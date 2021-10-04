You are here

Riyadh book fair offers international flair

Riyadh book fair offers international flair
Simon Gwynn the managing director of The University Press Group shares his insight into the many international publications offered. (Photo Basheer Saleh)
Lama Alhamawi

Riyadh book fair offers international flair

Riyadh book fair offers international flair
  • New books coming from the 28 international publishing houses featured at the event have drawn the most interest from local readers
  • Crowds have already flocked to purchase international books on humanities, economics, science, children’s literature, and more
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair 2021 taking place this week has attracted international publishing houses from France, Italy, India, Australia, and the US as local readers have welcomed the influx of international literature never before seen in the Kingdom.

Writers, publishers, cultural figures, and leaders from around the world are expected to attend the 10-day event, which opened Thursday, while crowds have already flocked to purchase international books on humanities, economics, science, children’s literature, and more.

“This is the first time we have been here as there were not a lot of English publishers exhibited at this fair.” Brad Hebel, a director from the Associated Press, told Arab News.

“I think for people it comes as a surprise and a delight to see all of these English books.”

Considered the largest book fair in the region, the Riyadh International Book Fair will see the participation of 1,000 publishing houses, but it is the books coming from the 28 international publishing houses that have drawn the most interest.

“Many of our books are not easily available in Saudi Arabia right now and people would like to have more access to them,” Simon Gwynn, managing director of the University Press Group, said.

“We have been talking to people and there has been a lot of good feedback from the selection that we have brought.”

Gwynn is one of the many international publishers featured at the book fair as he represents American publishing houses such as Columbia, California, MIT, and Princeton.

“Princeton is based in the US and they have books from the UK on economics, science, history, and a wide range of different subjects,” he said. “California mostly specializes in books about anthropology, wine, culture, and history as well.”

Catherine Bonifassi, president and CEO of Cassi Edition, a publishing house in France, shared some of the books offered in her booth on the opening day of the fair.

“The catalog in Cassi Edition is mainly about lifestyle, fashion, interior design, architecture, and as you can see, lots of art,” she said.

One of the Cassi Edition books displayed was “Dream of Al-Ula,” by acclaimed photographer Gilles Bensimon, who takes readers on a visual journey through the natural wonder and storied history of AlUla, a vast desert area located in Madinah province.

The book fair also offers a variety of children’s publications published in multiple languages.

Ali Gator, a publishing group out of Australia, has displayed its books in Riyadh for the past three years.

“We mainly publish children’s stories on lessons, manners, and other topics that aid in increasing the awareness and knowledge for children,” Muayyad Masoud, the manager of Ali Gator, told Arab News.

Masoud said he has received positive feedback from guests during the past three days and has recognized guests from previous book fairs returning to his booth.

While reading is the main focus of the book fair, there will also be cooking shows, cultural exhibitions, and guest lectures throughout the 10-day event. Interactive games, children’s booths, as well as reading stations, are also available at the book fair.

Naif university hosts international school for nuclear security

RIYADH: Naif Arab University for Security Sciences is hosting the “International School on Nuclear Security in Arabic” program to promote Arab-international cooperation in nuclear security.

Organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency in cooperation with NAUSS and the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission from Oct. 3 to Oct. 14, 48 experts from 12 countries will take part in the program to provide an overview of nuclear security, targeting junior professionals in institutions concerned with atomic security or relevant institutions in Arabic-speaking countries.

The school aims to introduce fundamental concepts in nuclear security necessary to understand international requirements in the field, and measures to meet any obligations under the global atomic security legal framework.

The curriculum will include an international legal framework supporting nuclear security, identification and addressing atomic security threats, instruments and methods for physical protection of nuclear facilities, radiation-detection instruments and detection strategies and techniques.

It also includes practical exercises designed to incorporate knowledge acquired into national planning, and procedures to protect against threats to nuclear security.

NAUSS has carried out several symposiums and conferences within the framework of its cooperation with relevant international institutions.

The Security Research Center at NAUSS has also published a collection of studies and papers in this area and 38 masters and doctorates theses have been presented throughout the universities’ faculties.

NAUSS recently carried out training and scientific events related to nuclear security, including courses on “Combating nuclear terrorism: The security and protection of radioactive substances,” “Facts about nuclear risks,” “Nuclear and biological risks,” and “Nuclear security strategy in Arab countries.”

