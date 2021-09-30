You are here

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts

Image: Shutterstock
  The British wholesale gas for November delivery rose by 17.25 pence to 236.25 p/therm
  However, Britain's gas system was about 18 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Thursday
British and European wholesale gas prices extended their rally on Thursday morning on supply concerns, forecasts of cold weather and short-covering ahead of the official start to the winter gas season on Friday, when heating demand picks up.


The British wholesale gas for November delivery rose by 17.25 pence to 236.25 p/therm, while the October gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark, was up 3.75 euros at 90.25 euros per megawatt hours (MWh).


"Flows from Russia are reduced and the supply fears are growing further. Both on the day ahead market and on long-term contracts, prices are climbing rapidly, and the fiercely bullish sentiment affects all the related markets heavily," Energi Danmark said in a research note.


Temperatures in Britain were expected to drop below seasonal normal levels on Thursday, and next week will continue to see partially wet and windy weather.


Local distribution zone (LDZ) consumption, which mostly reflects heating, is expected to rise by 28 million cubic metres (mcm) to 96 mcm per day, as heating demand starts picking up, Refinitiv analysts said in a weekly report.


However, Britain's gas system was about 18 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Thursday, with supply forecast at 227 million cubic metres (mcm) and demand at around 209 mcm, National Grid data showed.

Britain has been contending with gas supply shortages in recent weeks, which has led to the collapse of some suppliers in the country and concerns of a winter energy crisis.

 

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output
Daqing oil field pumpjacks, at sunset (Shutterstock)
PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output
  The state-run oil and gas producer aims to kick off production at its unconventional oil project in 2025
  The oil major's plans would sustain Daqing's role as the top producing field as well as help arrest China's declining oil production
PetroChina will be spending billions of dollars to accelerate drilling of rare shale formations in northeast China that could be pivotal to sustaining oil output in the world's largest consumer.


The state-run oil and gas producer aims to kick off production at its unconventional oil project in 2025 and double its capacity by the end of this decade, company officials and analysts say.

If the pilot is successful, the technologies could be replicated elsewhere to unlock China's vast untapped shale reserves.


Gulong lies within the area of PetroChina's flagship Daqing field, China's biggest oilfield which has been pumping for over six decades but where output is diminishing.


The oil major's plans would sustain Daqing's role as the top producing field as well as help arrest China's declining oil production.


"With the breakthrough in Gulong along with the successful testing of the pilot well, China could hopefully develop its vast proven yet undeveloped resource," said Palzor Shenga, vice president of upstream research at Rystad Energy.


China produces only 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) of shale oil mostly in the northern Ordos basin and northwestern Jungar basin, less than 1 percent of total output. But Gulong is touted as a more prospective project, with lower cost and higher and better quality output.


"Gulong shale is a thick mud-level lacustrine shale which contains high quality light oil," Shenga said, adding the firm was aiming for break-even cost below $55 a barrel.


Having outlined lower-carbon goals to fight climate change, Chinese state majors also need to balance long-term targets against Beijing's pre-occupation with energy security.


"Despite carbon goals, the industry sets its sights on boosting oil and gas production and reserves till at least 2025 ... (this) fits into the broad geopolitical context of China-U.S. relations, the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's high reliance on oil imports," a senior state-oil official in Beijing told Reuters.


After over a decade of work, PetroChina said last month it aims to produce 20,000 bpd of shale oil in 2025 from Gulong, where it has proven geological reserves of more than 9 billion barrels.


He Wenyuan, Daqing's chief geologist, said PetroChina still faces tremendous challenges such as how to locate high-yielding oil flows faster and to extend its life span once a well reaches peak output.


"We're venturing into a 'no man's' zone in Gulong," he said.


Shell and BP were invited to study Gulong shale in 2019 and 2020, but the companies concluded there was no similar geology elsewhere that has been commercially viable, the geologist said.


Neither BP nor Shell responded to a request for comment.


CHALLENGING TERRAIN
Geologically, Gulong's lacustrine shale is unique with no commercial precedent anywhere in the world, and its low permeability means it is tougher and more costly to extract versus marine-sediment shales in North America, experts say.

Zhang Xianhui, researcher at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said the Gulong find shows China still holds significant untapped oil resources, but in more challenging reservoirs.


"Despite the proven reserve figure, the level of commercial recovery is highly uncertain," Zhang said.

