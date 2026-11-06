MADRID: Luis de la Fuente called up on Friday three new players for Spain’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against England and the Czech Republic.



Jacobo Ramon, who played in Como’s record-equalling 9-1 Champions League win over Lens, and Real Betis pair Alvaro Valles and Marc Roca are in line for debuts with the world champions.



Spain will be without injured Rodri, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo for the two matches in Group A3 which La Roja lead with a perfect 12 points from four matches.



The Spanish take on the Czech Republic in Prague on November 12 before hosting England in Madrid three days later.



De la Fuente announced his squad in a video in which he paid tribute to the victims of last month’s high-speed rail disaster in Spain which claimed 69 lives, and Tenerife footballer Jesus de Miguel.



De Miguel died on Tuesday as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra’s goalkeeper in a Spanish second-division match.

Spain squad



Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Joan Garcia (Barcelona), Alvaro Valles (Real Betis)



Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ENG), Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen (both Real Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Pubill (both Atletico Madrid), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Jacobo Ramon (Como/ITA)



Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (Arsenal/ENG), Fermin Lopez, Pedri (Barcelona), Alex Baena, Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Marc Roca (Real Betis)



Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace/ENG), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Roberto Fernandez (Espanyol), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad)