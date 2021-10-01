You are here

  • Home
  • Red Sea Souk to promote work by Arab and African filmmakers

Red Sea Souk to promote work by Arab and African filmmakers

Three cash prizes will be offered to featured projects by the Red Sea Fund. (Red Sea Souk photo)
Three cash prizes will be offered to featured projects by the Red Sea Fund. (Red Sea Souk photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j4tjw

Updated 01 October 2021
SPA

Red Sea Souk to promote work by Arab and African filmmakers

Red Sea Souk to promote work by Arab and African filmmakers
  • Jurors include film producer/director Annemarie Jacir; Saudi Film Festival founder Ahmed Al-Mulla, Fespaco film festival head Alex Moussa Sawadogo, and producer Thanassis Karathanos
Updated 01 October 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival announced on Thursday that the Red Sea Souk — “an initiative designed to discover and connect Arab and African filmmakers from the region” — will host its first edition in Jeddah from Dec. 8-11 as part of the festival.  

The Red Sea Souk will, according to a press release, “comprise a Project Market, screenings of films in-progress, an exhibition space hosting the main players of the region, high-level panels and industry talks and many networking opportunities with more than 350 industry professionals and decision-makers from around the world.”

“In creating the Red Sea Souk, (we are) continuing to show our dedication to championing new talent that will showcase the diversity of unfamiliar stories and open the doors for industry-backed professional development and networking support,” RSFF artistic director Edouard Waintrop said in the release.

“The selected projects for the first edition stand out as bold and compelling narratives that will allow us to better understand the region and beyond. I’m excited to see these projects eventually reach audiences around the world,” he said.

Three cash prizes will be offered to featured projects by the Red Sea Fund. The Project Market jury will award $25,000 for development and $100,000 for production, and the Films in Progress jury will grant $30,000 for post-production.

Jurors include Palestinian director, writer, and producer of “Wajib,” “When I Saw You,” and “Salt of the Sea,” Annemarie Jacir; poet, scriptwriter, and founder of the Saudi Film Festival, Ahmed Al-Mulla; the general director of Burkina Faso-based film festival Fespaco, Alex Moussa Sawadogo; and producer of “The Gravedigger’s Wife,” “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” and “It Must be Heaven,” Thanassis Karathanos. Other jury members will be announced in the near future.

RSFF managing director Shivani Pandya Malhotra said in the press release: “Our aim is to create an established, vibrant film ecosystem that both supports and attracts exciting confirmed and emerging Arab and African talents to develop their projects within an international space, while also retaining what is unique and diverse about our burgeoning film industry. There is huge potential in the region and the Red Sea Souk is the perfect platform to discover, develop and fund new and exciting writers, directors and producers to further build their presence within the industry and on the global stage.”

The first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will take place in Jeddah from December 6 - 15.

Selected films in post-production for the Red Sea Souk Films in Progress workshop

  • “Contra” by Lotfy Nathan (Tunisia, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany)
  • “Fragments From Heaven” by Adnane Baraka (Morocco, France, Qatar)
  • “Abdelinho” by Hicham Ayouch (Morocco, France)
  • “Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous” by Wissam Charaf (France, Lebanon, Italy)
  • “The Cemetery of Cinema” by Thierno Souleymane Diallo (Guinea, France, Senegal)

Selected projects for the Red Sea Souk Project Market

  • “Coura + Ouleye” by Iman Djionne (Senegal)
  • “Akashinga” by Naishe Nyamubaya (Zimbabwe, France, Germany, South Africa)
  • “Passing Dreams” by Rashid Masharawi (Palestine, United Kingdom, Sweden)         
  • “Zaïria” by Machérie Ekwa (Congo)    
  • “Carnaval” by Mohamed Siam (Egypt, Kuwait, France)         
  • “Montreal” by Ameen Nayfeh (Jordan)
  • “Birthday” by Lara Zeidan (Lebanon, France)
  • “Last Trip” by Ziad Kalthoum (Syria, Germany, Poland)
  • “The Seasons of Jannet” by Mehdi Hmili (Tunisia)
  • “Carnamal” by Ali Kalthami (Saudi Arabia)
  • “Aïcha” by Mehdi M. Barsaoui (Tunisia, France)
Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival Red Sea Souk

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival opens accreditation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival opens accreditation
Red Sea International Film Festival announces 12 winning projects photos
Saudi Arabia
Red Sea International Film Festival announces 12 winning projects

Visitors flock to Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening day

Visitors flock to Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening day
Updated 01 October 2021
Hams Saleh

Visitors flock to Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening day

Visitors flock to Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening day
Updated 01 October 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Dubai’s long-awaited Expo 2020 kicked off on Friday, with international guests arriving to celebrate the event’s theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

With representatives from 192 countries taking part, the 4.38 square-kilometer site features 200 pavilions.

