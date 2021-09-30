Facebook could face hefty fine in Russia over banned content: Report

You are here

  • Russia may fine Facebook up to 10 percent of its annual turnover in the country for repeatedly failing to delete banned content
MOSCOW: Russia may seek to fine social media giant Facebook up to 10 percent of its annual turnover in the country for a repeated failure to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, the Vedomosti daily reported on Thursday.
Moscow has increased pressure on foreign tech companies over the last year as part of a long-running push to assert greater sovereignty over its segment of the Internet, including efforts to make companies store Russians’ personal data on its territory.
On Wednesday, Russia threatened to block YouTube after the video-hosting giant removed Russian state-backed broadcaster RT’s German-language channels from its site.
State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Facebook’s repeated violations could see it fined 5 percent or 10 percent of its annual Russian turnover, Vedomosti reported.
Roskomnadzor had no immediate comment. Facebook did not immediately respond.
Vedomosti cited experts who estimated Facebook’s annual Russian turnover at around 12 billion roubles ($165 million). Reuters could not immediately verify that estimate.
Roskomnadzor has opened 19 different administrative cases against Facebook this year for failing to delete banned content, Vedomosti said, with 43 million roubles owed in fines and more pending.
“Facebook’s administration has not paid the fines,” Roskomnadzor said.

Russia labels media outlet, 2 rights groups ‘foreign agents’

Russia labels media outlet, 2 rights groups ‘foreign agents’
  • Justice Ministry slapped the “foreign agent” label on Mediazona, a news site known for its extensive coverage of high-profile court cases
  • The designation implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that may discredit the recipient
MOSCOW: Russian authorities on Wednesday designated a popular independent media outlet and two rights groups “foreign agents,” a move that comes as part of a months-long crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists.
The Justice Ministry slapped the “foreign agent” label on Mediazona, a news site known for its extensive coverage of high-profile court cases; OVD-Info, a prominent legal aid group that focuses on political arrests; and Zona Prava, another human rights group.
The designation implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that may discredit the recipient.
Along with the three entities, 22 individuals — including Mediazona chief editor Sergei Smirnov and publisher Pyotr Verzilov, who is also a prominent member of the protest group Pussy Riot — have also been added to the ministry’s registry of “foreign agents.”
Grigory Okhotin, co-founder of OVD-Info, told The Associated Press that Wednesday’s move wasn’t unexpected.
“We see this as being part of the pressure campaign against independent organizations and media. This didn’t start today. It’s curious that it happened at the height of the public campaign to abolish the foreign agent legislation, in which OVD-Info was one of the key initiators,” Okhotin said.
He added that 222 organizations have joined the campaign so far and said that “it couldn’t have gone unnoticed.”
In recent months, the government has designated a number of independent media outlets and journalists as “foreign agents” and raided the homes of several prominent reporters. The publisher of one outlet that released investigative reports on alleged corruption and abuses by top Russian officials and tycoons close to Putin was outlawed as an “undesirable” organization.
Two other news outlets shut down after authorities accused them of links to “undesirable” organizations.
Human rights groups in Russia have faced similar pressure, with at least two disbanding themselves in recent months to avoid a further crackdown.
The Kremlin, however, has denied that it is stifling media freedoms and insists that the “foreign agent” designation doesn’t bar outlets from operating.
OVD-Info rose to prominence over its meticulous tracking and counting of arrests at street protests in Russia — something activists first did in 2011, during the mass protests triggered by a Russian parliamentary election tainted by numerous reports of voter fraud. For media outlets covering protests, their data have become indispensable over the years, as the authorities largely kept quiet or underplayed the scale of the crackdown on demonstrators.
OVD-Info operates as a legal aid group as well, dispatching lawyers to help detained protesters at police stations and in courts. Just last week, the group was awarded the Civil Rights Defender of the Year award in Sweden.
Okhotin told the AP on Wednesday the group will continue its work no matter what difficulties the “foreign agent” designation will bring.
“Of course we will continue to work as we did before, this cannot stop us,” he said.
Mediazona has been widely known for its live-blogging of high-profile court hearings, as well as critical investigations of police abuse and rights abuses in Russia’s penitentiary system. The outlet said in a statement Wednesday that it doesn’t plan to shut down, but “doing our job will become much difficult from now on.”
“Because of the ‘foreign agents’ label, characters and sources are reluctant to talk to journalists, officials use it as an excuse not to answer our questions, other outlets prefer not to cite Mediazona (they must mention that we’re a ‘foreign agent’), and readers suffer because of the pointless disclaimer,” the statement said, referring to a lengthy disclaimer which those declared “foreign agents” must add to any piece of content they publish.
The Zona Prava rights group was founded by Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, who spent nearly two years in prison for a 2012 protest inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior. It provides legal aid to victims of police abuse, domestic violence, medical errors occurring in civilian and prison hospitals and rights abuses in the armed forces.

How Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood lost hold of the social conversation

How Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood lost hold of the social conversation

Since their fall in 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood have failed to dominate the online narrative despite their repeated calls for protest. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Although around half of Egyptians are active on social media, they lean toward trends far from those of the Muslim Brotherhood’s
CAIRO: There once was a time when an Egyptian would open Facebook or Instagram and most of the content they saw would be Muslim Brotherhood-related. Today, however, this is far from the reality.

Since their fall in 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood have failed to dominate the online narrative despite their repeated calls for protest. A decade on from the Arab Spring that saw social media networks act as mobilization mechanisms, why is social media in general, and Facebook in particular, now no longer a potential trigger for revolution in Egypt?

Although around half of Egyptians are active on social media, they lean toward trends far from those of the Muslim Brotherhood’s and in contrast to what was dominating social networks in 2011.

Since then, Muslim Brotherhood loyalists have made significant efforts to take advantage of Egyptians’ heavy use of social media. They take advantage of any local crisis and use it as a Trojan horse for their demands, and as has been seen many times in the fake videos aired by Al Jazeera and other pro-Muslim Brotherhood bias as recent as Sept. 2020.

At the outset, it can be claimed that the Muslim Brotherhood are suffering their deepest crisis since their establishment in 1928 due to their fall in June 2013. 

This crisis is incarnated in the popular political fall of the brotherhood, with both Tunisia and Egypt having thwarted their efforts to have any political or social role in the future. Popular opinion and secular forces have shown little sympathy for them.

Similar to Tunisia was the Egyptian case. Despite their massive media machine, sleeper cells, and media platforms and outlets that work in support of their agenda, the Muslim Brotherhood did not succeed in regaining their presence or maintaining their influence on Egyptian society. In addition, they lost their power to mobilize masses or stir up uprisings as they used to in the past at the height of the Arab Spring.

According to political expert and Egypt’s former consul general in Riyadh, Fawzi Ashmawy, the main space for action and expression for Egyptians, which is social media, has expanded. He notes that this is due to the decline of party and political mobility and performance on the one hand and the partial lifting of civil society restrictions and other laws as part of the country’s official National Human Rights Strategy which launched earlier this month.

In Jan. 2021, Egypt’s population amounted to approximately 103.3 million, an increase of 1.9 million people over January of last year. The number of internet users, however, reached 59.9 million with an increase of 4.9 million more than in Jan. 2020 — a rise that exceeded the increase in the population, according to a number of official sources.

Among these internet users, 49 million are regular consumers of social media as of Jan. 2021, an increase of 7 million over 2020, or 17 percent over the previous year, highlighting how the increase in social media users is rapidly higher than that of the population.

Social media is a real, albeit virtual, avenue where Egyptian public opinion develops. It is a major platform that allows people to express critical views, pains and interactions not only locally but also on regional and international events directly and indirectly affecting them.

For the first time in history, the Muslim Brotherhood had come to power in free elections in 2012 through Mohammed Morsi, the group’s first president, complete with dominance over the country’s Parliament and civil unions.

Instead of implementing their alleged 100-day program — known as the Muslim Brotherhood’s Nahda presidential program — that tackled everyday issues of fuel, food, security and traffic, the group usurped all authorities to solidify its grip on power in Egypt which led him to be late in forming a cabinet.

