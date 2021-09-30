You are here

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup
Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group was among the investors in the startup. (File/Reuters)
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

  • The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks
DUBAI: UAE-based human resource solutions provider Leena AI has raised $30 million in its latest funding round, which saw investment from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.

The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks. 

Other investors joined the Series B round, including Bessemer Venture Partners and Greycroft. The new funds raised Leena AI’s total capital raised to $40 million. 

Ever since its first funding round eight months ago, the UAE startup has signed clients such as Bayer, Al-Jazeera, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist among others.

It has achieved a 300 percent year-on-year growth in revenues, and claims to serve around 3 million employees across 60 countries. 

“We intend to be the ‘Siri for employees’ and help employees get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal help desks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy, and lack intelligence,” Adit Jain, Leena AI’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said. 

The new capital injection will be used to further develop the platform and “meet global demand for the platform.”

Leena AI will also hire new employees in its IT, sales, and finance departments. 

Kuwait wants 100,000 more private sector jobs to reduce state wage bill

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kuwaiti cabinet has tasked its Manpower Authority with getting another 100,000 citizens working in the private sector within four years, Al Qabas reported.

The move comes as the Middle Eastern country seeks to reduce its public sector wage bill, which accounts for approximately 60 percent of the government’s budget.  

Among the measures set to be rolled out include a mechanism to write off the fictitious employment registered in the employment support, and action to address the salary gap between expatriate and national workers.

A large proportion of the wages of expatriates in the private sector is higher than that of the Kuwaitis, sources told the paper.

A study will also be conducted to identify high-priority jobs to attract national labor early next year, with an evaluation of the impact of possible incentive plans in the medium and long term.

The Cabinet set a timetable to eliminate Kuwaiti fake labor in the sector by launching new standards to control fictitious employment during 2022. 

The country will analyze data of workers receiving support, and will also monitor companies, impose effective penalties on violators, and address the unofficial parallel labor market's issuance of work permits for expatriate workers.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund plans stake sale in telecom giant 'stc'

Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is exploring a sale of part of its stake in Saudi telecom giant “stc” to international and local investors, while maintaining majority stake of more than 50 percent in the company, the PIF said today in a statement.

"The potential transaction is in line with the PIF’s strategy to recycle its capital to new investments," it added.

GCC and Europe to revive free trade deal talks: EU Ambassador

Updated 16 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The European Union has tentatively reopened talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding a free trade deal, EU Ambassador Patrick Simonet has revealed.

Simonet said the potential agreement between the two parties was discussed during the high-level dialogue on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on September 14 in New York. 

The agreement will also be part of the discussions during the upcoming visit of the European Union representative to the Gulf region in the coming days.

The UN meeting recommended the importance of advancing and completing the free trade agreement negotiations, due to its importance for both parties.

EU countries have direct investments in Saudi Arabia worth $24.88 billion, led by the five largest countries — Netherland, Italy, France, Germany and Spain, Simonet said.

Investments in GCC Countries are focused on oil and gas, healthcare, life sciences, food and beverage, construction and infrastructure, he added.

Saudi Arabia revises down its budget deficit for 2021 to $22.7 amid rising spending

Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ
Rinat Gainullin

Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia revises down its epxectation for its budget deficit in 2021 to SR85 billion ($22.6 billion) from an earlier forecast of SR141 billion, according to the ministry of finance.

State spending this year is estimated at a little over SR1 trillion, compared to SR990 billion in the previous estimate, the ministry said.

Total revenues this year are expected to reach SR930 billion, up from the earlier forecast of SR849 billion.

Foreign assets behind a 33% increase in Saudi investment funds value

Updated 48 min 36 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ 

RIYADH: A dramatic increase in foreign assets by Saudi Arabia investment funds has fueled a 33 percent year-on-year growth in the sector, according to the Kingdom’s Central Bank (SAMA).

Newly released figures show that at the end of the second quarter of 2021, investment funds had  SR86.41 billion in foreign assets — up 117.49 percent compared to the same period last year.

Domestic assets also increased by 9.4 percent to SR155.23 billion.

The number of subscribers in investment funds also experienced a rise, growing from 350,000 in the second quarter of 2020 to 402,000 a year later.

Independent London-based economist Mohamed Ramady said: “This indicates a more confident future outlook amongst local investors in the state of the Saudi economy and a willingness to move from cash and current accounts to longer term investments.”

Investment funds are divided into open and closed funds, where the total assets of the open funds amounted to about SR212.61 billion, which constitutes 87.98 percent of the total assets of the funds, while the value of the assets of closed investment funds amounted to about SR29.03 billion. 

Again, according to Ramady, this is to be expected as closed investment funds are specialized ones that take longer time to set up and have a closing date for participation, unlike the more flexible open-ended funds.