The Arab countries with large contingents at the event include Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Syria, Palestine, Oman and more.

The Kingdom’s pavilion features a 1,320 square-meter inclined mirrored screen. (Mohamed Fawzy/ Arab News)

Saudi Arabia’s unfolding rectangular facade, rising six stories above the ground and featuring a 1,320 square-meter inclined mirrored screen, is designed to showcase the Kingdom’s ancient culture and heritage, the wonders of its natural landscape, as well as the rapid drive and innovation of its present and future ambitions.

Among its numerous accolades, the Saudi pavilion has been awarded the LEED Platinum Certificate by the US Green Building Council, placing it among the most sustainable designs in the world.

It also holds three Guinness World Records for the longest interactive state-of-the-art water feature, largest LED mirror screen display and largest interactive lighting floor.

The Saudi pavilion also holds three Guinness World Records for the longest interactive state-of-the-art water feature, largest LED mirror screen display and largest interactive lighting floor. (Arab News)

To celebrate Morocco’s participation in Expo 2020, the country’s pavilion offers daily folklore performances for visitors. With multiple shows set during the day, guests can watch short dances — with traditional music — commonly performed at weddings, parties and festivals throughout the country.

Expo 2020 also features more than 200 international restaurants, including Saudi Arabia’s famous fast food eatery Al-Baik, for visitors to enjoy while exploring the field.

Al-Wasl Dome is where the star-studded event took place on Thrusday. (Mohamed Fawzy/ Arab News)

To incorporate Arabic art, the site has calligraphy-inspired benches.

Designed by celebrated architect Asif Khan and Arabic typographer Lara Captan, the 50 benches spread around the event feature Arabic words such as “blessed,” “the good,” “decisiveness,” “determination” and more.

To incorporate Arabic art, the site has calligraphy-inspired benches. (Mohamed Fawzy/ Arab News)

In the coming days, the event will host live performances including a show by Arab group Hosny Band that fuses Arabic oud melodies with Western chords on guitar.

Another show is Theater and Street Arts, which represents the cultural values of Portugal.

Topics: Expo 2020 Expo 2020 Dubai

Egyptian artist Nora Zeid captures the chaos of Cairo in new exhibition

Egyptian artist Nora Zeid captures the chaos of Cairo in new exhibition
Updated 01 October 2021
Iain Akerman

Egyptian artist Nora Zeid captures the chaos of Cairo in new exhibition

Egyptian artist Nora Zeid captures the chaos of Cairo in new exhibition
  • The Egyptian artist’s ‘Cairo Illustrated’ show in Dubai explores the meaning and value of ‘heritage’
Updated 01 October 2021
Iain Akerman

DUBAI: “I feel like I never tire of drawing scenes of Cairo,” says Nora Zeid, an illustrator, designer and visual artist embarking on her first solo exhibition. “It’s visually rich, it’s loud, it overwhelms your senses in so many different ways. It’s such an amazing city for an artist to explore.”

The young Egyptian is joyfully discussing her home town, with all its madness and foibles, despite having lived as an expat in Dubai for the majority of her life.

“You know what one of my favorite things is? It’s the façades of residential buildings,” she says. “The architects who designed these buildings probably intended them to be consistent, with all the balconies designed to look the same. But when you look at the façade of a residential building in Cairo every apartment is doing its own thing. Someone has a bunch of plants, someone has painted their balcony blue, someone else has decided to close off their balcony to create an extra room. There’s this strange rhythm of every person doing their own thing; of everyone unapologetically being themselves.”

