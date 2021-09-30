You are here

Etihad Rail completes 139-kilometer track linking UAE, Saudi Arabia

Etihad Rail completes 139-kilometer track linking UAE, Saudi Arabia
The whole railway project spans around 1,200 kilometers. (Supplied)
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

  • Aside from connecting the seven emirates of the UAE, the national railway project also aims to link the country to its neighbors in the Gulf
DUBAI: Etihad Rail has unveiled a 139-kilometer train track that connects the UAE with Saudi Arabia, as part of its national railway project that spans 1,200 kilometers in total. 

The state-owned transport operator said it completed work on the first package of the project’s stage two - which includes the recently unveiled track connected through Al Ghuwaifat. 

Aside from connecting the seven emirates of the UAE, the national railway project also aims to link the country to its neighbors in the Gulf.

“This significant step brings the company closer to completing the 1,200-kilometre rail project, initially estimated to cost Dh40 billion, on schedule,” the company said in a statement carried by WAM. 

European banks need regulation reset to catch U.S. rivals: EBF

European banks need regulation reset to catch U.S. rivals: EBF
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

  • Europe's banks have tended to lag their U.S. rivals in terms of valuation and profitability
  • The completion of a full-scale banking union and agreement on a common deposit guarantee insurance scheme are also pending
Banks in Europe need more dynamic regulation to enable them to improve their profitability and catch up with their peers in the United States, the head of European Banking Federation (EBF), Ana Botin, said on Thursday.


Europe's banks have tended to lag their U.S. rivals in terms of valuation and profitability. They have been slower to overcome problems left over from the financial crisis a decade ago and the European banking industry remains fragmented.


"Good regulation, proportionate, flexible and dynamic regulation is the route to high standards and growth. If we don't get the balance right, we will not get the investment in the European economy all of us here want," Botin told a European Banking Summit hosted by the EBF.


Banking capital buffers in Europe have been much tougher than in the United States, where banks are more easily able to capitalize on the U.S. domestic market of more than 300 million people.


The European Central Bank (ECB) became the single supervisor for the main banks in the euro zone in 2014, but Europe's banking landscape remains fragmented when it comes to serving customers.

Cross-border deposit transfers, for instance, are not allowed.

The completion of a full-scale banking union and agreement on a common deposit guarantee insurance scheme are also pending.


Botin, who is also the Executive Chairman of Spain's Santander, the euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value, said a faster implementation of regulation would also help European lenders.


"Profitability is the first line of defence and we do need to see further progress in European banking market integration," Botin said. 


"Overall, we should ask ourselves why we have lower profitability than banks in the United States, where new rules are adapted more quickly, with more developed capital markets, with a single much larger market than we have," she said.


Botin added that a "truly" European single market for banks, eliminating the many existing barriers to cross-border business was needed and "crucially important".
 

Saudi's Middle East Specialized Cables company approves CEO resignation 

Saudi's Middle East Specialized Cables company approves CEO resignation 
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Middle East Specialized Cables company (MESC) approved on Wednesday the resignation of its chief executive officer, Fawwaz Mubarak, according to a bourse filing.

Mubarak has been appointed as MESC CEO since December, 2019. 

He submitted his resignation on Wednesday, due to personal circumstances and unwillingness to renew his contract, the company said on Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

The resignation will take effect on December 2, 2021.

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia's point-of-sale total to $10bn 

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Sales across Saudi Arabia rose by six percent in August compared to the previous month, according to figures released by the Kingdom’s Central Bank (SAMA).

The report shows that point-of-sale transactions increased by SR2.1 billion to SR40.9 billion over the course of the month. 

In a sign of the decline of the use of cash in Saudi Arabia, cards and mobile-technology accounted for 95 percent of transactions, equating to 91 percent of all value. 

The figures show the use of mobiles to pay for goods and services is increasing, while card transactions are actually falling.

The share of point-of-sale transactions using mobile-technology rose to 28 percent in August, while the share of card transactions fell two percentage points to 63 percent compared to March.

