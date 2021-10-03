You are here

V-Line Group's digitization drive boosts localization
V-Line becomes strategic partner in SABIC’s NUSANED Program in 2019. (V-Line Europe GmbH)
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

V-Line Group’s digitization drive boosts localization
RIYADH: The e-commerce platform of V-Line Group, a global leader in supply chain solutions, has come a long way in boosting localization while working closely with Saudi Arabia within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030. “This achievement required an incredible amount of effort, time and sustained innovation for us to reach a point where we are today,” said Detlef Daues, founder and chairman of V-Line Group, speaking on the occasion of the German National Day.
“Saudi Arabia made us who we are today and granted us opportunities to grow. We are proud that we can give back something to the country, the companies, and the people, with our knowledge and global network, thus strongly supporting Vision 2030,” he added.
Daues recalled the company’s genesis, saying that V-Line, a provider of maintenance, repair and operations solutions and services, started its business in 1979, supplying spare parts to desalination plants in the Kingdom.
“Today, for more than 40 years, V-Line is still strongly connected to Saudi Arabia, not only having its main clients like SABIC, SWCC, SEC, Maaden, PetroRabigh, and Tasnee here, but also an entity headquartered in Jubail, with a full trading license to be available on-site and transfer more supply chain knowledge to Saudi Arabia,” said the chairman. “V-Line Middle East fully commits and aligns itself with the goals of Vision 2030,” he added.
Daues further said: “We support clients to localize their business by identifying the local value proposition and benefit from job creation and expertise transfer to quality improvement. We employ Saudi nationals, among them many Saudi women, and train them.”
“Every employee is given a chance to participate in the employee exchange program between the global V-Line entities to provide opportunities for Saudis to acquire knowledge and skills,” said Hasnain Jamil, chief executive officer of V-Line Middle East. “These are some of the examples of how we can implement Vision 2030 in our daily business life,” he added.
Another milestone that V-Line achieved in local content creation was the commitment as an international strategic partner in SABIC’s NUSANED program. In this context, V-Line acts as an ambassador or facilitator to attract foreign manufacturers to invest in the Saudi market, promotes local manufacturing, identifies local demand and the possibility for scaling manufacturing in the Kingdom besides supporting small and medium-sized Saudi companies to increase their export.
Now, V-Line is intensifying its efforts for localization by intertwining them with the opportunities of digitization. “V-Marketplace,” an e-commerce platform that V-Line launched with its technology partner Codasol Technologies, offers an extensive variety of spare parts for different industry sectors.
“What makes the platform special is that it not only digitizes spare parts procurement and sourcing, it also opens up new channels for local exports,” said Jamil.
“With the platform, we can connect Saudi companies and their product catalogs with global partners,” he said, adding that V-Line is currently looking to extend their network with partners in the Kingdom with an aim to offer more and more localized content, both to their established clients as well as through the platform. He further said: “We are always happy to exchange with potential partners to create synergies, with one goal, to help our customers fulfill their mission.”
V-Line Europe GmbH, a global provider of industrial supply chain services, provides innovative and ingenious solutions with the mission to help customers fulfill their goals using data science and value chains. V-Line is harnessing the potential of digital technology to efficiently manage sourcing and supply. Today, V-Line Europe, headquartered near Hannover in Germany, offers end-to-end supply chain solutions in 20 different countries, primarily in the Middle East, through its Saudi Arabia subsidiary, and also via its customer service centers in other GCC countries, the US, Mexico and Brazil.
V-Line sourcing and procurement centers in Germany, the US, China, Japan and Korea offer industrial plants in all its markets an integrated set of services tailored to lowering their total cost of ownership for their foreign maintenance, repair, and operations spare parts while meeting the highest global standards of supply performance. Its tailor-made portfolio of procurement services facilitates the spare parts flow from order until delivery.

Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

AMC Cinemas, the first cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, recently hosted British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton and British Embassy staff in Riyadh during a special screening of “James Bond: No Time to Die.” The movie was shown on Sept. 30 at AMC Cinemas in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

Attending the event were prominent personalities, media representatives and senior officials from Aston Martin and Omega, which were partners of AMC Cinemas in organizing the exclusive screening.

Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Such, CEO of AMC Cinemas, said: “We are pleased to host prominent personalities, including British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton and our partners Aston Martin and Omega. We are thrilled to bring this movie to the Kingdom and this showing is part of our ongoing effort to provide an unforgettable cinematic experience for our audiences.”

Ambassador Crompton said: “I am delighted to attend this evening’s screening on Her Majesty’s (not) Secret Service, and to be joined by so many leading figures from culture and film in the Kingdom. From Britain with love, thank you to AMC Cinemas, Aston Martin and Omega for organizing such a wonderful event. At a really exciting time for entertainment in Saudi Arabia, it is great to get back to the cinema and enjoy the first major release since we have begun to look ahead after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In “No Time To Die,” Bond has left active service, and his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Ana de Armas.

“No Time to Die” is screening at AMC Cinemas locations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Dawadmi, and Al-Majmaah.

Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

Foodics, a foodtech company based in Saudi Arabia, has signed a partnership with American Express Saudi Arabia, a provider of American Express payment products and services in the Kingdom.

The announcement comes at the back of its series B fundraising in February this year, during which it raised $20 million in a funding round led by Sanabil Investments, a firm wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investments Fund.

With this latest announcement, Foodics is on track to exceed its 2021 targets, with 11,000 brands onboarded so far and growing, as well as new product launches also in the pipeline.

The partnership will enable Foodics Saudi food and beverage and retail customers to accept American Express cards on their Foodics Pay POS device. The service has been enabled for all Foodics Pay customers from Oct. 1.

Abdullah Bugshan, Foodics Pay general manager, said: “We are on a mission to become a one-stop-shop platform for restaurant owners to grow their operations effortlessly. Our partnership with American Express Saudi Arabia will further help restaurant and retail owners to increase their sales, by offering an additional world-class payment option. We are thankful to the American Express team for their trust and support, and delighted to welcome them to the Foodics family.”

Assim Alshmassi, American Express Saudi Arabia chief business development officer, said: “At American Express Saudi Arabia, we are committed to offering unique products and services to our existing and prospective customers. In this context, we are delighted to be signing this partnership with Foodics, as this allows us to extend our network of merchants to include Foodics’ food and beverage and retail customers in the Kingdom. This partnership comes in direct support of our objective to continuously meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Since its inception, Foodics has successfully processed more than 5 billion orders through the platform, and over 50,000+ terminals while catering to more than 11,000 food and beverage brands. This latest major announcement is expected to further strengthen its position in the Kingdom.

The tech company, which offers an all-in-one retail management platform helping retail and restaurant owners run their business, had recently announced its series B, bringing the total funds raised by Foodics so far to $28 million.

Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), one of the leading companies in the petrochemical sector, showcased its innovative products and services at the Middle East Coatings Show Dubai 2021, as part of its participation in the event as a main sponsor. Running from Sept. 27-29, the three-day event brought together manufacturers, raw material suppliers, distributors and buyers, besides facilitating serious business and networking opportunities for the coatings community.

Sipchem presented its diversified portfolio of products — including raw materials for the coatings and insulation materials industries and specialty coatings materials.

Commenting on Sipchem’s participation in the event, Mater Aldhafeeri, vice president of commercial, Sipchem, said: “Amid the greatest disruption due to the global pandemic, the Middle East Coatings Show Dubai has highlighted the importance of the sector as well as the ability of regional companies to supply the required raw materials to ensure the continuity of local production.”

“The Middle East region is one of the key markets targeted by our products and subsidiaries. Being based in Saudi Arabia — the biggest economy in the Middle East — we are well-positioned to serve the region with our diverse products and services. We are keen to expand our operations and offerings across this promising region, and our ambitions have received a huge impetus through our participation in this remarkable event,” Aldhafeeri added.

The show has served the industry for more than 27 years and has established itself as the only trade event dedicated to the coatings industry in the Middle East. Spread across 13 sessions, exhibiting companies demonstrated their latest products and developments to the coatings industry, live and in-person. Attendees were able to enhance their understanding of a range of topics relevant to the coatings industry, including the latest in architectural coatings, milling equipment, dispersing agents, “cool roof” technology and more, with the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the speakers.

Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

The Jeddah National Hospital opened a new branch in Gulail, a neighborhood located south of Jeddah, on Saudi National Day. The 100-bed hospital, set up in a spacious six-story building on Television Street, with all the permits and state-of-the-art facilities was inaugurated by Hussain Subaidi of the Ministry of Health.