Nora Zeid is an illustrator, designer and visual artist. (Supplied)

For an artist, this is incredibly exciting, says Zeid, who depicts the city of her birth and its often-overlooked intricacies in a new exhibition at Tashkeel in Dubai using digital and hand-drawn illustrations. “There are layers and layers of detail and texture, and translating that into black-and-white illustrations is extremely enjoyable. Because I take all of this complexity and reduce it to something that’s somewhat visually digestible.”

In “Cairo Illustrated: Stories from Heliopolis,” which runs at Tashkeel until October 23, that has meant freezing moments in space and time, often with the help of photographs taken either by herself or by family and friends. These images enable Zeid to notice small details she would otherwise have missed, such as a cat sleeping in the corner of a room or a pile of chairs gathering dust.

Cairo Illustrated Stories from Heliopolis, printed digital llustration, Spread 10. (Supplied)

“The illustrations are really spatial,” she explains. “Anything in the foreground is usually very detailed, but as I move further into the background I abstract my lines. I’m maintaining some kind of structural complexity, but as buildings, objects and people fade into the distance they become more abstract. I’m trying to replicate the feeling I get when I’m standing in a busy street; maintaining all the details without necessarily giving away what every single thing is.”

The exhibition, which marks the conclusion of the 2020 edition of Tashkeel’s Critical Practice Program, has been driven by Zeid’s desire to understand her home city. As an expat, she felt alienated from Cairo and often passed judgement on it — on the traffic, on the pollution, on the numerous daily challenges faced by its inhabitants. “It’s a kinder approach to yourself and to the city to try and understand what it’s like, rather than to cast judgement,” she says. So she set about researching the city, its neighborhoods, and its people, before narrowing her research down to Heliopolis. There, she gathered stories and recorded memories, took photographs as visual cues, and immersed herself in the sensory overload that is Cairo.

Cairo Illustrated Stories from Heliopolis, printed digital llustration, Spread 9. (Supplied)

One of the stories is that of her grandmother, who has been frequenting a restaurant called Chantilly for the past 40 years. Another is of the architect Omniya Abdel Barr. Zeid remembers being perplexed by the empty ornamental circles she saw on the façades of buildings in Korba as a child. Years later, she discovered they were blazons mimicking Mamluk architecture — only they were missing the Arabic script that would identify the building’s patron because they were built by Europeans who couldn’t understand Arabic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Zeid (@nazdraws)

Together, the collected stories form a deconstructed graphic novel that is 32 pages long, says Zeid, although she hopes to add “more memories, more details and more stories. Because I think these stories make up the fabric of our heritage”. It is the concept of heritage — or what constitutes heritage — that informs much of the exhibition.

“When it comes to how we value our heritage in Egypt it’s often tied to tourism, rather than our identity or trying to understand our history better,” says Zeid, who likes her work to be accessible and is a graduate of the American University of Sharjah. “Our heritage is protected and safeguarded for tourists and it’s only our ancient heritage – the Pharaonic, Islamic and Coptic – that’s taken care of. All of which made me question what we consider to be heritage, how we value it, and how we take care of it. I wanted to explore how we value anything that’s old. What about newer, more modern spaces? What about places such as Chantilly, which is part of our heritage because it’s present in our collective memory?”

Cairo Illustrated Stories from Heliopolis, printed digital llustration, Spread 8. (Supplied)

Such questions have allowed Zeid to explore how tourism, infrastructure and changes to the urban landscape have influenced the way Cairenes define and interact with their heritage. How new infrastructural projects are disturbing urban harmony, and how the value of built heritage is greatly tied to age.

She hasn’t confronted this topic alone. The Egyptologist Monica Hanna is quoted in one of the illustrated spreads, while Mahy Mourad, a Cairo-based architect, independent researcher and multi-disciplinary designer, has contributed a short essay to the exhibition’s printed catalogue. Abdel Barr, too, has written on places and memories. No wonder Lisa Ball-Lechgar, the deputy director of Tashkeel, says the exhibition is a ‘timely commentary on the ongoing debate around urbanization, socio-economics, heritage and belonging’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Zeid (@nazdraws)

“I’m constantly moving between personal experiences and more general reflections on how we take care of our heritage and how we value it,” says Zeid, who was mentored throughout the Critical Practice Program by designer, researcher and educator Ghalia Elsrakbi and Hala Al-Ani, the co-founder of Möbius Design Studio. “The shift between small- and big-picture, personal and general, makes the topic approachable. And I want people visiting the exhibit to reflect on their own experience and how they might be tied to their own heritage.

