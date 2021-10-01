Saudi institute to enrich traditional arts

RIYADH: A new institute will enrich traditional arts in the Kingdom, according to an official, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Khalid Al-Baker, who is the chief delivery support officer and acting chief marketing and communication officer at the Quality of Life Program, said the Royal Institute for Traditional Arts would highlight national identity and encourage and train talent.
“The institute is part of the Quality of Life Program initiatives and will act as a connection between our prosperous present and glorious past,” he said. “The institute will provide courses in the museum sector, traditional performing arts, and studies of the traditional visual arts.”
He said the support of Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan would revive and enhance national identity and work on heritage in an institutional way.
The institute’s inauguration ceremony was held recently in the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez, institute director Suzan Al-Yahya, and the Quality of Life Program CEO Ahmed bin Hassan Badhris.
Red Sea Souk to promote work by Arab and African filmmakers
Jurors include film producer/director Annemarie Jacir; Saudi Film Festival founder Ahmed Al-Mulla, Fespaco film festival head Alex Moussa Sawadogo, and producer Thanassis Karathanos
JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival announced on Thursday that the Red Sea Souk — “an initiative designed to discover and connect Arab and African filmmakers from the region” — will host its first edition in Jeddah from Dec. 8-11 as part of the festival.
The Red Sea Souk will, according to a press release, “comprise a Project Market, screenings of films in-progress, an exhibition space hosting the main players of the region, high-level panels and industry talks and many networking opportunities with more than 350 industry professionals and decision-makers from around the world.”
“In creating the Red Sea Souk, (we are) continuing to show our dedication to championing new talent that will showcase the diversity of unfamiliar stories and open the doors for industry-backed professional development and networking support,” RSFF artistic director Edouard Waintrop said in the release.
“The selected projects for the first edition stand out as bold and compelling narratives that will allow us to better understand the region and beyond. I’m excited to see these projects eventually reach audiences around the world,” he said.
Three cash prizes will be offered to featured projects by the Red Sea Fund. The Project Market jury will award $25,000 for development and $100,000 for production, and the Films in Progress jury will grant $30,000 for post-production.
Jurors include Palestinian director, writer, and producer of “Wajib,” “When I Saw You,” and “Salt of the Sea,” Annemarie Jacir; poet, scriptwriter, and founder of the Saudi Film Festival, Ahmed Al-Mulla; the general director of Burkina Faso-based film festival Fespaco, Alex Moussa Sawadogo; and producer of “The Gravedigger’s Wife,” “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” and “It Must be Heaven,” Thanassis Karathanos. Other jury members will be announced in the near future.
RSFF managing director Shivani Pandya Malhotra said in the press release: “Our aim is to create an established, vibrant film ecosystem that both supports and attracts exciting confirmed and emerging Arab and African talents to develop their projects within an international space, while also retaining what is unique and diverse about our burgeoning film industry. There is huge potential in the region and the Red Sea Souk is the perfect platform to discover, develop and fund new and exciting writers, directors and producers to further build their presence within the industry and on the global stage.”
The first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will take place in Jeddah from December 6 - 15.
Selected films in post-production for the Red Sea Souk Films in Progress workshop
“Contra” by Lotfy Nathan (Tunisia, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany)
“Fragments From Heaven” by Adnane Baraka (Morocco, France, Qatar)
“Abdelinho” by Hicham Ayouch (Morocco, France)
“Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous” by Wissam Charaf (France, Lebanon, Italy)
“The Cemetery of Cinema” by Thierno Souleymane Diallo (Guinea, France, Senegal)
Selected projects for the Red Sea Souk Project Market
“Coura + Ouleye” by Iman Djionne (Senegal)
“Akashinga” by Naishe Nyamubaya (Zimbabwe, France, Germany, South Africa)
“Passing Dreams” by Rashid Masharawi (Palestine, United Kingdom, Sweden)
“Zaïria” by Machérie Ekwa (Congo)
“Carnaval” by Mohamed Siam (Egypt, Kuwait, France)
“Montreal” by Ameen Nayfeh (Jordan)
“Birthday” by Lara Zeidan (Lebanon, France)
“Last Trip” by Ziad Kalthoum (Syria, Germany, Poland)
Saudi artist Mohannad Shono’s Argentina show explores meaning and storytelling
Updated 30 September 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: A large planet-like circular form dappled with what appear to be craters and a few black dots changes constantly in front of the viewer’s eyes.
