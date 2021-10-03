You are here

  • Home
  • Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project

Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project

Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project
Mace will oversee planning, construction, commercial, and control management of the development, which spans nearly 1 million square meters of built-up-area. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vvr58

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project

Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project
  • Riyadh North project will house over 600 retail stores, nine hotels and branded residences, as well as the flagship Mall of Saudi
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Global construction company Mace will be working on a massive lifestyle destination project in Riyadh, its developer Majid Al-Futtaim said. 

Valued at around SR16 billion ($4.3 billion), the Riyadh North project will house over 600 retail stores, nine hotels and branded residences, as well as the flagship Mall of Saudi - an allude to MAF’s Mall of the Emirates (MOE) in Dubai. 

It will also feature an indoor ski slope and snow park, just like the one in MOE, the retail developer said. 

Mace will oversee planning, construction, commercial, and control management of the development, which spans nearly 1 million square meters of built-up-area.

“Saudi Arabia is already home to the largest retail market inn the GCC, and we are confident that Riyadh North and the Mall of Saudi will be a natural partner of choice for established and up-and-coming brands to make their debut,” Ahmed Gala Ismail, chief executive officer of MAF properties, said. 

Mace has been involved in other major developments, including the London 2012 Summer Olympics, and the ongoing world expo in Du

Topics: construction Riyadh North real estate retail

Related

MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites
Business & Economy
MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites
Luxury operator Chalhoub opens new retail hub in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Luxury operator Chalhoub opens new retail hub in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia contactless payments’ adoption highest in MENA

Saudi Arabia contactless payments’ adoption highest in MENA
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia contactless payments’ adoption highest in MENA

Saudi Arabia contactless payments’ adoption highest in MENA
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has the highest adoption rate of contactless payments through near-field communication (NFC) with 94 percent, the highest in the Middle East and North Africa and above the EU’s average and ahead of Hong Kong and Canada, according to the Saudi Central Bank.

SAMA on Sunday said the Kingdom’s successful transition to cashless payments is part of the central bank’s strategy to raise e-payments to 70 percent of all transactions by 2025 in the Kingdom.

The central bank said to achieve this goal it has fully adopted NFC payments since 2016.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAMA #contactlesspayments

Related

Saudi youth use less cash as Kingdom pushes for cashless society
Business & Economy
Saudi youth use less cash as Kingdom pushes for cashless society
Corporate News
MasterCard: Saudi Arabia steadily moves toward cashless society

China tightens political control of internet giants

China tightens political control of internet giants
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

China tightens political control of internet giants

China tightens political control of internet giants
  • Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba, Tencent and other tech giants
  • Beijing is also using the crackdown to narrow China’s politically sensitive wealth gap by pushing tech giants to share their wealth with employees and consumers
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology.


Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba, games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.


The party says anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority through 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.


President Xi Jinping’s government seems likely to stay the course even if economic growth suffers, say businesspeople, lawyers and economists.

“These companies are world leaders in their sectors in innovation, and yet the leadership is willing to squash them all,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist for Capital Economics.


Chinese internet companies are among the biggest global success stories of the past two decades. Alibaba is the biggest e-commerce company, while Tencent operates the popular WeChat messaging service.


But party plans emphasize robots, chips and other hardware, so these companies are rushing to show their loyalty by shifting billions of dollars into those.


U.S. curbs on Chinese access to telecom and other technology haven't helped.


Alibaba said it will invest $28 billion to develop operating system software, processor chips and network technology. The company has pledged $1 billion to nurture 100,000 developers and tech startups over the next three years.


Last year, Tencent promised to invest $70 billion in digital infrastructure. Meituan, an e-commerce, delivery and service platform, raised $10 billion to develop self-driving vehicles and robots.


Chinese officials recognize the campaign imposes an economic cost but are unwilling to speak up, said Tsang. “Who is going to stand up and say to Xi Jinping, your policy is going to be harmful to China?”


Investors, many burned by the drop in technology shares, are keeping their money on the sidelines. Tencent's market capitalization of $575 billion is down $350 billion from its February peak.


CEO Masayoshi Son of Japan’s Softbank Group — an early investor in Alibaba — said on Aug. 11 he will put off new China deals.

Softbank invested $11 billion in ride-hailing service Didi Global, whose share price has fallen by one-third since its U.S. stock market debut on July 30.


The crackdown began in November when Beijing ordered Ant Group, which grew out of Alibaba’s Alipay online payments service, to postpone its stock market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The company, which offers online savings and investment services, was told to scale back its plans and to install bank-style systems to vet borrowers and manage lending risks. Industry analysts cut forecasts of Ant’s expected stock market value.


Beijing is also using the crackdown to narrow China’s politically sensitive wealth gap by pushing tech giants to share their wealth with employees and consumers.


Didi, Meituan and other delivery and ride-hailing businesses were ordered in May to cut fees charged to drivers and improve their benefits and security.

Meituan CEO Wang Xing promised to donate $2.3 billion to environmental and social initiatives. Tencent’s Ma pledged $2 billion to charity.


Alibaba has promised to spend 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) on job creation, rural development and other initiatives to support Xi's “common prosperity” campaign.


Such income redistribution plans are “reminiscent of the mass mobilization and populist strategies” of the 1950s and '60s under then-leader Mao Zedong, Zhang wrote.

