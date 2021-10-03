You are here

French astronaut and pavilion ambassador hails impact of Expo 2020 Dubai

Astronaut Thomas pesquet spoke to the French pavilion at Al-Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai site, live from International Space Station. (AN Photo./Zeina Zbibo)
Zeina Zbibo
  • Astronaut and French Pavilion ambassador Thomas Pesquet says Expo 2020 Dubai offers countries a chance to collaborate on projects
DUBAI: The Expo 2020 Dubai is a meeting of minds from around the globe – but at the French Pavilion they took this one step further and held a 15-minute phone call with an astronaut on the International Space Station.

Speaking on Saturday from the International Space Station (ISS) Thomas Pesquet – who is also an ambassador for the french Pavilion -  praised Expo 2020 Dubai, saying it offered countries a chance to collaborate on projects such as space travel and to tackle global issues such as climate change.

The long-distance call was part of the celebrations for the special Expo national day for France – Each exhibiting nation will have its own “national day” throughout the six-month-duration of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Pesquet hailed the “Lightspeed Inspiration” theme of the pavilion and its message of progress, during his conversation with the French delegation, that included foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who were visiting the France pavilion at the Al-Wasl Plaza Expo site.

“Global issues require global solutions and countries engagements,” he said, before adding that he hoped to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site once his ISS mission is complete.

He added that the upcoming Glasgow Climate Change (COP26) conference was the next opportunity to renew commitments to tackling the issue.

Pesquet also took the opportunity to congratulate the UAE on its “Hope” Mars probe, adding that he frequently met with his Emirati colleagues currently in training in Houston.

“Space is a cooperation terrain, a terrain bigger than any nation around the world,” he said. “We need to combine our resources to achieve exceptional/outstanding results, which is what we’re doing at the International Space Station and what the United Arab Emirates are also doing, with us and on an individual level,” he added.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation between countries in this sector, saying France, UAE and China among others — with the European Space Agency as a common denominator — were encouraging this type of cooperation.

“The tradition of European and French diplomacy with its international element is what I’m try to add and share through my role today (at the Expo), and what France is trying to bring on an international level,” he added.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai France Dubai UAE International Space Station

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland
  • PM Ardern: Government will decide on Monday whether Auckland’s 1.7 million residents will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Delta variant outbreak spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday to put additional regions into a snap lockdown.
There were 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in Auckland, which has been in lockdown since mid-August, and two cases in the Waikato region, some 147 kilometers (91 miles) south of Auckland. Ardern said parts of the region will go into a five-day lockdown.
She added that the government will decide on Monday whether Auckland’s 1.7 million residents will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand.
Ardern enforced what was meant to be a “short and sharp” nationwide lockdown in mid-August in response to the Auckland outbreak, which now stands at 1,328 cases.
But while the rest of the country has largely returned to normal life, the North Island city has remained in lockdown.
“We are doing everything that we can to keep cases confined to Auckland, and managing them there,” Ardern said.
While New Zealand was among just a handful of countries to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until the latest outbreak in August, difficulties in quashing the Delta variant have put Ardern’s elimination strategy in question.
Amid mounting pressure, Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus.
She has said strict lockdowns can end if 90 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, contrasting with the current 46 percent.
Full vaccination will become a requirement for non-New Zealand citizens arriving in the country from Nov. 1, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Sunday.
Air New Zealand said on Sunday it will require passengers on its international flights to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We have a different approach to COVID within our sights, and in our hands,” Ardern said on Sunday.
“So as we all look ahead and think about summer, and the plans we are making, make the first step a vaccine. It is the thing that will make those summer plans possible.” (Reporting by Praveen Meenon in Wellington; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Topics: Coronavirus New Zealand COVID-19 Delta Variant Jacinda Ardern Auckland

Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro

Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro

Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro
  • Saturday’s protest targeted the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Some 597,000 have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a country of 212 million people
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic.
The protests, smaller than those in support of Bolsonaro last Sept. 7, were promoted by leftist parties and some union movements linked to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Worker´s Party. Da Silva is widely expected to run against Bolsonaro in Brazil's Oct. 2, 2022 presidential election.
Saturday’s protest targeted the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bolsonaro, who is not vaccinated and doesn’t usually wear a mask, has underestimated the severity of the virus and promoted crowds during the pandemic. Some 597,000 have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a country of 212 million people. Demonstrators also protested surging inflation in mainstays like food and electricity.
“It is very painful to see that health and education are being destroyed, and there are many starving people in the country,” Marilena Magnano, a 75-year-old retiree, told The Associated Press. “We need Bolsonaro out of the government, his time has passed”.
The president’s approval ratings have steadily declined throughout the year, but he remains far more popular than prior presidents who were impeached - most recently Dilma Rousseff of the Workers Party in 2016.
Over 130 impeachment requests have been filed since the start of Bolsonaro’s administration, but the lower house’s speaker, Arthur Lira, and his predecessor have declined to open proceedings. Division among the opposition is the key reason analysts consider it unlikely there will be enough pressure on Lira to open impeachment process.

Topics: Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Impeachment

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages
  • Black firefighters told the Times they believed the suspensions fell far short of addressing what they consider deep-rooted problems in the department
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

NEW YORK: New York City officials have suspended nine firefighters without pay in connection with a string of racist messages and memes they shared on their phones, including ones that mocked the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, according to a published report.
A spokesperson called the suspensions the most severe punishments ever handed down in the history of the Fire Department of the City of New York, The New York Times reported in Friday's editions.
After looking into complaints by several Black firefighters, the department suspended the nine firefighters without pay for periods ranging from a few days to six months, Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. One of the firefighters is expected to leave the agency after his suspension ends, Nigro said. In addition, three fire department officers were reprimanded.
In the messages and memes last April, white firefighters mocked Floyd's dying moments with Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck, the Times reported. It said they also exchanged other racist messages, including one about the use of fire hoses on protesters.
Black firefighters told the Times they believed the suspensions fell far short of addressing what they consider deep-rooted problems in the department, where leaders have acknowledged that racism, sexism and harassment have been tolerated.
Nigro said the department has embraced diversity initiatives and welcomed historically diverse classes into the academy in recent years. He said the department is working to become more inclusive, but he also admitted fault.
"We’ve welcomed the folks in and now we have to make them feel welcome,” Nigro told the newspaper. “We have to make them feel as if they belong. And in some cases, we failed.”

Topics: NYC firefighters racist

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike
  • Menwith Hill is US National Security Agency's largest overseas site
  • Research has said it is “probable” that Soleimani was targeted using data sourced from the site
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A new report has linked a UK Royal Air Force base with high-profile US drone strikes, including the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January last year.

The report's release has put pressure on ministers to explain whether Yorkshire’s Menwith Hill base has been directly involved in the carrying out of US drone strikes.

Research has said it is “probable” that Soleimani, the former chief of Iran’s Quds Force, was targeted using data sourced from the site, which “acted as a foreign outpost of the US National Security Agency.”

The report was presented at a special meeting of the Menwith Hill Accountability Campaign, and requests that “any US military activity or US security agency activity carried out at Menwith Hill be carried out in such a way as to make those responsible fully accountable to the UK.”

Investigative journalist Barnaby Pace said in the report that both US and UK personnel stationed at the site operated “beyond public scrutiny and accountability.”

Although Menwith Hill is formally classified as an RAF base, it also operates as the largest overseas site of the NSA and has 600 US personnel.

Documents compiled by high-profile whistleblower Edward Snowden implicated the base in the NSA’s global eavesdropping network, which has the capacity to intercept and pinpoint phone and internet traffic in countries around the world.

Pace alleged in the report that key information captured by the network was subsequently used in the execution of drone strikes.

