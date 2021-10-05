You are here

Rights group: Taliban unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras
Taliban forces unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras, most of them Afghan soldiers who had surrendered to the insurgents, a prominent rights group said Tuesday. (Shutterstock)
  Killings took place in Kahor village in central Afghanistan on Aug. 30, according to an investigation by Amnesty International
  11 of the victims were members of the Afghan national security forces and 2 were civilians, among them a 17-year-old girl
KABUL, Afghanistan: Taliban forces unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras, most of them Afghan soldiers who had surrendered to the insurgents, a prominent rights group said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Taliban leadership met with Iranian officials in Kabul in an effort to boost trade relations key to filling cash-starved coffers as the country teeters on the brink of economic collapse. The United Kingdom also sent two envoys to Afghanistan to meet with top Taliban officials, the prime minister’s spokesman said.
The killings took place in the village of Kahor in Daykundi province in central Afghanistan on Aug. 30, according to an investigation by Amnesty International. Eleven of the victims were members of the Afghan national security forces and two were civilians, among them a 17-year-old girl.
The reported killings took place about two weeks after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a blitz campaign, culminating in their takeover of Kabul. At the time, Taliban leaders sought to reassure Afghans that they had changed from their previous harsh rule of the country in the late 1990s.
The Taliban met with a delegation from Iran to regulate trade between the countries, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said Tuesday. They agreed to increase trading hours at the Islam Qala border crossing from eight hours per day to 24, better regulate the collection of tariffs and improve roadworks. Customs are a key source of domestic revenue for the country.
The aid-dependent country is grappling with a liquidity crisis as assets remain frozen in the US and disbursements from international organizations that once accounted for 75 percent of state spending have been paused.
Meanwhile in Kabul, the Taliban said Tuesday they arrested 11 members of the Daesh group, a rival and bitter enemy of the insurgents. The Daesh group’s affiliate — based in eastern Nangarhar province — has claimed responsibility for a spate of recent attacks targeting Taliban forces in eastern Afghanistan and elsewhere.
Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi posted on Twitter that the raid was carried out on Sunday night in the Afghan capital’s Fifth Police District. He provided no further details. The raid came just hours after a bombing that targeted the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, killing at least five people.
IS claimed responsibility for the mosque attack late on Monday, saying in a posting on its media arm, the Aamaq news agency, that one of their suicide bombers targeted senior Taliban figures following a mourning service.
Sunday’s bombing was the deadliest attack in Kabul since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan with the chaotic departure of the last US troops on Aug. 31. IS had also claimed responsibility for the horrific bombing on Aug. 26 that killed more than 169 Afghans and 13 US military personnel outside the Kabul airport, where thousands of people were trying to reach the airport to escape Taliban rule.
The world has been watching whether the Taliban would live up to their initial promises of tolerance and inclusiveness toward women and ethnic minorities, among them the Shiite Hazaras. However, Taliban actions so far, such as renewed restrictions on women and the appointment of an all-male government, have been met with dismay by the international community.
Protests against the Taliban’s policies toward women continued, with a demonstration Tuesday in a Kabul private school by female teachers and students who held up signs saying “Education is a right.” The protest was held indoors to avoid backlash from the Taliban, who have recently outlawed demonstrations held without permission from the government.
The UN children’s agency continued to sound the alarm, saying a humanitarian crisis is imminent and warning that half of Afghanistan’s children under age 5 are expected to suffer from severe malnutrition as hunger takes root amid serious food shortages.
“There are millions of people who are going to starve and there is winter coming, COVID raging, and the whole social system collapsed,” said Omar Adbi, UNICEF’s deputy executive director for programs, during a visit to a Kabul children’s hospital.
At the hospital, a woman named Nargis sat with her 3-year-old child who was suffering from severe malnutrition. She had come from Kunar province in northeastern Afghanistan, where fighting between the Taliban and the Daesh group has deprived communities of accessing basic needs, including food. Nargis declined to give her full name.
Amnesty’s secretary general, Agnes Callamard, referring to the killings in Daykundi, said “these cold-blooded executions (of the Hazaras) are further proof that the Taliban are committing the same horrific abuses they were notorious for during their previous rule of Afghanistan.”
Hazaras make up around 9 percent of Afghanistan’s 36 million people. They are often targeted because they are Shiite Muslims in a Sunni-majority country.
Taliban spokespersons Zabihullah Mujahid and Karimi did not respond to calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.
The rights group said Sadiqullah Abed, the Taliban-appointed chief of police for Daykundi, denied any killings had happened and only said that a member of the Taliban had been wounded in an attack in the province.
The Taliban took control of Daykundi province on Aug. 14, according to the Amnesty report, and an estimated 34 former soldiers sought safety in Khidir district. The soldiers, who had government military equipment and weaponry with them, agreed to surrender to the Taliban.
Mohammad Azim Sedaqat, who led the group’s surrender, arranged to decommission the weapons in the presence of Taliban members.
On Aug. 30, an estimated 300 Taliban fighters arrived in a convoy close to Dahani Qul village, where the security forces members were staying, some with family members, according to Amnesty’s report. As the security forces attempted to leave the area with their families, Taliban fighters caught up with them and opened fire on the crowd, killing a 17-year-old girl named Masuma. One soldier fired back, killing a Taliban fighter and wounding another.
The Taliban continued to shoot as the families fled, killing two soldiers, according to the report. After nine security forces surrendered, the Taliban took them to a nearby river basin and killed them, according to the rights group.
Amnesty said it verified photographs and video evidence taken in the aftermath of the killings.

