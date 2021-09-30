You are here

  • Home
  • Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 
Short Url

https://arab.news/bd8de

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Sales across Saudi Arabia rose by six percent in August compared to the previous month, according to figures released by the Kingdom’s Central Bank (SAMA).

The report shows that point-of-sale transactions increased by SR2.1 billion to SR40.9 billion over the course of the month. 

In a sign of the decline of the use of cash in Saudi Arabia, cards and mobile-technology accounted for 95 percent of transactions, equating to 91 percent of all value. 

The figures show the use of mobiles to pay for goods and services is increasing, while card transactions are actually falling.

The share of point-of-sale transactions using mobile-technology rose to 28 percent in August, while the share of card transactions fell two percentage points to 63 percent compared to March.

The value of mobile-technology transactions grew by 18 percent from March 2021, to SR11.7 billion, whereas card transactions value declined 3 percent to SR 25.8 billion. 

The rate of growth in E-commerce transactions with the use of Mada cards was even higher than mobile technology ones, with the value of such transactions having grown in August by 29 percent to SR6.9 billion. In terms of transaction count, the Mada cards grew by 16 percent to 29,862,223 over the same period.

 

Topics: point of sale Saudi Arabia economy #sama

Related

Corporate News
Mada's point-of-sales network breaks 200,000 handsets barrier
Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts
  • he British wholesale gas for November delivery rose by 17.25 pence to 236.25 p/therm
  • However, Britain's gas system was about 18 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Thursday
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

British and European wholesale gas prices extended their rally on Thursday morning on supply concerns, forecasts of cold weather and short-covering ahead of the official start to the winter gas season on Friday, when heating demand picks up.


The British wholesale gas for November delivery rose by 17.25 pence to 236.25 p/therm, while the October gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark, was up 3.75 euros at 90.25 euros per megawatt hours (MWh).


"Flows from Russia are reduced and the supply fears are growing further. Both on the day ahead market and on long-term contracts, prices are climbing rapidly, and the fiercely bullish sentiment affects all the related markets heavily," Energi Danmark said in a research note.


Temperatures in Britain were expected to drop below seasonal normal levels on Thursday, and next week will continue to see partially wet and windy weather.


Local distribution zone (LDZ) consumption, which mostly reflects heating, is expected to rise by 28 million cubic metres (mcm) to 96 mcm per day, as heating demand starts picking up, Refinitiv analysts said in a weekly report.


However, Britain's gas system was about 18 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Thursday, with supply forecast at 227 million cubic metres (mcm) and demand at around 209 mcm, National Grid data showed.

Britain has been contending with gas supply shortages in recent weeks, which has led to the collapse of some suppliers in the country and concerns of a winter energy crisis.

 

Topics: #gas Gas price #europe #russia #uk #fuel #fuelcosts Gas pipeline

Related

EU gas output to jump by 25% on Turkish discovery
Business & Economy
EU gas output to jump by 25% on Turkish discovery
Russia’s Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe: Report
Business & Economy
Russia’s Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe: Report

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output
Daqing oil field pumpjacks, at sunset (Shutterstock)
Updated 51 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output
  • The state-run oil and gas producer aims to kick off production at its unconventional oil project in 2025
  • The oil major's plans would sustain Daqing's role as the top producing field as well as help arrest China's declining oil production
Updated 51 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

PetroChina will be spending billions of dollars to accelerate drilling of rare shale formations in northeast China that could be pivotal to sustaining oil output in the world's largest consumer.


The state-run oil and gas producer aims to kick off production at its unconventional oil project in 2025 and double its capacity by the end of this decade, company officials and analysts say.

If the pilot is successful, the technologies could be replicated elsewhere to unlock China's vast untapped shale reserves.


Gulong lies within the area of PetroChina's flagship Daqing field, China's biggest oilfield which has been pumping for over six decades but where output is diminishing.


The oil major's plans would sustain Daqing's role as the top producing field as well as help arrest China's declining oil production.


"With the breakthrough in Gulong China could hopefully develop its vast proven yet undeveloped resource," said Palzor Shenga, vice president of upstream research at Rystad Energy.


China produces only 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) of shale oil, less than 1 percent of total output. But Gulong is touted as a more prospective project.

Shenga added the firm was aiming for break-even cost below $55 a barrel.


Having outlined lower-carbon goals to fight climate change, Chinese state majors also need to balance long-term targets against Beijing's pre-occupation with energy security.


After over a decade of work, PetroChina said last month it aims to produce 20,000 bpd of shale oil in 2025 from Gulong, where it has proven geological reserves of more than 9 billion barrels.


He Wenyuan, Daqing's chief geologist, said PetroChina still faces tremendous challenges such as how to locate high-yielding oil flows faster and to extend its life span once a well reaches peak output.


"We're venturing into a 'no man's' zone in Gulong," he said.


Shell and BP were invited to study Gulong shale in 2019 and 2020, but the companies concluded there was no similar geology elsewhere that has been commercially viable, the geologist said.


Neither BP nor Shell responded to a request for comment.

Zhang Xianhui, researcher at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said the Gulong find shows China still holds significant untapped oil resources, but in more challenging reservoirs.


"Despite the proven reserve figure, the level of commercial recovery is highly uncertain," Zhang said.

