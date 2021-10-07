Saudi market index ends on 11591.33 points, its highest since 2008: Market wrap

Riyadh: The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) ended trading on Thursday up 0.2 percent to close at 11,591.33 points.

The market’s liquidity is about SR6.6 billion, with 167.7 million shares trading in 296,000 deals.

The biggest influencers in the market's rise today are Alrajhi by 0.9 percent, in what is its sixth session of gains, NCB by 0.8 percent, and Sabic by 0.8 percent.

Sipcchem shares were down by 2 percent, and Aramco shares also fell today by 0.4 percent.

The parallel stock market index “Nomu” closed down 113.86 points, at the level of 23564.95 points, with deals worth SR41 million traded .

Other News:

SNB Capital Company announced an update of AlAhli REIT Fund’s terms and conditions.

Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Company signed an agreement with Bank Aljazira.

Taiba Investments Company proceeded with a hotel building project in Riyadh, on Al Aqeeq Real Estate Plot.

Some 10 of the 21 market sectors rose today, led by media and entertainment with 1.5 percent, utilities by 1 percent, and commercial and professional services by 0.9 percent.

The 11 sectors that fell were led by consumer, durables and apparel by 1.7 percent, and diversified financial and capital goods by 1.5 percent.