$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion

$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi
$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion

$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion
  A $1-billion contract value was awarded to renowned architect Frank Gehry for the museum's design
  The UAE capital is also home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was opened to the public in November 2017
DUBAI: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s construction is set for completion by 2025, the UAE capital’s culture and tourism department said, as part of its aim to make the emirate an art hub. 

The project, which will be the latest outpost of the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation’s list of international museums, will feature global and contemporary art with a focus on West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia. 

A $1-billion contract value was awarded to renowned architect Frank Gehry for the museum’s design. It was originally set to open in 2017, after the project was announced in 2006.

“The museum will also play a civic role through its mission to spark wider interest in global modern and contemporary art, fostering diversity and inclusion in a meaningful cultural exchange,” Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, said. 

The UAE capital is also home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was opened to the public in November 2017. 

“Investing in these industries is pivotal to the economic development of our Emirate, and to our contribution to the global art world,” Al-Mubarak added. 

The Guggenheim museum family includes the flagship museum in New York with others across the Americas and Europe. 

 

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom
Image: Shutterstock
UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom
  The biggest driver of the large upward revision in the second quarter was household expenditure
  Consumers and businesses also have to contend with runaway gas prices and a chronic shortage of lorry drivers
Britain's economy performed better than previously thought in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less as a result of easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday.


Gross domestic product in the three months to June grew by 5.5 percent, up sharply from the previous estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement which also cited accounting changes.


The economy has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening as a result of ongoing pandemic fallout and global supply chain bottlenecks.


The outlook also darkens Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, which kept millions in their jobs during the pandemic. 

It spent almost £70 billion ($96 billion, 82 billion euros) on paying the bulk of wages for millions of staff stuck at home during the pandemic.


Consumers and businesses also have to contend with runaway gas prices and a chronic shortage of lorry drivers that helped spark a run on motor fuel last week.


"While the upward revisions to GDP are clearly welcome, the second quarter was three months ago, and the recovery appears to have stagnated since," said Ruth Gregory, senior economist at research consultancy Capital Economics.


The biggest driver of the large upward revision in the second quarter was household expenditure.


The ONS also revealed the economy shrank by 1.4 percent in the first quarter.


He noted the latest data showed health services and the arts performing better than previously thought.


"The revised figures show households have been saving less in recent years than previously thought," ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.


"Household saving fell particularly strongly in the latest quarter from the record highs seen during the pandemic, as many people were again able to spend on shopping, eating out and driving their cars."


The ONS said GDP was 3.3 percent below where it was in the final quarter of 2019 before the pandemic struck.

The strong second-quarter recovery was fuelled by consumer spending, while the government continued to provide massive financial support by paying the bulk of private sector wages.


But the economy has lost steam since then, growing by just 0.1 percent in July.


Commentators fear the end of furlough will spark a spike in unemployment and a slump in living standards. 
 

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup
Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup
  The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks
DUBAI: UAE-based human resource solutions provider Leena AI has raised $30 million in its latest funding round, which saw investment from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.

The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks. 

Other investors joined the Series B round, including Bessemer Venture Partners and Greycroft. The new funds raised Leena AI’s total capital raised to $40 million. 

Ever since its first funding round eight months ago, the UAE startup has signed clients such as Bayer, Al-Jazeera, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist among others.

It has achieved a 300 percent year-on-year growth in revenues, and claims to serve around 3 million employees across 60 countries. 

“We intend to be the ‘Siri for employees’ and help employees get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal help desks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy, and lack intelligence,” Adit Jain, Leena AI’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said. 

The new capital injection will be used to further develop the platform and “meet global demand for the platform.”

Leena AI will also hire new employees in its IT, sales, and finance departments. 

Saudis Q2 unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016 despite rise in jobless women

Saudis Q2 unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016 despite rise in jobless women
Saudis Q2 unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016 despite rise in jobless women

Saudis Q2 unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016 despite rise in jobless women
  Unemployment rate of Saudi women increased by 1.1 percent to 22.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021
RIYADH: Saudis unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since at least the second quarter of 2016, even as more men are finding jobs in the economy than women.

Unemployment rate of Saudis has decreased to 11.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021, on the back of ongoing government efforts to boost local employment in the private sector. 

According to estimates of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) based on the Labor Force Survey, the unemployment rate of the total working age Saudi population decreased from 11.7 percent during the first quarter of 2021.

Unemployment rate among Saudi men went down noticeably by 1.1 percentage point to 6.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from 7.2 percent in the previous quarter.

The same indicator for Saudi women increased by 1.1 percentage point to 22.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from 21.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