Topics: China #crudeoil #shale shale oil US Shale #oilandgas #oilandgasdiscovery #OPEC opec +

Related

China oil demand helps Saudi Arabia challenge Russia’s export crown
Business & Economy
China oil demand helps Saudi Arabia challenge Russia’s export crown
Price of oil surges past $80-a-barrel landmark
Business & Economy
Price of oil surges past $80-a-barrel landmark

$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion

$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion

$1bn Guggenheim Abu Dhabi construction in full swing for 2025 completion
  • A $1-billion contract value was awarded to renowned architect Frank Gehry for the museum’s design
  • The UAE capital is also home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was opened to the public in November 2017
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s construction is set for completion by 2025, the UAE capital’s culture and tourism department said, as part of its aim to make the emirate an art hub. 

The project, which will be the latest outpost of the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation’s list of international museums, will feature global and contemporary art with a focus on West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia. 

A $1-billion contract value was awarded to renowned architect Frank Gehry for the museum’s design. It was originally set to open in 2017, after the project was announced in 2006.

“The museum will also play a civic role through its mission to spark wider interest in global modern and contemporary art, fostering diversity and inclusion in a meaningful cultural exchange,” Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, said. 

The UAE capital is also home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was opened to the public in November 2017. 

“Investing in these industries is pivotal to the economic development of our Emirate, and to our contribution to the global art world,” Al-Mubarak added. 

The Guggenheim museum family includes the flagship museum in New York with others across the Americas and Europe. 

 

Topics: economy Louvre Abu Dhabi Guggenheim Abu Dhabi #emirates #abudhabi #gcc Contemporary Islamic Art Islamic Art

Related

Louvre Abu Dhabi explores abstraction and calligraphy in first exhibition of 2021
Lifestyle
Louvre Abu Dhabi explores abstraction and calligraphy in first exhibition of 2021
Abu Dhabi unveils Guggenheim artworks
Art & Culture
Abu Dhabi unveils Guggenheim artworks

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter but clouds loom
  • The biggest driver of the large upward revision in the second quarter was household expenditure
  • Consumers and businesses also have to contend with runaway gas prices and a chronic shortage of lorry drivers
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

Britain's economy performed better than previously thought in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less as a result of easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday.


Gross domestic product in the three months to June grew by 5.5 percent, up sharply from the previous estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement which also cited accounting changes.


The economy has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening as a result of ongoing pandemic fallout and global supply chain bottlenecks.


The outlook also darkens Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, which kept millions in their jobs during the pandemic. 

It spent almost £70 billion ($96 billion, 82 billion euros) on paying the bulk of wages for millions of staff stuck at home during the pandemic.


Consumers and businesses also have to contend with runaway gas prices and a chronic shortage of lorry drivers that helped spark a run on motor fuel last week.


"While the upward revisions to GDP are clearly welcome, the second quarter was three months ago, and the recovery appears to have stagnated since," said Ruth Gregory, senior economist at research consultancy Capital Economics.


The biggest driver of the large upward revision in the second quarter was household expenditure.


The ONS also revealed the economy shrank by 1.4 percent in the first quarter.


He noted the latest data showed health services and the arts performing better than previously thought.


"The revised figures show households have been saving less in recent years than previously thought," ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.


"Household saving fell particularly strongly in the latest quarter from the record highs seen during the pandemic, as many people were again able to spend on shopping, eating out and driving their cars."


The ONS said GDP was 3.3 percent below where it was in the final quarter of 2019 before the pandemic struck.

The strong second-quarter recovery was fuelled by consumer spending, while the government continued to provide massive financial support by paying the bulk of private sector wages.


But the economy has lost steam since then, growing by just 0.1 percent in July.


Commentators fear the end of furlough will spark a spike in unemployment and a slump in living standards. 
 

Topics: economy UK #europe #pandemic COVID-19 #consumerconfidence consumers #fuelshortage #fuelcosts #powercrisis

Related

Europe needs long-term energy plan, Eni CEO says
Business & Economy
Europe needs long-term energy plan, Eni CEO says
British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue
World
British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup

Facebook co-founder among investors in UAE-based HR tech startup
  • The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE-based human resource solutions provider Leena AI has raised $30 million in its latest funding round, which saw investment from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.

The platform automates several HR functions, such as generating on-demand documents, so that staff can focus on other high-value tasks. 

Other investors joined the Series B round, including Bessemer Venture Partners and Greycroft. The new funds raised Leena AI’s total capital raised to $40 million. 

Ever since its first funding round eight months ago, the UAE startup has signed clients such as Bayer, Al-Jazeera, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist among others.

It has achieved a 300 percent year-on-year growth in revenues, and claims to serve around 3 million employees across 60 countries. 

“We intend to be the ‘Siri for employees’ and help employees get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal help desks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy, and lack intelligence,” Adit Jain, Leena AI’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said. 

The new capital injection will be used to further develop the platform and “meet global demand for the platform.”

Leena AI will also hire new employees in its IT, sales, and finance departments. 

Topics: Facebook UAE Human resource startup

Related

Saudi wellness startup Rumbl gets $1m seed amid growing fitness culture
Business & Economy
Saudi wellness startup Rumbl gets $1m seed amid growing fitness culture
UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round
Business & Economy
UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round

Latest updates

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 
Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 
UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts
UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts
Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix
Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix
Take an exclusive walk through the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Take an exclusive walk through the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Google adds visual search features in shopping, video push
Users will be able to run reverse-image searches when surfing on the Google iOS app or the Chrome desktop browser. (File/AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.