He said: “Intelligence programmes at Menwith Hill have reportedly played a key role in operations to ‘eliminate’ people in Yemen, as part of a deadly drone bombing campaign that has resulted in dozens of civilian deaths in a country that neither the UK nor US has declared war with.”

Pace added it was likely that Menwith Hill played a role in the killing of Soleimani. UK ministers have refused to comment.

“The UK government’s failure to assure the public that the base was not involved raises deep questions about the accountability for actions at the base,” Pace added.

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “RAF Menwith Hill is part of a worldwide US defense communications network, with the base supporting a variety of communications activity.”

Topics: UK Iran General Qassem Soleimani

Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats

Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats
Updated 02 October 2021

Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats

Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats
  • No group has claimed responsibility yet, but Habibullah accused members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army
Updated 02 October 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Police said on Saturday they had arrested three suspects and intensified investigations into the murder of a prominent Rohingya leader who was shot dead at a refugee camp in southern Bangladesh three days ago.

Mohibullah, 48, and known by one name, was one of the staunchest advocates for the persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar, speaking on religious freedom at the White House in 2019 and heading his organization, the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, since 2017.

He was killed on Wednesday at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazaar district, home to nearly 750,000 Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar. Mohibullah was buried at the Ukhiya cemetery the next day, with thousands attending his funeral prayer.

On Friday, police said they had arrested one suspect after his brother, Habibullah, filed a case against “unnamed” people after allegedly receiving death threats.

“We arrested two more Rohingya early Saturday from the camp areas based on specific information about their involvement with the murder,” local Armed Police Battalion Supt. Naimul Haque told Arab News.

“We have come to know that these two persons were involved with the incident, and they went into hiding following the murder,” he said.

Haque added that they were probing the case from “all possible angles,” factoring in Mohibullah’s work with the UN and the Bangladesh government to repatriate the Rohingya to Myanmar.

“Mohibullah was working for the repatriation of the Rohingya, and there are some groups in the camps who are against that. It might be another reason for the killing,” Haque said.

BACKGROUND

Mohibullah, 48, and known by one name, was one of the staunchest advocates for the persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar, speaking on religious freedom at the White House in 2019 and heading his organization, the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, since 2017.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but Habibullah accused members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, one of several armed groups operating in the Cox’s Bazaar refugee camps, of the crime.

“I’ve been receiving death threats from different corners after I accused the ARSA. ‘We will kill you also as you mentioned the name of ARSA,’ they said. I fear for my life,” Habibullah told Arab News.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army demanded accountability for Mohibullah’s killing, saying it was “shocked and saddened” by his death. “It is time for bringing the criminals to account instead of finger-pointing with baseless and hearsay accusations,” the group said in its statement.

Authorities deny the presence of the group or any militant organization in Bangladesh or at Rohingya camps, with Haque saying it was “too early to determine” who was behind the murder.

“We are not yet sure whether ARSA or any other organization is involved. Mohibullah was a very popular leader among the Rohingya, which may have also triggered this tragic incident,” he said.

Rights groups have called for an urgent probe into Mohibullah’s death.

In a statement on Friday, Amnesty International said the “onus is now on the Bangladeshi authorities to expedite an investigation” into the murder and bring all suspects to justice.

“His killing sends a chilling effect across the entire community,” Saad Hammadi, Amnesty’s South Asia campaigner, said in the statement.

Bangladesh authorities, for their part, have vowed “stern action” in the case.

“The government will take stern action against those who were involved in the killing. Nobody will be spared,” Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen said in a statement on Saturday.

He alleged that a “vested quarter” had killed Mohibullah “as he wanted to return to Myanmar, his home country.”

Mohibullah came into the spotlight in 2019 when he was invited to the White House and to speak to the UN Human Rights Council when he voiced concerns over the persecution of Rohingya in Myanmar.

That same year, he organized a mass rally attended by nearly 200,000 Rohingya at Kutapalong, the main refugee camp, marking the second anniversary of the community’s arrival in Bangladesh and cementing his position as a Rohingya leader.

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Mohib Ullah cox's bazar

