ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed; price set at top of range

ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed; price set at top of range
ACWA Power builds and operates electricity infrastructure with a focus on renewable energy. (Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed; price set at top of range
  • ACWA to sell 81.2 million shares at SR56 each
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi utility developer ACWA Power completed the institutional book-building process for its initial public offering, receiving bids worth 248 times what it is issuing, according to a filing on the Tadawul stock exchange.

The company drew orders of SR1.127 trillion ($300.4 billion) from institutional investors, to which it is allocating 90 percent of the 81.2 million shares on offer, said Riyad Capital, Citigroup Saudi Arabia, JP Morgan Saudi Arabi and NATIXIS, the financial advisers, lead managers, bookrunners and underwriters for the IPO.

The retail offering, to which the remaining 10 percent of shares will be allocated, began on Sept. 29 and will run through Oct. 1.

ACWA set the final offer price at SR56 per share after initially providing a range of between SR51 and SR56.

Drop in SAMA bills and repos 'a good sign' for the Saudi economy, says leading economist

Drop in SAMA bills and repos ‘a good sign’ for the Saudi economy, says leading economist
Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Drop in SAMA bills and repos ‘a good sign’ for the Saudi economy, says leading economist

Drop in SAMA bills and repos ‘a good sign’ for the Saudi economy, says leading economist
  • Banks are investing more outside of SAMA
Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: The monthly statistical report produced by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) revealed a decrease in SAMA bills and repurchase agreements.

This is a good sign according to Mohamad Ramady, an independent London-based economist, who said: “It means that the banks are investing more outside [of SAMA], instead of placing their surplus deposits overnight with SAMA, and SAMA is not also borrowing more from the banks, crowding out the private sector.”

Concerning SAMA’s reserve assets, the special drawing rights (SDRs) underwent a remarkable rise, growing by over 160 percent this month. This reflects Saudi Arabia’s “fairly sizable contribution” to help other third-party countries.

SAMA data also showed changes in the monetary survey, which is the aggregate balance sheet of all deposit-taking institutions and SAMA.

It revealed that commercial banks’ net foreign assets increased by 8.16 percent to reach SR58.43 bn in August.

Bank claims on government experienced an increase as well by SR10.74 bn to reach SR465.32 bn in August, reflecting a 2.36 percent growth rate.

Moreover, bank claims on nonfinancial public sector enterprises increased by 5.25 percent, moving from SR88.43 bn in July to SR93.07 in August. This is contrasted by the very slight increase in bank claims on the private sector, amounting to a mere 0.56 percent growth rate.

Ramady noted that “these shifts in lending patterns can be explained by the Saudi commercial banks’ interest in new governmental projects, including projects by The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) and NEOM.”

In addition, data released by SAMA showed a drop in both demand deposits and currency outside banks by SR5.33 billion and SR4.03 billion, respectively, for the month of August. This was accompanied by a noticeable rise in time & savings deposits, experiencing an increase of over SR10 billion and growing by 2.33 percent.

This reflects a change in people’s preferences during the period whereby they prefer higher interest-earning deposits over currency and low-earning time deposits, Ramady remarked. He also added that this increase in deposits was used to lend the government sector.

While the central bank’s total asset structure has not changed greatly, the biggest change was in the Bank’s deposits with banks abroad where it grew by SR19.78 billion. The reason for that is that it is a more liquid and a higher-earning option compared to others, Ramady indicated.

The data also revealed that the government current account deposits and reserves with SAMA have decreased considerably by about 18 percent, reaching SR69.72 billion in August. This means that the government institutions are drawing down from their current accounts as the pace of project start-ups and completion accelerates.

However, the governmental institutions deposits with the central bank increased by about SR30 billion. Ramady explained that this could be due to the fact that they are earning more revenues as the effects of the pandemic start to ease off, adding that “it could be because of increases in zakat, income tax and VAT revenue.”

