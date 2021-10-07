You are here

  • Home
  • Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia’s northern Nafud Deserts

Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia’s northern Nafud Deserts

Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia’s northern Nafud Deserts
Al-Sohaiman said that a night laser beacon is used so that anyone who gets lost in the desert can see the light at night and know where to find water. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yq6dc

Updated 28 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia’s northern Nafud Deserts

Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia’s northern Nafud Deserts
  • The first of 11 solar-powered light beacons were lit last week, with the rest lighting up in the next few weeks
Updated 28 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: For travelers who lose their way in the desert, the ordeal to find safe ground and water can often lead to unfortunate circumstances where it gets worse before it gets better. But a new Saudi initiative is set to create beacons and safe havens for the lost and wary.
The vast Nafud Desert in the north of the Kingdom is known for its scarce water sources. Experienced or inexperienced outdoors people can lose their way in the huge arid stretches of the desert. Even with strong survival skills, it can still be a cold and dangerous place.
Mohammad Fohaid Al-Sohaiman Al-Rammali, an environmental activist and explorer, came up with an initiative to place laser light beacons near water sources in the desert after having experienced several rescue attempts in the area north of Hail.
“Many people lost their lives in the desert near water resources because they did not know that water resources were close to them,” he told Arab News.
He added that he came up with the idea when he realized that the stranded are in a state of distress and can easily miss water sources even if they were experienced outdoorsmen.

With help from a specialized company under the Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Water supervision, the first of 11 solar-powered light beacons were lit last week, with the rest lighting up in the next few weeks.
Al-Sohaiman said that a night laser beacon is used so that anyone who gets lost in the desert can see the light at night and know where to find water.
His initiative caught the attention of one of the region’s top businessmen, who will invest enough cash to set up 100 beacons between Hail and Jouf.
Saudi Arabia’s vast landscape is composed of various habitats such as mountains and valleys, with the majority being sandy and rocky deserts.
The Kingdom has three significant deserts. The Empty Quarter, the largest in the Peninsula, extends for most of the southeast and southern regions and is estimated to cover 650,000 sq. km.
Al-Nafud, known locally as the Great Nafud, covers approximately 64,000 sq. km of the Kingdom’s northern region.
Search and rescue parties have embarked on countless rescue missions in Saudi Arabia’s vast deserts for years. The lucky ones were rescued within 24 hours of getting lost; others lost their lives due to failed attempts to search for water.

Last July, Dhuwaihi Hamoud Al-Ajaleen went missing in Wadi Al-Dawasir, south of the capital Riyadh. After three days of searching, he was found a few meters from his truck, deceased in a prostration praying position.
He was 40-years-old and was stocking his car with wood for his family.
Al-Ajaleen’s story is one of hundreds.
According to a report issued by Enjad, a volunteer search and rescue team, last year there were over 13,000 vehicles reported stranded in the deserts, 7,395 of which in the Riyadh region, 2,098 in Qassim, 1,335 in the Eastern Province, 637 in Hail and 20 in Jouf.
The number of people lost and stranded in the desert was 142. Twenty-eight lost their lives, 14 remain unaccounted for while the remaining 100 were now in a good condition.
Dr. Abdulaziz Alshaibani, deputy minister for water at the Ministry for Environment, Water, and Agriculture, told Arab News that water resources had been marked in such a way as to achieve the objective of establishing and coordinating the distribution of resources.
He added that the ministry seeks to ensure that the beacons are distributed in remote areas that need them the most. The ministry is committed to ensuring that they operate correctly and are maintained.
The minister said that the depth of the targeted water wells varies from one location to another, but said that drilling usually targets the most prolific reservoirs in the subsurface.
The depth of wells varies from 150 to 1,500 meters, and the surface works usually cover an area of about 60 by 60 meters, he explained.
“Maintenance procedures will be performed as applied in the maintenance and operation contracts for the ministry projects and will include the presence of a project guard, operator, fuel security and periodic maintenance, with periodic tours by supervisors,” said Alshaibani.
He pointed out that since 2018, the ministry has been using red-frequency signals on top of water tanks and towers to help protect the facilities and guide desert travelers to them in case they run out of water or they lose their way in the desert.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lasers

Related

Riyadh Season 2021 coming to a desert near you
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season 2021 coming to a desert near you

Arab Coalition: Four people with minor injuries at Abha Airport after Houthi drone intercepted

Arab Coalition: Four people with minor injuries at Abha Airport after Houthi drone intercepted
Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Arab Coalition: Four people with minor injuries at Abha Airport after Houthi drone intercepted

Arab Coalition: Four people with minor injuries at Abha Airport after Houthi drone intercepted
Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Four people were slightly injured after a Houthi drone was intercepted at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government said early Thursday.