The opening ceremony was attended by V.P. Mohammad Ali, chairman and managing director, JNH and Ryan Medical Group; Salih Al-Zahrani, administrative director Ahmad Al-Zahrani, Dr. Osama Zafar, Taj Clinic director Ali Al-Zahrani, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Gandhi, academic director; and Dr. Amina Muhammad Ali, executive director. Also present were Mushkat Mohammad Ali, Ali Mohammad Ali, Mushtaq Mohammad Ali, Naveed Kiliyamanil, finance director Ashraf Moineen, Taj Polyclinic executive director Mohammad Cheriya and other guests.

Chairman Mohammad Ali attributed the growth of JNH and the Ryan Medical Group to the in-depth cooperation and encouragement of the Saudi administration, the Ministry of Health as well as the local and expatriate populations. He disclosed plans to open modern hospitals with extensive facilities in Riyadh and Jizan under JNH. Construction of the hospital in Riyadh will begin soon.

JNH’s Gulail branch, spread across 30,000 square feet, is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and technical facilities required for a multi-specialty hospital. Vehicle parking is available on the ground floor. When fully operational, the hospital will have the capacity to care for up to 5,000 patients per day. It can accommodate up to 100 inpatients and has an ICU that can accommodate up to 20 patients.

In addition to the seven theaters where all surgeries can be performed, there are high-tech labs, blood banks, PCR testing centers and cath labs, as well as radiology, CT, MRI scans, X-rays and ultrasound equipment. Moreover, the hospital has a 250-seat auditorium with advanced sound and light control systems. The ramp, which can be accessed from the ground floor to the fifth floor, is a unique feature of the hospital complex, which has received special praise from the Civil Defense. It is designed to evacuate all patients within two minutes in the event of an emergency. The company will initially be able to employ up to 200 people with preference for locals and then gradually increase to around 1,500 people.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, JNH and the Ryan Medical Group have made significant strides in the healthcare sector in the UAE and Bahrain.

Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

The atmosphere has enough water in air that, if produced at a mass scale, could provide enough water for humankind, reduce energy use, expand vegetation, help the environment and reduce carbon footprint. Visitors and delegates at the 5th Arab Water Forum held at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, witnessed the live demonstration of the process of producing water from air and the opportunity to taste the water as well.

Currently 783 million people worldwide do not have access to clean water — equating to approximately one in 10 people globally — according to the WHO. With climate change, this number is going to increase drastically. Within a decade from now, it is believed that 50 percent of the world’s population will live in areas without access to clean, fresh, and safe drinking water.

Prof. Dr. Mahmoud Abu Zeid, president of the Arab Water Council, said: “It is the best Arab Water Forum that I have seen and the best managed event, including the panel discussions as well as the exhibition where latest technologies and innovations are displayed, especially the air-to-water technology that can solve the water scarcity problem in the Arab world.”

Five companies that showcased the air-to-water technology and the water producing machines at the Arab Water Forum, said the technology has the power and capacity to provide enough clean drinking water to serve the needs of the world’s 7.5 billion people — in a sustainable manner.

“With six times more water in the atmosphere than all the world’s rivers combined, our goal is to help solve the world’s water scarcity and security challenges by accessing Earth’s greatest untapped water source — the atmosphere — to sustainably advance humanity and ensure communities have access to safe, clean drinking water and sanitation facilities,” said Roheen Berry, chief executive officer of Beyond Water.

“In the Middle East and Africa region, where water security regularly tops government agendas alongside food security and industrial growth — all of which demand high water usage — we are in a unique position to make real change via scalable anywhere-anytime solutions which can change the lives of countless communities across the region, improve the environment, and foster new employment opportunities in a diverse array of sectors.

The 5th Arab Water Forum, therefore ended on a high note offering a game-changing solution to a crucial age-old life-threatening problem in front of more than 600 delegates, officials, water experts, policy-makers and government ministers of a number of Arab countries — who have been seeking a cost-effective solution to increasing water scarcity in the Arab world.

The air-to-water technology, which has been under experimentation for more than 20 years, has now been perfected through research and development in many parts of the world from India to the US. Water produced from the atmosphere now not only costs less than the desalinated or bottled waters, it is now available for home use, office use and industrial use.

