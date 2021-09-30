Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup

DUBAI: UAE-based human resource solutions provider Leena AI has raised $30 million in its latest funding round, which saw investment from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.

The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks.

Other investors joined the Series B round, including Bessemer Venture Partners and Greycroft. The new funds raised Leena AI’s total capital raised to $40 million.

Ever since its first funding round eight months ago, the UAE startup has signed clients such as Bayer, Al-Jazeera, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist among others.

It has achieved a 300 percent year-on-year growth in revenues, and claims to serve around 3 million employees across 60 countries.

“We intend to be the ‘Siri for employees’ and help employees get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal help desks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy, and lack intelligence,” Adit Jain, Leena AI’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said.

The new capital injection will be used to further develop the platform and “meet global demand for the platform.”

Leena AI will also hire new employees in its IT, sales, and finance departments.