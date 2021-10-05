Egypt moves to reinvent central Cairo as startup hub

You are here

A general view shows Tahrir Square, after its renovation, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)
Updated 05 October 2021
Reuters

  • The city, whose construction was announced in 2015, is designed to eventually house 6.5 million people to ease overcrowding in central Cairo
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund is planning to reinvent central Cairo as a startup hub, while developing a new asset class around repurposing old buildings, as the government moves to a new capital in the desert, its chief executive said.

The cornerstone of the project will be the colossal Mogamma building on Tahrir Square, formerly the headquarters of Egypt’s sprawling bureaucracy and now emptied and awaiting redesign as a multi-use site likely to include serviced apartments, office space and food outlets.

Several consortia are competing to convert the building, which is currently owned by the fund, and the winner will be selected within days, CEO Ayman Soliman said in an interview.

“We’re advocating a master plan reimagining the entire downtown area — what we called the Khedival Cairo,” he said, a reference to the Egyptian ruler Khedive Ismail, under whom downtown Cairo was built in the 1860s and 1870s.

“Khedival Cairo is rich in buildings that are government owned.”

Soliman said key assets owned by the fund, including former Interior Ministry buildings a few blocks from Tahrir Square, could help create an ecosystem of startups, venture capital, and incubators.

The sovereign fund is also looking to develop the Nile-side site on which the headquarters of the former ruling National Democratic Party (NDP) stood, with a design that could include commercial, residential and hospitality uses.

The NDP building was burned during Egypt’s 2011 uprising, then demolished. Tahrir Square itself, which was the focal point of the uprising, was recently revamped.

The fund is working with owners, operators, developers and other investors, and could acquire some vacated government assets itself as it seeks to help transform downtown, Soliman said.

“Within five years we should have a very clear and vivid manifestation of that,” he said.

The gradual shift of government employees to the new city being built 45 km east of Cairo, currently called the New Administrative Capital, is expected to start by the end of the year.

The city, whose construction was announced in 2015, is designed to eventually house 6.5 million people to ease overcrowding in central Cairo.

Arab News

  • Every party to the conflict has broken international humanitarian law, investigation panel says
Arab News

JEDDAH: Every party to the Libyan conflict in the past five years has broken international humanitarian law, the UN said in a damning report on Monday containing accusations of war crimes, torture of prisoners and crimes against humanity.
The Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya, established by the UN Human Rights Council, said Europe-bound migrants faced abuse in detention centers and at the hands of traffickers, and prisoners were tortured in horrific conditions in jail.
“There are reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes have been committed in Libya, while violence perpetrated in prisons and against migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity,” said Mohamed Auajjar, who led the three-person panel with human rights experts Chaloka Beyani and Tracy Robinson.
“All parties to the conflict, including third states, foreign fighters and mercenaries, have violated international humanitarian law, in particular the principles of proportionality and distinction, and some have also committed war crimes.”
The mission said it had identified individuals and groups — both Libyan and foreign — who may bear responsibility for the violations, abuses and crimes. The list will remain confidential until appropriate accountability mechanisms are in place.
However, the report reserved specific criticism for the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, which it accused of having shot prisoners in September 2019.
“There are thus reasonable grounds to believe that Wagner personnel may have committed the war crime of murder,” it said.
It also said Wagner forces had left behind a tablet computer with a map showing 35 locations where land mines were planted near civilian buildings, in areas abandoned by retreating eastern forces. The mines, mostly made in Russia, had killed and maimed civilians returning to their homes since June 2020, it said.
Since 2015, Russia has provided military, diplomatic, and financial support to Libya’s eastern-based government in Tobruk and the Libyan National Army led by warlord Khalifa Haftar. 
Libya has been torn by conflict since the 2011 toppling and killing of Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising, with rival administrations vying for power.
“The findings unveil a dire human rights situation,”the report said, and civilians had paid a heavy price, notably due to attacks on schools and hospitals.
The UN investigators identified the suspected perpetrator of one of the worst abuses — killings carried out by an armed group in the town of Tarhouna with victims buried in mass graves — as Mohammed Al-Kani, a commander they said was himself killed in July during a raid by the Libyan National Army.
“The scale of the atrocities in Tarhouna demand far more focused attention including forensic investigations,”panel expert Robinson said.

