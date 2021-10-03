You are here

Saudi property giant partners with Shariah-compliant fund to boost housing

Saudi property giant partners with Shariah-compliant fund to boost housing
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi property giant partners with Shariah-compliant fund to boost housing

Saudi property giant partners with Shariah-compliant fund to boost housing
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Ramz, one of the largest residential development companies in the Kingdom, has partnered with Watheeq Proptech VC Fund as an investor to help develop sustainable housing in Saudi Arabia.

The fund invests in property technology startups, which use 3D printing, prefabricated buildings, and construction robots.

The partnership will lead to a faster development process from construction through to sales and letting, and individual homeownership.

Khaled Zaidan, a managing partner of Watheeq Proptech VC Fund, said: “We are excited that our partnership with Al Ramz will support the government’s efforts to provide housing for the rapidly growing, young population.”

The collaboration between Al Ramz and Watheeq Proptech VC will help the development of affordable, sustainable, and quality, quick-to-market residential housing in Saudi Arabia using various smart technologies that are applicable to construction.

The deal seeks to support the government’s commitment to supply 1.5 million homes as part of Vision 2030.

“Technology can decrease the cost and time of construction, increase the quality of residential housing, and stimulate eco-friendly lifestyles,” Zaidan said. 

Al Ramz CEO Harun Al-Rasheed said the partnership will help "improve the customer’s experience in the sector.”

The Shariah-compliant fund is the first of its kind in the region and is licensed by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Housing sector

Tadawul edges down on first day of trading

Tadawul edges down on first day of trading
Updated 03 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Tadawul edges down on first day of trading

Tadawul edges down on first day of trading
Updated 03 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday ended the first trading of the week down by 42.51 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 11,453.25 points.
The Saudi Telecom Co. shares were down 3.3 percent. Sipchem shares fell by more than 4 percent, while SABIC shares fell by 1.3 percent, to close at SR125.8. 
Traded liquidity amounted to SR8.4 billion, a quarter of which consisted of Solutions shares at SR2.18 billion.
82.6 million shares were traded in 379.3 thousand deals.

Corporate news:

  • Derayah Financial announces Q3 2021 cash distribution for unit holders of Derayah REIT.
  • Saudi Industrial Services Co. provides additional disclosure on the impact of the sale of a minority stake stake in Red Sea Gateway Terminal Ltd. 
  • Announcement by Albilad Capital regarding the distributions of fund’s dividends to the unitholders of Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF.
  • Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. announces contract award with Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap
Updated 03 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap
Updated 03 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Despite misconceptions and concerted efforts to stutter the growth of crypto coins over regulatory issues, the new currency continues to gain acceptance and make gains in international trading. 

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Sunday, rising by 0.11 percent to $47,930.91 at 7:05 p.m. Riyadh time while its close rival Ether traded at $3,413.33, up 0.51 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has revealed that more than 6,000 users this week have been victims of a hacking campaign.

Hackers took advantage of a flaw in Coinbase’s SMS account recovery process to gain access to user accounts.

“Unfortunately, between March and May 20, 2021, you were a victim of a third-party campaign to gain unauthorized access to the accounts of Coinbase customers and move customer funds off the Coinbase platform. At least 6,000 Coinbase customers had funds removed from their accounts,” the attorney general explained in a letter on the website.

 

Postponed

A spokesperson for the Central Bank of Nigeria, Osita Nwanisobi, said the launch of the central bank digital currency “e-naira” has been postponed to a later date.

"The planned unveiling on Oct. 1, 2021, has now been deferred due to other key activities lined up to commemorate the country’s 61st Independence anniversary,” the Nwanisobi explained in a Facebook post.

 

Power crisis

Kazakhstan is suffering from electricity shortages, and plans to boost its power generation capabilities in the coming years, as a government official revealed at a press conference that consumption rose by 7 percent in 2021 compared to last year.

Referring to figures released by network operator KEGOC, Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, told local media that the increase in demand is largely due to the growing number of data centers dedicated to cryptocurrency mining.

“We need to make a number of decisions. First, we must be able to ensure that system operators have the right to limit or reduce the consumption primarily of mining data centers at a time when there may be a shortage of electricity.”

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

Egypt's gold, gemstones exports decrease by 66%

Egypt’s gold, gemstones exports decrease by 66%
Updated 03 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid 

Egypt’s gold, gemstones exports decrease by 66%

Egypt’s gold, gemstones exports decrease by 66%
Updated 03 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid 

CAIRO: Egyptian export of gold, jewelry and gemstones decline by 66 percent to $750 million during the first eight months of 2021 as compared to $2.212 billion during the same period in 2020.

According to the monthly statistics issued by the Egyptian authorities, the export of  gold, jewelry and precious stones decreased during June amounting to $58 million, compared to $172 million during the same month in 2020.

Egypt exported gold, jewelry and precious stones to about 32 countries during the first eight months of this year. Ten new export destinations were added to the list as compared to the previous year. 

