry extract, a nourishing oil for nails and cuticles, a protective base coat, nail enamels in 24 shades, a top coat, and a set of nail files.
Fanj took to Instagram Stories to share footage of the workshop tour, as well as the buzzing post-tour cocktail reception, with her one million followers. She also posted a carousel of photographers on her feed, showing off her outfit for the day.
The influencer and mother-of-two looked chic in Paris in a black-and-green ensemble courtesy of Italian label Bottega Veneta, which she paired with a Hermes bag in a suitably on-trend shade of sharp green.
While she is no stranger to showing off luxury designs in front of street style paparazzi, Fanj also has experience of designing her own accessories and recently worked with Lebanese jewelry label L’Atelier Nawbar on a 1990s-inspired capsule collection of six unique rings.
Titled “Jem Pop,” the vibrant capsule was released in April and is a chic spin on the plastic jewelry trend that has taken over social media feeds as of late.
The six rings in the nostalgic collection are gold-plated statement pieces that are handmade by fine jewelry artisans. Featuring enameling techniques and intricate detailing, the collection drew inspiration from nostalgic ‘90s elements such as cassette tapes, yin-yangs and smiley faces.
Fanj and the L’Atelier Nawbar’s creative directors, sisters Dima and Tania Nawbar, are ‘90s kids who grew up loving and admiring the decade’s trends.
“I remember growing up in the ‘90s and being so inspired by my sisters who were teenagers then and how they dressed,” said Fanj in a released statement. “I own a lot of clothing items and jewelry from the ‘90s that I will never stop wearing,” she added.