RIYADH: Bahrain on Tuesday launched the fastest regional multimodal logistics hub in the region with only a 2 hour turnaround time for all containers — meaning products can be with customers in half the time and at 40 percent of the cost.
The launch of the “Bahrain Global Sea-Air Hub” capitalizes both on Bahrain’s strategic position midway between European and Asian markets as well as on its proximity to regional target markets by establishing the most efficient multimodal sea-air transhipment hub in the region with a global reach.
The hub relies on streamlined clearance procedures, optimized logistics, and full digitization to achieve an end-to-end lead time of just under two hours for goods transiting from Bahrain International Airport to Khalifa bin Salman Port, and vice versa.
These gains translate to a 50 percent reduction in average lead time compared to pure sea freight and a 40 percent reduction in cost compared to pure air freight. Accordingly, Bahrain’s sea-air hub serves as a valuable alternative for manufacturers and freight forwarders, particularly in the context of the ongoing shipping crisis.
Bahrain will grant partner status in this initiative to all markets globally which will allow the opportunity for their nationally based companies to be granted and become an authorized Trusted Shipper at the Bahrain’s Global sea-to-air logistics hub.
Bahrain Minister of Transport and Telecommunications Kamal bin Ahmed said: “The launch of this Global Sea-to-Air logistics hub is a real opportunity not only for global logistics companies but also for exporters across the world.”
Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub
- The multi-modal logistics hub can cut costs by 40% with a turnaround time of 2 hours
