Houthi drone attack on Abha widely condemned

OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen. (Twitte / OIC_OCI
OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen. (Twitte / OIC_OCI
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Houthi drone attack on Abha widely condemned

Houthi drone attack on Abha widely condemned
  • Al-Othaimeen called on the international community to take decisive stances to stop the continuous cowardly threats with ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The latest Houthi attempt to attack Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia was widely condemned on Thursday after four workers were injured by debris from an intercepted drone.

The workers received light injuries after a Houthi drone was shot down at the airport, the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said early on Thursday.

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said that endangering civilian lives is a cowardly terrorist act, a war crime, and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

He called on the international community to take decisive stances to stop the continuous cowardly threats with ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones used by the Houthis to target civilians in Saudi Arabia.

He also reiterated the OIC’s support for all measures that Saudi Arabia takes to confront the practices of the terrorist Houthi militia in order to preserve its security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The Emirati Foreign Ministry said that targeting the airport is a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians and passengers. The statement reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterated its firm position against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE affirmed that targeting the airport is a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians and passengers.

The ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its firm position against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

The UAE voiced support for all measures taken by Saudi Arabia to maintain the safety and security of its citizens and residents.

The statement confirmed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat to Saudi Arabia is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Houthi actions and said targeting of civilian and vital facilities is an act of sabotage that contravenes all international norms and laws.

Jordan also condemned the Houthis’ ongoing attacks against Saudi Arabia, including the latest targeting of the airport.

Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Foul, the spokesperson for Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, voiced Amman’s strong condemnation of the repeated terrorist acts as well as the targeting of civilians and the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.

He reiterated that Jordan stands by Saudi Arabia in the face of any threat to its security.

Saudi Arabia
Iran-Saudi talks have gone a 'good distance,' Iran's foreign minister says in Beirut

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a ‘good distance,’ Iran’s foreign minister says in Beirut
Updated 07 October 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a ‘good distance,’ Iran’s foreign minister says in Beirut

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a ‘good distance,’ Iran’s foreign minister says in Beirut
Updated 07 October 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have covered a “good distance,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Beirut on Thursday, referring to efforts to improve ties.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed on behalf of his government “the positivity prevailing on the Saudi-Iranian talks, hosted by Iraq.”

He stressed the need to “believe in the honest intentions of the interlocutors to put an end to the conflict and pave the way for the establishment of new relationships based on mutual respect, to achieve states’ sovereignty and non-interference of internal affairs and preserve their stability and security and achieve the aspirations of their peoples, which will have positive effects on Lebanon.”

Amirabdollahian held a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib, during which Amirabdollahian announced that “the dialogue that we believe in aims to address regional and international issues and we have come a long way in our talks with Saudi Arabia.”

Amirabdollahian discussed with Lebanese officials the arrival of the first Iranian gasoline shipment to Syria’s Banyas port. This will be shipped to Lebanon by Syrian tankers that Hezbollah will get into the country through illegal crossings.

None of the Lebanese officials directly criticized the Iranian fuel shipped into the country despite the sanctions placed on Iran.

Instead, President Michel Aoun reiterated “Iran’s solidarity with Lebanon during its crisis and the aids it has provided for the country in the aftermath of the Beirut port blast.”

According to his media office, Aoun reiterated “Lebanon’s support for the efforts exerted by Iran to promote rapprochement with the countries in the region, especially Arab countries, through the ongoing dialogue that aims to converge views on disputed issues.”

Amirabdollahian highlighted “his country’s solid support for Lebanon and the Iranian government’s readiness to assist Lebanon amid the difficult circumstances the country has been going through.”

The media office at the presidential palace ascertained that Amirabdollahian “reiterated his country’s position regarding the latest developments and the negotiations held between Tehran and Arab and foreign countries on several issues, notably concerning the nuclear issue.”

Following his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Amirabdollahian considered “the presence of foreign troops the main factor for the regional instability and insecurity.”

He said: “We agreed that all regional problems and issues should be addressed by the people of the region themselves.”

Mikati told Amirabdollahian that “today, Lebanon is in desperate need to promote the Lebanese’ confidence in their state and its institutions, through establishing normal relationships with other states based on mutual respect and common interests, to meet the peoples’ aspirations.”

