Denmark’s Aalborg defeat Saudi Arabia’s Al-Wehda in 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe quarterfinals

Action from Al-Wehda's loss to Aalborg in the quarterfinals of the 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe. (SAHF)
Ali Khaled

  European handball champions and current trophy holders Barcelona beat Zamalek of Egypt to reach semifinals
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Aalborg on Wednesday defeated Saudi’s Al-Wehda 38-27 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah to join European handball champions Barcelona, who beat Zamalek, in the semifinals of the 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe.

The Danish club are taking part in the competition, organized by the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation, after finishing runners-up to Barcelona in the 2020-21 European Handball Federation Men’s Champions League final, while Al-Wehda were representing the host nation.

Aalborg dominated the match from the start, leading 19-10 at halftime, before controlling the second period to record an 11-point win.

On Thursday, Al-Wehda will play Sydney University, representatives of Oceania Continent Handball Federation, in the battle to finish highest among teams ranked five to 10 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, the European champions and current holders of the IHF Men’s Super Globe title, reached the semifinal by defeating Zamalek of Egypt 36-32.

It is the sixth time Barcelona has qualified for the World Cup semifinals, having won the competition in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and finished third in 2015.

Barcelona will now face Brazilian opponents EC Pinheiros, the 2021 South and Central America Handball Confederation champions, in the semifinals, while Germany’s Magdeburg will meet Aalborg.

Earlier on Wednesday, Al-Duhail of Qatar lost 35-23 in the quarterfinal against Magdeburg 23-35, while Al-Noor of Saudi Arabia narrowly went down 34-33 to EC Pinheiros.

Ali Khaled

  Young Falcons need only a draw against Bahrain on Friday to reach Dammam tournament's final four
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia defeated Syria 2-0 on Wednesday night in Group C’s second round of matches at the U23 West Asian Championship being held in Dammam.

The 11-team tournament, organized by the West Asian Football Federation, runs until Oct. 12.

Both goals came from the penalty spot, the first by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the sixth minute and the second by Abdullah Radeef two minutes into stoppage time.

The win was Saudi Arabia’s fourth over Syria at this level, having also drawn three and lost nine. The most recent meeting between the two teams, in January 2020 at the AFC U23 Championship in Thailand, ended with Saudi Arabia winning 1-0.

Syria still lead the three-team Group C on goal difference having earlier defeated Bahrain 4-1, but Saudi Arabia will have chance to go top when they face their Gulf neighbors on Friday.

A point will ensure Saudi Arabia progress to next week’s semifinals, while an unlikely Bahraini qualification to the last four will require a win by a four-goal margin.

Meanwhile, Iraq became the first team to reach the semifinal after beating the UAE 2-0 in Group B, with goals from Sadiq Zammal and Munther Al-Amir. In the group’s other match, Palestine beat Lebanon 4-2.

The UAE and Palestine, who face each other on Friday, will be hoping to be the best of the second-placed teams as Iraq has a better head-to-head record against both.

In Group A’s early action on Wednesday, Yemeni beat Oman 1-0, with a goal by captain Nasser Muhammadu in the 27th minute, while Jordan defeated Kuwait team 2-1, the winning goal coming in the 88th minute through Mohammed Pogba.

Yemen lead the group with four points, with Jordanian in second place with three points, ahead of Oman on goal difference.

Herve Renard confident return of fans will boost Saudi squad in World Cup qualifier

Herve Renard confident return of fans will boost Saudi squad in World Cup qualifier
SALEH FAREED

  The French coach said he is not worried about losing key players to injury ahead of Thursday's clash with Japan at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah
  Japan's coach, Hajime Moriyasu, said his players are ready for the game and he expects it to be a tough contest as Saudi Arabia remain one of the best teams in Asia
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Herve Renard, coach of the Saudi national soccer team, welcomes the return of fans for his side’s World Cup qualifier against Japan at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday night, and the boost he believes the players will get from the capacity crowd.

He added that he is not too concerned about the members of his squad who are unavailable for the game as a result of injury.

“It is a very important game for us and our motivation is higher with the attendance of our 60,000 fans,” the Frenchman said on Wednesday night. “I am not worried about tomorrow’s match despite losing two of our best players but we have to manage it with our good squad and our spirit.

“We are proud of our participation and presence at this stage, where we are currently in second place in our group, and have not lost in seven games.”

Saudi Arabia trail Australia only on goal difference at the top of Group B in the third round of the Asian qualifiers, after winning their opening matches against Vietnam (3-1) and Oman (1-0).

Renard said he is keen to maintain this momentum with a victory against opponents who will be eager to regain some ground after a shock defeat by Oman in Tokyo last month.

“We are well-prepared for the match against Japan,” he said. “I hope the players can play this match like a final and deliver their best performance. There is no doubt that Japan is the best team in Asia, and I hope the whole team will have the courage to challenge this strong opponent.”

He also noted that previous Saudi successes against Japan in Jeddah will have no bearing on the outcome.

“No, it is totally different and we have to take it seriously in a different way,” he said. “My main goal is not winning a match but to reach the 2022 World Cup.”

Japan’s coach, Hajime Moriyasu, said his players are ready for the game and he expects it to be a tough contest as Saudi Arabia remain one of the best teams in Asia.

Speaking about the prospect of playing in front of 60,000 spectators, following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on crowd sizes at events in the Kingdom, he said: “We had been notified earlier that the capacity of the stadium here will be around 60 percent only, due the Coronavirus restrictions, but yesterday we were told it is going to be 100 percent.

