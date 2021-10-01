You are here

KSrelief signs deals to support physical rehabilitation centers in Yemen

KSrelief's assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, signed the agreements at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
KSrelief's assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, signed the agreements at the center's headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
KSrelief's assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, signed the agreements at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
KSrelief's assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, signed the agreements at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
  King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will operate prosthetic limbs and physical rehabilitation centers in Seiyun, Taiz, and Aden
  Agreements would benefit more than 8,000 patients and improve the capabilities of the medical staff in the war-torn country
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed three joint agreements on Thursday to operate prosthetic limbs and physical rehabilitation centers in Seiyun, Taiz, and Aden in Yemen.

The agreements, which would benefit more than 8,000 patients, were signed by KSrelief's assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Abdullah Al-Moallem, director of KSrelief's health and environmental aid department, said that under these agreements, the center will provide physical rehabilitation services for people with special needs along with follow-up appointments and coverage.

He said patients will be diagnosed at the centers as a treatment plan will be identified for each patient on an individual basis. The installation of prosthetic limbs along with functional rehabilitation services will also be included.

Al-Moallem said the agreements also aim to improve the capabilities of the medical and technical cadre in Yemen to reduce the immigration of specialized medical and technical personnel.

 

 

Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki Al-Saud, the former Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority president and Saudi ambassador to the US, was celebrated for his initiatives in strengthening Japanese and Saudi partnerships in a ceremony hosted by the Japanese Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday. 

“For me, this is a great honor, we are solely doing what any civil servant would do,” Prince Abdullah told Arab News.

“This award means that we as Saudi civil servants are doing great things with other nations and that is good for all Saudis.”

The Japanese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Fumio Iwai, commended Prince Abdullah on his efforts in expanding the investment opportunities between both of the countries in creating an investment-friendly environment for the Japanese in Saudi and vice versa. 

“I am very pleased to have this ceremony for his highness Prince Abdullah and for his tremendous contribution to build on the bilateral relationship between Japan and Saudi Arabia, especially in economic, trade, and investment fields,” Iwai said.

In his previous role as SAGIA president, Prince Abdullah provided continuous support to Japanese companies. The ambassador also highlighted that more than 100 Japanese companies are currently operating in the Kingdom and have partnered with Saudis. 

The ambassador also shared the progression of the Japan-Saudi partnership under Vision 2030 and its accomplishments within energy and infrastructure to emerging areas such as blue or green energy, entertainment, healthcare, and sports. 

In his acceptance speech, Prince Abdullah highlighted the collaborative efforts of each individual and their roles in strengthening the partnerships through various projects. 

“This is honoring and appreciating the great cooperation policies we have had in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world before oil and projects,” Prince Abdullah said.

“It is remarkable that Saudi Arabia has been one of the most successful countries in developing its foreign relations.”

Government officials, as well as businesspersons and representatives, attended the event to show their support. 

One of the attendees, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, expressed his support to Prince Abdullah.

“He is a worthy servant of Saudi Arabia who devoted his life to the service of his king and country and he well deserves this award,” Prince Turki said.

“This award is also an indication of the close relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan which has been strengthened through the years.”

Who's Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority

Who’s Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority

Who’s Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan has been the governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority since May.
Al-Suwaiyan served as a deputy minister for technology and development at the Ministry of Finance from 2017 to 2021. He worked as a board member of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property from 2018 to 2021.
He served for nearly two years as a board member of the Saudi Company for Exchanging Digital Information from October 2017.
He was a board member of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology between March 2017 and December 2019.
He served as a board member at the Communications and Information Technology Commission for more than four years from March 2017.
Al-Suwaiyan held a number of positions at the telecommunications company Mobily. He was a senior systems analyst for two years from 2005. In 2008 he became the company’s executive manager for mediation and charging. From 2012 to 2014, he was the director for network support systems and integration.
In 2015, he served for a year as Mobily’s general manager for customer management applications before being promoted to vice president for application development and planning – a position he held for some six months. Then he moved to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, where he served as a vice president for strategic planning and information technology.
Al-Suwaiyan received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 2004 from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. In 2010, he obtained a master’s in business administration majoring in finance from Prince Sultan University.

