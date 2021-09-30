You are here

Saudis Q2 unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016 despite rise in jobless women

Saudis Q2 unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016 despite rise in jobless women
Saudi unemployment in women increased by 1.1 percentage point to 22.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021 (Shutterstock)
Rinat Gainullin

  • Unemployment rate of Saudi women increased by 1.1 percent to 22.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021
RIYADH: Saudis unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since at least the second quarter of 2016, even as more men are finding jobs in the economy than women.

Unemployment rate of Saudis has decreased to 11.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021, on the back of ongoing government efforts to boost local employment in the private sector. 

According to estimates of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) based on the Labor Force Survey, the unemployment rate of the total working age Saudi population decreased from 11.7 percent during the first quarter of 2021.

Unemployment rate among Saudi men went down noticeably by 1.1 percentage point to 6.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from 7.2 percent in the previous quarter.

The same indicator for Saudi women increased by 1.1 percentage point to 22.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from 21.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi unemployment economy

Image: Shutterstock
  • The biggest driver of the large upward revision in the second quarter was household expenditure
  • Consumers and businesses also have to contend with runaway gas prices and a chronic shortage of lorry drivers
Britain's economy performed better than previously thought in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less as a result of easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday.


Gross domestic product in the three months to June grew by 5.5 percent, up sharply from the previous estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement which also cited accounting changes.


The economy has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening as a result of ongoing pandemic fallout and global supply chain bottlenecks.


The outlook also darkens Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, which kept millions in their jobs during the pandemic. 

It spent almost £70 billion ($96 billion, 82 billion euros) on paying the bulk of wages for millions of staff stuck at home during the pandemic.


Consumers and businesses also have to contend with runaway gas prices and a chronic shortage of lorry drivers that helped spark a run on motor fuel last week.


"While the upward revisions to GDP are clearly welcome, the second quarter was three months ago, and the recovery appears to have stagnated since," said Ruth Gregory, senior economist at research consultancy Capital Economics.


The biggest driver of the large upward revision in the second quarter was household expenditure.


The ONS also revealed the economy shrank by 1.4 percent in the first quarter.


He noted the latest data showed health services and the arts performing better than previously thought.


"The revised figures show households have been saving less in recent years than previously thought," ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.


"Household saving fell particularly strongly in the latest quarter from the record highs seen during the pandemic, as many people were again able to spend on shopping, eating out and driving their cars."


The ONS said GDP was 3.3 percent below where it was in the final quarter of 2019 before the pandemic struck.

The strong second-quarter recovery was fuelled by consumer spending, while the government continued to provide massive financial support by paying the bulk of private sector wages.


But the economy has lost steam since then, growing by just 0.1 percent in July.


Commentators fear the end of furlough will spark a spike in unemployment and a slump in living standards. 
 

Topics: economy UK #europe #pandemic COVID-19 #consumerconfidence consumers #fuelshortage #fuelcosts #powercrisis

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup
  • The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks
DUBAI: UAE-based human resource solutions provider Leena AI has raised $30 million in its latest funding round, which saw investment from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.

The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks. 

Other investors joined the Series B round, including Bessemer Venture Partners and Greycroft. The new funds raised Leena AI’s total capital raised to $40 million. 

Ever since its first funding round eight months ago, the UAE startup has signed clients such as Bayer, Al-Jazeera, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist among others.

It has achieved a 300 percent year-on-year growth in revenues, and claims to serve around 3 million employees across 60 countries. 

“We intend to be the ‘Siri for employees’ and help employees get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal help desks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy, and lack intelligence,” Adit Jain, Leena AI’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said. 

The new capital injection will be used to further develop the platform and “meet global demand for the platform.”

Leena AI will also hire new employees in its IT, sales, and finance departments. 

