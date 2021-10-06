You are here

  Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m
(Shutterstock)
Updated 06 October 2021
Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m
RIYADH: Four special deals were completed today in the Saudi sukuk and bond market, with a total value of SR56.17 million ($14.9 million), Argaam reported.

Special deals are orders executed when a seller and a buyer agree to trade specific securities at a specific price in order to comply with the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) controls and the regulations issued by the relevant Capital Market Authority, according to Tadawul.

Special deals do not affect the price of the last deal, the highest or lowest price of the instrument, the opening or closing price, the market index, or the sector indices.

#sukuk

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg
Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stock market exchange is planing selling shares to the public with a value of $4 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources it didn't name.

Tadawul, as the exchange is known, will release information on the IPO as soon as this month, it added.

Saudi Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Arabia

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector's contribution to GDP through localization of services

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services
Updated 06 October 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services
Updated 06 October 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday inaugurated an energy project constructed by Siemens Energy in Dammam.

The facility is the largest of its kind in the region and it will serve as an integrated services hub for the energy sector.

The energy minister said: “We are keen on achieving the localization and content targets that are sought by the vision of the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman), who pays great attention to the concepts of local content.”

“We strive to empower the energy sector,” he said.

Later, the Energy Ministry tweeted saying it aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

The ministry plans to boost localization of equipment and development of national cadres to achieve the goal, it added.

The expansion project is also in line with the Kingdom’s strategy aimed at localizing 70 percent of the energy products by 2030.

“The technology delivered by this facility will support the country in its push for sustainability and decarbonization amid an expanding energy industry,” said Mahmoud Sulaimani, managing director of Siemens Energy in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia energy Siemens

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Requests for property ownership in Saudi Arabia exceeded expectations, with about half a million requests being received on Ehkaam electronic platform so far, Real Estate General Authority (REGA) Governor, Ihsan Bafakih revealed today.

Ehkaam is an electronic platform launched by the Authority in December 2020, to receive requests for ownership and change of properties.

"There are areas that are very crowded with requests, such as Makkah, Al Madina and Asir," Bafakih said in an interview on Al Arabiya.

Those requests are studied by a number of committees, he said.

Saudi Real Estate General Authority

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
Deema Al-Khudair 

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
Deema Al-Khudair 

JEDDAH: Over 600 startup applications have been received for Wa’ed, Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center, roadshows in different cities of the Kingdom. Following the first and second roadshows, the third one took place in Jeddah in partnership with King Abdullah University for Science and Technology on Tuesday.

Looking at the innovation ecosystem today, Fahad Alidi, Managing Director at Wa'ed said he foresees doubling their investments over the coming 2 to 3 years.

“There’s no doubt that the roadshow was a great success. We had over 600 brilliant applications throughout the roadshow. This leaves us extremely eager for the next stops; we’re stopping at Riyadh, then later in Madina, then we’ll finalize our roadshow in Makkah,” he told Arab News.

“But the roadshow is only the beginning of a long term relationship with us and the entrepreneurs. We help them grow their startups not only in Saudi but across borders. A partnership with Wa’ed means access to major infrastructure and our network. We are with them throughout their journey as they grow,” he added.

He said the center’s investment strategy is dictated by quality, profitability, and an impact on the innovation system in the Kingdom. “We are constantly in search of original ideas and products that address critical people’s needs. We do not partner only to profit. We partner to grow.”

He said Wa’ed is focused on five high impact strategic domains; sustainability, social, digital, industrial, and manufacturing. 

“Sustainability and social are driven by a deep sense of responsibility that we have towards the environment and society. Digital because of the massive digital transformation the Kingdom is going through, while industrial and manufacturing are two critical pillars of the Kingdom’s economic development story,” he said.

Hattan Ahmad, Head of KAUST Entrepreneurship Center said KAUST aspires to be the entrepreneurial destination for deep tech startups from here and abroad. 

He said that next year, the center aims to increase its open online courses with a goal of reaching 100,000 learners. "We are also expanding our flagship accelerator TAQADAM, in partnership with SABB, within Saudi Arabia and to new markets in MENA,” he told Arab News.

The KAUST Entrepreneurship Center is dedicated to building talent through a variety of programs, including an edX course called Entrepreneurship Adventures that has attracted over 71,000 learners, bootcamps, hackathons, and innovation challenges, and academic courses offered to students within KAUST.

“The Center backs founders to support their journeys and invest into startups and connect them to industrial players and ecosystem players,” he said.

He added: “KAUST Entrepreneurship model is built around creating a knowledge exchange zone connecting startups, industry and government to support founders in their journey and creating impact.”

Mohammed Al-Humali, a Saudi physician and consultant in the healthcare sector and cofounder of Mawidy, a startup that leverages new technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance healthcare services, explained how the Center has supported his business.

Mawidy won first place in a roadshow competition and received a cash prize of SR75,000. “Wa’ed has provided us this platform to encourage entrepreneurship and provided us with the mentorship and the guidance that we need as a startup,” he said.  

Wa'ed Aramco

Rising oil prices push Saudi stock market up

Rising oil prices push Saudi stock market up
Updated 06 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Rising oil prices push Saudi stock market up

Rising oil prices push Saudi stock market up
Updated 06 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged up to its highest in nearly 14 years on Wednesday as oil prices rose.

Oil hit a multi-year high above $83 a barrel, supported by an OPEC+ refusal to ramp up production more rapidly against a backdrop of concern about tight energy supply globally.

The Tadawul All Share Index was 0.1 percent higher, with Al-Rajhi Bank rising 0.8 percent and Saudi Telecom Co. up 2.4 percent.

The global oil giant Saudi Aramco gained 0.7 percent.

Aramco will complete its 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil output expansion project by 2027 to bring its total production to 13 million bpd, its CEO said on Monday.

Aramco also aims to expand its oil trading business to 8 million bpd over the next five years from its current 5.5 million bpd, he added.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector grew in September, with new orders rising at the fastest rate in seven years, a business survey showed, as a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on activity and travel boosted customer demand.

Liquidity in Tadwul, the main market amounted to SR8.4 billion and Aramco shares accounted for 13 percent of the total deals.

Nomu

The parallel market index “Nomu” decreased by 36.05 points, or 0.15 percent, and closed at 23678.81 points. The liquidity amounted to about SR24.9 million.

 

TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

