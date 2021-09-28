Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved license for the National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom.

The Cabinet also authorized the finance minister to decide on any subsequent request to open other branches of the bank in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The weekly meeting also approved the regulation of Digital Content Council, and the cancelation of the National Committee for the Regulation of Ethical Content and Information Technology.

The Cabinet also endorsed the final account for the Agricultural Development Fund for a previous fiscal year.