Abbas receives Israeli delegation in Ramallah

Abbas receives Israeli delegation in Ramallah
AFP

  • The president underlined the importance of ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and global peace conforming to international resolutions
AFP

RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met an Israeli government delegation in Ramallah on Sunday evening, the second meeting between the two sides in a month, said sources on both sides.

Abbas received Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Freij and deputy Michal Rozin, all from the left-wing Meretz party, part of the ruling coalition.

“The president underlined the importance of ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and global peace conforming to international resolutions,” the territory’s official news agency WAFA reported.

Abbas also stressed the need to put an end to the settlements, and to end the expulsion of Palestinian families from different parts of East Jerusalem, WAFA added.

The Meretz members reiterated their support for a two-state solution to the conflict, for an independent Palestinian state and the need to build trust between the two sides.

“We have a common mission,” Horowitz wrote later on Twitter.

“To maintain the hope of a peace founded on the two-state solution.” The tweet included a photo of him standing with Abbas.

Meretz leader Horowitz has been harshly criticized by the right in Israel for his meetings with Abbas.

In late August, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Palestinian Authority’s headquarters for talks with Abbas, the first such official meeting at this level in several years.

But after those talks, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that there was no peace process ongoing with the Palestinians, “and there won’t be one.”

Sunday’s meeting happened as leaders of the Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, held talks in the Egyptian capital Cairo over a possible exchange of prisoners with Israel.

Addressing the UN General Assembly last month, Abbas on September 24 gave Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory, failing which he would no longer recognize the Jewish state based on pre-1967 borders.

Houthis under fire for killing displaced civilians in Marib

Houthis under fire for killing displaced civilians in Marib
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Yemen’s vice president accuses militia of ‘indifferently’ snubbing calls and diplomatic activities to put an end to the conflict
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government officials, local and international activists and rights groups and western diplomats on Monday strongly condemned the Houthi shelling of a residential area in the central city of Marib that killed and wounded more than three dozen civilians.

On Sunday, three ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-backed Houthis hit the city of Marib, killing two children and wounding more than 30 people.

One of the three missiles landed in a house in Al-Rawada neighborhood hosting thousands of internally displaced people, flattening the building and killing Ghazlan Faisal Al-Bareq and her brother Rada and critically wounding their parents.

The family comes from the northern province of Amran, sheltering in Marib like thousands of Yemenis who fled the fighting and Houthi repression.

Graphic images taken by local journalists show the headless and burnt Ghazlan lying in a bed in a local hospital in Marib, with several other badly wounded children crying as they receive medication.

The US embassy in Yemen strongly condemned the “terrible” attack by the Houthis and demanded the militias work on achieving peace in Yemen.

“The Houthis only confirm their savagery with such attacks. They must abandon this aggression against their fellow Yemenis and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” Cathy Westley, charge d’affaires for the US embassy to Yemen, said in a brief statement.

Yemeni officials said that the latest deadly strike by the Houthis showed the rebels seeking to obstruct peace efforts to end the war, and vowed to punish them for murdering civilians. 

Yemen’s Vice President Ali Mohsen Ahmer on Monday accused the Houthis of “indifferently” snubbing calls and diplomatic activities to put an end to the conflict in Yemen and intensifying their deadly strikes on heavily populated civilian areas.  

“Day after day, the terrorist militias prove to the Yemeni people, the region and the world their disregard for the blood of Yemenis and their rejection of everything that would lead to ending the bloodshed,” the official news agency SABA quoted the vice president as saying.

Similarly, Yemeni human rights activists and local rights groups have turned to social media and local press to voice their anger over the shelling, calling for greater pressure on the Houthis and blasting the rebels for violating international laws.

“The international community, the UN, and the (UN Yemen) envoy’s office are more concerned than ever to intensify pressure on the Houthi militia to immediately stop launching any attacks on civilian objects,” said Mutahar Al-Badhiji, executive director of the Yemeni Coalition to Monitor Human Rights Violations.

Al-Badhiji told Arab News said that his organization has recorded the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Marib during the past seven years due to Houthi drone and missile strikes or land mines planted by the militia. 

His organization said in a report released last week that land mines, missiles, explosive-laden and artillery rounds fired by the Houthis at central Marib had killed 440 civilians, including 61 children and 37 women, and wounded 914 civilians, including 124 children and 73 women, from December 2014 to June this year. During this period, the Houthis had fired 871 missiles, 119 projectiles and 44 exploding drones at 11 districts in Marib province.  