This discredited the principles of the group and fuelled public resentment against it. Both the Muslim Brotherhood’s discourse and their two-faced strategy in addressing citizens’ demands have led to a rise in public fury against them. Thus, these are the reasons why the Muslim Brotherhood have lost their power on social media:

First: Egypt’s nationwide stability

Egyptians’ stances on social media are balanced between supporting and being critical of their government, especially with regard to the cost of living through basic services such as groceries, fuel and electricity. However, Egyptians do not hesitate to praise and support what they see as positive steps in building and attracting investment.

According to a Reuters survey, Egypt’s economy is predicted to grow 5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in June next year, unchanged from analysts’ expectations in a similar poll six months ago and slightly below the government's target of 5.4 percent. In addition to that, the gross domestic product of the Arab world's most populous country was seen growing 5.5 percent in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Second: A distinction between Islam and Islamists

While Egyptians are widely known for their religious and conservative nature that includes reservations about any online confrontation to what they see as sacred or religious, they mostly differentiate between Islam and Islamists as well as religion and extremism.

Although myriad Islamist groups attempt to implement any call to renew religious discourse and skew any critique of the religious history to their favor, they could not achieve their goals due to Egyptians’ reluctance to repeat their previous experience under Morsi’s rule.

Such an experiment intimidated everyday civil peace and destabilized the well-established Egyptian identity, an identity that finds no discrepancy between religion and race. It is the same identity that is averse to relegating the homeland “Egypt” and promoting the concept of an Islamic nation or the Islamic caliphate over it. This is clear every September, when the Muslim Brotherhood’s media platforms call for protest and demonstrations but always fail to attract a significant following.

In addition to that, the counter and critical discourse against Islamist groups’ ideology, arguments and foundational notions has been active, heated and alive, thanks to the information revolution and digital outlets. Egyptians are now able to read and become aware of the critique of fundamentalism and the differentiation between Islam, Islamists and Islamic history.

Third: The stagnation and hostility of the discourse

By continuously classifying the Egyptian state as takfiri (apostate) and maintaining a discriminatory tone against Christian minorities and secular civil society groups, the Muslim Brotherhood’s narrative has become dormant and stagnant in communicating with current changes occurring within the evolving Egyptian society.

The clearest example of this comes from Wagdy Ghoneim, a Muslim Brotherhood preacher who was barred from entering Tunisia in 2019 after his description of Tunisian former President Beji Caid Essebsi as an “apostate” who had been fighting against god and Islam.

In many Egyptians’ understanding, the experience under the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 remains the biggest reason for citizens’ fear of their return, or of responding to their call for mobilization and demonstrations once again.

Fourth: The weight of experience: Egypt from a Pan-Arab perspective

Security, order and stability are the three basic demands of Egyptians and are at the core of their conversations on social media platforms. Critical voices are expressed through the framework of the state that maintains order and security, and Egyptians take into serious consideration next-door models of failed states along with the rise Islamist groups in neighboring countries or other countries in the region.

Also playing an important role is Egypt’s diplomatic role in the region as citizens praise their government because of its regional active role in the conflict between Palestine and Israel, in Iraq and toward Libya, in its strong ties with the Gulf countries, and in their strategic efforts to halt any chance for a return of extremists to the country. This would not have been possible through a Muslim Brotherhood-led government or through an online narrative dominated by the group.

New Lebanese information minister floats fresh media freedom restrictions

New Lebanese information minister floats fresh media freedom restrictions

  • Not the first time Kordahi had made suggestions to restrict media freedoms in Lebanon.
LONDON: New Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi reiterated on Monday his desire to restrict press freedoms, saying the media cannot “assault the dignity of politicians.”

During his meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese Press Editor’s Syndicate, Kordahi and head of the syndicate Joseph Al-Qusaifi continued the media law discussions that have been continued for years without a conclusion that satisfies all parties.

Kordahi pointed out that “there is much complaint from the vast majority of the Lebanese population about the media’s slip ups.”

He added: “I will study and prepare a media code of conduct with our colleagues, aimed at respecting the dignity, freedoms and merits of others, in addition to studying other laws found in parliamentary committees.

“We are heading towards a new future, so let us establish systems and rules for the Lebanese media in the long term.”

