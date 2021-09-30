You are here

  • Home
  • PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output
Daqing oil field pumpjacks, at sunset (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4q35y

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output
  • The state-run oil and gas producer aims to kick off production at its unconventional oil project in 2025
  • The oil major's plans would sustain Daqing's role as the top producing field as well as help arrest China's declining oil production
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

PetroChina will be spending billions of dollars to accelerate drilling of rare shale formations in northeast China that could be pivotal to sustaining oil output in the world's largest consumer.


The state-run oil and gas producer aims to kick off production at its unconventional oil project in 2025 and double its capacity by the end of this decade, company officials and analysts say.

If the pilot is successful, the technologies could be replicated elsewhere to unlock China's vast untapped shale reserves.


Gulong lies within the area of PetroChina's flagship Daqing field, China's biggest oilfield which has been pumping for over six decades but where output is diminishing.


The oil major's plans would sustain Daqing's role as the top producing field as well as help arrest China's declining oil production.


"With the breakthrough in Gulong China could hopefully develop its vast proven yet undeveloped resource," said Palzor Shenga, vice president of upstream research at Rystad Energy.


China produces only 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) of shale oil, less than 1 percent of total output. But Gulong is touted as a more prospective project.

Shenga added the firm was aiming for break-even cost below $55 a barrel.


Having outlined lower-carbon goals to fight climate change, Chinese state majors also need to balance long-term targets against Beijing's pre-occupation with energy security.


After over a decade of work, PetroChina said last month it aims to produce 20,000 bpd of shale oil in 2025 from Gulong, where it has proven geological reserves of more than 9 billion barrels.


He Wenyuan, Daqing's chief geologist, said PetroChina still faces tremendous challenges such as how to locate high-yielding oil flows faster and to extend its life span once a well reaches peak output.


"We're venturing into a 'no man's' zone in Gulong," he said.


Shell and BP were invited to study Gulong shale in 2019 and 2020, but the companies concluded there was no similar geology elsewhere that has been commercially viable, the geologist said.


Neither BP nor Shell responded to a request for comment.

Zhang Xianhui, researcher at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said the Gulong find shows China still holds significant untapped oil resources, but in more challenging reservoirs.


"Despite the proven reserve figure, the level of commercial recovery is highly uncertain," Zhang said.

Topics: China #crudeoil #shale shale oil US Shale #oilandgas #oilandgasdiscovery #OPEC opec +

Related

China oil demand helps Saudi Arabia challenge Russia’s export crown
Business & Economy
China oil demand helps Saudi Arabia challenge Russia’s export crown
Price of oil surges past $80-a-barrel landmark
Business & Economy
Price of oil surges past $80-a-barrel landmark

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion with $1bn contract

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion with $1bn contract
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion with $1bn contract

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion with $1bn contract
  • A $1-billion contract value was awarded to renowned architect Frank Gehry for the museum’s design
  • The UAE capital is also home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was opened to the public in November 2017
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s construction is set for completion by 2025, the UAE capital’s culture and tourism department said, as part of its aim to make the emirate an art hub. 

The project, which will be the latest outpost of the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation’s list of international museums, will feature global and contemporary art with a focus on West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia. 

A $1-billion contract value was awarded to renowned architect Frank Gehry for the museum’s design. It was originally set to open in 2017, after the project was announced in 2006.

“The museum will also play a civic role through its mission to spark wider interest in global modern and contemporary art, fostering diversity and inclusion in a meaningful cultural exchange,” Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, said. 

The UAE capital is also home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was opened to the public in November 2017. 

“Investing in these industries is pivotal to the economic development of our Emirate, and to our contribution to the global art world,” Al-Mubarak added. 

The Guggenheim museum family includes the flagship museum in New York with others across the Americas and Europe. 

 

Topics: economy Louvre Abu Dhabi Guggenheim Abu Dhabi #emirates #abudhabi #gcc Contemporary Islamic Art Islamic Art

Related

Louvre Abu Dhabi explores abstraction and calligraphy in first exhibition of 2021
Lifestyle
Louvre Abu Dhabi explores abstraction and calligraphy in first exhibition of 2021
Abu Dhabi unveils Guggenheim artworks
Art & Culture
Abu Dhabi unveils Guggenheim artworks

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom
  • The biggest driver of the large upward revision in the second quarter was household expenditure
  • Consumers and businesses also have to contend with runaway gas prices and a chronic shortage of lorry drivers
Updated 14 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Britain's economy performed better than previously thought in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less as a result of easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday.