This is “The Fifth Sun,” a textile mural projection with sound created in 2017 by Saudi artist Mohannad Shono. According to the artist, it explores self-fulfilling prophecies — and “self-inflicted wounds” — regarding destruction and rebirth. It is one of the works that Shono — one of Saudi Arabia’s most promising contemporary artists — is showing at BIENALSUR (the International Biennial of Contemporary Art of the South) in Buenos Aires, through the Saudi Ministry of Culture.
The Riyadh-born artist’s trajectory is as inspiring as it is unconventional. He started creating his own comic books as a child — a sideline he kept up even when studying architecture in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Eventually, he decided to dedicate himself to his art on a full-time basis, and proceeded to publish one of Saudi Arabia’s first comic books through a small independent publishing house.
He left the Kingdom in 2004 to pursue a career in advertising in Dubai and Sydney, but kept working on his art on the side. When he returned to Riyadh in 2015, he found the country greatly changed and began participating in underground art exhibitions, establishing himself as a rising name in the local Saudi art movement.
His work has since been exhibited at home and abroad (including South Korea and Germany) and he has participated in artist residencies in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany.
At the crux of Shono’s conceptual art that he makes from a variety of media, including works on paper, film, and installation, is an inquiry into human understanding. His works — while not representative of the human form or the outside world — are loaded with suggestion and emotion. They are created, Shono says, from “an imagined state of being, one devoid of a particular time and place,” which, he says, ultimately frees him from his own sense of displacement, stemming from his upbringing as a Syrian in Saudi Arabia.
Shono is exhibiting five other works at BIENALSUR: “The Silent Press” (2019), “The Name of All Things” (2019), “The Reading Ring” (2019), “Our Inheritance of Meaning” (2019), and a new ink-on-paper work called “Stolen Words.”
The majority of these were also displayed in the artist’s solo exhibition “The Silence is Still Talking” at Jeddah’s Athr Gallery.
“These works were exploring our relationship with the nature of words and their meaning,” Shono says. “They take us through a journey of the hard work needed to reform the word. We begin by grinding down the ‘hardened word,’ by which I mean those things that we are trying to break apart and re-understand — or break apart until they lose their meaning — to (create) new words with new meanings and maybe open up solutions that are desperately needed.”
“The Names of All Things” is a good example of what Shono is trying to achieve. It is an installation consisting of dust made from words written in charcoal that have been ground down. The dust lies on a vibrating table so that it is shaken across the canvas, the shapes it makes constantly being reformed into “limitless arrangements.”
“From the markings left behind from this process, new meanings to these old words are allowed to emerge,” explained Shono. “These are symbols that can potentially hold and embody new words and new meanings. While they are still illegible, they are in the process of being read.”
Much of Shono’s work explores the way in which storytelling influences contemporary society. “Human beings are hard-wired to gravitate towards constructed narratives,” he says. “We love to consume narrative in all of its different mediums — books, shows, movies, et cetera. This belief in narrative also helps us come together as tribes: We can gather around a narrative and that helps us organize ourselves according to certain rules (set out in) a story. It provides us with the power to organize in larger groups, gathered around a set of narratives and beliefs. Millions and millions of people can thus coordinate and be on the same page due to this commonly shared belief in a particular narrative — a narrative that everyone in this group has accepted as truth.”
The centerpiece of “The Silence is Still Talking” was “The Silent Press” — a large-scale installation composed of three attached pigment-on-paper scrolls that resemble an old printing press. The work is indicative of Shono’s explorations into the meaning behind the written word. “This is a printing press that is in a state of inactivity; it is thus silent and not in motion,” he says. “The pigments are agitated by sound so that one sees their resulting movements on paper, but without hearing the sound that made them appear so. I have taken intentionality out of my hands in an effort to discover new language and meaning.”
So instead of recognizable words, the scrolls are covered in undefined black forms, revealing a language all its own.
“I am interested in the power of fluid interpretations and readings,” Shono tells Arab News. “Inflexible meanings versus words that have an open, more fluid interpretation.”
Shono’s personal relationship with the written word is complicated. The artist is dyslexic and doesn’t feel comfortable writing in English or Arabic publicly, but these works allow him to “form my own language.” The ever-changing arrangements of that language naturally create ever-changing meanings for its ‘words.’
