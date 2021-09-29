You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion

Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion

Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion
Egyptian companies have solar projects in Eritrea and Uganda (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4732

Updated 25 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion

Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion
Updated 25 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has implemented electricity projects in other African countries in excess of $3 billion, Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

He referred to the Egyptian alliance of the Arab Contractors and ElSewedy Electric to implement the Nyerere Dam project in Tanzania to generate hydroelectric power with a capacity of 2,115 megawatts, with investments of $2.9 billion.

The projects include an expansion of the capacity of the electrical interconnection line between Egypt and Sudan from 240 to 300 megawatts, he added. It also includes solar projects in Eritrea and Uganda.

 

Topics: Egypt electricity Egypt electricity Renewable Energy

Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub

Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub

Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub
  • The multi-modal logistics hub can cut costs by 40% with a turnaround time of 2 hours
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain on Tuesday launched the fastest regional multimodal logistics hub in the region with only a 2 hour turnaround time for all containers — meaning products can be with customers in half the time and at 40 percent of the cost.
The launch of the “Bahrain Global Sea-Air Hub” capitalizes both on Bahrain’s strategic position midway between European and Asian markets as well as on its proximity to regional target markets by establishing the most efficient multimodal sea-air transhipment hub in the region with a global reach.
The hub relies on streamlined clearance procedures, optimized logistics, and full digitization to achieve an end-to-end lead time of just under two hours for goods transiting from Bahrain International Airport to Khalifa bin Salman Port, and vice versa.
These gains translate to a 50 percent reduction in average lead time compared to pure sea freight and a 40 percent reduction in cost compared to pure air freight. Accordingly, Bahrain’s sea-air hub serves as a valuable alternative for manufacturers and freight forwarders, particularly in the context of the ongoing shipping crisis.
Bahrain will grant partner status in this initiative to all markets globally which will allow the opportunity for their nationally based companies to be granted and become an authorized Trusted Shipper at the Bahrain’s Global sea-to-air logistics hub.
Bahrain Minister of Transport and Telecommunications Kamal bin Ahmed said: “The launch of this Global Sea-to-Air logistics hub is a real opportunity not only for global logistics companies but also for exporters across the world.”
 

Topics: Bahrain #logistics

Related

Bahrain’s Investcorp set to be a $100bn company in 7 years: CEO
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Investcorp set to be a $100bn company in 7 years: CEO

Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%

Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%
Updated 16 min 9 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%

Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%
Updated 16 min 9 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended Wednesday's session in the green zone, and for the fourth consecutive session the point gains came marginally after the general index rose by 1 point, with liquidity falling 31 percent compared to the previous session.

The general index closed at the level of 11,383 points, and the traded liquidity amounted to SR6.11 billion ($1.6 billion), compared to SR8.9 billion for the previous session. The liquidity came on Aramco and SABIC shares, as well as Asir, with a circulation of 181.25 million shares, in 272.7 thousand deals.

The reason for the market's rise today is due to the rise in shares of Ma'aden by 3.2 percent, recording the highest closing since listing at SR82.5 per share, while the shares of SABB Bank and Almarai rose by 2.2 and 1.4 percent.

Conversely, SABIC's stock fell 1.4 percent after three sessions of gains, and "Saudi Aramco" shares also fell 1 percent, after wide gains recorded by the stock in the previous session.

Corporate news:

  • The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Ma'aden, announced the completion of maintenance work for the ammonia plant in its subsidiary Ma’aden Phosphate Co.
  • Al Kathiri Holding Co. announced the official opening of its subsidiary's factory in Sudair City for Industry and Business, as well as the inauguration of the Saudi engineering cadres training center on Wednesday.
  • Petro Rabigh also announced the conclusion of a joint agreement on September 29, 2021, between it, Saudi Aramco and SABIC, according to which SABIC will market Saudi Aramco's share of specific petrochemical materials produced by Petro Rabigh, as of Oct. 1, 2021.

 

The parallel market index “Nomu” ended today’s session with a slight decrease of 8.44 points, or 0.04 percent, compared to the previous session, and closed at 23,909.68 points. The liquidity in “Nomu” today amounted to about 42.1 million riyals, 467.4 thousand shares were traded, through the execution of 1920 deals.

11 of the 21 market sectors rose, led by investment and finance 2.7 percent, long-term commodities 1.5 percent, and food production 1.1 percent, while the remaining 10 sectors declined, led by commercial and professional services 1percent, energy 0.9percent, and insurance 0.6 percent.

The largest gainers today are: Asir 10 percent, Smou 4.4 percent, Al-Abdul Latif 4.3 percent, Food Development 3.4 percent, Gebsco and Ma'aden 3.3 percent, Fish Fash and the Saudi Group 3.1 percent.

The biggest decliners today are: Al Naqool and Al Rajhi Takaful 3.1 per cent, MEPCO 2.8 percent, Al Drees 2.6 percent, Emaar 2.4 percent, and United 2.1 percent.

 

 

Topics: TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

Related

TASI ends the week with slight increase, Nomu edges down
Business & Economy
TASI ends the week with slight increase, Nomu edges down

Group Five Pipe to offering 10% shares on Nomu

Group Five Pipe to offering 10% shares on Nomu
Updated 45 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Group Five Pipe to offering 10% shares on Nomu

Group Five Pipe to offering 10% shares on Nomu
Updated 45 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority on Wednesday approved Group Five Pipe Saudi Ltd. request to offer 2.8 million shares, or 10 percent of its share capital on Nomu, the authority said in a statement.

The offering on the parallel stock market will be restricted to qualified investors, who should conduct their due diligence on the information shared in the company’s prospectus, it added.

Topics: NOMU Capital Market Authority Listing

Related

CMA approves Al Hasoob's listing on Nomu
Business & Economy
CMA approves Al Hasoob's listing on Nomu

Petro Rabigh signs a joint agreement to market petrochemicals

Petro Rabigh signs a joint agreement to market petrochemicals
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Petro Rabigh signs a joint agreement to market petrochemicals

Petro Rabigh signs a joint agreement to market petrochemicals
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) signed a new joint agreement with oil company Saudi Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) on Wednesday.

Under the deal, SABIC will promote Saudi Aramco's stake in Petro Rabigh's petrochemical products from October 1.

This agreement aims to improve supply chain efficiency and enhance the company's competitiveness among its peers in the petrochemical industry.

Topics: Petro Rabigh Saudi Aramco

Related

Petro Rabigh appoints new CEO as Nasser Al-Mahasher resigns
Business & Economy
Petro Rabigh appoints new CEO as Nasser Al-Mahasher resigns
Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical to lend Petro Rabigh $2 billion
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical to lend Petro Rabigh $2 billion

SAMA gives more time to small firms to pay back loans

SAMA gives more time to small firms to pay back loans
Updated 56 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA gives more time to small firms to pay back loans

SAMA gives more time to small firms to pay back loans
Updated 56 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank on Wednesday extended the deferred payment program for micro, small and medium enterprises until Dec. 31, 2021, SAMA said in a statement posted on its website.

The program was to expire on Oct.1 but the central bank announced the extension to help MSMEs still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

However, during this period the central bank will assess the MSMEs for their eligibility to benefit from the program.

Since its launch on March 14, 2020, the program has benefited more than 107,000 contracts with a total value of deferred payments worth SR174 billion ($46 billion).

Topics: SAMA MSME loan

Latest updates

Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion
Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion
Saudi crown prince and US national adviser Sullivan discuss Yemen
Saudi crown prince and US national adviser Sullivan discuss Yemen
Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub
Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub
Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%
Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%
Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims
Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.