“I really want people to think beyond what was (taught to) us, in terms of what we define as heritage and what we consider worth preserving. It’s not only how old a building or monument is. It’s not only if it has religious significance. A residential building from the 1950s can be just as important as a monument from the 14th or 15th century, because it’s all part of our history.”

Topics: Nora Zeid Cairo Illustrated

Canada’s Banff offers brilliant blues and vibrant views

Canada’s Banff offers brilliant blues and vibrant views
Updated 01 October 2021
Ashleigh Stewart

Canada’s Banff offers brilliant blues and vibrant views

Canada’s Banff offers brilliant blues and vibrant views
Updated 01 October 2021
Ashleigh Stewart

DUBAI: Have you ever truly experienced the color blue before a trip to the Canadian Rockies?

The famous lakes that dot the area’s national parks are such electric shades of cyan and turquoise and cerulean it will leave you wondering if you’ve ever seen such a hue in your life.

Hemmed in by serrated mountains in every direction, these mountain tarns are the crowning jewels of Canadian tourism — and they’re at their most glorious in Alberta’s Banff National Park.

Canada’s oldest national park covers 6,641 square kilometers of prime Canadian Rockies real estate. (Shutterstock)

You’ve likely seen pictures of Banff before — even if you don’t realize it. Canada’s oldest national park covers 6,641 square kilometers of prime Canadian Rockies real estate. And those glassy, ice-blue lakes, with the jagged peaks towering over them, are as ubiquitous in the area as Tim Hortons is in the city. 

After some of the longest COVID-19 lockdowns in the world, Canada reopened to vaccinated international tourists on September 7. Which meant that on our much-anticipated trip to UNESCO-listed Banff on September 9, we expected to be greeted by at least a few selfie-stick-wielding tour groups and Americans from just over the border. Instead, operators repeatedly informed us that 90 percent of their customers that weekend were from Ontario.

“That’s why now’s the best time to explore Canada,” the woman selling tickets for canoe rentals on the postcard-ready Lake Louise said with a wink.

Canada’s UNESCO-listed national park offers some of the world’s most spectacular panoramas. (Supplied)

The hamlet of Lake Louise — known for its sparkling, glacier-fed lake, ringed by high peaks — is arguably Banff’s most-recognizable destination. There is no bustling township here, though — no hawkers selling keychains or chocolates shaped like moose dung — just the stately Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, standing sentinel over the area. 

To stay here is to be escorted into your own oil painting; waking up each day to be greeted with the mountains and waters that grace many a Microsoft screensaver, and — if you’re up early enough — without hordes of tourists. Come 10 a.m. or so, the crowds arrive along the lakeshore in front of the hotel, but though the car parks are full and a space without photo bombers hard to find, operators are quick to point out that ‘Banff Mania’ means there are usually many more holidaymakers here at this time of year. So several dozen people taking in the sunrise atop a rocky outcrop at the nearby Lake Moraine, perhaps the national park’s most awe-inducing sight (even craggier peaks and somehow more-turquoise waters), apparently constitutes a “quiet” morning. As the access road to the lake is only open from June until mid-October, it’s a coveted excursion, with the lake’s 150 parking spots completely full most days by 5 a.m.

In the winter, the frozen lakes and white, powdery mountains bring in skiers and ice-skaters. (Supplied)

Banff is a year-round destination. In summer, hikers flock here for the 1,600 kilometers of hiking trails, and in the winter the frozen lakes and white, powdery mountains bring in skiers and ice-skaters.

From the Fairmont at Lake Louise, some of the area’s most incredible hikes are literally outside your front door; head for the Big Beehive Trail for panoramic views over Lake Louise courtesy of a reasonably steep but well-trafficked climb, while the Plain of the Two Glaciers hike is a meandering stroll through a larch-tree-filled valley. 