Probe into Philippines' deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts

Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts
Ellie Aben

Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts

Probe into Philippines' deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts
  52 anti-drug operations review found 154 officers possibly liable
MANILA: Experts on Tuesday questioned the Philippines government’s decision to probe the role of 154 police officers in President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial war on drugs after an initial review suggested they could be criminally liable over their conduct in 52 deadly crackdowns.

The move is seen as a rare admission by the state of abuse that took place under Duterte’s watch. He said on Monday that he would “prepare his defense” for the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the drug war when he returns to Davao City at the end of his six-year term.

But experts such as Rikard Jalkebro, associate professor at the Emirate Diplomatic Academy, said while the justice department’s move appears to send a message to the international community, especially the ICC, it could also be part of Duterte’s political campaign for the coming 2022 elections.

“It sends a message to the international community and the ICC as well that the Philippines is now taking it seriously,” Jalkebro, who is also an expert on the Philippines, told Arab News.

The 76-year-old president has faced intense criticism from the international community over his drug war. According to official figures, more than 6,000 people have been killed during “legitimate drug operations” since Duterte took office in 2016.

However, 2020 figures from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights indicate at least 8,663 people were killed under the Duterte administration’s war on drugs while human rights groups say the figure is three times higher.

“By backing the internal investigations within the Philippine National Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency, they are conducting a review and trying to figure out where things went wrong and if they have gone wrong,” Jalkebro said.

He explained that if the internal reviews and reports reveal that nothing out of the ordinary has happened and it was a case of rogue officers taking the law into their own hands, “Then they can at least say: ‘OK, we did a review, and we did not find any ground for these statements.’”

“At the same time, they can deny any claims made by the ICC,” Jalkebro said, adding that it could also be Duterte’s move to “preempt something but also just to make sure, seeing that he will not have immunity (after his term).”

On Saturday, Duterte said he would no longer run for vice president in next year’s national elections and would retire from politics at the end of his term, saying his decision was based on the public’s wishes.

“As he has now officially pulled out of the election, he could again broaden his support among the people, and perhaps they can sway the opinion polls ... because he is still the president and will take everything on as his responsibility. So that could also be a political play in that sense,” Jalkebro said.

“Then it would be a very good point to (for them to say) he is back by popular demand; he can not retire because he needs to do this for the Filipino people.”

On Monday, the Philippines’ Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters that the investigation into the drug war would not end with the 154 policemen seen to be liable for the death of 52 drug suspects.

“Quite a significant move by the DoJ, considering the government has not acknowledged anything,” Jalkebro said.

“They are obviously aware that the police have not acted on their own and they have been ordered to do so. I think it is to shake up the higher-ranking people involved — the police chiefs and the Duterte administration in general. Because in one way or another, everyone in the administration has blood on their hands. It is not just Duterte.”

Dindo Manhit, from the Stratbase ADR Institute for Strategic and International Studies, agrees.

“This investigation against the 154 policemen is good,” he said. “Though the question is why now? Is it a sign that the DOJ leadership would like to project a more independent position and preempt the ICC move?”

Duterte, in a recorded message that aired Monday night, said he would return to Davao when his term ends to prepare for the ICC probe.

“They want me to go home to Davao. I will wait for those who keep talking about the case. I will prepare for my defense in the ICC,” Duterte said, as he reiterated that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over the Philippines.

He also repeated his commitment to back up the policemen who will be facing charges in court “for doing their job and implementing the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.”

“There are many policemen our there and even officials, who are scared about what will happen to me. I told them, ‘You are all hard-headed. Did I not tell you anything that you did in the prosecution of the drug war? For as long as you obey the law, I will protect you. It will be on me. I will answer for it.’” Duterte said.

