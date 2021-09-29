LONDON/MOSCOW: The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee sees the oil market in a 1.4 million barrel per day surplus next year under its base scenario, slightly below the previous forecast of 1.6 million bpd, a presentation seen by Reuters showed.
The JTC sees the oil market in a 1.1 million bpd deficit this year, assuming demand growth of about 6 million bpd. It assumes demand growth of 4.2 million bpd next year.
OPEC+ technical committee sees slightly smaller surplus in 2022
https://arab.news/gh7xg
OPEC+ technical committee sees slightly smaller surplus in 2022
LONDON/MOSCOW: The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee sees the oil market in a 1.4 million barrel per day surplus next year under its base scenario, slightly below the previous forecast of 1.6 million bpd, a presentation seen by Reuters showed.