Forty minutes’ drive back towards Calgary, the famed Banff township is where most visitors to the national park stay for at least a few nights. The town is famed in international ski circles for the Sunshine Village ski field, but despite being touristy, its natural hot springs, hiking trails and the sloping rooves of its timbered architecture create an authentic ‘mountain escape’ feel.

Banff is a year-round destination. (Shutterstock)

Fairmont has a monopoly on luxury accommodation here too. The turreted, fortress-like structure of Fairmont Banff Springs is one of the country’s oldest railway hotels, and houses its own thermal springs and championship golf course. With sweeping views over the Bow River, the instantly recognizable peaks of Mt. Rundle and Tunnel Mountain, and an interior that resembles a castle in the Scottish Highlands, this is a landmark in itself for both international and domestic tourists.

In summer, take to the gentle slopes of Tunnel Mountain for views over the town and the surrounding valley, or if you’re feeling plucky, tackle the demanding Mt. Rundle and follow it up with a drink on the hotel patio. From there, you can toast the craggy rock face that will have you walking bow-legged for the next three days at least.

Because whether it’s rising before the sun to beat the crowds or heaving yourself up a sheer rock face for the best views, Banff will give you some spectacular memories — but it will make you work for them.

Topics: Banff Canada

Saudi arts institute to highlight national identity, support talent

Saudi arts institute to highlight national identity, support talent
Updated 01 October 2021
SPA

Saudi arts institute to highlight national identity, support talent

Saudi arts institute to highlight national identity, support talent
Updated 01 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: A new institute will enrich traditional arts in the Kingdom, according to an official, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Khalid Al-Baker, who is the chief delivery support officer and acting chief marketing and communication officer at the Quality of Life Program, said the Royal Institute for Traditional Arts would highlight national identity and encourage and train talent.

“The institute is part of the Quality of Life Program initiatives and will act as a connection between our prosperous present and glorious past,” he said. “The institute will provide courses in the museum sector, traditional performing arts, and studies of the traditional visual arts.”

He said the support of Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan would revive and enhance national identity and work on heritage in an institutional way.

The institute’s inauguration ceremony was held recently in the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez, institute director Suzan Al-Yahya, and the Quality of Life Program CEO Ahmed bin Hassan Badhris.

Topics: Saudi Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Quality of Life Program

Related

Saudi artist lands prestigious, UK museum-sponsored contemporary art prize
Lifestyle
Saudi artist lands prestigious, UK museum-sponsored contemporary art prize
Saudi art, music collide in exhibition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi art, music collide in exhibition

Saudi artist Mohannad Shono’s Argentina show explores meaning and storytelling 

Saudi artist Mohannad Shono’s Argentina show explores meaning and storytelling 
Updated 30 September 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Saudi artist Mohannad Shono’s Argentina show explores meaning and storytelling 

Saudi artist Mohannad Shono’s Argentina show explores meaning and storytelling 
Updated 30 September 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: A large planet-like circular form dappled with what appear to be craters and a few black dots changes constantly in front of the viewer’s eyes.

This is “The Fifth Sun,” a textile mural projection with sound created in 2017 by Saudi artist Mohannad Shono. According to the artist, it explores self-fulfilling prophecies — and “self-inflicted wounds” — regarding destruction and rebirth. It is one of the works that Shono — one of Saudi Arabia’s most promising contemporary artists — is showing at BIENALSUR (the International Biennial of Contemporary Art of the South) in Buenos Aires, through the Saudi Ministry of Culture. 

The Riyadh-born artist’s trajectory is as inspiring as it is unconventional. He started creating his own comic books as a child — a sideline he kept up even when studying architecture in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Eventually, he decided to dedicate himself to his art on a full-time basis, and proceeded to publish one of Saudi Arabia’s first comic books through a small independent publishing house.

The Riyadh-born artist’s trajectory is as inspiring as it is unconventional. (Supplied)

He left the Kingdom in 2004 to pursue a career in advertising in Dubai and Sydney, but kept working on his art on the side. When he returned to Riyadh in 2015, he found the country greatly changed and began participating in underground art exhibitions, establishing himself as a rising name in the local Saudi art movement. 

His work has since been exhibited at home and abroad (including South Korea and Germany) and he has participated in artist residencies in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. 

