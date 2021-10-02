Angelina Jolie sports Lebanese label in rare red carpet outing with daughter

DUBAI: Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie had a sweet mommy-and-me red carpet moment with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at Variety’s glitzy “Power of Women” event in Beverly Hills this week. The UNICEF ambassador posed with her 16-year-old daughter, whom she adopted from Ethiopia when she was just six-months-old.
In the red carpet photographs, Jolie can be seen holding her daughter’s hand and embracing her. For the rare red carpet occasion, the Oscar-winning actress wore a brown, tiered, silk gown by Lebanese-Iraqi brand Harithand, helmed by Baghdad-born designer Harith Hashim.
The elegant creation, plucked from Hashim’s most recent pret-a-porter collection “Sunset Dreams,” featured a high neckline, long balloon sleeves and was cinched at the waist.
The label, which was established in 2012, is known for creating contemporary luxury clothing for women using rich fabrics like taffeta and organza.
It is not the first time that Jolie has championed an Arab label in recent months.
The 46-year-old was seen donning jewelry by part-Egyptian designer Jacquie Aiche and Lebanese-Brazilian fine jeweler Ana Khouri for British Vogue’s March 2021 cover story, shot by Craig McDean in her Los Angeles home.
DUBAI: French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing presented his 10th collection as creative director for Parisian luxury maison Balmain this week with a little help from supermodels such as catwalk stars Imaan Hammam and Nora Attal.
Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch Hammam and Moroccan-British Attal both took multiple turns down Balmain’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear runway at the Seine Musicale concert hall during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a revisited version of Rousteing’s most iconic designs from the past decade.
Hammam opened the 114-look show wearing a black, bandage-inspired minidress with a midriff-baring cutout before changing into a hooded, form-fitting, stretchy dress worn with matching puffer heels.
“Merci beaucoup @olivier_rousteing!!” wrote Hammam on Instagram after the show. “Congratulations on your 10 years. You are the most kind/ loving human and it was such a pleasure to walk for you,” she added, alongside a carousel of images from her turns down the catwalk.
For her part, Attal strutted down the catwalk wearing a top that appeared to be a giant gold chain, with the links positioned horizontally, covering her top half in a halter style.
For her second look, the 22-year-old turned heads in a chain-embellished minidress.
The models-of-the-moment were joined on the runway by some of the most legendary supermodels of the 1990s, such as Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni. Natasha Poly, Natalia Vodianova, Milla Jovovich, Lara Stone, Karen Elson, Edie Campbell, Precious Lee, Soo Joo Park and Mariacarla Boscono also took turns down the catwalk.
Superstar Beyonce also made a cameo during the star-studded event, albeit digitally. The “Single Ladies” hitmaker lent her voice to the Balmain mega show, reflecting on Rousteing’s vision for the French house and achievements over the course of the last 10 years. “You helped me make my musical statement,” the singer said. “You helped me amplify my message. Your designs have made me feel powerful... Balmain is your amazing tool for both beauty and change. Your outlook, your convictions, and your talent have affected and moved all of us.”
US singer and rapper Doja Cat followed up the show with a special performance at Balmain’s music festival, with a set from Franz Ferdinand rounding out the evening.
What We Are Reading Today: Embattled Europe: A Progressive Alternative
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News
Author: Konrad H. Jarausch
Is the European Union in decline? Recent history, from the debt and migration crises to Brexit, has led many observers to argue that the EU’s best days are behind it. Over the past decade, right-wing populists have come to power in Poland, Hungary, and beyond—many of them winning elections using strident anti-EU rhetoric. At the same time, Russia poses a continuing military threat, and the rise of Asia has challenged the EU’s economic power. But in Embattled Europe, renowned European historian Konrad Jarausch counters the prevailing pessimistic narrative of European obsolescence with a rousing yet realistic defense of the continent—one grounded in a fresh account of its post–1989 history and an intimate understanding of its twentieth-century horrors.
An engaging narrative and probing analysis, Embattled Europe tells the story of how the EU emerged as a model of democratic governance and balanced economic growth, adapting to changing times while retaining its value system. The book describes the EU’s admirable approach to the environment, social welfare, immigration, and global competitiveness. And it presents underappreciated European success stories—including Denmark’s transition to a green economy, Sweden’s restructuring of its welfare state, and Poland’s economic miracle.
