You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj shows off street style at Paris Fashion Week

Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj shows off street style at Paris Fashion Week

Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj has attended Paris Fashion Week a number of times. (File/ Getty Images)
Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj has attended Paris Fashion Week a number of times. (File/ Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mjsxv

Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj shows off street style at Paris Fashion Week

Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj has attended Paris Fashion Week a number of times. (File/ Getty Images)Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj has attended Paris Fashion Week a number of times. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia-based Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj hit the streets of Paris on Monday, just in time for the city’s fashion week.

The style influencer kicked things off with a visit to the Hermes workshop to get a behind-the-scenes tour of how the luxury bags are made and restored, just before the French label celebrated the launch of a new product line, which was announced earlier this year.

Titled Les Mains Hermes, the collection features hand and nail care products. The line boasts a hand cream with white mulberry extract, a nourishing oil for nails and cuticles, a protective base coat, nail enamels in 24 shades, a top coat, and a set of nail files.

Fanj took to Instagram Stories to share footage of the workshop tour, as well as the buzzing post-tour cocktail reception, with her one million followers. She also posted a carousel of photographers on her feed, showing off her outfit for the day.

The influencer and mother-of-two looked chic in Paris in a black-and-green ensemble courtesy of Italian label Bottega Veneta, which she paired with a Hermes bag in a suitably on-trend shade of sharp green.

While she is no stranger to showing off luxury designs in front of street style paparazzi, Fanj also has experience of designing her own accessories and recently worked with Lebanese jewelry label L’Atelier Nawbar on a 1990s-inspired capsule collection of six unique rings.

Titled “Jem Pop,” the vibrant capsule was released in April and is a chic spin on the plastic jewelry trend that has taken over social media feeds as of late.

The six rings in the nostalgic collection are gold-plated statement pieces that are handmade by fine jewelry artisans. Featuring enameling techniques and intricate detailing, the collection drew inspiration from nostalgic ‘90s elements such as cassette tapes, yin-yangs and smiley faces.

Fanj and the L’Atelier Nawbar’s creative directors, sisters Dima and Tania Nawbar, are ‘90s kids who grew up loving and admiring the decade’s trends.

“I remember growing up in the ‘90s and being so inspired by my sisters who were teenagers then and how they dressed,” said Fanj in a released statement. “I own a lot of clothing items and jewelry from the ‘90s that I will never stop wearing,” she added.

Topics: Paris Fashion Week Nathalie Fanj

Food trends to spot in 2022: Seasonal offerings, healthy choices and more

As time flies by and we near the end of 2021, those in the food and beverage industry are beginning to anticipate what’s in the pipeline for 2022. (Instagram: @CASSETTE)
As time flies by and we near the end of 2021, those in the food and beverage industry are beginning to anticipate what’s in the pipeline for 2022. (Instagram: @CASSETTE)
Updated 30 min 14 sec ago
Haider Madani

Food trends to spot in 2022: Seasonal offerings, healthy choices and more

As time flies by and we near the end of 2021, those in the food and beverage industry are beginning to anticipate what’s in the pipeline for 2022. (Instagram: @CASSETTE)
Updated 30 min 14 sec ago
Haider Madani

Haider Madani is one of the co-owners and founder of Cassette, a creative hub and café in Dubai’s Al Quoz.

DUBAI: As time flies by and we near the end of 2021, those in the food and beverage industry are beginning to anticipate what’s in the pipeline for 2022. From trends to get on board with and trends to ditch to shifts in produce sourcing, ingredients and people’s dining habits, there are a few key changes bubbling behind the scenes that are set to become the norm when the new year comes.  

At Cassette, we have always aligned our offering with what our customers want, while staying true to our ethos of providing an artistic hub for great food, coffee and vibe. 2022 will be no different, but here are 3 trends you’ll see at our café, the UAE and beyond.

Haider Madani is one of the co-owners and founder of Cassette, a creative hub and café in Dubai’s Al Quoz. (Supplied)

Seasonal is key

As owners and operators of restaurants, cafés and eateries in the UAE, we have a duty of care to support local producers and farmers by using seasonal produce as much as possible. This will become even more important as we head into 2022, with increased efforts being put on organic, sustainably-grown seasonal produce within farms and greenhouses — something we all need to get behind in order for the region’s “farm to table” revolution to take flight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CASSETTE (@cassettedxb)

Nutrient-rich menus

Perhaps another ongoing trend is that people have become more balanced in their eating habits and as a result, how they approach dining out. At Cassette, we are often asked about the calorie count in dishes, which we have readily on-hand to share. This allows our diners to make choices that fit with their lifestyle without having to compromise on a tasty and memorable dining experience.