India faces flak over ‘joke’ COVID-19 compensation scheme

India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (Reuters/File Photo)
India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (Reuters/File Photo)
India faces flak over 'joke' COVID-19 compensation scheme

India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (Reuters/File Photo)
  Total payout exceeds $300m based on $674 per death
NEW DELHI: A day after India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin, experts and victims’ families on Tuesday described the payout as a “joke” and “too little” to ease their suffering.

According to official data, India has registered nearly 447,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year, with the total compensation amounting to more than $300 million based on the $674 payoff.

Experts say the fatality count is at least 10 times higher, with most people losing their lives during the second wave of the outbreak between March and May this year.

Nitish Kumar, 15, from the eastern state of Bihar, lost both of his parents to COVID-19 in May. 

He said that while he was “grateful” for the state support, it did not reduce the challenges for him and his two siblings, aged 17 and 13.

“We have no guardian, and I'm the only bread earner left,” he told Arab News. “We need at least INR15,000 to INR20,000 per month to feed ourselves and pay for our education and other expenses. How long will the compensation last against that?” 

He worried that the little money they were receiving from the state’s child welfare department and their parents’ meagre savings would soon dry up.

“For us, the major challenge is not only to survive but to establish ourselves and make our future. It seems very difficult now,” said Kumar, who wants to be a doctor.

In its order on Monday, the top court directed the government to disburse the compensatory amount through the state disaster relief fund within 30 days of a family applying.

It also warned authorities not to turn down claims if the death certificates failed to mention COVID-19 as the cause, but specified that “deaths occurring due to poisoning, suicide, homicide” and accidents would not be considered COVID-19 deaths even if it was an accompanying condition.

It said compensation would be provided “over and above the amounts paid by the centre and state under various benevolent schemes.”

Gaurav Kumar Bansal, one of the lawyers who filed a petition seeking payment of INR400,000 each to the families of COVID-19 victims, said the $674 disbursed by the government would not last long.

He suggested instead that the compensation be needs-based.

“The amount would mean a lot for the marginalized section of the society, but it would not be enough for others who are well-to-do,” he told Arab News. “With a family of three, we always need money to survive.”

In his June petition to the court, Bansal said that since the COVID-19 pandemic had been declared a national disaster, the government was legally bound to pay $5,500 to next of kin, as mandated by the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The government said paying this amount was beyond its “fiscal affordability” as it also needed funds for other pandemic-related expenses. Government authorities were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Tuesday.

But Bansal said while the final compensation amount was far less than what they had petitioned for, for many who were from economically marginalized and vulnerable sections of society, this amount meant “something” for them.

Dr. Anand Chourasia, from the eastern city of Dhanbad, lost his wife, also a doctor, to COVID-19 in April. He questioned the “worth of $674 in this era.”

“To claim this amount, you will have to do so much paperwork that many would not bother to claim it. I feel this is just playing with our emotions,” he told Arab News.

Economists argued the government could have “honored its legal commitment” by paying $5,500 to each victim.

“The total cost of giving $5,500 to at least 450,000 people would not have been more than $2,250 million, which is less than 0.5 percent of the national budget and very much affordable,” Delhi-based economist Prof. Arun Kumar told Arab News. “The compensation of $674 is too little for a family, and the government should have considered the losses the family has suffered.”

Social activist and founder of the Human Liberty Network NGO, Suresh Kumar, called the $674 compensation “a joke” and “an insult” to those children and families who needed government support.

“India is a welfare state, and the government should do everything possible to support the families and children who need them,” he added.