DUBAI: Dubai’s long-awaited Expo 2020 kicked off on Friday, with international guests arriving to celebrate the event’s theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”
With representatives from 192 countries taking part, the 4.38 square-kilometer site features 200 pavilions.
The Arab countries with large contingents at the event include Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Syria, Palestine, Oman and more.
Saudi Arabia’s unfolding rectangular facade, rising six stories above the ground and featuring a 1,320 square-meter inclined mirrored screen, is designed to showcase the Kingdom’s ancient culture and heritage, the wonders of its natural landscape, as well as the rapid drive and innovation of its present and future ambitions.
Among its numerous accolades, the Saudi pavilion has been awarded the LEED Platinum Certificate by the US Green Building Council, placing it among the most sustainable designs in the world.
It also holds three Guinness World Records for the longest interactive state-of-the-art water feature, largest LED mirror screen display and largest interactive lighting floor.
To celebrate Morocco’s participation in Expo 2020, the country’s pavilion offers daily folklore performances for visitors. With multiple shows set during the day, guests can watch short dances — with traditional music — commonly performed at weddings, parties and festivals throughout the country.
Expo 2020 also features more than 200 international restaurants, including Saudi Arabia’s famous fast food eatery Al-Baik, for visitors to enjoy while exploring the field.
To incorporate Arabic art, the site has calligraphy-inspired benches.
Designed by celebrated architect Asif Khan and Arabic typographer Lara Captan, the 50 benches spread around the event feature Arabic words such as “blessed,” “the good,” “decisiveness,” “determination” and more.
In the coming days, the event will host live performances including a show by Arab group Hosny Band that fuses Arabic oud melodies with Western chords on guitar.
Another show is Theater and Street Arts, which represents the cultural values of Portugal.
Egyptian artist Nora Zeid captures the chaos of Cairo in new exhibition
The Egyptian artist’s ‘Cairo Illustrated’ show in Dubai explores the meaning and value of ‘heritage’
Updated 01 October 2021
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: “I feel like I never tire of drawing scenes of Cairo,” says Nora Zeid, an illustrator, designer and visual artist embarking on her first solo exhibition. “It’s visually rich, it’s loud, it overwhelms your senses in so many different ways. It’s such an amazing city for an artist to explore.”
The young Egyptian is joyfully discussing her home town, with all its madness and foibles, despite having lived as an expat in Dubai for the majority of her life.
“You know what one of my favorite things is? It’s the façades of residential buildings,” she says. “The architects who designed these buildings probably intended them to be consistent, with all the balconies designed to look the same. But when you look at the façade of a residential building in Cairo every apartment is doing its own thing. Someone has a bunch of plants, someone has painted their balcony blue, someone else has decided to close off their balcony to create an extra room. There’s this strange rhythm of every person doing their own thing; of everyone unapologetically being themselves.”
For an artist, this is incredibly exciting, says Zeid, who depicts the city of her birth and its often-overlooked intricacies in a new exhibition at Tashkeel in Dubai using digital and hand-drawn illustrations. “There are layers and layers of detail and texture, and translating that into black-and-white illustrations is extremely enjoyable. Because I take all of this complexity and reduce it to something that’s somewhat visually digestible.”
In “Cairo Illustrated: Stories from Heliopolis,” which runs at Tashkeel until October 23, that has meant freezing moments in space and time, often with the help of photographs taken either by herself or by family and friends. These images enable Zeid to notice small details she would otherwise have missed, such as a cat sleeping in the corner of a room or a pile of chairs gathering dust.
“The illustrations are really spatial,” she explains. “Anything in the foreground is usually very detailed, but as I move further into the background I abstract my lines. I’m maintaining some kind of structural complexity, but as buildings, objects and people fade into the distance they become more abstract. I’m trying to replicate the feeling I get when I’m standing in a busy street; maintaining all the details without necessarily giving away what every single thing is.”
The exhibition, which marks the conclusion of the 2020 edition of Tashkeel’s Critical Practice Program, has been driven by Zeid’s desire to understand her home city. As an expat, she felt alienated from Cairo and often passed judgement on it — on the traffic, on the pollution, on the numerous daily challenges faced by its inhabitants. “It’s a kinder approach to yourself and to the city to try and understand what it’s like, rather than to cast judgement,” she says. So she set about researching the city, its neighborhoods, and its people, before narrowing her research down to Heliopolis. There, she gathered stories and recorded memories, took photographs as visual cues, and immersed herself in the sensory overload that is Cairo.
