Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal ‘strangest thing I’ve worked on’

Microsoft in August 2020 began talks on the proposed acquisition but the deal collapsed by September. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Microsoft's near-acquisition of social media app TikTok last year was the “strangest thing I’ve ever worked on,” Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said
Reuters

LONDON: Microsoft Corp’s near-acquisition of social media app TikTok last year was the “strangest thing I’ve ever worked on,” Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said on Monday.
TikTok had been ordered by then-US President Donald Trump to separate its US version from Chinese parent ByteDance because of national security concerns about the collection of US users’ data. Microsoft in August 2020 began talks on the proposed acquisition but the deal collapsed by September.
Trump’s divestment push ended by the time he left office in January and no potential suitor ending up acquiring TikTok.
Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Nadella said he was looking forward to bringing Microsoft’s security, child safety and cloud expertise to TikTok.
“It’s unbelievable,” Nadella said of the experience during an on-stage interview. “I learned so many things about so much and so many people. First of all, TikTok came to us. We didn’t go to TikTok.”
“TikTok was caught in between a lot of things happening across two capitals,” Nadella continued. “President Trump had a particular point of view of what he was trying to get done there, and then it just dropped off. The [US government] had a particular set of requirements and then it just disappeared.”
Nadella said what attracted ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming to Microsoft was the US company’s services related to content moderation and child safety, developed through products included in Xbox video gaming tools and on business social network LinkedIn.
ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nadella said he has no idea whether the US is still pushing for a deal under President Joe Biden. The Biden administration has said it is reviewing the national security concerns.
“At this point, I’m happy with what I have,” Nadella said.
He also expressed support for greater government regulation of cryptocurrency rules, which could stifle ransomware attacks since the ransoms often flow through opaque systems.

Topics: Microsoft TikTok The United States

  • Social media firms must do more to stop advertising "dodgy financial promotions," says Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
LONDON: Social media firms must do more to stop advertising "dodgy financial promotions" that fuel a surge in fraud or face action, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.
"We are putting them on notice that we expect them to be involved in this process of protecting the community," the FCA's head of enforcement Mark Steward told the watchdog's annual meeting.
He gave no specific examples of what he described as the adverts "feeding social media with dodgy financial promotions", but financial fraud has rocketed, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, as more consumers shop online and try digital banking and investing.
Google has prohibited investment ads that are not FCA-authorised - including for gold and cryptocurrencies - since Sept. 6 this year.
Steward said the FCA was pleased by the Google action.
"We can see it having an impact already in curtailing the increase in suspicious financial promotions on Google searches," he said.
"We are talking to all social media firms about this and it's important that all of them change their processes and procedures otherwise we will have to take action," Steward added.
The tech firms have said they are investing in fraud prevention and collaborating with the government and regulators.

Advocacy group calls on EU states to provide safe passage for Afghan journalists

Advocacy group calls on EU states to provide safe passage for Afghan journalists
Arab News

  • The Committee to Protect Journalists has been voicing concerns about the safety of Afghan journalists, reporters and media workers
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists on Monday called on EU states to provide safe passage for fleeing Afghan journalists and commit to helping them resettle in the EU.

Tom Gibson, the CPJ’s EU representative, highlighted that “journalists fleeing Afghanistan have received far too little support from governments around the world and their safe passage must now become a political priority.

“EU member states must make clear commitments to Afghan journalists fleeing persecution, including concrete and collaborative strategies for their evacuation and resettlement. The EU has a duty not to turn the other way,” he added.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, the CPJ has been voicing concerns about the safety of Afghan journalists, reporters and media workers.

Recently, Afghan journalist Mohammed Ali Ahmadi was shot and injured in the capital Kabul for his work as a media professional. Similarly, a week earlier, Taliban fighters raided the homes of two journalists and seized cars, desktop computers and a licensed weapon from one of the houses.

The Taliban also raided the homes of three Deutsche Welle journalists in Afghanistan the week before, shooting dead a relative of a DW reporter and severely injuring another while attempting to track him down.

While EU member states, the UK and the US vowed to provide a safe passage for Afghan journalists, they are yet to voice clear commitments to aid in the resettling of high-risk Afghans in their own countries.

Topics: Afghanistan EU

Anghami recruits ex-Amazon director and Souq.com CCO Ghobrial

Anghami recruits ex-Amazon director and Souq.com CCO Ghobrial
Arab News

  • New chief operating and strategy officer will bring leadership skills to regional music streaming company
Arab News

DUBAI: Music streaming company Anghami has appointed ex-Amazon director of marketplace expansion and former chief commercial officer of Souq.com Mary Ghobrial as its new chief operating and strategy officer.

Ghobrial has more than 25 years of experience in building brands. Throughout her career, she has developed many new products within various sectors, such as fast-moving consumer goods, entertainment and online shopping.

“As Anghami prepares for listing on NASDAQ in Q4 ‘21, we are happy to raise the bar with a hire like Ghobrial, who will help us to scale and will bring many of the Amazon leadership skills. What is unique about her is that she also has the experience of a startup like Souq while being an extremely creative tech leader,” said Elie Habib, chief technology officer and co-founder of Anghami.