At the crux of Shono’s conceptual art that he makes from a variety of media, including works on paper, film, and installation, is an inquiry into human understanding. His works — while not representative of the human form or the outside world — are loaded with suggestion and emotion. They are created, Shono says, from “an imagined state of being, one devoid of a particular time and place,” which, he says, ultimately frees him from his own sense of displacement, stemming from his upbringing as a Syrian in Saudi Arabia.

“Our Inheritance of Meaning,” 2019. (Supplied)

Shono is exhibiting five other works at BIENALSUR: “The Silent Press” (2019), “The Name of All Things” (2019), “The Reading Ring” (2019), “Our Inheritance of Meaning” (2019), and a new ink-on-paper work called “Stolen Words.”

The majority of these were also displayed in the artist’s solo exhibition “The Silence is Still Talking” at Jeddah’s Athr Gallery. 

“These works were exploring our relationship with the nature of words and their meaning,” Shono says. “They take us through a journey of the hard work needed to reform the word. We begin by grinding down the ‘hardened word,’ by which I mean those things that we are trying to break apart and re-understand — or break apart until they lose their meaning — to (create) new words with new meanings and maybe open up solutions that are desperately needed.” 

“The Name of All Things,” 2019. (Supplied)

“The Names of All Things” is a good example of what Shono is trying to achieve. It is an installation consisting of dust made from words written in charcoal that have been ground down. The dust lies on a vibrating table so that it is shaken across the canvas, the shapes it makes constantly being reformed into “limitless arrangements.” 

“From the markings left behind from this process, new meanings to these old words are allowed to emerge,” explained Shono. “These are symbols that can potentially hold and embody new words and new meanings. While they are still illegible, they are in the process of being read.”

Much of Shono’s work explores the way in which storytelling influences contemporary society. “Human beings are hard-wired to gravitate towards constructed narratives,” he says. “We love to consume narrative in all of its different mediums — books, shows, movies, et cetera. This belief in narrative also helps us come together as tribes: We can gather around a narrative and that helps us organize ourselves according to certain rules (set out in) a story. It provides us with the power to organize in larger groups, gathered around a set of narratives and beliefs. Millions and millions of people can thus coordinate and be on the same page due to this commonly shared belief in a particular narrative — a narrative that everyone in this group has accepted as truth.”

“The Fifth Sun,” 2017. (Supplied)

The centerpiece of “The Silence is Still Talking” was “The Silent Press” — a large-scale installation composed of three attached pigment-on-paper scrolls that resemble an old printing press. The work is indicative of Shono’s explorations into the meaning behind the written word. “This is a printing press that is in a state of inactivity; it is thus silent and not in motion,” he says. “The pigments are agitated by sound so that one sees their resulting movements on paper, but without hearing the sound that made them appear so. I have taken intentionality out of my hands in an effort to discover new language and meaning.” 

So instead of recognizable words, the scrolls are covered in undefined black forms, revealing a language all its own.

“I am interested in the power of fluid interpretations and readings,” Shono tells Arab News. “Inflexible meanings versus words that have an open, more fluid interpretation.” 

“The Silent Press,” 2019. (Supplied)

Shono’s personal relationship with the written word is complicated. The artist is dyslexic and doesn’t feel comfortable writing in English or Arabic publicly, but these works allow him to “form my own language.” The ever-changing arrangements of that language naturally create ever-changing meanings for its ‘words.’

Shono reworked some of his pieces for BIENALSUR in light of his own, and other people’s, experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“It often takes a few manifestations of a work to see the connection between things. They all speak to our relationship, personally and collectively, with change,” he says. “I feel like everything connects and resonates at the same time. It is all part of this continuous understanding of myself and my work and why I am doing what I am doing. 

“And change keeps coming,” he continues. “My work is about how we can accept and appreciate change and accept a more fluid way of reading things — rather than a rigid interpretation of the text.” 

Topics: Mohannad Shono Bienalsur

Latest updates

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland
New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland
EU foreign policy chief in Riyadh for talks
EU foreign policy chief in Riyadh for talks
No bones about it, Albaik is the toast of Expo 2020
No bones about it, Albaik is the toast of Expo 2020
Four dead in Aden gun battle as Yemen’s separatists go to war
Four dead in Aden gun battle as Yemen’s separatists go to war
Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro
Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.