Shono reworked some of his pieces for BIENALSUR in light of his own, and other people’s, experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It often takes a few manifestations of a work to see the connection between things. They all speak to our relationship, personally and collectively, with change,” he says. “I feel like everything connects and resonates at the same time. It is all part of this continuous understanding of myself and my work and why I am doing what I am doing.
“And change keeps coming,” he continues. “My work is about how we can accept and appreciate change and accept a more fluid way of reading things — rather than a rigid interpretation of the text.”
Middle East locations add spice to Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’
Director and cast discuss shooting in the UAE and Jordan for the epic sci-fi movie
Updated 30 September 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: There are few book series with a grander vision than “Dune.” Since its publication in 1965, Frank Herbert’s classic saga, chronicling a desert planet that holds the universe’s most valuable commodity — Spice — and the inevitable power struggles to control it, has continued to inspire new generations of readers, becoming one of the essential texts of science fiction and fantasy.
It has long been thought that no filmmaker would ever properly be able to capture the sense of scale and wonder that the book holds — even after the great David Lynch gave it a shot in 1984. But with his new adaptation, director Denis Villeneuve has put that notion to rest, decades after he himself discovered the book as a child looking to get lost in something bigger than himself, which ended up inspiring him to follow the path he’s on today.
“I discovered the book in my youth. I remember being totally fascinated by its poetry, by what it was saying about nature,” Villeneuve tells Arab News. “The main character of ‘Dune’ is nature. At the time, I was studying science. I thought I could become either a filmmaker or a biologist. The way Frank Herbert approached ecology in his book was just so fresh, so rich, so powerful.”
As life-changing as the book has been for many, Villeneuve got it made through sheer force of will, both because of his love for the work and due to his ever-growing reputation as one of the only filmmakers alive who can make films on a blockbuster scale while also imbuing them with true artistry. After a stellar run including “Prisoners” (2013), “Sicario” (2015), “Arrival” (2016), and “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), the prospect of Villeneuve making “Dune” was enough to have the world’s top actors chasing him down to be a part of it.
“I wrote to him a few years ago saying, ‘I love “Dune” — just throwing it out there,’” says Oscar Isaac, who plays Duke Leto, one of the film’s lead roles. “He wrote back, ‘You love “Dune”? Interesting…’ Nobody is making movies the way this man does. These deep, beautiful, poetic movies on a massive scale.”
To capture the desert planet of Arakkis, Villeneuve turned his gaze to the Middle East, bringing along his all-star cast including Isaac, Timothée Chamalet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgard to the real-life dunes of the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi and Wadi Rum in Jordan, both of which proved a memorable experience for all Villeneuve’s collaborators.
“I fell in love with the desert. I mean, literally every time I talk with someone, I speak about running up on the sand dunes and just sitting under the stars, and the clarity that gave me. It’s just so clean. It's so beautiful. It's so humbling. It's meditative,” Ferguson tells Arab News.
For Momoa, the “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” star who plays Duncan Idaho, a brash and noble swordmaster, both Abu Dhabi and Jordan were also transformative experiences, especially as he considers his own humble origins in the US tropical island state of Hawaii.
“I'm a rock climber. So, I’ve seen a lot of rocks in my time, but I've never seen anything like this. It just felt like rock from another world. It was unbelievable. It's so beautiful. It’s totally opposite where I grew up. I would be in the desert as camels just strolled by. It made me appreciate Earth, and how beautiful this world is. There are so many different planets on our planet,” Momoa says.
Villeneuve took over a Liwa desert resort for filming, bringing the cast and crew out in the early morning to capture the mist and haze that only the Abu Dhabi desert offered, a quality that inspired the filmmaker throughout their stay.
“It is one of my best memories from that shoot. It was exhausting. But it was so rewarding. And we had so much fun. And I think that everybody brought back great memories from that trip,” says Villeneuve.
In an era when so many films are being created with actors spending months in front of a green screen, Villeneuve was dedicated to using as much of the real world as possible. In addition to Abu Dhabi and Jordan, he created sprawling sets reminiscent of the early days of Hollywood, building palaces that matched the grandiose spirit of the source material. All of that helped “Dune” become the film that fans had always dreamed of, and added to the film’s performances.
