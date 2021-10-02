Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone launched toward southwestern Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthis toward the Kingdom’s southwestern city Khamis Mushait on Saturday.
Earlier on Saturday, falling debris from a Houthi drone intercepted by Saudi air defense forces damaged houses in the southern region of Jazan, authorities said.
The shrapnel scattered over a residential neighborhood in Ahad Al-Masarihah governorate, but fortunately did not result in death or injury, said Col. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Jazan.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia launch bomb-laden drones towards the Kingdom often.
Indian embassy celebrates Gandhi Jayanti and 75 years of India-Saudi relations
Gandhi Jayanti is a day remembering the birth of Mahatma Gandhi and is celebrated each year on Oct. 2
Updated 02 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia hosted a stamp and coin exhibition on Saturday to commemorate the 152nd Gandhi Jayanti and 75 years of India-Saudi diplomatic ties.
Gandhi Jayanti is a day remembering the birth of Mahatma Gandhi and is celebrated each year on Oct. 2 with community activities that honor his role in achieving India’s independence.
“Today we are celebrating the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi; we are celebrating the impact he has had all over the world in promoting peace, women’s empowerment, climate change and empowering the local industry,” Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed told Arab News.
The exhibition also marked the 75th anniversary of Indian-Saudi diplomatic ties since India gained its independence.
The event began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by the ambassador and his counterparts. Lamp lighting is a tradition in India to start any ceremony with good tidings and wishes.
The Indian ambassador gave a speech on the importance of celebrating the diplomatic anniversary of the establishment of Saudi-India relations and Gandhi Jayanti.
Sayeed thanked two collectors and their counterparts for arranging the exhibition to allow visitors and distinguished guests to experience the culture and history of both countries.
Some of the rarest dated coins and stamps collected by philatelist Mirza Mohammed Nawab and Numismatist Sameer Alambath were on show at the exhibition.
Nawab and Alambath have spent decades collecting coins and stamps from across India and Saudi Arabia, and displayed their collection for the special event.
The stamp and coin exhibition highlighted ancient and modern moments in Indian and Saudi Arabian history.
The ceremony ended with the ambassador and his family taking a tour through the exhibition site and thanking attendees.
There's a 'mutual wish to further intensify EU-Saudi cooperation,' EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tells Arab News
Main objective of visit to GCC capitals is “to advance EU’s strategic cooperation with Gulf partners”
Borrell expresses EU’s “support for ongoing normalization of relations within the Gulf family”
Updated 53 min 41 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: A trained aeronautical engineer, economist and professor of mathematics, Josep Borrell entered politics in the 1970s during Spain’s turbulent transition to democracy. Before he was appointed high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs in December 2019, he held a number of ministerial posts in the socialist governments of Felipe Gonzales.
In a blog post on Thursday, Borrell described his visit to Riyadh, with stops in Doha and Abu Dhabi, as an opportunity to explore the response to “significant political change” in “a dynamic region” and “develop new forms of cooperation” between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Below is the full transcript of an interview he gave to Arab News on the eve of his visit.
Q: Can you tell us about the main issues on the agenda of your visit to the GCC and, in particular, your meetings with the Saudi leadership?
A: Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE are very important partners for the EU. I already met or spoke to many of my counterparts from the Gulf, but this my first visit to the region as EU high representative.
My main objective is to advance the EU’s strategic cooperation with Gulf partners on global, regional and bilateral matters of common interest. This includes climate change, but also global access to vaccines and supporting the “green economy.”
I also want to stress the EU’s unwavering support for the ongoing normalization of relations within the Gulf family after a rift that lasted three long years and ended last January at the AlUla summit.
The GCC is one of our oldest partners. After more than 30 years of EU-GCC partnership, we should use the current momentum to give our cooperation a more strategic orientation.
In my meetings with Gulf partners in New York last week on the margins of the UN General Assembly, I shared my intention to convene a joint cooperation council at ministerial level early next year — during the Saudi presidency of the GCC.
My meetings in Riyadh will be an essential part of my visit. Saudi Arabia is an important actor on the global and multilateral stage, and I trust that its robust commitments at the upcoming COP26 will inspire other energy producers.
We will discuss how best to support Saudi Arabia’s domestic transformation and economic diversification, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 and with the involvement of European companies.
With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, I intend to sign a cooperation arrangement that reflects our mutual wish to further intensify our cooperation, and will be a useful instrument to do so.
Q: You recently met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in New York. What assurances did he give you about Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact?
A: As coordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), I have always been clear: We must go back to full implementation of the deal, which means a return of the US into the agreement with the lifting of related US sanctions and Iran’s full compliance with its nuclear commitments.
The nuclear deal remains a key security achievement. Without it, Iran could have developed nuclear weapons by now, adding yet another source of instability to the region.
Obviously, I am concerned about the negative trajectory of Iranian nuclear activities. That is why it is crucial to resume negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible and from where we left off on June 20.
My message to Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian in New York City was simple: Diplomacy is the solution; let’s go back to Vienna without delay.