This is not the first time that Kordahi had made suggestions to restrict media freedoms in Lebanon.

On his first day as Lebanon’s new information minister, Kordahi slapped an informal gagging order on the media, asking them not to host analysts critical of the new government.

Kordahi justified his first action as an attempt to spread optimism, saying that he did not “prevent,” but rather that he hoped the media would “refrain” from hosting guests who are critical of the new government.

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

  • YouTube's new rules will prohibit misinformation about any vaccine
  • As of Wednesday, popular anti-vaccine accounts, including those run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were kicked off YouTube
DUBAI: YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform.
The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
YouTube’s new rules will prohibit misinformation about any vaccine that has been approved by health authorities such as the World Health Organization and are currently being administered. The platform had already begun to crack down late last year on false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine.
YouTube, which is owned by Google, will delete videos that falsely claim vaccines are dangerous or cause health issues, like cancer, infertility or autism — a theory that scientists have discredited for decades but has endured on the Internet.
As of Wednesday, popular anti-vaccine accounts, including those run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were kicked off YouTube.
“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” YouTube said in a prepared statement.
The new rule will apply to general claims about vaccines as well as statements about specific vaccines, such as those given for measles or flu.
Claims about vaccines that are being tested will still be allowed. Personal stories about reactions to the vaccine will also be permitted, as long as they do not come from an account that has a history of promoting vaccine misinformation.

CNN denies Australians access to its Facebook pages, cites defamation risk

CNN denies Australians access to its Facebook pages, cites defamation risk

  • CNN is preventing Australians from accessing its Facebook pages after a court ruled that publishers can be liable for defamation
  • Court ruled this month that publishers were legally responsible for comments posted below stories
SYDNEY: CNN said it is preventing Australians from accessing its Facebook Inc. pages after a court ruled that publishers can be liable for defamation in public comment sections and the social media firm refused to help it disable comments in the country.
The move makes CNN, which is owned by AT&T Inc, the first major news organization to pull its Facebook presence in Australia since the country’s High Court ruled this month that publishers were legally responsible for comments posted below stories — even if the stories themselves were not defamatory.
CNN does not feature prominently in Australian media consumption, but the decision could have reverberations across the industry if other outlets follow suit. A host of global mastheads have boosted their Australian operations in recent years after identifying the country as a growth market.
“This is the first domino to fall,” said Michael Bradley, managing partner of Marque Lawyers, which works on defamation cases.
“Others will follow for sure ... mainly media entities who feel they can happily live without the Australian Facebook audience.”
CNN said that Facebook declined a request to help it and other publishers disable public comments in the country following the ruling, which was made during the course of an ongoing defamation lawsuit.
CNN’s main Facebook page showed an error message when accessed from Australia on Wednesday.
“We are disappointed that Facebook, once again, has failed to ensure its platform is a place for credible journalism and productive dialogue around current events among its users,” a CNN spokeswoman said in a statement.
A Facebook spokesperson said recent court decisions had shown the need for reform in Australian defamation law and the company looked forward to “greater clarity and certainty in this area.”
“While it’s not our place to provide legal guidance to CNN, we have provided them with the latest information on tools we make available to help publishers manage comments,” the spokesperson said.
Facebook says it has several features available for publishers and other users to restrict who can comment on posts. It and CNN did not give details of the discussions that led to CNN’s decision.
Social media is a central channel for distributing content in Australia, with about two-thirds of the country’s 25 million population on Facebook, according to industry figures. About a third of the country’s population used Facebook to source news in 2021, a University of Canberra report said.
But that has coincided with an explosion in defamation lawsuits, prompting reviews by several state and federal governments to determine if existing laws are appropriate for the Internet age.
“The fact that a foreign outlet like CNN are pulling out shows the degree of concern that Australia’s laws have not kept up with the pace of technological change,” said Matt Collins, a prominent defamation lawyer.
CNN would have no equivalent exposure in the United States and relatively little exposure in Britain or other English-speaking countries like New Zealand, he added.
“Australia is among Western democracies an outlier, in relation to the circumstances in which media organizations and any user of social media can be liable for content they didn’t they themselves write or approve of.”

