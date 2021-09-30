$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion

DUBAI: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s construction is set for completion by 2025, the UAE capital’s culture and tourism department said, as part of its aim to make the emirate an art hub.

The project, which will be the latest outpost of the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation’s list of international museums, will feature global and contemporary art with a focus on West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia.

A $1-billion contract value was awarded to renowned architect Frank Gehry for the museum’s design. It was originally set to open in 2017, after the project was announced in 2006.

“The museum will also play a civic role through its mission to spark wider interest in global modern and contemporary art, fostering diversity and inclusion in a meaningful cultural exchange,” Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, said.

The UAE capital is also home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was opened to the public in November 2017.

“Investing in these industries is pivotal to the economic development of our Emirate, and to our contribution to the global art world,” Al-Mubarak added.

The Guggenheim museum family includes the flagship museum in New York with others across the Americas and Europe.