Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off in three days, here is what you need to know

The UAE became the first Arab country to organize this global event when it beat four other countries – Turkey, Brazil, Thailand and Russia – in 2013 for the right to host Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Updated 28 September 2021
Farah Heiba

  • Organizers of the Dubai expo hope to attract 25 million visits
  • People with special needs can get a free entry ticket to the Expo site
DUBAI: With only three days until launch, Expo 2020 Dubai is ready to welcome on Oct. 1 visitors to the Arab World’s largest global gathering to date.

Expos are among the biggest international events that take place every five years, where this year’s 191 participating countries, businesses and individuals from across the globe gather to explore, innovate, discuss, and share ideas and experiences.

The UAE became the first Arab country to organize this global event when it beat four other countries – Turkey, Brazil, Thailand and Russia – in 2013 for the right to host Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Expo’s logo is inspired by an ancient ring dating back to the Iron Age, which was recovered from an archeological site discovered by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Organizers of the Dubai expo hope to attract 25 million visits during the duration of the event, despite the complexities posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Expo 2020 Dubai site covers an area of 4.38 square-kilometers of the Dubai South District, near the Al-Maktoum International Airport. It is also divided into three thematic districts: Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

The 15,000- square-meter UAE pavilion, designed by renowned architect and engineer Dr. Santiago Calatrava, will be the biggest while Saudi Arabia’s 13,059- square-meter pavilion comes next.

Organizers have taken precautions to ensure safety and health of participants and visitors to the expo, thus requiring visitors aged 18 and above to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Non-vaccinated visitors who have not been tested meanwhile can use the coronavirus testing facility adjacent to the site.

People with special needs can visit the site for free, while their companions would be given a 50 percent discount for their tickets.