In her role at Amazon, Ghobrial led initiatives that enabled global selling partners to sell across the Middle East and North Africa and empowered local entrepreneurs to sell globally.

During her time with Souq.com, Ghobrial built up the regional retail company across many categories, including advertising sales, peak events and brand marketing. She was also instrumental in creating many of the events Souq.com became synonymous with in the region, including “White Friday” and “Singles Day.”

Prior to Souq and Amazon, Ghobrial led business development for Prodea Systems with leading telecommunication companies in the MENA region, Turkey, Asia and Africa. Her principal role was negotiating with all major studios in Hollywood, Bollywood and the Arab world for the digital on-demand rights to all new movies and original programming. She also helped build the Showtime brand across the region, leading the company’s advertising strategy and new product development.

“I am so happy to be back to the entertainment world, but more importantly to be part of building this amazing Arabic brand and scaling it further,” said Ghobrial.

Topics: Anghami

Instagram pausing Instagram Kids after pushback

Instagram pausing Instagram Kids after pushback
  • Instagram puts Instagram kids on hold so it can address concerns about the vulnerability of younger users
  • The company instead will be expanding opt-in parental supervision tools to teen accounts of those 13 and older.
LONDON: Instagram is putting a hold on the development of Instagram kids, geared toward children under 13, so it can address concerns about the vulnerability of younger users.
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, wrote in a blog post Monday that a delay will give the company time to “work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today.”
The announcement follows a withering series by the Wall Street Journal, which reported that Facebook was aware that the use of Instagram by some teenage girls led to mental health issues and anxiety.
Yet the development of Instagram for a younger audience was met with broader push back almost immediately.
Josh Golin, executive director of children’s digital advocacy group Fairplay, urged the company to permanently pull the plug on the app.
“We urge Facebook to use this ‘pause’ to actually engage with the independent child development experts who understand how Instagram will undermine young children’s wellbeing,” he said in a prepared statement.
Facebook announced the development of Instagram for kids in March, saying at the time that it was “exploring a parent-controlled experience.” The push back was almost immediate and in May, a bipartisan group of 44 attorneys general wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to abandon the project, citing the well being of children.
They cited increased cyberbullying, possible vulnerability to online predators, and what they called Facebook’s “checkered record” in protecting children on its platforms. Facebook faced similar criticism in 2017 when it launched the Messenger Kids app, touted as a way for children to chat with family members and friends approved by parents.
While concerns about Instagram for kids is ongoing, Mosseri said that Instagram believes it’s better for children under 13 to have a specific platform for age-appropriate content, and that other companies like TikTok and YouTube have app versions for that age group.
“We firmly believe that it’s better for parents to have the option to give their children access to a version of Instagram that is designed for them — where parents can supervise and control their experience — than relying on an app’s ability to verify the age of kids who are too young to have an ID,” he wrote.
Mosseri said that Instagram for kids is meant for those between the ages of 10 and 12, not younger. It will require parental permission to join, be ad free, and will include age-appropriate content and features. Parents will be able to supervise the time their children spend on the app, oversee who can message them, who can follow them and who they can follow.
While work is being paused on Instagram Kids, the company will be expanding opt-in parental supervision tools to teen accounts of those 13 and older. More details on these tools will be disclosed in the coming months, Mosseri said.

YouTube launches music charts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE

YouTube launches music charts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE
Arab News

  • New feature, website will list hottest, most popular songs in trio of countries
Arab News

DUBAI: YouTube has announced the launch of YouTube Charts, a collection of the top songs and artists in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.

Starting on Sept. 29, the charts will be released on a weekly basis offering the Arabic music industry a more streamlined and transparent approach to measuring the popularity of its tunes.

Liliana Abudalo, YouTube’s head of music for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “I have seen firsthand the impact YouTube has had on the Arabic music industry. There has been a great shift in how artists release their work in terms of production and promotion on YouTube.

“YouTube Charts will help emerging and established artists highlight their success, and with more than 2 billion monthly logged-in users it will offer a more holistic representation of a song’s performance,” she added.

Over the years, YouTube has partnered with key music labels in the region to provide them with the tools and knowledge to help grow their music business on the platform. As of August, there were 170 music channels in MENA with more than 1 million subscribers, compared to only 18 in August 2017 – a growth of 800 percent in four years.

Liliana Abudalo, YouTube’s head of music for the Middle East and North Africa region. (Supplied)

Moe Hamzeh, managing director of Warner Music Middle East, said: “YouTube Music charts is a great platform for our artists here in the Middle East. It’s a way for fans to see at a glance which songs are popping across the region, and we hope that leads to them discovering more about the artists behind the songs and the rest of their music, and that’s another tool to help us build our artists’ careers.”

The top songs list in YouTube Charts will rank up to 100 tunes based on a number of factors such as streams on YouTube Music, views on a song’s video on YouTube, and how often a song is used in user-generated content on YouTube.

Three of the YouTube Charts will consist of the top 100 songs, artists, and music videos played on the platform over a seven-day period, along with a fourth tracking the top 20 newest and hottest music trends.

The charts will be updated every week on Sunday and will be available on YouTube Music as well as at charts.youtube.com.

Topics: Youtube

