Swiss watchdog approves first crypto assets fund: Market wrap

Updated 16 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The Swiss financial markets supervisor on Wednesday joined many other regulators worldwide by giving approval to the country’s first fund that invests primarily in crypto assets.  

The Crypto Market Index Fund is restricted to qualified investors and categorized under other funds for alternative investments with particular risks, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA said in a statement.

Since crypto assets involve particular risks, FINMA said it had tied the approval to specific requirements, including that the fund may invest only in established assets with a sufficiently large trading volume.

No to crypto

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has announced via its official website that it will no longer allow cryptomining equipment to be sold on its platform.

The company also stressed that anyone who evades these rules and places cryptocurrency products in other categories will be punished, it will remove or delete listed products, deduct points, restrict the use of site functions, and close accounts.

This move is the result of the recent ban imposed by the Chinese government on cryptocurrencies trading and mining.

"Alibaba.com will prohibit the sale of virtual currency miners in addition to the prohibition against selling virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, BeaoCoin, QuarkCoin, and Ethereum", according to the statement.

Digital currency project

The Central Bank of Ukraine is looking to hire a blockchain expert to support its digital currency project, as it recently published a job posting describing the role and responsibilities, said Vladimir Nagornyuk, the bank’s IT director.

The blockchain specialist is expected to be involved in the development and improvement of highly accessible distributed infrastructure, systems and services.

New legislation 

US Sen. Maggie Hassan, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Sen. Joni Ernst have introduced legislation related to cryptocurrency.

The bill states that its purpose is to require the treasury secretary to report to Congress on cryptocurrencies and global competitiveness, with the aim of improving oversight of them and mining operations in foreign countries.

“The bill would require the Treasury Department to report to Congress on virtual currencies and their use globally — including how other countries are using and mining cryptocurrencies, and how cryptocurrency mining operations are impacting supply chains, including for critical technologies like semiconductors", Sen. Hassan explained.

Expansion

El Salvador, which adopted Bitcoin as a legal currency in early September, is expanding its use of the cryptocurrency despite protests against it.

The country’s president, Nayib Bukele, posted on his official Twitter account a video of the first Bitcoin mining factory using the power of thermal volcanoes.

Market

Bitcoin traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.33 percent to $41,689 at 7:11 p.m. Riyadh time. While Ether traded at $2,863.98, up 0.28 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

 

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

Global oil prices slip as US inventories rise: Market wrap

RIYADH: OPEC+ is likely to stick to an existing deal to add 400,000 barrels per day to its output for November when it meets next week, sources said, despite oil hitting a three-year high above $80 a barrel and pressure from consumers for more supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed in July to increase production by 400,000 bpd each month to phase out 5.8 million bpd in cuts. It also agreed to assess the deal in December.

“So far we will keep the plan to increase by 400,000 bpd,” one of the sources said.

OPEC+ agreed in September to continue with its existing plans for an October output rise.

The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee, which met on Wednesday, sees the oil market in a 1.4 million bpd surplus next year under its base scenario, slightly below the previous forecast of 1.6 million bpd, a presentation seen by Reuters showed.

In opening remarks to the JTC, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said the current OPEC+ deal is helping to keep the oil market balanced.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after US crude inventories rose by more than anticipated.

US crude stockpiles rose by 4.6 million barrels last week, exceeding expectations, boosted by a rebound in output as offshore facilities shut in by two US Gulf hurricanes resumed activity.

Brent crude settled down 45 cents to $78.64 a barrel, after reaching $80 on Tuesday. US oil prices ended down 46 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $74.83 a barrel.

The market was also pressured by strength in the US dollar, which hit a one-year high against a basket of other major currencies. Since oil is transacted in dollars, strength in the U.S. currency makes the commodity more expensive worldwide.

Oil prices have been charging higher as economies recover from pandemic lockdowns and fuel demand picks up, while some producing countries have seen supply disruptions.

U.S. oil, gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose last week, according to the U.S. Energy Department. U.S. output rose to 11.1 million barrels per day, roughly in line with where production was before Hurricane Ida hit about a month ago.

Production in the United States has failed to recapture the levels seen at the end of 2019, when output rose to almost 13 million bpd. Shale output has been slow to rebound, tightening global supply as OPEC has been reluctant to raise its quotas.

"Production is coming back but is not where it needs to be," said Phil Flynn, trader at Price Futures Group.

Carbon footprint

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. has hired advisers to sell its entire oil and gas producing assets in Canada as part of a drive to reduce the company's carbon footprint, sources told Reuters.

The assets could fetch as much as $1.18 billion, according to IHS Markit analysts.

Topics: Oil OPEC

Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO

RIYADH: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved a request by Jahez International Co., a top operator of food delivery service, to sell 1.36 million shares, or 13 percent of its share capital, in an initial public offering (IPO) on Nomu parallel market.

The approval on the offering is valid for six months as of today, and will be cancelled if the offering and listing of the company's shares are not completed within this period, the market regulator said in a statement today.

In May, Jahez appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia as a financial advisor and global coordinator for its potential IPO, according to Argaam.

The Saudi company uses innovative technology to serve nearly 2 million customers through its Jahez platform, which was launched in 2016.

The platform includes 13,000 branches and stores, as well as 45,000 delivery workers in 47 cities across Saudi Arabia. In 2020, when home deliveries rose due to the pandemic, the total number of orders made through the Jahez platform reached around 20 million.

Topics: IPO Saudi Arabia

National Bank of Egypt begins work for its first branch in Riyadh

CAIRO: National Bank of Egypt (NBE), which obtained on Tuesday approval of Saudi cabinet to start operation in the Kingdom, launches preparation for opening its first branch in the capital city, Riyadh, a bank official said.

Yehia Aboul Fotouh, Vice President of NBE said it will start working on the procedures needed and the appropriate location will be chosen and prepared so the bank can start operation in Saudi soon.

He stressed that the Saudi market is large and promising, in addition to the presence of more than three million Egyptians working in the Kingdom.

The bank official said it’s now in talks with the responsible Saudi authorities, to determine the capital of the branch, which must comply with Saudi laws.

The vice president also announced the imminent opening of a branch of the bank in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, after obtaining all approvals for the license, in addition to its branch in Khartoum.

Topics: Egypt Banks Saudi cabinet foreign investment Saudi Arabia #saudiarabia

Three Egyptian banks to launch a $64m fintech fund

CAIRO: National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, and Banque Du Caire plans a fund to support fintech companies.

The fund, to be launched in October, will have a minimum capital of one billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million), with the possibility of other banks or financial institutions also contributing, according to a statement from the Central Bank of Egypt.

The three banks stated that their participation in this fund stems from their belief in the importance of keeping pace with global developments in the field of financial technology, which is the future of the banking and financial industry.

Topics: fintech Finance Egypt #fundlaunch fund

Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion

CAIRO: Egypt has implemented electricity projects in other African countries in excess of $3 billion, Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

He referred to the Egyptian alliance of the Arab Contractors and ElSewedy Electric to implement the Nyerere Dam project in Tanzania to generate hydroelectric power with a capacity of 2,115 megawatts, with investments of $2.9 billion.

The projects include an expansion of the capacity of the electrical interconnection line between Egypt and Sudan from 240 to 300 megawatts, he added. It also includes solar projects in Eritrea and Uganda.

 

Topics: Egypt electricity Egypt electricity Renewable Energy

