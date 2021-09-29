You are here

Competition Authority to investigate possible law breach in advertising sector

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's competition authority has launched an investigation into whether two institutions colluded to break rules around bidding for government contracts.

The General Authority for Competition will look into whether two businesses in the advertising sector violated competition law.

In a separate development, the body is set to investigate competition problems in the poultry sector. 

Topics: General Authority for Competition

Swiss bank closes its office in Lebanon due to economic crisis

RIYADH: Swiss bank Julius Baer will close its office in Beirut, due to the ongoing economic crisis affecting the country, according to information obtained by Asharq Business.

Closing Julius Baer’s office in the Lebanese capital is a “strategic commercial decision that takes into account the difficult conditions that Lebanon is witnessing,” the bank disclosed in an email, stressing that the decision was not taken to save costs.

The Swiss bank stressed that this step will not have any impact on its existing customers, as the bank will continue to serve them and cover the Lebanese market, but without a direct presence.

The bank will continue to serve its clients and manage their financial arrangements from its headquarters in Zurich.

All employees in the Lebanon office will be transferred to Switzerland, according to Asharq, and clients must sign a document approving the transfer of their operations from Beirut to Zurich.

Despite the current situation in Lebanon, the ancient Swiss bank, founded in 1890, emphasized the importance of the Mediterranean country as a profitable market.

Topics: banking Lebanon JULIUS BAER

Saudi banks' claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows

Commercial banks’ claims on the private sector grew by SR10.96 billion ($2.9 billion) to reach SR1,956.29 billion ($521.54 billion) in August, according to data released by SAMA.

This rise represents a month-on-month increase of 0.56 percent, the figures revealed, with a quarterly growth rate of 3.33 percent. 

Saudi central bank data also showed a  SR2.10billion drop in commercial banks’ assets by — a 0.1 percent decline from July.

The assets were valued at SR3,116.64 billion in August, down from SR3,118.75 billion in July.

The quarterly growth rate was 2.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

Topics: Banks

Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA

  • Total contracts reached 22,121 worth SR10.12 billion in August of 2020
RIYADH: More Saudis have taken out new mortgages in August after a slight pick up in lending witnessed in July, official data showed.

Saudi new residential real estate financing contracts reached over 27,000 worth SR13.3 billion ($3.5 billion) for individuals in August, up from a month ago and also from the same month last year, according to the Saudi Central Bank data.

Total contracts reached 22,121 worth SR10.12 billion in August of 2020.

Saudi banks lent SR98.4 billion for residential mortgages in the first eight months of 2021 while financial institutions lent SR2.6 billion.

Saudi financial institutions and banks lent SR79.9 billion in the first eight months of the year for villas, while SR16.6 billion were lent for apartments.

Financing for residential villas amounted to 78 percent of the total financing at a value of SR10.34 billion during August compared to SR6.7 billion in July.

Residential apartments amounted to18 percent at about SR2.46 billion during August compared to SR1.5 billion in July.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy mortgage SAMA

Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content

  • Digital Content Council to receive funding for 36 initiatives to promote the sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will allocate SR4.2 billion ($1.2 billion) to develop local digital content industry.

The decision follows the Cabinet’s approval of establishment of the Digital Content Council on Tuesday.

The new entity will be responsible for taking initiatives to promote the fast-growing digital content industry of the Kingdom.

The council will receive funding for 36 initiatives aimed at developing skills and creating more jobs in areas such as video gaming, video production and digital advertising, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Digital Content Council Vision 2030

UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round

RIYADH: The UAE-based PropTech and peer-to-peer home booking platform Nomad Homes, has successfully raised $20 million in its latest funding round, MAGNiTT reported.

The Series A round was co-led by 01 Advisors and the Spruce House Partnership, a New York-based investment partnership.

Goodwater Capital, HighSage Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Partech, Class 5 Global, Precursor Ventures, Alta Park Capital, and an undisclosed multibillion-dollar crossover fund, among new, existing and key angel investors also participated in the round.

Nomad Homes operates in Paris and Dubai and will use the new funding to accelerate its expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, specifically in southern Europe.

The company will continue to invest heavily in its technology and offer additional products and services to offer a “one-stop” shop for everything related to the home.

Nomad Homes was launched in 2020 by Helen Chen, Dan Piehler, and Damien Drap to enable buyers through their seamless and multi-integrated platform, to find and buy their ideal home, with the support of localized customer service experts.

Topics: funding UAE Investment expansion

