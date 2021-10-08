Houthi drone attack on Abha widely condemned

RIYADH: The latest Houthi attempt to attack Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia was widely condemned on Thursday after four workers were injured by debris from an intercepted drone.
The workers received light injuries after a Houthi drone was shot down at the airport, the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said early on Thursday.
Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said that endangering civilian lives is a cowardly terrorist act, a war crime, and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.
He called on the international community to take decisive stances to stop the continuous cowardly threats with ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones used by the Houthis to target civilians in Saudi Arabia.
He also reiterated the OIC’s support for all measures that Saudi Arabia takes to confront the practices of the terrorist Houthi militia in order to preserve its security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.
The Emirati Foreign Ministry said that targeting the airport is a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians and passengers. The statement reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterated its firm position against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.
The ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its firm position against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.
The UAE voiced support for all measures taken by Saudi Arabia to maintain the safety and security of its citizens and residents.
The statement confirmed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat to Saudi Arabia is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.
Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Houthi actions and said targeting of civilian and vital facilities is an act of sabotage that contravenes all international norms and laws.
Jordan also condemned the Houthis’ ongoing attacks against Saudi Arabia, including the latest targeting of the airport.
Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Foul, the spokesperson for Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, voiced Amman’s strong condemnation of the repeated terrorist acts as well as the targeting of civilians and the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.
He reiterated that Jordan stands by Saudi Arabia in the face of any threat to its security.