Topics: India Coronavirus COVID-19

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
  WHO continues to assess Sputnik V vaccines from different manufacturing sites
  The vaccines WHO has approved are Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac and Sinopharm
GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) is still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved by the UN health agency for emergency use against coronavirus, but said Tuesday that no decision is imminent.
The clarification comes after Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in recent days said that administrative issues were among the main holdups in WHO’s decision-making process about whether to grant an emergency use listing to Sputnik V, as it has for a half-dozen other vaccines.
Such approval would be a show of international confidence in the vaccine after a rigorous review process, and could pave the way for its inclusion into the COVAX program organized by WHO and key partners that is shipping COVID-19 vaccines to scores of countries around the world based on need.
“As with other candidate vaccines, WHO continues to assess Sputnik V vaccines from different manufacturing sites and will publish decisions on their EUL (emergency use listing) status when all the data are available and the review is concluded,” WHO said in a statement. “The EUL assessment process aims to speed up equitable access to vaccines in order to save lives and bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.”
The vaccines WHO has approved are Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac and Sinopharm.
After a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Murashko on Saturday said “all barriers have been removed” for further review of Sputnik V, as quoted by Russian news agencies and the official Twitter page of the Sputnik V vaccine.
“Today we see no obstacles to further work,” and this was confirmed by Tedros, Murashko said. Some administrative procedures remained to be completed but the issues were not about the vaccine itself, he said.
On Monday, Murashko added that “disagreements” with WHO had been resolved, and the production sites and registering company in Russia “should submit the entire package of documents within a week or a week and a half, and the further process will begin.”
In a phone interview, WHO spokeswoman Daniela Bagozzi said Tuesday that only the WHO’s technical advisory group on emergency use listings — not the WHO director-general himself — has final say about whether a vaccine obtains emergency approval.
Once WHO receives the full amount of data that it needs, when production sites have been inspected, and when the data is deemed to meet WHO criteria, the group can schedule a meeting to validate a candidate vaccine for an emergency use listing.
No such meeting has been set for Sputnik V. The next vaccine on the group’s agenda is one from India’s Bharat Biotech, which is expected to be discussed this month.

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul
British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul
  Ben Slater, 37, departed on a flight to Doha with top British envoys who had visited for talks with senior Taliban officials
  The Taliban briefly detained him last month as he was trying to evacuate his 400 Afghan staff overland to Pakistan
LONDON: A British former soldier who was detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan has flown out of Kabul with UK officials, a diplomatic source told AFP on Tuesday.
Ben Slater, 37, departed on a flight to Doha with top British envoys who had visited for talks with senior Taliban officials.
The Sun tabloid reported that Slater’s evacuation was directly supervised by the British defense minister Ben Wallace.
Slater, a former soldier in the Royal Military Police, runs a chain of NGOs in Afghanistan, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The Taliban briefly detained him last month as he was trying to evacuate his 400 Afghan staff overland to Pakistan after failing to secure places for them on a British airlift.
He was questioned over why single women were staying in hotels without husbands.
The Taliban then released Slater but said he could only take one staff member across the land border while ordering the others to return to Kabul.
Slater urged the Foreign Office in London to help evacuate his staff from the country after a “complete disaster” at the border.

Azerbaijan shuts mosque linked to Iran supreme leader

Azerbaijan shuts mosque linked to Iran supreme leader
Azerbaijan shuts mosque linked to Iran supreme leader

Azerbaijan shuts mosque linked to Iran supreme leader
  'The mosque and representative office of Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnejad, representative of supreme leader (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei in Baku, were sealed and closed'
  Since mid-September, tensions have soared between the two neighbors, who share a 700-kilometer (430-mile) border
TEHRAN: Azerbaijan has closed a mosque linked to Iran’s supreme leader, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday, days after Tehran launched war games near their shared border in a move denounced by Baku.
“The mosque and representative office of Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnejad, representative of supreme leader (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei in Baku, were sealed and closed today by order of the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Tasnim said, without giving further details.
Ojaghnejad has held the post since 1996, according to the website of his office, which is located inside the mosque.
Azerbaijan’s interior ministry spokesman Eskhan Zahidov said in a statement that the move was necessary because of “a surge in Covid-19 cases in several locations in Baku” and that the mosque’s operation had been “suspended temporarily.”
Iran’s embassy in Baku said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it had followed up on the matter via diplomatic channels, adding that there had been no advanced warning of the move.
Since mid-September, tensions have soared between the two neighbors, who share a 700-kilometer (430-mile) border.
On Friday, the Iranian army’s ground forces began maneuvers near the frontier, a move criticized by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
“Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It’s their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?” Aliyev had told Turkish news agency Anadolu.
Iran invoked its “sovereignty” to dismiss Azerbaijan’s concerns.
“Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near our borders,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, alluding to Iran’s arch-foe Israel.
Israel is a major arms supplier to Azerbaijan, which last year won a six-week war with neighbor Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said Monday that Iran’s claims were groundless.
“We reject the allegations of any third party’s presence near the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, such allegations are totally baseless,” she said.
Another recent bone of contention was Baku’s decision to impose customs taxes on Iranian trucks crossing its territory to Armenia.
To avoid the route, Iran’s roads ministry announced on Monday that it was sending a delegation to Yerevan to discuss the completion of a road that directly links Iran to Armenia.
The statement said Azerbaijan “currently controls 20 kilometers of this 400 kilometer road that runs from Norduz (in Iran) to Yerevan.”
Iran was “ready to complete the remaining part of the road as soon as possible,” said the statement, which called the road “strategic” for Iranian trade.