In a statement carried by state TV Al-Ekhbariyah, the Coalition said the four victims were all workers of the airport, which had seen repeated Houthi drone and missile strikes in the past.

Responding warplanes quickly destroyed the drone launch site in Saada governorate in northwest Yemen, the statement said.

The drone strike came hours after coalition warplanes destroyed two drones that were being prepared by Houthis in Al-Jawf in northern Yemen "to carry out an imminent hostile act towards Saudi Arabia".

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition Houthis abha airport

DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy discusses humanitarian programs with KSrelief chief

DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy discusses humanitarian programs with KSrelief chief
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy discusses humanitarian programs with KSrelief chief

DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy discusses humanitarian programs with KSrelief chief
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton on Tuesday called on Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to discuss humanitarian relief programs run by the center.
During the meeting, the UK ambassador was briefed on what KSrelief has provided to needy people in more than 70 countries around the world, especially in war-torn Yemen.
The ambassador was also briefed on the programs being implemented by KSrelief in cooperation with UN relief and humanitarian organizations.
The center’s projects and programs have amounted to more than 1,700 projects in 70 countries, with Yemen being the biggest beneficiary. Other countries to receive aid include Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and Sudan.
Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the global fight against COVID-19 has been instrumental since the outset of the pandemic. To date, it has supported international efforts to combat the pandemic with $825,280,643, of which $119,014,998 was provided through KSrelief.
Support included medical and preventive assistance, vaccines and training for medical staff on COVID-19 protocols, and more than 30 countries have benefited.
The UK ambassador and the KSrelief chief discussed issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs, and relations between the center and the development department at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and ways to enhance further coordination.
The envoy earlier also met Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi.
“Excellent meeting with Majid Al-Qasabi reviewing the bilateral relationship and enjoying some date ice cream. Hope that as trade and tourism links grow, more Britons will learn about the joys of delicious Saudi dates! Thank you, Majid,” the envoy tweeted.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter Saudi Arabia United Kingdom

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: Vietnam envoy to Riyadh thanks KSrelief chief for pandemic aid
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Vietnam envoy to Riyadh thanks KSrelief chief for pandemic aid
Maldives Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohamed Khaleel. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Maldives ambassador praises Saudi Arabia support for development projects

Saudi Arabia improving food security and achieving self-sufficiency, says minister

Saudi Arabia improving food security and achieving self-sufficiency, says minister
Updated 06 October 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia improving food security and achieving self-sufficiency, says minister

Saudi Arabia improving food security and achieving self-sufficiency, says minister
Updated 06 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Kingdom has taken important steps toward developing agriculture and enhancing food security while facing climate change, increasing temperatures, and scarce water resources, according to a government minister.
Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, who is the deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, said the steps contributed to improving indicators of food security, consumption systems, reducing waste, and realizing high rates of self-sufficiency for many strategic food items in the local market, and increasing the operational and production levels of agricultural and food systems.
He was taking part in the Arab-Hellenic Food Conference, hosted by the Arab-Hellenic Chamber for Commerce on Oct. 5-6.
Al-Mushaiti said the Kingdom had developed its vision based on building a sustainable agricultural sector that contributed to realizing food and water security and economic, social and environmental development.
Saudi Arabia had adopted a strategy for responsible agricultural investments abroad and developing systems of agricultural and marketing services, in addition to improving agricultural productivity and food quality. It had also adopted several systems, technologies and innovations through its local, regional and international partnerships, he said.
The minister said the COVID-19 pandemic had contributed to increasing the number of people suffering from undernutrition by 132 million.
He stressed the need to utilize digital innovation and platforms such as the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s Knowledge Platform, which is concerned with sustainable food value chains, in addition to benefiting from successful experiments, such as the Greek experience in irrigation and agricultural technologies and food industries, and the Saudi experiment in date palms and fish farming.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi agriculture