Saudia Airlines commemorates the founding king's first flight

Saudia Airlines operated a special Boeing B777-300 flight from Riyadh to Taif, which was decorated with the logo from the 70s and 80s era. (SPA)
Saudia Airlines operated a special Boeing B777-300 flight from Riyadh to Taif, which was decorated with the logo from the 70s and 80s era. (SPA)
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

Saudia Airlines commemorates the founding king’s first flight

Saudia Airlines operated a special Boeing B777-300 flight from Riyadh to Taif, which was decorated with the logo from the 70s and 80s era. (SPA)
  • National carrier celebrated King Abdul Aziz’s first flight in 1945 with a special Boeing B777-300 flight from Riyadh to Taif
  • Statue of King Abdul Aziz was installed at King Khalid International Airport to mark the anniversary
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia Airlines celebrated the 76th anniversary of King Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman’s first flight on Thursday as a special Boeing B777-300 — decorated with an airline logo from the 1970s and 1980s era — flew from the capital in Riyadh to Taif.
The flight was a commemoration of the first flight the founding king took on Sunday, Sept. 30, 1945, from Afif to Hawiyah in a Douglas DC-3 aircraft. That aircraft was a gift received by King Abdul Aziz during a meeting with then US president President Franklin Roosevelt.
Saudia marked the occasion on the ground and in the air. A statue of King Abdul Aziz was installed in the departure hall at King Khalid International Airport, while airline staff handed out souvenirs and printed boarding passes in the old traditional style.
Onboard the flight, guests were entertained with Saudi national songs as the crew distributed a special package for each passenger that included a special issue of the Umm Al-Qura newspaper with details from the first historical aviation journey of King Abdul Aziz.
The airline’s emergence has been linked to the Kingdom’s developmental renaissance, since the historic meeting between King Abdul Aziz and Roosevelt in 1945. That first Douglas DC-3 aircraft formed the nucleus of Saudia’s fleet, which grew into an international airline and became one of the leaders of air transport in the Middle East.
Saudia went on to become one of the most influential international aviation organizations as it connected all parts of the Kingdom with a network of regular flights and extended air bridges to various other continents.
This celebration coincided with Saudia being named World’s Most Improved Airline at the Skytrax 2021 Awards for the second time in four years, in addition to celebrating the Diamond Jubilee marking the 75th anniversary of its founding.

Croatia's former president thanks Saudi Arabia's counter-extremist center 

Croatia’s former president thanks Saudi Arabia’s counter-extremist center 
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Croatia’s former president thanks Saudi Arabia’s counter-extremist center 

Croatia’s former president thanks Saudi Arabia’s counter-extremist center 
  • Kolinda Kitarovic wished Etidal further success and hoped to continue cooperation in joint projects
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) has been praised by the former president of Croatia for combatting extremist narratives.

Kolinda Kitarovic visited the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.

Kitarovic said: “Thank you… you are doing an excellent job, and this is exactly what we need to combat extremist narrative by creating counter-narrative and providing knowledge and information to recipients around the world.”

She wished Etidal further success and hoped to continue cooperation in joint projects.

The Croatian delegation was shown Etidal’s most important strategies in monitoring and analysis and the advanced technology used in the field.

Etidal’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari presented a souvenir to Kitarovic, who wrote a dedication in Etidal’s visit book, saying: “Thank you for your dedicated work in combating extremist narratives, indeed knowledge and innovation are essential in spreading peace and understanding for prosperous societies.”

Saudi culture minister opens Riyadh International Book Fair 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan inaugurated the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021 on Thursday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan inaugurated the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021 on Thursday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi culture minister opens Riyadh International Book Fair 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan inaugurated the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021 on Thursday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
  • A publishers’ conference organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission will address challenges facing regional industry
  • Prince Badr bin Abdullah separately met with his Iraqi and Egyptian counterparts on the sidelines of the ceremony
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan inaugurated the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021 on Thursday, welcoming writers, publishers and cultural figures and leaders from around the world.
This year’s edition sees the participation of Iraq as the guest of honor, and a number of Iraqi intellectuals and artists arrived on Thursday ahead of their presentations during the fair.
The opening ceremony of the fair, which is being held under the patronage of King Salman in the capital, was attended by Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Hassan Nazim, and the Egyptian Minister of Culture Ines Abdel-Dayem.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah separately met with his Iraqi and Egyptian counterparts on the sidelines of the ceremony.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah said the Kingdom was keen to enhance cooperation with Iraq and Egypt, in light of the cultural ties that bind them throughout history, stressing the importance of joint work to enhance the role of literature as an important cultural repository.
More than a thousand local, regional and international publishing houses, representing 28 countries, will be in attendance at this year’s fair, which gets under way from Friday until Oct. 10.
A publishers’ conference organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture — and the first of its kind to be in the Kingdom — will take place on Oct. 4 and 5.
The conference will discuss conditions of the publication industry in the Arab world and ongoing efforts to develop the industry to reach competitive levels internationally across 12 panel discussions with the participation of 42 speakers from Saudi Arabia and around the world.
The new edition of the fair will be held under the theme “New Destination, New Chapter.”