“These are gross violations of human rights and international laws, and war crimes,” Al-Badhiji said.

International rights and aid organizations also expressed concerns about the growing number of civilian casualties during the conflict, urging warring factions to protect civilians.

“Alarming reports from Marib, Yemen, where an attack on a neighborhood killed 2 children, injuring dozens others. Warring parties are duty bound to protect civilians. We need an end to fighting in Marib and across all Yemen,” Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said on Twitter.

Lebanese judiciary resists Hezbollah threats and political pressure

Lebanese judiciary resists Hezbollah threats and political pressure
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Judge Bitar survives two bids to remove him from Beirut blast investigation and can resume questioning defendants immediately
  • Despite the court’s decision, Hezbollah continues to threaten Bitar and even accused the US of having agents within Lebanon
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The judge investigating Beirut’s port explosion survived two attempts to have him removed from the inquiry when a court dismissed both complaints against him on Monday.

The Civil Court of Appeal in Lebanon did not respond to the requests submitted by MP Nohad Al-Machnouk, Ali Hassan Khalil, and Ghazi Zuaiter in an attempt to suspend the investigation by Judge Tarek Bitar.

The court, in a decision issued on Monday, obliged each of the applicants — who are also defendants in the port explosion investigation — to pay a fine of LBP 800,000 ($50).

Judge Bitar is now allowed to resume questioning the defendants, especially since their immunity has been lifted until Oct. 19, which is when the second session of Parliament starts.

Despite the court’s decision, there have been more attempts to stop Judge Bitar’s investigation. Other defendants object to his work as Hezbollah has also issued multiple threats against Bitar.

The first threat came from the party’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who accused Bitar of being “politicized.”

The second was from the party’s security and liaison officer, Wafiq Safa, who said from the Palace of Justice that the party is very upset with Bitar and will monitor the course of his legal work. Safa also said that if Hezbollah did not like his work, he would be removed from his position.

Hezbollah also sent threats against the US, which considers the ruling party in Lebanon to be a terrorist organization.

“The Americans influence Lebanon security-wise, politically, financially, and economically,” Hashim Safi Al-Din, the head of Hezbollah’s executive council, said. “They are strong in the Lebanese state and have many (agents) within this state.”

On Sunday, Safi Al-Din escalated his tone toward the Americans.

“So far, we have not fought a battle to remove the US from the state apparatus, but if the right day comes and we engage in this battle, the Lebanese will witness something else,” he said in front of the party’s supporters.

Political analysts said that Safi Al-Din’s threats were directed at the “military establishment and the security services,” in light of the international community’s demand to deal with the party’s weapons and to keep only the state’s weapons.

“Safi Al-Din’s words are directed to the supporters of Hezbollah and not to its opponents because the forces of the current authority in the country do not need to be threatened,” Harith Suleiman, an academic researcher, told Arab News.

“They are already submissive to the party and do not need anyone to terrorize them.”

Suleiman said a clear example of this is when Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati absolved Hezbollah of bringing trucks loaded with Iranian fuel into Lebanon last month.

“When Wafiq Safa threatened Judge Bitar in the Palace of Justice, did the minister of justice dare to speak against him and say that what (Safa) said was unacceptable? Did the Supreme Judicial Council object to the statement of the Hezbollah official?” Suleiman asked.

“The possibility of Hezbollah targeting the Lebanese army is possible because the army’s leadership might bother it.”

Said Suleiman: “Hezbollah is not concerned about its political critics, nor by anyone who talks about an Iranian occupation. On the contrary, this talk benefits Hezbollah because it can tell its audience that the others are targeting Shiites and that they have no choice but to support the party.”

In his speech on Sunday, Safi Al-Din boasted that Hezbollah had become “an essential part of the regional equation, and Lebanon must position itself when the situation in the region changes.”

Suleiman said that any settlement in the region will not be at the expense of Hezbollah and there is no change in the balance of power in the region.

“We may be heading toward a late nuclear agreement, but there is no American escalation in the region,” he said. “In return, there is no Iranian escalation in the region. We will be in a status quo.”

Former Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmed Fatfat considered Safi Al-Din’s words as a continuation of what Hezbollah has been doing for years.

“Hezbollah accuses all those who disagree with it of treason, while it admits that it receives its orders and money from Iran,” Fatfat told Arab News.

“Is this not a betrayal of the constitution and the homeland? I think that Hezbollah is reeling politically. It indeed has a strategic project, but the party in Lebanon is turning to the logic of a single party in the country. This logic means Iranian occupation.”