The value of mobile-technology transactions grew by 18 percent from March 2021, to SR11.7 billion, whereas card transactions value declined 3 percent to SR 25.8 billion. 

The rate of growth in E-commerce transactions with the use of Mada cards was even higher than mobile technology ones, with the value of such transactions having grown in August by 29 percent to SR6.9 billion. In terms of transaction count, the Mada cards grew by 16 percent to 29,862,223 over the same period.

 

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

  • he British wholesale gas for November delivery rose by 17.25 pence to 236.25 p/therm
  • However, Britain's gas system was about 18 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Thursday
British and European wholesale gas prices extended their rally on Thursday morning on supply concerns, forecasts of cold weather and short-covering ahead of the official start to the winter gas season on Friday, when heating demand picks up.


The British wholesale gas for November delivery rose by 17.25 pence to 236.25 p/therm, while the October gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark, was up 3.75 euros at 90.25 euros per megawatt hours (MWh).


"Flows from Russia are reduced and the supply fears are growing further. Both on the day ahead market and on long-term contracts, prices are climbing rapidly, and the fiercely bullish sentiment affects all the related markets heavily," Energi Danmark said in a research note.


Temperatures in Britain were expected to drop below seasonal normal levels on Thursday, and next week will continue to see partially wet and windy weather.


Local distribution zone (LDZ) consumption, which mostly reflects heating, is expected to rise by 28 million cubic metres (mcm) to 96 mcm per day, as heating demand starts picking up, Refinitiv analysts said in a weekly report.


However, Britain's gas system was about 18 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Thursday, with supply forecast at 227 million cubic metres (mcm) and demand at around 209 mcm, National Grid data showed.

Britain has been contending with gas supply shortages in recent weeks, which has led to the collapse of some suppliers in the country and concerns of a winter energy crisis.

 

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output
Daqing oil field pumpjacks, at sunset (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

  • The state-run oil and gas producer aims to kick off production at its unconventional oil project in 2025
  • The oil major's plans would sustain Daqing's role as the top producing field as well as help arrest China's declining oil production
PetroChina will be spending billions of dollars to accelerate drilling of rare shale formations in northeast China that could be pivotal to sustaining oil output in the world's largest consumer.


The state-run oil and gas producer aims to kick off production at its unconventional oil project in 2025 and double its capacity by the end of this decade, company officials and analysts say.

If the pilot is successful, the technologies could be replicated elsewhere to unlock China's vast untapped shale reserves.


Gulong lies within the area of PetroChina's flagship Daqing field, China's biggest oilfield which has been pumping for over six decades but where output is diminishing.


The oil major's plans would sustain Daqing's role as the top producing field as well as help arrest China's declining oil production.


"With the breakthrough in Gulong China could hopefully develop its vast proven yet undeveloped resource," said Palzor Shenga, vice president of upstream research at Rystad Energy.


China produces only 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) of shale oil, less than 1 percent of total output. But Gulong is touted as a more prospective project.

Shenga added the firm was aiming for break-even cost below $55 a barrel.


Having outlined lower-carbon goals to fight climate change, Chinese state majors also need to balance long-term targets against Beijing's pre-occupation with energy security.


After over a decade of work, PetroChina said last month it aims to produce 20,000 bpd of shale oil in 2025 from Gulong, where it has proven geological reserves of more than 9 billion barrels.


He Wenyuan, Daqing's chief geologist, said PetroChina still faces tremendous challenges such as how to locate high-yielding oil flows faster and to extend its life span once a well reaches peak output.


"We're venturing into a 'no man's' zone in Gulong," he said.


Shell and BP were invited to study Gulong shale in 2019 and 2020, but the companies concluded there was no similar geology elsewhere that has been commercially viable, the geologist said.


Neither BP nor Shell responded to a request for comment.

Zhang Xianhui, researcher at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said the Gulong find shows China still holds significant untapped oil resources, but in more challenging reservoirs.


"Despite the proven reserve figure, the level of commercial recovery is highly uncertain," Zhang said.