Gross domestic product in the three months to June grew by 5.5 percent, up sharply from the previous estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement which also cited accounting changes.


The economy has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening as a result of ongoing pandemic fallout and global supply chain bottlenecks.


The outlook also darkens Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, which kept millions in their jobs during the pandemic. 

It spent almost £70 billion ($96 billion, 82 billion euros) on paying the bulk of wages for millions of staff stuck at home during the pandemic.


Consumers and businesses also have to contend with runaway gas prices and a chronic shortage of lorry drivers that helped spark a run on motor fuel last week.


"While the upward revisions to GDP are clearly welcome, the second quarter was three months ago, and the recovery appears to have stagnated since," said Ruth Gregory, senior economist at research consultancy Capital Economics.


The biggest driver of the large upward revision in the second quarter was household expenditure.


The ONS also revealed the economy shrank by 1.4 percent in the first quarter.


He noted the latest data showed health services and the arts performing better than previously thought.


"The revised figures show households have been saving less in recent years than previously thought," ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.


"Household saving fell particularly strongly in the latest quarter from the record highs seen during the pandemic, as many people were again able to spend on shopping, eating out and driving their cars."


The ONS said GDP was 3.3 percent below where it was in the final quarter of 2019 before the pandemic struck.

The strong second-quarter recovery was fuelled by consumer spending, while the government continued to provide massive financial support by paying the bulk of private sector wages.


But the economy has lost steam since then, growing by just 0.1 percent in July.


Commentators fear the end of furlough will spark a spike in unemployment and a slump in living standards. 
 

Topics: economy UK #europe #pandemic COVID-19 #consumerconfidence consumers #fuelshortage #fuelcosts #powercrisis

Related

Europe needs long-term energy plan, Eni CEO says
Business & Economy
Europe needs long-term energy plan, Eni CEO says
British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue
World
British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup
Updated 37 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup
  • The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks
Updated 37 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE-based human resource solutions provider Leena AI has raised $30 million in its latest funding round, which saw investment from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.

The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks. 

Other investors joined the Series B round, including Bessemer Venture Partners and Greycroft. The new funds raised Leena AI’s total capital raised to $40 million. 

Ever since its first funding round eight months ago, the UAE startup has signed clients such as Bayer, Al-Jazeera, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist among others.

It has achieved a 300 percent year-on-year growth in revenues, and claims to serve around 3 million employees across 60 countries. 

“We intend to be the ‘Siri for employees’ and help employees get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal help desks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy, and lack intelligence,” Adit Jain, Leena AI’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said. 

The new capital injection will be used to further develop the platform and “meet global demand for the platform.”

Leena AI will also hire new employees in its IT, sales, and finance departments. 

Topics: Facebook UAE Human resource startup

Related

Saudi wellness startup Rumbl gets $1m seed amid growing fitness culture
Business & Economy
Saudi wellness startup Rumbl gets $1m seed amid growing fitness culture
UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round
Business & Economy
UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round

Saudis Q2 unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016 despite rise in jobless women

Saudis Q2 unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016 despite rise in jobless women
Updated 3 min 58 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Saudis Q2 unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016 despite rise in jobless women

Saudis Q2 unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016 despite rise in jobless women
  • Unemployment rate of Saudi women increased by 1.1 percent to 22.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021
Updated 3 min 58 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudis unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since at least the second quarter of 2016, even as more men are finding jobs in the economy than women.

Unemployment rate of Saudis has decreased to 11.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021, on the back of ongoing government efforts to boost local employment in the private sector. 

According to estimates of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) based on the Labor Force Survey, the unemployment rate of the total working age Saudi population decreased from 11.7 percent during the first quarter of 2021.

Unemployment rate among Saudi men went down noticeably by 1.1 percentage point to 6.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from 7.2 percent in the previous quarter.