Fatfat said Hezbollah is trying to change the entire political and economic environment by importing fuel from Iran.

“Unless a real national front is established to confront the party, the country will fall under Iranian occupation,” Fatfat said. “The forces that believe in sovereignty are currently scattered, and every party is trying to get part of the authority.”

Regarding Safi Al-Din’s statement that Hezbollah has become part of the regional equation, Fatfat said the bullying language Hezbollah uses in public indicates that the party is afraid of the developments taking place.

“They may be at its expense in the ongoing international negotiations with the Iranian side,” he said. “Hezbollah is trying to assert that it controls the decision and must be reckoned with.”

Lavrov, Shoukry discuss solutions to regional crises in Moscow

Lavrov, Shoukry discuss solutions to regional crises in Moscow
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The two foreign ministers covered Syria, Palestine, Libya and the Renaissance Dam issue
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, have discussed developments in several regional issues, including the Renaissance Dam project and the crises in Libya and Syria, at a meeting in Moscow.

Shoukry said the talks covered efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and strengthening the two-state solution, and sponsoring all means to reach a permanent, comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“I thank Russia for the support that Egypt has received from its side to address this issue in the (UN) Security Council, and we look forward to cooperating with Moscow on this issue, and reaching a binding legal solution that guarantees the rights of all parties, away from any unilateral policies inconsistent with the policies of international law,” Shoukry said during a press conference with Lavrov in the Russian capital.

“We will continue to closely coordinate on this matter, including the issue of Palestinian national reconciliation, in which Egypt plays the main role in order to achieve Palestinian unity, in addition to working to fulfill the interests of the brotherly Palestinian people,” Shoukry said.

He expressed his appreciation for the ministerial meetings between Cairo and Moscow and the holding of the joint commercial committee to promote the common interests of both parties, whether in the Dabaa nuclear plant or in promoting tourism.

“We look forward to continuing work to activate all these areas, and for the return of trade exchange to its levels, which was affected by the pandemic, but there is still fruitful cooperation as well as searching for more areas that strengthen relations,” Shoukry continued.

Shoukry added that he and his Russian counterpart discussed ways to maintain stability and territorial integrity in Libya. The foreign minister said they covered activating the plan approved during the meetings of the Libyan National Forum, the importance of holding presidential and legislative elections on Dec. 24, and the need to maintain a ceasefire and the exit of all foreign forces from Libyan territory.

“We will continue to provide all care and support to achieve these goals so that the Libyan institutions regain their full authority, and to preserve the sovereignty of the Libyan territories, stability and security, and the complete elimination of terrorist organizations, which operate and use the Libyan territories as a haven to influence the stability of Libya and the stability of neighboring countries and the stability of the Sahel and Sahara region,” Shoukry added.

Shoukry said that he briefed his Russian counterpart on the latest developments regarding the Renaissance Dam issue against the background of the presidential statement issued by the UN Security Council, expressing his thanks to Moscow for the support that Egypt received in addressing this issue with the UNSC.

Shoukry expressed his aspiration to continue cooperation between the two countries — given the existential nature of this issue for the future of Egypt — and the importance of urgently reaching an agreement through the presidency of the African Union.

The ministers also discussed the crisis in Syria and possible solutions that align with the decisions of international legitimacy. 

Shoukry said: “With regard to my meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, it was important for this meeting to take place in light of what the Syrian crisis has reached,” stressing Egypt’s keenness to help Syria out of its crisis.

“Cairo considers Syria an integral part of the Arab domain and Arab national security, and historically the Egyptian-Syrian relations have always been of importance at the bilateral level, in addition to being one of the pillars of cooperation and coordination and support for maintaining Arab national security,” Shoukry added.

He said that Egypt will work with Syria to take measures that preserve the security and territorial integrity of the country.

“We await the measures that the Syrian government may take within the framework of the political solution in Syria, as well as activating the course of the constitutional committee’s discussions and taking into account the humanitarian situation in Syria to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people and meet their needs.”

Lavrov stressed the need to provide aid to the Syrians to overcome the repercussions of the decade-long crisis, and work to reach a political settlement on the basis of UNSC resolutions.

Lavrov added that the terror threat in the Idlib region remains high, and that the terrorist groups stationed there are attacking the units of the Syrian army as well as Russian forces.

