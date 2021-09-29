You are here

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims
YouTube said Wednesday it would remove videos that falsely claim approved vaccines are dangerous, as social networks seek to crack down on health misinformation around Covid-19 and other diseases. (AFP)
Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims
  • YouTube's new rules will prohibit misinformation about any vaccine
  • As of Wednesday, popular anti-vaccine accounts, including those run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were kicked off YouTube
DUBAI: YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform.
The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
YouTube’s new rules will prohibit misinformation about any vaccine that has been approved by health authorities such as the World Health Organization and are currently being administered. The platform had already begun to crack down late last year on false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine.
YouTube, which is owned by Google, will delete videos that falsely claim vaccines are dangerous or cause health issues, like cancer, infertility or autism — a theory that scientists have discredited for decades but has endured on the Internet.
As of Wednesday, popular anti-vaccine accounts, including those run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were kicked off YouTube.
“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” YouTube said in a prepared statement.
The new rule will apply to general claims about vaccines as well as statements about specific vaccines, such as those given for measles or flu.
Claims about vaccines that are being tested will still be allowed. Personal stories about reactions to the vaccine will also be permitted, as long as they do not come from an account that has a history of promoting vaccine misinformation.

CNN denies Australians access to its Facebook pages, cites defamation risk

Facebook says it has several features available for publishers and other users to restrict who can comment on posts. (File/AFP)
Facebook says it has several features available for publishers and other users to restrict who can comment on posts. (File/AFP)
CNN denies Australians access to its Facebook pages, cites defamation risk

Facebook says it has several features available for publishers and other users to restrict who can comment on posts. (File/AFP)
  • CNN is preventing Australians from accessing its Facebook pages after a court ruled that publishers can be liable for defamation
  • Court ruled this month that publishers were legally responsible for comments posted below stories
SYDNEY: CNN said it is preventing Australians from accessing its Facebook Inc. pages after a court ruled that publishers can be liable for defamation in public comment sections and the social media firm refused to help it disable comments in the country.
The move makes CNN, which is owned by AT&T Inc, the first major news organization to pull its Facebook presence in Australia since the country’s High Court ruled this month that publishers were legally responsible for comments posted below stories — even if the stories themselves were not defamatory.
CNN does not feature prominently in Australian media consumption, but the decision could have reverberations across the industry if other outlets follow suit. A host of global mastheads have boosted their Australian operations in recent years after identifying the country as a growth market.
“This is the first domino to fall,” said Michael Bradley, managing partner of Marque Lawyers, which works on defamation cases.
“Others will follow for sure ... mainly media entities who feel they can happily live without the Australian Facebook audience.”
CNN said that Facebook declined a request to help it and other publishers disable public comments in the country following the ruling, which was made during the course of an ongoing defamation lawsuit.
CNN’s main Facebook page showed an error message when accessed from Australia on Wednesday.
“We are disappointed that Facebook, once again, has failed to ensure its platform is a place for credible journalism and productive dialogue around current events among its users,” a CNN spokeswoman said in a statement.
A Facebook spokesperson said recent court decisions had shown the need for reform in Australian defamation law and the company looked forward to “greater clarity and certainty in this area.”
“While it’s not our place to provide legal guidance to CNN, we have provided them with the latest information on tools we make available to help publishers manage comments,” the spokesperson said.
Facebook says it has several features available for publishers and other users to restrict who can comment on posts. It and CNN did not give details of the discussions that led to CNN’s decision.
Social media is a central channel for distributing content in Australia, with about two-thirds of the country’s 25 million population on Facebook, according to industry figures. About a third of the country’s population used Facebook to source news in 2021, a University of Canberra report said.
But that has coincided with an explosion in defamation lawsuits, prompting reviews by several state and federal governments to determine if existing laws are appropriate for the Internet age.
“The fact that a foreign outlet like CNN are pulling out shows the degree of concern that Australia’s laws have not kept up with the pace of technological change,” said Matt Collins, a prominent defamation lawyer.
CNN would have no equivalent exposure in the United States and relatively little exposure in Britain or other English-speaking countries like New Zealand, he added.
“Australia is among Western democracies an outlier, in relation to the circumstances in which media organizations and any user of social media can be liable for content they didn’t they themselves write or approve of.”

Italian-language Arab magazine launched

Italian-language Arab magazine launched
Italian-language Arab magazine launched

Italian-language Arab magazine launched
  • Editor: Arabpop will ‘give space to Arab artists,’ challenge Italy’s misconceptions on region
  • First issue to host Sinan Antoon, Youssef Rakha, Carol Sansour, among others
ROME: Arabpop, a new Arab contemporary art and literature magazine in Italian, debuts on Wednesday in Italian bookshops.

With over 140 color pages of original literature, articles, reviews, illustrations, photographs, music playlists and graphic fiction, the first issue of the magazine by Naples-based publishing house Tamu includes a special report dedicated to the city of Beirut, with photos and text on the cultural and social life of the capital of Lebanon.

Contributors to the first issue include Iraqi author Sinan Antoon, Egyptian writer Youssef Rakha, Palestinian poet Carol Sansour and Moroccan novelist Mohammed S. Hjiouij, whose work will be published in Italian for the first time in Arabpop.

The magazine will also host the works of Lebanese comic artists Lena Merhej and JAD and illustrators Adra Kandil and Lilia Benbelaïd. Kandil designed the first issue’s cover page.