Topics: China Internet #technology Ali baba Tencent Games Tech Giants #chinacrackdown China’s President Xi Jinping Chinese Communist Party

Related

Security worries hobble ambitions of China tech giant Huawei
World
Security worries hobble ambitions of China tech giant Huawei
Business group: China tech plan threat to foreign firms
Business & Economy
Business group: China tech plan threat to foreign firms

Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill Capital

Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill Capital
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill Capital

Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill Capital
  • The Swiss NZZ am Sonntag newspaper said police searched Credit Suisse offices last week
  • Credit Suisse was forced in March to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill when the finance firm imploded
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Switzerland's economic affairs secretariat (SECO) has filed a criminal complaint in relation to collapsed financier Greensill Capital for alleged violations of the law against unfair competition, it told Reuters on Sunday.


The Swiss NZZ am Sonntag newspaper said police searched Credit Suisse offices last week after the Zurich public prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings in relation to Greensill following a complaint from SECO.


"No criminal investigation has yet been opened against certain former and current employees of Credit Suisse Group," the paper cited the prosecutor's office as saying.


Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, said on Sunday that data had been collected from the bank as part of an official procedure that was not directed against the lender, when asked for comment about the NZZ am Sonntag report.


"Credit Suisse fully cooperates with the authorities and will, for the time being, not make any further statements on this as this is an ongoing investigation," it told Reuters.


Credit Suisse was forced in March to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill when the finance firm imploded.


Administrators for Greensill and the Zurich public prosecutor's office did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Former British PM David Cameron was earlier this year embroiled in a major lobbying scandal for his involvement with the failed firm reportedly having made millions before its collapse amid suggestions he used his political connections to press for the firms involvement in government schemes.

Topics: economy Greensill Capital #uk David Cameron #creditsuisse financial fraud Switzerland

Related

The tech firms have said they are investing in fraud prevention and collaborating with the government and regulators. (File/Reuters)
Media
UK financial watchdog warns social media over "dodgy" ads that fuel fraud
Demise of financier Greensill sparks global jobs panic
Business & Economy
Demise of financier Greensill sparks global jobs panic

PIF-owned ROSHN starts selling units in its first integrated community

PIF-owned ROSHN starts selling units in its first integrated community
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

PIF-owned ROSHN starts selling units in its first integrated community

PIF-owned ROSHN starts selling units in its first integrated community
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN, a Saudi real estate developer of residential communities announced today the start of the off-plan sale in its first integrated community in Riyadh.

The community, known as SEDRA, has more than 30,000 units, of which 4,500 will be constructed in the first phase. The sale in these units will start on Oct 7, the company, which is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, said in a statement today.

The units will have “an urban character and a Salmani architectural style inspired by Najdi architecture that reflects the Riyadh identity,” it added.

The sales centre will furnish ROSHN's customers wishing to own in SEDRA the diverse options of residential homes, facilities, and masterplans of the area in a way that enriches their journey and experience and enables them to choose the right residential products for their needs

David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO

SEDRA will provide “homes with different sizes and facades to cater to all segments of Saudi residents, boosting the quality of life,” it said.

“We are pleased to provide homes of the highest standards that live up to the aspirations of the Saudi citizens", Said David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO was quoted as saying in the statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate Housing

Qatar’s economy grows 4% in Q2 boosted by non-hydrocarbon activities

Qatar’s economy grows 4% in Q2 boosted by non-hydrocarbon activities
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

Qatar’s economy grows 4% in Q2 boosted by non-hydrocarbon activities

Qatar’s economy grows 4% in Q2 boosted by non-hydrocarbon activities
  • Mining and quarrying GDP expanded 0.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter
  • Qatar, a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, posted a surplus of about $1 billion in the second quarter
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

Qatar's economy grew 4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, according to official preliminary estimates, fuelled mainly by the non-hydrocarbon sector.


On a quarterly basis, however, gross domestic product (GDP) based on constant prices decreased 0.3 percent, the Gulf state's statistics authority said on Sunday.


Mining and quarrying GDP expanded 0.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, while non-mining and quarrying activities posted a 6.2 percent growth.


Accommodation and food service activities saw the biggest annual jump, growing 41 percent, reflecting the low base last year because of coronavirus-related restrictions.


Transportation and storage activities followed, with a 26.9 percent growth, while manufacturing grew 13.4 percent.


Qatar, a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, posted a surplus of about $1 billion in the second quarter, the finance ministry said in August, citing higher than budgeted oil prices.


In January it reached a breakthrough on a three-year old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries that had imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo.

Topics: economy Qatar GCC #gcc #MENA #investment GDP #mining mining industry

Related

Qatar Airways gets $3bn state aid after huge loss
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways gets $3bn state aid after huge loss
Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar go on sale
Sport
Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar go on sale

Latest updates

Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project
Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project
Question marks hang over the future of Abderrazak Hamdallah as Al-Nassr eye SPL title challenge
Question marks hang over the future of Abderrazak Hamdallah as Al-Nassr eye SPL title challenge
Saudi Arabia's contactless payments adoption highest in MENA: SAMA
Saudi Arabia's contactless payments adoption highest in MENA: SAMA
China tightens political control of internet giants
China tightens political control of internet giants
New Al-Nassr coach Pedro Emanuel to land in Riyadh on Sunday evening
New Al-Nassr coach Pedro Emanuel to land in Riyadh on Sunday evening

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.