Topics: Egypt Gold Precious stones exports

Oil at $100 a barrel will not be sustainable, Iraq oil minister says

Oil at $100 a barrel will not be sustainable, Iraq oil minister says
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

Oil at $100 a barrel will not be sustainable, Iraq oil minister says

Oil at $100 a barrel will not be sustainable, Iraq oil minister says
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday that oil prices reaching $100 a barrel will not be sustainable and that OPEC wants stable markets.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar added in a TV interview with Skynews Arabia that he is working on a programme to raise the country's oil production capacity to 8 million barrels, calling it a balanced capacity.

Minister also said that Iraq aims for its gas production to reach 4 billion cubic feet before 2025.

Topics: Iraq Oil OPEC

Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit

Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit
Updated 03 October 2021
George Charles Darley

Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit

Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit
Updated 03 October 2021
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: The KSA sees itself as a leading player in the vast and growing smartphone app race.

Saudi ‘buy now pay later’ fintech app Tamara (with 120 employees) raised $110 million in debt and equity funding from Checkout.com earlier this year.

And food delivery app HungerStation (founded in Dammam with over 1,400 employees) merged with Foodpanda, owned by Germany’s Delivery Hero, for an undisclosed sum in 2016.

With smartphone penetration at over 80 percent of the population, positioning it at number three globally, “Saudi Arabia dominates the region’s mobile app use because of its size and its purchasing power”, Imad Jaroudi, CEO of Jaroudi Media (a digital marketing firm based in Riyadh, Manama and Beirut) told Arab News. 

While tech might have been a luxury before COVID-19, it soon became a necessity

Kholoud Al Mohammadi, a startup mentor and Investment Manager at FII Institute

“The majority of its population is under the age of 40. These are young and talented individuals who are quick to embrace the new tech era and want to be part of it.” 

The coronavirus pandemic has been an additional driver of app use in Saudi Arabia as it was across the world. 

“Sectors normally slow to embrace tech, such as government and healthcare, were compelled by the pandemic to deliver their services online”, says Kholoud Al Mohammadi, a startup mentor and Investment Manager at FII Institute. “While tech might have been a luxury before COVID-19, it soon became a necessity.” 

Most Saudis can attest to that, as public service apps such as Covid passport app Tawakkaina and health services app Sehhaty became an essential part of daily life — in addition to the host of retail, gaming and social media apps already present on most smartphones.

Market research firm Grand View Research values the global mobile app market at over $170 billion and projects growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5 percent between 2021 and 2027.

But there are some 9 million apps available worldwide and counting fast - so how does a Saudi app developer stand out from the crowd and establish a new brand in such a competitive environment?

It requires a lot more than just a good idea. Initial development costs run from SR60,000 to SR150,000 — with some e-commerce apps going into the millions. But the creation of the app is only part of the story, and many would-be innovators are not fully aware of that.

“If someone asks me to help develop an app, I’ll first see if it is simply replicating many other apps”, says Jaroudi. “After all, why spend time and money on something that is already out there? Then I will ask about the feasibility study. Someone might come up with a good concept — but they want to embark on it right away, without any market research or thought about budgeting and management.”  

If someone asks me to help develop an app, I’ll first see if it is simply replicating many other apps

Imad Jaroudi, CEO of Jaroudi Media

Khurram Ali, CEO of Riksof (a Gulf-wide app developer), agrees, stressing that the viability of an app “is mainly about execution. You start off with an idea – this is a problem I see and this is my solution. But the execution is how you take your idea to the market: Obviously having a fast and streamlined app that provides clear value – but then handling customer service, managing cashflow and raising the funds to carry you through to the point that your product takes hold.” 

No innovator will have all of those skills, or that ability to multitask — therefore an app developer must have a strong team from the outset, and that includes IT talent. For a while it may be tempting to outsource all development to a low-cost region such as India or Pakistan, this poses a risk of the management team not fully understanding their own product – a painfully evident shortcoming when seeking further investment. 

Even with sound management in place, a solid feasibility study and business plan, and a unique offering that delivers real value, an app could still receive negative feedback if its functionality is below par in the early stages. 

Ali is reassuring on this point. “It happens all the time”, he says. “You get poor reviews and improve the app based on that. It’s just not possible for the first release to be perfect - but if you address that negative feedback, you can improve your solution and grow your business. Someone might install and then delete your app - but install it again six months later if it’s recommended by a friend.”

And based on customer feedback, the app can evolve in unexpected ways – so flexibility is key. For instance, Dubai’s Careem – a regional unicorn - started as a corporate car booking solution, and morphed into taxi services, then into food delivery. Careem (with over 1000 employees, not including driver ‘partners’) was acquired by Uber in a $3.1 billion transaction in 2019.

The app space is no doubt tough to crack — in Saudi Arabia as anywhere else. But this is a rapidly expanding online industry, worth many billions. With a smart approach, and with lessons learned from others’ successes and challenges, there is still plenty of room for innovative new players.

Topics: Saudi Arabia mobile apps startups