“Arabpop gives space to the original work of Arab artists and writers as well as long-form journalism, interviews and translations. We will also have regular sections including a themed playlist, comics, reviews and book, film and music recommendations chosen by the editorial staff. We will also publish translations of relevant cultural articles we will select from Arabic-language magazines,” Editor Christian Elia said in a launch event attended by Arab News.

The editor believes that Italy “needs a new collective imagination around the Arab world, which so far has been often associated with wars and terrorism or vaguely talked about using old stereotypes. Arabpop comes with the aim of presenting an idea of Arab societies that is closer to reality, hence less affected by exoticisms and orientalist projections.”

He added: “We strongly believe that culture is the most suitable vehicle for producing a radical change in thought.” This is why, the editor stressed, Arabpop hopes that the voices of contemporary Arab artists and intellectuals will “be heard and put forward in the Italian public debate.”

“Besides offering our readers vibrant, stimulating and quality cultural products, Arabpop intends to help develop a less superficial view of the Arab world in Italy.”

Kremlin blasts YouTube for 'censorship' after German RT channels blocked

The move comes amid an escalating standoff between foreign tech giants and the Kremlin. (File/Twitter)
The move comes amid an escalating standoff between foreign tech giants and the Kremlin. (File/Twitter)
Kremlin blasts YouTube for 'censorship' after German RT channels blocked

The move comes amid an escalating standoff between foreign tech giants and the Kremlin. (File/Twitter)
  • Russia accuses YouTube of “censorship”after the platform blocked the German language channel of Russia Today
MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday accused YouTube of “censorship” after the US video-sharing platform blocked the German-language channels of state broadcaster RT.
The move comes amid an escalating standoff between foreign tech giants and the Kremlin as Russia seeks greater control over content available online to its domestic audience.
“There are signs that the laws of the Russian Federation have been violated — and violated very grossly. This is associated with censorship and with obstruction to the dissemination of information in the media,” Peskov told reporters.
He said that Russian law should apply in this case as the two channels — RT DE and Der Fehlende Part — are subsidiaries of a Russian company, despite operating in Germany.
“We should not rule out the possibility of taking measures to force this platform to comply with our laws,” he added.
“There must be zero tolerance for such violations.”
Earlier Wednesday Russia’s foreign ministry accused YouTube of an “unprecedented act of media aggression” which it said was likely aided by German authorities.
And Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor threatened to restrict access to YouTube in the country.
It said the platform could be issued with a warning and “the law provides for measures of full or partial restriction of access” if such warnings are ignored.

Netflix buys first video game studio, rolls out mobile games

Netflix is looking to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the streaming space. (File/AFP)
Netflix is looking to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the streaming space. (File/AFP)
Netflix buys first video game studio, rolls out mobile games

Netflix is looking to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the streaming space. (File/AFP)
  • Netflix buys its first video game creator studio and rolls out five mobile games in European markets
  • The mobile games are included as part of the Netflix subscription without ads and in-app purchases
LONDON: Netflix has bought video game creator Night School Studio and rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the streaming space.
Night School Studio, the company’s first gaming studio purchase, is best known for its debut game, “Oxenfree,” a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.
The studio’s games, which are available on Sony’s PlayStation, Microsoft’s Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PCs, will be the first non-mobile titles in the streaming giant’s newly created video game portfolio.
“Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases,” the company said.
Netflix had mentioned its plans to enter gaming during its last quarterly earnings, as newer players including Disney+ and HBO Max have been rapidly gaining subscribers, intensifying competition in the streaming landscape.
The company earlier in the day said it had introduced “Stranger Things: 1984,” “Stranger Things 3: The Game,” “Card Blast,” “Teeter Up” and “Shooting Hoops” titles on Android to Netflix members in Spain and Italy.
Poland, where the “Stranger Things” titles are already available, will get the other three titles.
“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV,” the company said in its shareholder letter.
“We think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”

Lebanese media outlet Sawt Beirut International to stream Lebanese Basketball Championship

SBI is a Lebanese e-platform that provides objective and professional real-time news. (SBI)
SBI is a Lebanese e-platform that provides objective and professional real-time news. (SBI)
Lebanese media outlet Sawt Beirut International to stream Lebanese Basketball Championship

SBI is a Lebanese e-platform that provides objective and professional real-time news. (SBI)
  • Sawt Beirut International acquires live streaming rights for the next 3 years for $468,000
  • ‘Primary agenda behind this step is to support sports in Lebanon,’ CEO Jerry Maher says 
LONDON: Sawt Beirut International on Tuesday won the live streaming rights to broadcast the Lebanese Basketball Championship for the next three seasons. 

The live streaming rights were acquired by the platform for $468,000. 

“The primary agenda behind this step is to support sports in Lebanon, support clubs and athletes, and provide the service of watching matches on SBI’s social media platforms,” Jerry Maher, CEO chairman at SBI, told Arab News.

“The streaming service will be available to both Lebanese and Arab audiences and those residing outside of Lebanon. The service will also be of particular interest to those who prefer social media over television.”

Maher said the project could not have been achieved without the support of businessman Bahaa Hariri, who is the eldest son of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. 

“Supporting the Lebanese people in light of the economic crisis is the fundamental goal behind this step,” Maher said.

SBI is a Lebanese e-platform that provides objective and professional real-time news that covers political, economic, and security developments in Lebanon and around the world.