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Riyadh Season restarts with a bang 

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Riyadh Season restarts with a bang 
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Riyadh Season restarts with a bang 

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Riyadh Season restarts with a bang 
  • Turki Al-Sheikh says Riyadh Season will include with more than 7,500 events
  • Will include 350 theater performances and 76 concerts
RIYADH: Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the board of the General Entertainment Authority and chairman of Riyadh Season, officially launched the countdown to the start of the event in its second year.

Al-Sheikh announced earlier that Riyadh Season would launch on Oct. 20, 2021 and said during a press conference on Monday that the first zone of 14 will open on Oct. 21. 

This year’s event is expected to run until March 2022, with more than 7,500 events that will cover an area of 5.4 million square meters across 14 districts in Riyadh.

The program includes 70 Arab concerts, six international concerts, ten international exhibitions, 350 theater performances, 18 Arab plays and six international plays, in addition to one free-wrestling championship, two international matches, 100 interactive experiences, 200 restaurants and 70 cafes.

“Four areas out of the 14 will be free for everyone during the season, prices will be competitive,” Al-Sheikh said. “Pricing will be cheaper than other countries by 30-40 percent, so rest assured we are making sure it’s suitable for everyone.”

Attracting more than 1,300 companies, staging 1,500 events, hosting 75,000 visitors, issuing 4,400 licenses and permissions, producing 100,000 jobs and 100,000 trainers, are some of the milestones that the GEA has achieved so far.

“Riyadh boulevard when completed is here to stay throughout the year, and we are making sure to support other companies who have participated in the season to keep running projects all year round as well,” he said. 

During the press conference, Al-Sheikh highlighted other prominent achievements, including nine different types of entertainment licenses, six training and development programs, and financing solutions to stimulate investment among others.

Reflecting this year’s theme “#Imagine_more,” Riyadh Season will bring the world to Saudi Arabia’s thriving capital city and cater to a wide range of age groups and interests.

It has been two years since the last season was launched, yet people still remember the moments they experienced then. Riyadh Season 2019 covered 12 main zones of the capital and six branches around the city, including the biggest fight on the planet, “Clash on the Dunes,” the Insomnia Gaming Festival, a spectacular fireworks display, MDL Beast music festival, and the “Leila, the Land of Imagination” show that brought the season to an end.

Riyadh Season is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil, transform the country into one of the most important tourists and destination hubs globally, and put Saudi Arabia on the global tourism and leisure map.

Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi reviewed the latest developments locally and internationally during the press conference.

“The pandemic gave us an opportunity to discover special, heritage and tourist sites in our homeland,” he said. “The launching of the human development capability program by his royal highness aims to reinforce the competitiveness of the Saudi citizen on a local and national scale.” 

The minister commented on the Kingdom’s pavilion at the Dubai World Expo 2020, which made its way into the Guinness World Records, winning in three categories. The Riyadh International Book Fair 2021 taking place this week also saw the participation of 1,000 local, Arab and international publishing houses from 28 countries and highlighted more than 1,000,000 books, making it the largest book fair in the region.

On the Japanese Nikkei index, Saudi Arabia was ranked second among 121 countries for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Non-oil exports hit a record-breaking SR255 billion in the period between June 2020 to June 2021, and Al-Qasabi said that this was a clear indication of reaching Vision 2030 milestones.

Christie’s EMEA president welcomes new opportunities in art in Saudi Arabia

Christie’s EMEA president welcomes new opportunities in art in Saudi Arabia
Christie's EMEA president welcomes new opportunities in art in Saudi Arabia

Christie’s EMEA president welcomes new opportunities in art in Saudi Arabia
  • Christie's president of Europe, Middle East, Russia and India, Dr. Dirk Boll, attended Riyadh International Book Fair 2021
RIYADH: Christies’ EMEA expressed an openness to new opportunities involving art in Saudi Arabia during its participation at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021.

Arab News had the opportunity to talk to its president of Europe, Middle East, Russia and India, Dr. Dirk Boll, whose auction house showcased rare and historical maps and manuscripts at the Christie’s booth.

“Christie’s has a great tradition in showcasing and selling art. We want to understand what the collecting crowd is interested in. That’s why we’re always behind the latest fashion, and why we’re called a secondary market,” Dr. Boll said.

Found in 1766 in the UK, Christie’s holds auctions in London, Paris, New York and Hong Kong — the art sellers’ most favorable markets.

Christie’s don’t sell directly from the atelier of the artists’ workshop, rather it offers items that have seen a certain reception in the market and institutions, Dr. Boll explained.