Q: Do you get a sense that the new Iranian government, despite its hardline reputation, wants to improve its relations with its Gulf Arab neighbors as well as the West?
A: Diplomacy offers the only real path to address the open issues in the Gulf and among neighbors. I cannot speak for the intentions of other governments, but I have noted more dialogue between countries in the region.
The Baghdad Conference (for Cooperation and Partnership) on August 28 and the bilateral talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran are such examples. These are welcome developments and I was happy to participate in the follow-up event to the conference in New York recently.
The EU is ready to support the countries in the Gulf region to build a shared sense of security and cooperation. In this sense, the (Iran) nuclear deal is also crucial.
I am still convinced that if we do manage to preserve the JCPOA and ensure its full implementation, it can become a stepping stone toward addressing other shared concerns, including those related to regional security.
Q: AUKUS — the recently formed trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK and the US — was badly received by some in the EU. How could it have been handled better?
A: There was clear disappointment in Europe about the way this issue was handled. We are friends and allies. And friends and allies talk to each other.
Since the announcement of AUKUS, we have talked to our US partners. I had a good meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month in New York City.
We now consider this situation clarified. Proof of this is the joint statement between (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron and US President (Joe) Biden, in which the US acknowledged that the situation would have benefited from open consultations among allies.
We now have to move forward. The EU and the US cannot afford to be divided. We are unique partners working side by side on many important global topics such as health and climate change, working for our democracies.
These recent events also clearly underline the strength of European unity and remind us once again of the need to reflect on how to build, strengthen and advance European strategic autonomy.
Europe must be more united in terms of security and defense. If the European Union pooled its defense capabilities, and avoided overlaps, we would be a lot more efficient in many of the world’s crises.
Q: The chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan has created an image of the West as uncoordinated, divided and unreliable. Do you think the solution lies in higher European defense spending instead of continued reliance on American firepower?
A: It is not a question of choosing one or the other, but, certainly, Afghanistan has shown in a striking way that deficiencies in EU capacity to act autonomously come at a price.
I want to be clear: Acting autonomously does not equal moving away from our transatlantic partnership. On the contrary, a stronger European Union in defense means a stronger partner for the US and for NATO. It means being more capable of acting together with partners wherever possible, and alone when necessary if our interests and values we stand for are at stake. The only way forward is to combine our forces and strengthen not only our capabilities, but also our will to act.
This means enhancing our capacity to respond to hybrid challenges, covering key capability gaps, including logistic transport, raising the level of readiness through joint military training and developing new tools.
We have discussed these kinds of proposals for many years. I hope that, paired with recent developments, this will create enough common understanding of the challenges and threats we are facing to mobilize the common will of the member states.
Q: You have said there is still ‘a wide demand and compelling need for Europe to speak up and back up its positions with the instruments and forms of leverage we have.’ Has such an approach worked in Libya, for instance? Will it work with the Taliban?
A: Libya and Afghanistan are very different. With regard to Libya, the EU and its member states agree on the need to hold elections on December 24 and to implement the ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces. To this end, we have aligned a number of instruments, including technical support for elections and civilian missions in support of the ceasefire agreement and to implement the arms embargo.
Afghanistan finds itself at a crossroads after decades of conflict. We have to provide strong support to the Afghan people, including those present in the region. EU countries have set clear conditions that will determine the level of engagement with the Taliban. Talks with the Taliban are necessary to prevent a humanitarian tragedy and assist in the protection of the vulnerable.
Those talks do not equal recognition. This will be an operational engagement and how much we engage will depend on the behavior of this caretaker government.
Q: Do you think the EU and the GCC are more or less on the same page on the major Middle Eastern and Central Asian issues of the day — from Iran and Middle Eastern refugees to Yemen and Afghanistan?
A: I think we all are interested in the stability, security and well-being of our own citizens and our neighbors. This should be a common objective of all our efforts and cooperation.
When it comes to Yemen, the international community, including the GCC, is unanimous: We want to see an end to the fighting and to the suffering of the Yemeni people. I will engage thoroughly on Yemen during my (Riyadh) visit.
On Afghanistan there is a broad international consensus that the country cannot become an exporter of instability, terrorism and migration flows. And it is the countries in the region who are affected first by any negative spillover of the situation (in Afghanistan).
This is why the EU tries to engage and coordinate its engagement and activities with partners in affected regions. Big challenges can be effectively and sustainably solved only by joint efforts.
KSrelief provides educational materials, PPE to children in Yemen
Updated 02 October 2021
SPA
ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Yemen’s Aden Governorate launched a project to support children’s access to quality education opportunities on Friday.
The project is in cooperation with the UN Children’s Fund and the Yemeni Ministry of Education.
The project aims to distribute more than 79,000 school bags to various schools in Aden, Lahj, Ad Dali, Shabwa, Abyan, and Hodeidah. In addition, more than 1,400 thermometers will be distributed along with personal protective equipment for students to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
“We have started distributing educational materials and stationary for this school year,” UNICEF Director in Aden Governorate Charles Suzuki said. “We are also distributing personal protective equipment against COVID-19 with the aim of creating a safer environment for the educational process.”