Related

Saudi agriculture fund finances projects worth $480m
Business & Economy
Saudi agriculture fund finances projects worth $480m
Saudi agriculture minister inaugurates $97m silo in Yanbu
Business & Economy
Saudi agriculture minister inaugurates $97m silo in Yanbu

Postal staff in Saudi Arabia told to fix their legal statuses within 15 days

Postal staff in Saudi Arabia told to fix their legal statuses within 15 days
Updated 06 October 2021
SPA

Postal staff in Saudi Arabia told to fix their legal statuses within 15 days

Postal staff in Saudi Arabia told to fix their legal statuses within 15 days
Updated 06 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Communications and Information Technology Commission, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, and the National Competitiveness Center, has called on establishments and individuals working in postal services in the Kingdom without a license and in violation of regulations to fix their status within 15 days.

The move aims to protect the rights of postal service beneficiaries, improve the quality of services and achieve fair competition in the market.

The CITC explained that it had given violators a period of six months to fix their status; the deadline came into effect on April 5 and ends on Oct. 21.

It noted that the deadline paved the way for issuing permits to practice postal services such as transporting letters and parcels, mailboxes, official mail, financial postal services, parcel stations and delivery services via electronic platforms. Its licenses are issued through its website www.citc.gov.sa

It said that if an establishment continues to provide postal services in the Kingdom without a license after the deadline expires, it shall be subject to the penalties and fines stipulated by law at all relevant government agencies, including imposing financial fines, closing the commercial register and shutting down the establishment.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi CITC pushes for more tech listings on Tadawul
Business & Economy
Saudi CITC pushes for more tech listings on Tadawul
Saudi Arabia’s CITC reviews telecom services in touristic regions photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s CITC reviews telecom services in touristic regions

Saudi campaign raises mental health awareness

Saudi campaign raises mental health awareness
Updated 06 October 2021
SPA

Saudi campaign raises mental health awareness

Saudi campaign raises mental health awareness
Updated 06 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Sustainable Development Association (Talga) launched the third of its Mental Health First Aid programs on Oct. 4 – 5.

The MHFA program, which was first launched in Australia in 1997, is in partnership with the National Center for Mental Health Promotion in a joint strategy to support the objectives of UN Sustainable Development Goals, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program.

Princess Abeer bint Saud bin Farhan, chairwoman of Talga, said the program with mental health professionals aimed to highlight the most notable psychological disorders and conditions and the best ways to assist those in need, as part of the campaign Your Mental Health Comes First.

She said the campaign — under Talga’s supervision and with NCMH’s support — works on preventing mental illnesses through prevention and treatment and promoting mental health and well-being.

The third MHFA program has helped to train more than 100 certified practitioners.

The Kingdom is the first country in the Middle East to license the program and provide it in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

World Mental Health day: How Apple has Prioritized Wellness In Its Brand New Updates
Corporate News
World Mental Health day: How Apple has Prioritized Wellness In Its Brand New Updates
TikTok has announced new features to safeguard the mental well-being of users on the app in honor of World Suicide Prevention Month. (Screenshot)
Media
TikTok enhances mental wellbeing features for World Suicide Prevention Month

Latest updates

Arab Coalition: Four people with minor injuries at Abha Airport after Houthi drone intercepted
Arab Coalition: Four people with minor injuries at Abha Airport after Houthi drone intercepted
Thousands of Yemenis in Houthi-besieged district at risk of starvation, say officials
Thousands of Yemenis in Houthi-besieged district at risk of starvation, say officials
Indian grandma, 78, conquers martial arts, hearts to keep ancient practice alive
Indian grandma, 78, conquers martial arts, hearts to keep ancient practice alive
Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia’s northern Nafud Deserts
Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia’s northern Nafud Deserts
Finding Kiwi: Dhaka woman offers $600 reward for lost pet
Finding Kiwi: Dhaka woman offers $600 reward for lost pet

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.