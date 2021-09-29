You are here

PIF-backed Lucid to start deliveries of EVs with range exceeding Tesla's in October

PIF-backed Lucid to start deliveries of EVs with range exceeding Tesla’s in October
People test drive Dream Edition P and Dream Edition R electric vehicles at the Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, US September 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

PIF-backed Lucid to start deliveries of EVs with range exceeding Tesla’s in October

PIF-backed Lucid to start deliveries of EVs with range exceeding Tesla’s in October
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

CASA GRANDE, Arizona: US startup Lucid Group Inc. said on Tuesday it will start delivering luxury electric sedans with a Tesla-beating driving range in late October, posing a major challenge to the market leader whose sales of premium models have stagnated.
The California-based Lucid began production of its long-delayed Lucid Air cars at its Arizona factory on Tuesday, and said it aims to ramp plant’s capacity up to 90,000 vehicles per annum in the next two years.
The top-end Lucid Air Dream Edition will be available in late October, followed by less expensive models: Grand Touring, Touring and Air Pure. The company said it has received more than 13,000 reservations for Lucid Air models, and it has increased the planned total production of the Lucid Air Dream Edition to 520 vehicles.
A version of the Lucid Air Dream Edition, priced at $169,000, received an official US government rating of a 520-mile (837 km) driving range, over 100 miles more than its closest rival, Tesla’s Model S, which is priced at $89,990. The higher range helped lead to a 23 percent jump in Lucid’s shares this month.
Speaking at the production site, Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson, a former chief engineer on the Tesla Model S, said his company’s cars have an advantage in battery technology and costs over the Model S.
“We’ve ridden customers of the fear of range anxiety,” he said. “The next big obstacle is cost effectiveness of electric cars. We’ve got to get the cost down.”
He said the Air Pure, the least expensive version with a price tag of $77,400, will go into production late next year.

Execution challenge

The company, founded in 2007, received funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2018 before going public via a shell company in July.
“(20)17 and (20)18 were brutal. The company was in a parlous state. And then I’ve got to say, we met a perfect partner,” he said.
Rawlinson, who left Tesla in 2012, faces tasks similar to those of Tesla in its early days, including how to address manufacturing challenges and scale up production.
“I think the big challenge for Lucid will be execution,” said Sam Abuelsamid, a principal analyst at Guidehouse Insights. “I think that they have a very good car. It’s very attractive.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in June that Tesla has canceled its plan to launch a Model S Plaid+, with a target driving range of 520 miles, saying the Model S Plaid itself is “just so good.”
Musk reiterated this month that “production is hard.”
“Production with positive cash flow is extremely hard,” he said, citing carmakers’ razor-thin margins.
Tesla’s combined sales of Model S and Model X luxury models stood at only 1,890 in the second quarter of this year, down from 22,300 during the same period three years ago. Tesla does not break out figures for the two high-end models.
“The Model S doesn’t look fundamentally different from a Model S nine years ago,” Abuelsamid said. “In the premium market, customers are looking for the latest and greatest.”
Musk in October 2020 cut the price of its Model S, shortly after Lucid announced the pricing of its base model. “The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled,” he tweeted at that time.
Electric vehicle maker Rivian, backed by Amazon.com Inc. and now preparing for a public stock listing.
That move came ahead of similar expected moves by Tesla, General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co.

Topics: Public Investment Fund Tesla Lucid

Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows

Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows

Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Commercial banks’ claims on the private sector grew by SR10.96 billion ($2.9 billion) to reach SR1,956.29 billion ($521.54 billion) in August, according to data released by SAMA.

This rise represents a month-on-month increase of 0.56 percent, the figures revealed, with a quarterly growth rate of 3.33 percent. 

Saudi central bank data also showed a  SR2.10billion drop in commercial banks’ assets by — a 0.1 percent decline from July.

The assets were valued at SR3,116.64 billion in August, down from SR3,118.75 billion in July.

The quarterly growth rate was 2.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

Topics: Banks

Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA

Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA

Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA
  • Total contracts reached 22,121 worth SR10.12 billion in August of 2020
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: More Saudis have taken out new mortgages in August after a slight pick up in lending witnessed in July, official data showed.

Saudi new residential real estate financing contracts reached over 27,000 worth SR13.3 billion ($3.5 billion) for individuals in August, up from a month ago and also from the same month last year, according to the Saudi Central Bank data.

Total contracts reached 22,121 worth SR10.12 billion in August of 2020.

Saudi banks lent SR98.4 billion for residential mortgages in the first eight months of 2021 while financial institutions lent SR2.6 billion.

Saudi financial institutions and banks lent SR79.9 billion in the first eight months of the year for villas, while SR16.6 billion were lent for apartments.

Financing for residential villas amounted to 78 percent of the total financing at a value of SR10.34 billion during August compared to SR6.7 billion in July.

Residential apartments amounted to18 percent at about SR2.46 billion during August compared to SR1.5 billion in July.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy mortgage SAMA

Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content

Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content

Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content
  • Digital Content Council to receive funding for 36 initiatives to promote the sector
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will allocate SR4.2 billion ($1.2 billion) to develop local digital content industry.

The decision follows the Cabinet’s approval of establishment of the Digital Content Council on Tuesday.

The new entity will be responsible for taking initiatives to promote the fast-growing digital content industry of the Kingdom.

The council will receive funding for 36 initiatives aimed at developing skills and creating more jobs in areas such as video gaming, video production and digital advertising, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Digital Content Council Vision 2030

UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round

UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round
Updated 38 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round

UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round
Updated 38 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE-based PropTech and peer-to-peer home booking platform Nomad Homes, has successfully raised $20 million in its latest funding round, MAGNiTT reported.

The Series A round was co-led by 01 Advisors and the Spruce House Partnership, a New York-based investment partnership.

Goodwater Capital, HighSage Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Partech, Class 5 Global, Precursor Ventures, Alta Park Capital, and an undisclosed multibillion-dollar crossover fund, among new, existing and key angel investors also participated in the round.

Nomad Homes operates in Paris and Dubai and will use the new funding to accelerate its expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, specifically in southern Europe.

The company will continue to invest heavily in its technology and offer additional products and services to offer a “one-stop” shop for everything related to the home.

Nomad Homes was launched in 2020 by Helen Chen, Dan Piehler, and Damien Drap to enable buyers through their seamless and multi-integrated platform, to find and buy their ideal home, with the support of localized customer service experts.

Topics: funding UAE Investment expansion

100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017

100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017
Updated 56 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017

100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017
Updated 56 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A scheme that pays transport costs for Saudi women traveling to work has helped 100,000 females since its inception in 2017, Okaz reported.

Under the Wusool program, women can receive an 80 percent discount on the cost of each trip to work, up to SR1,100 ($293) a month for those with a monthly wage not exceeding SR6,000, and SR800 for workers earning between SR6,001 and SR8,000.

The scheme is run by the government’s Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), and it provides women in the private sector subsidized high-quality, safe, and secure travel-to-work services, in partnership with taxi companies, through licensed smart apps.

The duration of benefiting from the scheme has been extended to 24 months instead of 12 months.

Topics: Wusool program Human Resources Development Fund