With this in mind, restaurants and cafes need to rethink how they cater to these changes, particularly when it comes to offering diverse menus with plenty of healthy options. The past two years have been about compromise and balance in all aspects of life — with food being no exception to this rule.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CASSETTE (@cassettedxb)

Bring back favorites

Everyone has a family recipe, passed on from generation to generation and shaped into a core dish loved by all. Restaurants and cafés are no different. All food and beverage outlets – whether it’s a fine dining restaurant or a hole-in-the-wall establishment – have dishes that bring people back time and time again.

While fleeting trends will always have their place in the food world (I’m talking cronuts and croffles), it’s the reliable menu staples that are most important to retain customers and help form a loyal community that will make your restaurant or café their own.

One way to celebrate the creativity of your culinary talent in the kitchen is through a rotation menu of weekly specials. At Cassette, we use our specials to shake things up and see what flavor combinations and ingredients are resonating with people at the moment. For example, a humble yet flavor-packed duck sandwich on a weekly specials menu received so much hype that we left it on the menu for a second week, showing that your customer’s feedback should be a guiding light as you move into 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CASSETTE (@cassettedxb)

Topics: Food Health trends UAE Gulf

Saudi-led fashion label Ramzen presents new collection in Milan

Saudi-led fashion label Ramzen presents new collection in Milan
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi-led fashion label Ramzen presents new collection in Milan

Saudi-led fashion label Ramzen presents new collection in Milan
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi fashion house Ramzen presented its Spring/Summer 2022 collection this week on the sidelines of Milan Fashion Week. 

The collection, according to the brand, celebrates “Gioia di Vivere” which means “the Joy of Life.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R A M Z E N (@ramzenworld)

The brand’s new offerings for women and men feature luxurious, contemporary designs in bright colors. 

The show was inspired by the new Italy-based brand’s shared “global experience of joy after a difficult time of sacrifice.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R A M Z E N (@ramzenworld)

Earlier this month, the label, who’s designer and creative director is Abdul Al-Romaizan, announced that the US pop singer Jack Gilinsky was selected to be the face of men’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign. 

The fashion house’s first collection was released for Fall/Winter 2021. It featured casual and formal designs that are inspired by the 80s.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R A M Z E N (@ramzenworld)

Al-Romaizan’s brand offers fashion and lifestyle products that are inspired by his early-80s childhood. 

Al-Romaizan was born in Saudi Arabia, raised in Milan and studied in the US.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R A M Z E N (@ramzenworld)

“I am driven by passion and filled with optimism as we prepare to unveil this collection, which honors my heritage as well as the current vision for Saudi Arabia,” said Al-Romaizan in a statement ahead of his show. 

“Arab men are powerfully discriminating and elegant in both attitude and appearance; Saudi women were among the first to dress in haute couture, and they have a commanding presence in the fashion and beauty industry worldwide,” he added. “I am fully devoted to defying their expectations for quality of construction, elegance and sheer uniqueness, while offering men and women the world over contemporary evening wear unlike anything they’ve ever worn.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R A M Z E N (@ramzenworld)

According to the label’s website, Ramzen is the first European fashion house to be run by a Saudi designer, “and its debut represents the realization of a long-held dream for Al-Romaizan.”

Topics: Ramzen

Sotheby’s to present jewelry, art by creatives in the UAE

Sotheby’s to present jewelry, art by creatives in the UAE
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

Sotheby’s to present jewelry, art by creatives in the UAE

Sotheby’s to present jewelry, art by creatives in the UAE
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Auction house Sotheby’s is set to showcase jewelry and artworks crafted by talents in the UAE at a Dubai exhibition titled “Made in the Emirates,” from Oct. 4 to 7.  

Katia Nounou-Boueiz, head of Sotheby’s UAE, said in a statement: “The exhibition brings the best of the Emirates under one roof at the same time as our international auction highlights, in a curated one-stop destination for lovers of art and jewelry alike.”

Promise Me Perfection rings, set with a 0.72-carat tourmaline or a 0.70-carat topaz with diamonds, HASHI. (Supplied)

The jewelry houses being showcased are Savolinna, Gafla, YATAGHAN, Misk, Susana Martins and HASHI, all of whose collections are crafted in Dubai. 

The pieces bring together a range of design influences, from reimagined traditional Emirati symbols and motifs to modern takes on art deco. 

Athier, Cats & Dogs (est. £3,000-4,000). (Supplied)

The artists on view are represented by Engage101, a platform centered around a quarterly sale of non-gallery represented artists based in the Gulf. 

The mission of the co-founders, Munira Al-Sayegh and writer Gaith Abdulla, is to connect emerging artists with collectors and elevate the voice of the arts scene from the region, according to a released statement.