One of the stories is that of her grandmother, who has been frequenting a restaurant called Chantilly for the past 40 years. Another is of the architect Omniya Abdel Barr. Zeid remembers being perplexed by the empty ornamental circles she saw on the façades of buildings in Korba as a child. Years later, she discovered they were blazons mimicking Mamluk architecture — only they were missing the Arabic script that would identify the building’s patron because they were built by Europeans who couldn’t understand Arabic.
Together, the collected stories form a deconstructed graphic novel that is 32 pages long, says Zeid, although she hopes to add “more memories, more details and more stories. Because I think these stories make up the fabric of our heritage”. It is the concept of heritage — or what constitutes heritage — that informs much of the exhibition.
“When it comes to how we value our heritage in Egypt it’s often tied to tourism, rather than our identity or trying to understand our history better,” says Zeid, who likes her work to be accessible and is a graduate of the American University of Sharjah. “Our heritage is protected and safeguarded for tourists and it’s only our ancient heritage – the Pharaonic, Islamic and Coptic – that’s taken care of. All of which made me question what we consider to be heritage, how we value it, and how we take care of it. I wanted to explore how we value anything that’s old. What about newer, more modern spaces? What about places such as Chantilly, which is part of our heritage because it’s present in our collective memory?”
Such questions have allowed Zeid to explore how tourism, infrastructure and changes to the urban landscape have influenced the way Cairenes define and interact with their heritage. How new infrastructural projects are disturbing urban harmony, and how the value of built heritage is greatly tied to age.
She hasn’t confronted this topic alone. The Egyptologist Monica Hanna is quoted in one of the illustrated spreads, while Mahy Mourad, a Cairo-based architect, independent researcher and multi-disciplinary designer, has contributed a short essay to the exhibition’s printed catalogue. Abdel Barr, too, has written on places and memories. No wonder Lisa Ball-Lechgar, the deputy director of Tashkeel, says the exhibition is a ‘timely commentary on the ongoing debate around urbanization, socio-economics, heritage and belonging’.
“I’m constantly moving between personal experiences and more general reflections on how we take care of our heritage and how we value it,” says Zeid, who was mentored throughout the Critical Practice Program by designer, researcher and educator Ghalia Elsrakbi and Hala Al-Ani, the co-founder of Möbius Design Studio. “The shift between small- and big-picture, personal and general, makes the topic approachable. And I want people visiting the exhibit to reflect on their own experience and how they might be tied to their own heritage.
“I really want people to think beyond what was (taught to) us, in terms of what we define as heritage and what we consider worth preserving. It’s not only how old a building or monument is. It’s not only if it has religious significance. A residential building from the 1950s can be just as important as a monument from the 14th or 15th century, because it’s all part of our history.”
REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: Visions’ gives new storytellers a chance to shine
Animated anthology series sees Japanese studios running free in the “Star Wars” universe
Updated 01 October 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: George Lucas has never hidden the fact that his original idea for “Star Wars” owed much to Japanese samurai culture, and the films of famed director Akira Kurosawa. So there’s a pleasing symmetry to the idea that the latest “Star Wars” series to hit Disney+ is an anthology of short stories produced by seven Japanese animation studios.
Each of the nine episodes tells a short, standalone story set in the “Star Wars” universe. Aside from a brief cameo by bounty hunter Boba Fett (voiced by returning star Temuera Morrison), none of the major characters from the franchise’s films or TV shows appear, granting each of the writing and animation teams an opportunity to come up with an entirely new adventure.
That also means that each episode is allowed to have its own distinct style and feel, with no overarching plot or season-long narrative. Indeed, it seems that each studio was simply told to have fun with the universe Lucas dreamed up more than 40 years ago, and that freedom certainly shows. Tonally, there are some massive shifts — from the playful “Tatooine Rhapsody” and Pinocchio-esque “T0-B1” to the surprisingly bleak series-closer “Akakiri” — and some stories land more succinctly than others. Some episodes simply graft the Star Wars universe onto more traditional-feeling anime stories, while tales such as “The Ninth Jedi” immerse themselves in the lore with great affection and respect.
As a whole, “Visions” feels like an exciting creative leap. Seemingly removed from the greater, intersecting web of the movies and narrative TV shows, this animation showcase feels more akin to a “Star Wars” homage.
Whether we’ll see any of these characters or worlds again remains to be seen, but there’s something quite lovely in watching Lucas’ universe become a playground for those so obviously inspired by his creation to blend his influences with their own.