Dr. Boll, who has worked with Christie’s for 23 years, grew up in Kassel, Germany, where there was a prevalent tradition of collecting old art pieces, such as rare manuscripts and antiquities.

Every five years, Kassel becomes the center of the art universe, as hundreds of thousands of visitors make their way to “documenta,” the world‘s largest international exhibition of contemporary art.

“I had the best of two worlds, and that’s what inspired me as a pupil [in art],” Dr. Boll said.

“As we all know, printed books are a successor to the manuscript. Christie’s have products of art older than 600 years, dating back to the 15th century,” he said.

“The art market in Saudi is a small market because it is a market that is defined by a regional demand and production on the one hand, but also it is a society that looks across borders and traditionally buy and sells abroad as well.

“So you have a matrix of a local situation and a local client base that is absolutely used to international behaviour and collecting,” he said.

When selecting art to showcase and auction, Christie’s looks at the most interesting pieces available through a careful selection process, involving filtering and due diligence, to confirm its art is authentic.

Art in the past 70 years has been changing at a rapid pace, starting from the post-war era, moving into globalization and the progress made in “communication technology”; however, this is not necessarily a “bad” thing, Dr. Boll explained, as art is all about the way the world connects.

Before COVID-19, buying and selling art rarely seldom took place in the digital world.

“Art is all about the direct inspection and perception of the artwork. We want to see it in all its dimensions, we want to feel it, want to smell it — if it’s made of a smelly material — and that was impossible in 2020,” Dr. Boll said.

Buyers and collectors of art took to replacing these experiences online using technology, such as enhanced image quality, deeper content and videoing.

“It’s always better to look at it in the flesh,” Dr. Boll said. “It is a bit of an arrogant view of people who live in metropolitan cities, because if you’re interested in something that is auctioned off six hours away from where you live, it’s not so easy.

“The new digital future of the art market today reflects the current status of society, globally,” he said.

One way in which art has changed digitally is the introduction of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Dr. Boll said he was excited to see artists view it as a new tool and as technology that ensures participation and certain rights when it comes to resales, publicity and reach.

This ties back to how art is meant to reflect today’s society and the ways in which the world connects, he said.

“The fashion for NFT-based works or digital works that are accompanied by an NFT certificate, reflects how societies have developed over the past 10 to 15 years, therefore I welcome that.”

Christie’s has been auctioning NFTs for a month now, Dr. Boll said, and as of last week had sold more than $100 million of NFT art in 2021 alone.

He is planning on returning to Riyadh next month to take part in the Misk Global Forum.

Riyadh hosts international forum on ‘promoting friendship and cooperation between nations’

Riyadh hosts international forum on ‘promoting friendship and cooperation between nations’
Riyadh hosts international forum on 'promoting friendship and cooperation between nations'

Riyadh hosts international forum on ‘promoting friendship and cooperation between nations’
  • The conference, held in partnership with the UN and EU, focused on the role of women in societies
DUBAI: The international forum titled “Promoting friendship and cooperation between nations and peoples” was held in Saudi Arabia this week.

The conference, held in partnership with the UN and EU, focused on the role of women in societies, with the aim of helping to achieve equity in all types of leadership positions.

It was attended by Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League, and Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, Croatia’s former president and an activist working on promoting women’s rights.

“Continuing efforts to strengthen friendship and cooperation among nations and peoples is an urgent necessity for the peace of our world and the harmony of its diverse national societies,” Al-Issa said.

He stressed that women have been marginalized throughout history, which has deprived societies of their skills and competencies. Their successes and influence, he added, have been abundantly demonstrated at various levels.

“I am delighted to witness these historic changes here in person in Riyadh, and I would like to congratulate you for your contribution, efforts and dedication to engaging women,” Grabar-Kitarović said, highlighting the positive changes taking place in Saudi Arabia.

“I must say that when I came to the Kingdom two days ago, I came with a little misunderstanding, as my knowledge was based on what I read in the international media,” she added, expressing her appreciation of what has been achieved so far.

Saudi crown prince, French FM discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

Saudi crown prince, French FM discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties
Saudi crown prince, French FM discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

Saudi crown prince, French FM discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian late on Sunday in Riyadh and reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported early Monday.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban.
On the French side, the Chargé d'Affairs at the Embassy of France to the Kingdom, Philippe Regis, and a number of officials from the French Foreign Ministry attended.
The meeting followed Le Drian's meetings with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the ministers of culture and energy.
France's top diplomat traveled to Riyadh after attending the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE.