Topics: Sotheby’s

Bella Hadid stars in Lanvin’s latest campaign

Bella Hadid stars in Lanvin’s latest campaign
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

Bella Hadid stars in Lanvin’s latest campaign

Bella Hadid stars in Lanvin’s latest campaign
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Palestinian–Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid has landed a new campaign. 

The 24-year-old catwalk icon was selected to star in French high fashion house Lanvin’s Fall/Winter 2021 campaign, which was lensed by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

The campaign images, released this week, show Hadid wearing three different outfits: A high-neck dress featuring colorful prints, a black number with knee-high boots and sheer sleeves, and a cream suit accessorized with an oversized black belt.    

For the show, styled by creative director Bruno Sialell, the model debuted a straight bob haircut. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LANVIN (@lanvinofficial)

The images, which Hadid shared with her 46.1 million Instagram followers, feature artworks by contemporary US artist James Rosenquist. 

These include the creative’s 1966 “Yellow Applause,” his 1981 “Ultra Tech,” the 1963 “Morning Sun” and his 2004 “Through a Glass Ceiling” art. 

Hadid starred alongside French singer Luv Resval in the campaign.

Despite being an in-demand model, Hadid recently opened up about the pressure she felt to publicly project a wild image early in her modeling career.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine for its September 2021 issue, Hadid, who made her runway debut aged 17, said: “It’s like there were two Bellas — me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and ‘Bella Hadid’ the alter ego, who was, I dunno, a… who goes out every night (sic).

“I have insane social anxiety! Partying is not my thing, but I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that’s all people wanted from me,” added Hadid, who is the daughter of property developer Mohamed Hadid and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid. 

The fashion icon has walked runways for world-famous brands, including Off-White, Miu Miu, Mugler, Boss, Versace, Fendi, Max Mara, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Jean-Paul Gaultier and many more. 

Despite her busy schedule, the model took time out in September to wish her baby niece a happy first birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with… I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!” Bella posted on Instagram earlier this month, alongside a carousel of photos featuring the now-one-year-old, who is the daughter of Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik.

Topics: Bella Hadid Lanvin

MDLBEAST, Saudi Music Commission join forces for music conference in Riyadh

MDLBEAST, Saudi Music Commission join forces for music conference in Riyadh
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

MDLBEAST, Saudi Music Commission join forces for music conference in Riyadh

MDLBEAST, Saudi Music Commission join forces for music conference in Riyadh
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: MDLBEAST and the Saudi Music Commission have partnered to present XP; a three-day music event with a conference and nightlife events in Riyadh.  

Set to run from Dec. 13-15, the event will feature roundtables, networking opportunities, and music activations.

The event will take place just before the SOUNDSTORM music featival, set to take place in Riyadh from De. 16-19.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @mdlbeast

 

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, said: “XP is a first for the region and will serve as the foundation for a thriving music industry across the Middle East. Providing a platform to authenticate and further build the music industry in the region, local and international guests will be embraced by the wealth of possibility offered by this exciting new market over the three days. Through XP, we aim to join the global conversation, and by hosting such an event we will continue to build & accelerate the music infrastructure across the region.”

XP is a three-day music event with a conference and nightlife events in Riyadh. (Supplied)

The event aims to build a foundation for talent development in the region, encourage research into the development of a sustainable music ecosystem, and initiate dialogue around music, mental health, wellbeing, and diversity in the industry.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @mdlbeast

 

Nada Alhelabi, XP program director, added: “Through these conversations, we want it to inspire future generations to consider a career in the industry and promote music as a vehicle for job creation and innovation, making it a sustainable industry from which they can profit. A big focus for us is promoting diversity, wellbeing, and fair working conditions to empower females and give a voice to minority groups within the industry.”

The full schedule of events is set to be released closer to the date.

Topics: MDLBeast Saudi music commission

Latest updates

Higher oil prices, widespread vaccine roll-out to drive Saudi Arabia’s economic rebound: S&P
Higher oil prices, widespread vaccine roll-out to drive Saudi Arabia’s economic rebound: S&P
Macron tells Europe to ‘stop being naive’ after France signs defense deal with Greece
Macron tells Europe to ‘stop being naive’ after France signs defense deal with Greece
Anghami recruits ex-Amazon director and Souq.com CCO Ghobrial
Anghami recruits ex-Amazon director and Souq.com CCO Ghobrial
Goldman cuts China growth forecasts as power cuts start to bite
Goldman cuts China growth forecasts as power cuts start to bite
Iran’s Eslami in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks – report
Iran’s Eslami in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks – report

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.