“It does help when it's real,” says Skarsgard. “With this film, it's real sets, not CGI. And you feel the power of it. And they’re done so beautifully and so minimalistic. When you come on that set, that huge set, as an actor, there's a lot of things you don't have to do because this set does it for you.”
Review: Disney’s apocalyptic drama ‘Y: The Last Man’ takes its time
The new series is slow off the mark, and slow to bring its best characters to the fore
Updated 30 September 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: It almost strains credulity that, in a show about the last surviving man on earth, there remains an unerring sense that the female characters have been sidelined. But it’s that sense of frustration that dominates the first three episodes of “Y: The Last Man” — released on Disney’s streaming service.
As we learn at the end of the first episode, a catastrophic, global event causes the males of every species to drop dead in gruesome fashion. As the world reels from losing half the population, a fledgling US government — now headed by former congresswoman Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane) — tries to keep the lights on after every male-dominated office and industry grinds to a shuddering halt. When a sole, male survivor is found, Brown must do her best to keep him safe from the desperate survivors, as well as her new political rivals, not least given the unfortunate optics resulting from the fact that the survivor, Yorick, is her son.
“Y: The Last Man” is adapted from Brian K. Vaughan Pia Guerra’s Eisner Award-winning comic book series. Showrunner Eliza Clark and her team clearly felt the need to update the source material a little from its 2002 debut, and there’s some much-needed finessing of the early comics to bring them in line with 2021 audiences.
Clark has also assembled a stellar cast. Lane, in particular, gives Brown an air of embattled authority over a world ripped in half. Ashley Romans, as shady operative Agent 355, is a livewire, and Olivia Thirlby also stands out as Hero, a paramedic trapped in New York (and Yorick’s sister). It’s just a shame that, for the early episodes at least, the story centers around Yorick — played with suitable slacker-charm by Ben Schnetzer.
In a society made up entirely of women, it’s a bit depressing that the sole male survivor looms so large. That said, his story is key to establishing the world so we must hope that, as the series progresses, the female-led stories will move into the spotlight. Because in terms of fleshing out a post-apocalyptic world (with a unique, fascinating twist on standard movie tropes), “Y: The Last Man” shows real potential.
WATCH: Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off with dazzling opening ceremony
Expo 2020 Dubai will run for six months and will feature pavilions from around the world
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai opened on Thursday with a lavish ceremony of fireworks, music and messaging about the power of global collaboration for a more sustainable future. Watch the full ceremony above and read on for the highlights.
21:28: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli brings the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai to a close with his song “The Prayer.”
21:15: US singer Andra Day wows the crowd with her smash song “Rise Up.”
21:05: Ellie Goulding, dressed in a dreamy white gown with a cape detail, performs her hit “Anything Could Happen.”
20:57: World-famous pianist Lang Lang serenades Expo 2020 Dubai.
20:52: The musical interludes continue and Emirati singer Ahlam Al-Shamsi takes to the stage in a stunning blue gown adorned with gold embroidery and jewellery.
20:42: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, Dubai's Crown Prince, welcomes the world to the UAE and to Expo 2020 Dubai.
20:35: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, addresses the opening ceremony.
“We have focussed on investing in human development, expanding our infrastructure, diversifying our economy and creating opportunities for everyone to prosper and grow. Today in the year of our Golden Jubilee, we share with the world the lessons we have learnt,” the minister said.
20:26: The official theme song for Expo 2020 Dubai, “This is our Time,” is sung by Hussain Al-Jassmi, Mayssa Karam and Almas.
20:15: Next up was veteran Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu.
20:10: The first performer to sing following the rendition of the national anthem was famous Emirati pianist, composer, musician Hussain Al-Jassmi who welcomed the crowds with “Marhaba Ya Hala.”
20:00: The grand opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai opens with the playing of the national anthem and the raising of the flag in the presence of the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
19:30: Male performers in white traditional Emirati thobes line up to welcome visitors whilst women dressed in glitzy and colourful traditional clothing dance ahead of the opening ceremony.
The full Expo site will open its doors to exhibitors from almost 200 countries on Friday after being delayed for a year by the pandemic.
Expo 2020 Dubai will run for six months and will feature pavilions from around the world showing off their latest innovations, as well as the best of their arts, food and culture scenes.