Al-Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues reaching $145bn in 2021

Al-Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues reaching $145bn in 2021
Updated 30 September 2021
Waffa Wael
Amal Alamri

Al-Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues reaching $145bn in 2021

Al-Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues reaching $145bn in 2021
Updated 30 September 2021
Waffa Wael Amal Alamri

RIYADH: Saudi oil revenues are expected to reach SR545 billion ($145.3 billion) by the end of 2021, while total state revenues could reach SR925 billion, according to a note from Al-Rajhi Capital on the Saudi budget forecast released today.

The split between oil and non-oil revenues were not revealed in the government statement, the investment arm said, adding it based its estimates on Brent prices of $75 per barrel, with a Saudi average oil production of 9.1 million barrels per day, of which 6.2 million to be exported by the end of the year.

The bank's estimate for non-oil revenue is at SR380 billion, unchanged from an earlier forecast, and it is driven by the increase in VAT last year to 15 percent from 10 percent.

Saudi public debt to increase to 31.3% of GDP in 2022

Saudi public debt to increase to 31.3% of GDP in 2022
Updated 01 October 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi public debt to increase to 31.3% of GDP in 2022

Saudi public debt to increase to 31.3% of GDP in 2022
Updated 01 October 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s national debt is expected to be at SR989 billion ($264 billion), or 31.3 percent of its GDP, in the next fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Finance's budget forecast today.

The debt will jump from 30.2 percent of GDP that is forecasted this year, according to the statement. 

Next year the principal repayments on debt will reach SR76 billion, the ministry said, adding that in “the medium-term, public debt levels are projected to remain constant.”

“Through coordination between the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the National Debt Management Center (NDMC) the annual borrowing plan is being prepared within the framework of a medium-term debt strategy,” the statement said.

The ministry expected Saudi GDP to grow at 7.5 percent in 2022, assuming recovery in economic activities and an improvement in the Kingdom’s balance of trade “in light of positive performance in the first half of 2021.” 

“The private sector is projected to grow in 2022 to lead economic growth and job creation,” it added.

The government strives to control budget deficit which is projected to be approximately 1.6 percent of the GDP in 2022. 
 

Iraq opens its second border-crossing port with Saudi Arabia

Iraq opens its second border-crossing port with Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Iraq opens its second border-crossing port with Saudi Arabia

Iraq opens its second border-crossing port with Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Riyadh: Iraq announced today the opening of Jamima border-crossing port with Saudi Arabia for the first time since 1991, according to Alarabiya net.

The move follows the reopening of the Ar’ar border crossing in November 2020 ,which had been closed for 30 years.

Saudi Arabia is linked with Iraq by a border strip of more than 830 km.

OPEC's oil reserves up in 2020 even as drilling rigs fall

OPEC’s oil reserves up in 2020 even as drilling rigs fall
Updated 30 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI
Ziad Sabbah

OPEC’s oil reserves up in 2020 even as drilling rigs fall

OPEC’s oil reserves up in 2020 even as drilling rigs fall
Updated 30 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH/CAIRO: OPEC reported a rise in its oil reserves last year despite seeing a decline in drilling activities and the number of rigs.

Crude oil reserves in OPEC Member Countries increased by 0.3 percent to 1.24 trillion barrels at the end of 2020, compared to 1.23 trillion barrels in 2019, according to OPEC’s 2021 annual statistical bulletin.

World crude oil reserves stood at 1.55 trillion barrels at the end of 2020, increasing by 0.2 percent from the last year.

As for the number of rigs, Saudi Arabia experienced a similar trend to other OPEC countries as its number of active rigs dropped noticeably from 115 in 2019 to 59 in 2020 — a decrease of 56 rigs. 

Outside of OPEC, the US’s rig count fell significantly in 2020 — down 58% to 341 in 2020, compared with 804 the previous year. 

"OPEC’s commitment to high-quality, transparent oil and gas data supports our goal of fostering sustainable oil market stability for the benefit of producers, consumers and the global economy," Mohammad Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General wrote in the report issued today.

OPEC daily crude oil production declined sharply year-on-year by 3.72 million barrels, or 12.7 percent in 2020, while crude production by non-OPEC countries fell by 5.3 percent. 

The total world crude oil production declined by 8.2 percent, to average 69.09 million barrels a day, compared to 2019, the report showed.