“We have not played in front of such a huge number of spectators for a while but it will not make any difference for our players. We are ready and hope this will be to our advantage.”

He added that many members of his squad play for teams in big European leagues and so are used to playing in front of big crowds.

A loss on Thursday would leave Japan facing an uphill battle in the qualifying group but Moriyasu said that he is not dwelling on that thought: “Tomorrow’s match is very tough but I have never thought about losing. There is a possibility that we lose but we will never give up (on reaching the finals in Qatar).”

Following the game against Japan, Saudi Arabia’s next World Cup qualifier will be against bottom-of-the-group China on Oct. 12 at the same venue.

Hyderabad Sunrisers get third win in IPL, beat Bangalore by 4 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for only their third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League. (Twitter: @IPL)
Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for only their third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League. (Twitter: @IPL)
AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for only their third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League. (Twitter: @IPL)
  Bangalore, already through to the playoffs, lost their way once Glenn Maxwell (40) was run out in the 15th over
  Hyderabad have six points from 13 games and will finish last in the eight-team event
AP

ABU DHABI: Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for only their third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League.

Bangalore, already through to the playoffs, lost their way once Glenn Maxwell (40) was run out in the 15th over before Hyderabad restricted Virat Kohli’s men to 137-6.

Needing 13 off the last over, A.B. de Villiers could only score a single off three full tosses bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar despite lofting the fast bowler for a six off the fourth delivery.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Hyderabad scored 141-7 as Bangalore allowed just a run-a-ball 36 in the last six overs and claimed five wickets.

“It’s been a really tough season but it was great to see these small improvements,” Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said. “We’ve had a lot of last-over finishes and being on the right side of those is clearly helpful.”

Jason Roy top-scored with 44 off 38 balls, but once Dan Christian had the Englishman caught off his own bowling in the 15th over, Hyderabad lost their way.

The tournament’s leading wicket-taker Harshal Patel stretched his wickets tally to 29 by claiming 3-33 as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha (10) and Jason Holder (16) in his last two overs.

Bangalore lost its skipper Kohli in the first over when he tried to play Kumar across the line and was trapped leg before wicket for 5.

Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Maxwell revived the chase with a 54-run partnership but Maxwell got run out and Padikkal holed out in the deep to give Rashid Khan (1-39) a wicket off his penultimate ball in the 17th over.

“Maxi’s run out was the key moment for us,” Kohli said. “With AB you’re never out of the game. … Things could have gone anywhere and Sunrisers held their nerves to not allow us to get away.”

Left-handed Shahbaz Ahmed (14) struck two boundaries, but de Villiers couldn’t capitalize on three lose deliveries in the last over.

With the last round of league games set to start from Thursday, Bangalore with 16 points are likely to finish third in the points table. Delhi Capitals are certain to finish among the top two with 20 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings, who have 18 points. Hyderabad have six points from 13 games and will finish last in the eight-team event.

Al-Noor suffer quarterfinal loss at 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe

Al-Noor (in the dark shirts) attack EC Pinheiros during their 34-33 loss on Wednesday night. (Supplied/SAHF)
Al-Noor (in the dark shirts) attack EC Pinheiros during their 34-33 loss on Wednesday night. (Supplied/SAHF)
Ali Khaled

Al-Noor (in the dark shirts) attack EC Pinheiros during their 34-33 loss on Wednesday night. (Supplied/SAHF)
  The Saudi handball team lose a tight match 34-33 to EC Pinheiros of Brazil at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah
Ali Khaled

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian handball club Al-Noor lost 34-33 to EC Pinheiros of Brazil in their 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe quarterfinal match at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Wednesday.

EC Pinheiros qualified for the tournament as winners of the 2021 South and Central America Handball Confederation (SCAHC) Club Championship, while Al-Noor were present as one of two representatives from host country Saudi Arabia, alongside Al-Wehda.

Al-Noor put up a game effort against their South American opponents and trailed 19-16 at half time. They even outscored EC Pinheiros by 17 points to 15 in the second half but that proved agonizingly short of a winning total.

In Wednesday’s first match, SC Magdeburg of Germany defeated Al-Duhail of Qatar, winners of the 2021 AHF Men’s Asian Club League Championship, 35-23 to advance to the semifinals.

Al-Wehda reached the last eight on Tuesday after defeating North America and the Caribbean Handball Confederation champions San Francisco CalHeat 29-20.

Saudi weightlifter Ali Majed wins bronze at 2021 IWF Youth World Cup

Ali Majed celebrates Mohammed Al-Hardi, President of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation. (Supplied/SAWF)
Ali Majed celebrates Mohammed Al-Hardi, President of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation. (Supplied/SAWF)
Ali Khaled

Ali Majed celebrates Mohammed Al-Hardi, President of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation. (Supplied/SAWF)
  Patsaphong Thongsuk of Thailand took overall gold
Ali Khaled

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian weightlifter Ali Majed won bronze in the men’s 55kg category at the 2021 IWF Youth World Cup in Jeddah on Wednesday.

He won silver in the 55kg snatch category and came in third overall to claim the bronze.

Patsaphong Thongsuk of Thailand took the overall gold, while Ertugrul Secgin of Turkey took silver.

In the 55kg snatch competition, Majed finished second behind Satrio Adi Nugroho of Indonesia.

Majed previously won bronze at the 2020 IWF Youth Online World Cup and he was congratulated on his win by Mohammed Al-Harbi, president of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation.

