Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved license for the National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom.

The Cabinet also authorized the finance minister to decide on any subsequent request to open other branches of the bank in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The weekly meeting also approved the regulation of Digital Content Council, and the cancelation of the National Committee for the Regulation of Ethical Content and Information Technology.

The Cabinet also endorsed the final account for the Agricultural Development Fund for a previous fiscal year.

Topics: business banking

RIYADH: OPEC's secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo is bullish on oil recovery and sees demand to pick up over the next few years.

"Energy and oil demand have picked up significantly in 2021, after the massive drop in 2020, and continued expansion is forecast for the longer-term," Barkindo wrote today in the group's World Oil Outllok (WOO).

"Non- OPEC liquids supply is projected to rise from 62.9 mb/d in 2020 to 70.4 mb/d in 2026, the key contributors to growth are the US, Brazil, Russia, Guyana, Canada, Kazakhstan, Norway and Qatar," OPEC's  Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in a virtual press conference.

Topics: Oil OPEC

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), has signed agreements with Thenamaris LNG Inc. and Exmar Marine NV to hire a total of four vessels to transport ammonia produced by the company.

Topics: ma'aden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund (TDF) signed two financing agreements with Dallah Al-Baraka Group and Dallah Real Estate Company, to develop a tourism project at the Durrat Al-Arous resort in Jeddah, accordign to an emailed statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets dropped over 0.1 percent in August, according to newly-released figures.

Data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed the assets, which measures its ability to support its dollar-pegged assets, falling to 1.64 trillion riyals in August from the month before.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topics: #sama

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is stepping up its efforts to counter monopolistic practices and ensure transparency and promote healthy competition in the Kingdom’s business sector. 

The General Authority for Competition and the Authority of Spending Efficiency and Government Projects on Tuesday signed a memorandum to enhance coordination among all government bodies to help build the Saudi economy in line with the Vision 2030.

Abdulaziz Alzoom, governor of the competition authority, said the step aims to boost coordination between the two bodies to work together to curb monopolistic practices in the business sector.

Abdul Razzag Al-Aujan, chief of the Authority of Spending Efficiency and Government Projects, said under the agreement the two entities will exchange information to ensure healthy business practices in Saudi Arabia.

 

 

 

Topics: Vision 2030 Competition Monopoly