Topics: Facebook UAE Human resource startup

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head
  • COP26 talks, from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland, have been billed as the last chance to galvanize the collective effort needed to limit global warming
KUALA LUMPUR: Rich countries must deliver on a promise to channel $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing nations, otherwise they may jeopardize November’s critical negotiations to limit global warming, said the head of the UN-backed Green Climate Fund.
The call by Yannick Glemarec comes as about 50 climate ministers meet in Milan, Italy, on Thursday to hammer out details and tackle differences on the pace of green transition and who pays for it, ahead of the COP26 climate summit.
Those talks, from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland, have been billed as the last chance to galvanize the collective effort needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, the lowest goal in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
But with a month to go, UN officials say they have yet to see ambitious enough action, including fulfilment of an overdue pledge to channel $100 billion a year from 2020 to help poorer nations adapt to global warming and adopt cleaner energy.
“The $100 billion is critical to catalyze much larger financial flows,” said Glemarec, the executive director of the multi-billion-dollar Green Climate Fund (GCF), speaking in an interview from its headquarters in South Korea.
“It’s also critical for establishing a climate of trust — you have no successful negotiation without trust,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The GCF was set up under UN climate talks in 2010 as one of the main global funds to support developing-country efforts to tackle climate change, and started allocating money in 2015.
Glemarec said the latest figures — showing climate finance for vulnerable nations at just under $80 billion in 2019 — were a “disappointment” and could undermine the COP26 talks.
“It’s very difficult to trust parties when we have been telling you since Copenhagen COP15 (in 2009) that we will be mobilizing the $100 billion,” he said.
“So it’s really important to deliver on this commitment.”
US shortfall
The pre-COP26 summit in Milan this week is the last major UN meeting before negotiators head to Glasgow.
Thousands of young activists have converged on the Italian city to demand leaders match rhetoric with action and stump up the billions of dollars needed to wean the world off fossil fuels and onto cleaner energy, while adapting to a warmer world.
Glemarec said delivery of the $100 billion — some of which flows through the GCF — was important to ensure the fund has enough money in its coffers to disburse to developing countries.
The GCF board meets next week and will consider approving $1.2 billion for 13 new climate projects — from improving water security for communities in Kenya to enhancing early warning systems against floods and cyclones in East Timor.
If they all get the green light, the fund will have used up its available resources before COP26.
Glemarec joked that the GCF would have “just enough money in our bank account to pay for electricity bills” by the time he heads to the talks in Glasgow.
“If we want to be able to meet the needs of some developing countries, we need to be capitalized — and our capitalization comes from this $100 billion,” he stressed.
Securing a backlog of US contributions to the GCF, which were halted by former President Donald Trump, a climate-change skeptic, would be “significant,” Glemarec said.
The new Democratic US government has thrown its support behind the GCF again, with President Joe Biden requesting about $1.2 billion for the fund in the coming fiscal year’s budget, according to his climate envoy John Kerry in April.
But the Biden administration’s spending plans have hit a standstill in Congress.
“I will not venture a guess on what will be the final result but a stronger replenishment from the US will enable us to maintain a very ambitious level of programming in 2022 and (going) forward,” said Glemarec.

Topics: climate change COP26 environment

Evergrande misses payments to some bondholders: Reuters

Evergrande misses payments to some bondholders: Reuters
  • The cash-strapped company was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5 percent March 2024 dollar bond
HONG KONG: Some of China Evergrande Group’s offshore bondholders have not received interest payment due by the end of Wednesday New York time, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with the company missing its second debt obligation this month.
The cash-strapped company was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5 percent March 2024 dollar bond. It had missed paying $83.5 million in coupon last Thursday.
A spokesperson for Evergrande did not have any immediate comment. Reuters was unable to determine whether Evergrande has told bondholders what it plans to do regarding the coupon payment due on Wednesday.

Topics: Evergrande

Etihad Rail completes 139-kilometer track linking UAE, Saudi Arabia

Etihad Rail completes 139-kilometer track linking UAE, Saudi Arabia
  • Aside from connecting the seven emirates of the UAE, the national railway project also aims to link the country to its neighbors in the Gulf
DUBAI: Etihad Rail has unveiled a 139-kilometer train track that connects the UAE with Saudi Arabia, as part of its national railway project that spans 1,200 kilometers in total. 

The state-owned transport operator said it completed work on the first package of the project’s stage two - which includes the recently unveiled track connected through Al Ghuwaifat. 

Aside from connecting the seven emirates of the UAE, the national railway project also aims to link the country to its neighbors in the Gulf.

“This significant step brings the company closer to completing the 1,200-kilometre rail project, initially estimated to cost Dh40 billion, on schedule,” the company said in a statement carried by WAM. 

Topics: Etihad Rail UAE Saudi Arabia Rail network

