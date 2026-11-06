RIYADH: Not every good meal needs an elaborate menu or an elaborate setting. Sometimes, a cozy space, familiar comfort food and a few well-prepared dishes are enough.

Hunky’z brings these elements together with a menu built around American-style favorites such as sandwiches and a good selection of appetizers.

The restaurant has a small, cozy space with a casual, laid-back atmosphere that suits its comfort-food menu. The setting feels welcoming, making it a comfortable spot for a relaxed meal. Its modest size also gives the restaurant a more personal feel, while the straightforward setup keeps the experience centered on the food.

For starters, I ordered mozzarella sticks, green crunch salad, and chicken wings.

The mozzarella sticks delivered exactly what one would hope for, with a crisp golden exterior giving way to a gooey cheese filling, accompanied by classic marinara sauce. The wings were another highlight, with a pleasant tanginess that gave them plenty of flavor without overwhelming the palate. Meanwhile, the salad offered a refreshing contrast to the richer starters, adding some lightness to the spread.

For my main course, I went with the Caesar sandwich, a welcome take on the increasingly popular idea of turning classic salads into sandwiches. It brought the familiar flavors of a Caesar salad into a more substantial meal, with fresh, crispy chicken and crunchy lettuce complemented by a well-balanced caesar dressing.

The bread was particularly enjoyable, with a lightly crisp exterior and a soft interior. More importantly, it held its shape throughout the meal without becoming soggy, allowing the fillings to remain intact with every bite.

As someone who often finds herself more interested in exploring appetizers than committing to a main course, I appreciated the variety Hunky’z offers. The starters alone provide enough choice to make putting together a satisfying meal an enjoyable part of the visit.

For those planning a visit, Hunky’z also offers queue reservations through the Requeue app, allowing diners to secure their place without having to wait in line at the restaurant.

For more information, follow Hunky’z on Instagram @hunkyz.sa.