The same indicator for Saudi women increased by 1.1 percentage point to 22.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from 21.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi unemployment economy

Related

Special New Saudi employees entering the private sector reached 121,000 in the first quarter of 2021, according to a report issued by the Human Resources Development Fund. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
How Saudization is harnessing Kingdom’s local talent to private-sector expansion
Employment rate in Saudi Arabia likely to grow in 2021: Jadwa
Business & Economy
Employment rate in Saudi Arabia likely to grow in 2021: Jadwa

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head
  • COP26 talks, from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland, have been billed as the last chance to galvanize the collective effort needed to limit global warming
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Rich countries must deliver on a promise to channel $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing nations, otherwise they may jeopardize November’s critical negotiations to limit global warming, said the head of the UN-backed Green Climate Fund.
The call by Yannick Glemarec comes as about 50 climate ministers meet in Milan, Italy, on Thursday to hammer out details and tackle differences on the pace of green transition and who pays for it, ahead of the COP26 climate summit.
Those talks, from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland, have been billed as the last chance to galvanize the collective effort needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, the lowest goal in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
But with a month to go, UN officials say they have yet to see ambitious enough action, including fulfilment of an overdue pledge to channel $100 billion a year from 2020 to help poorer nations adapt to global warming and adopt cleaner energy.
“The $100 billion is critical to catalyze much larger financial flows,” said Glemarec, the executive director of the multi-billion-dollar Green Climate Fund (GCF), speaking in an interview from its headquarters in South Korea.
“It’s also critical for establishing a climate of trust — you have no successful negotiation without trust,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The GCF was set up under UN climate talks in 2010 as one of the main global funds to support developing-country efforts to tackle climate change, and started allocating money in 2015.
Glemarec said the latest figures — showing climate finance for vulnerable nations at just under $80 billion in 2019 — were a “disappointment” and could undermine the COP26 talks.
“It’s very difficult to trust parties when we have been telling you since Copenhagen COP15 (in 2009) that we will be mobilizing the $100 billion,” he said.
“So it’s really important to deliver on this commitment.”
US shortfall
The pre-COP26 summit in Milan this week is the last major UN meeting before negotiators head to Glasgow.
Thousands of young activists have converged on the Italian city to demand leaders match rhetoric with action and stump up the billions of dollars needed to wean the world off fossil fuels and onto cleaner energy, while adapting to a warmer world.
Glemarec said delivery of the $100 billion — some of which flows through the GCF — was important to ensure the fund has enough money in its coffers to disburse to developing countries.
The GCF board meets next week and will consider approving $1.2 billion for 13 new climate projects — from improving water security for communities in Kenya to enhancing early warning systems against floods and cyclones in East Timor.
If they all get the green light, the fund will have used up its available resources before COP26.
Glemarec joked that the GCF would have “just enough money in our bank account to pay for electricity bills” by the time he heads to the talks in Glasgow.
“If we want to be able to meet the needs of some developing countries, we need to be capitalized — and our capitalization comes from this $100 billion,” he stressed.
Securing a backlog of US contributions to the GCF, which were halted by former President Donald Trump, a climate-change skeptic, would be “significant,” Glemarec said.
The new Democratic US government has thrown its support behind the GCF again, with President Joe Biden requesting about $1.2 billion for the fund in the coming fiscal year’s budget, according to his climate envoy John Kerry in April.
But the Biden administration’s spending plans have hit a standstill in Congress.
“I will not venture a guess on what will be the final result but a stronger replenishment from the US will enable us to maintain a very ambitious level of programming in 2022 and (going) forward,” said Glemarec.

Topics: climate change COP26 environment

Related

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs
World
Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs
ENGIE’s climate action efforts awarded in UAE
Corporate News
ENGIE’s climate action efforts awarded in UAE

Latest updates

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output
PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output
US and Russia launch new round of talks in Geneva
US and Russia launch new round of talks in Geneva
$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion
$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion
Miracle win in Japan leaves Branko Ivankovic dreaming of historic trip to World Cup with Oman
Miracle win in Japan leaves Branko Ivankovic dreaming of historic trip to World Cup with Oman
UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom
UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.