Mikati stressed that “Lebanon welcomes any efforts exerted by any brotherly and friendly state and the international community as long as it helps Lebanon maintain its constitutional institutions and its role in protecting and strengthening its legal, security and military forces.”

Amirabdollahian also announced that “Iranian companies are ready to build two power plants with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts in Beirut and the south of Lebanon, within 18 months.”

On the Middle East crisis, he said, “from Beirut, we recognize one state only, and that is Palestine, and its capital is Jerusalem”.

According to some sources, Amirabdollahian met Palestinian leaders in refugee camps in Lebanon and is likely to meet Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah before heading to Damascus.

Three hours before his arrival in Beirut, demonstrators took to the streets to protest “the Iranian occupation of Lebanon.”

The protest was carried out by a group of activists who marched toward the Lebanese Foreign Ministry’s headquarters. Protesters held signs calling for “the implementation of international resolutions and the removal of illegal arms,” and rejecting “the project to transform Lebanon into a satellite state of the Iranian regime.”

Many took to social media and traditional media outlets to express their surprise at the Iranian official’s speech from Beirut airport, where he said that his country “firmly stands by Lebanon to break the unjust siege imposed on it during this critical phase.”

Media outlets wondered “what siege he was talking about.”

Former minister Richard Kouyoumjian described Amirabdollahian’s visit as “the establishment of occupation, guardianship, dominance, interference.”

“We must mainly not yield to the alliance of minorities under the era of humiliation.”

The central news agency quoted a political source wondering “what assistance and what siege Amirabdollahian was talking about? The international community is fully mobilized to help Lebanon and is awaiting reforms to provide support. The US allowed the access of Egyptian gas to Beirut through Syria and Jordan. However, the shortage of US dollars to buy fuel is the result of decades of corruption of the political ruling class, which Hezbollah is part of.”

The political source was also quoted as saying that the reason behind “Lebanon’s exclusion by the Gulf is the complete lack of Lebanese legitimacy under Hezbollah’s control and the state’s inaction on the groups’ military, political and smuggling violations.”

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drones launched toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drones launched toward Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 October 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drones launched toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drones launched toward Saudi Arabia
  • Four people were injured after a Houthi drone was intercepted at Abha International Airport on Thursday
Updated 07 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted a ballistic missile and two bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s southwestern city Khamis Mushait on Thursday.

The coalition said it is taking “operational measures to protect civilians from violations” and futile attempted attacks. 

Earlier on Thursday, four people were slightly injured after a Houthi drone was intercepted at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Falling debris from the destroyed drone also shattered the glass of some facades.

The coalition said it had destroyed the drone launch site in Yemen’s northwestern Saada governorate.

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 07 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 536,493
  • A total of 8,736 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 07 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 47 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 14 were recorded in Riyadh, six in Jeddah, three in Makkah, and two in Taif. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 536,493 after 46 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,736 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 42.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Debris from intercepted Houthi drone injure 4 workers at Abha airport

Debris from intercepted Houthi drone injure 4 workers at Abha airport
Updated 07 October 2021
Arab News

Debris from intercepted Houthi drone injure 4 workers at Abha airport

Debris from intercepted Houthi drone injure 4 workers at Abha airport
  • Coalition warplanes destroy Houthi drone launch sites in Yemen
Updated 07 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Four people were slightly injured after a Houthi drone was intercepted at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government said early Thursday.

In a statement carried by state TV Al-Ekhbariyah, the Coalition said falling debris from the destroyed unmanned aerial vehicle shattered the glass of some facades, injuring some workers at the airport.

Responding warplanes quickly destroyed the drone launch site in Saada governorate in northwest Yemen, the statement said.

Al-Ekhbariyah TV reported that navigation traffic in the airport is normal after it was halted temporarily.

The coalition blamed the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen for the attempted attack.

"The Houthi attempt to target civilians at Abha airport as a civilian airport is a war crime," the state TV quoted the coalition as saying.

Abha airport, along with its neighbor city Khamis Mushayt, had seen repeated Houthi drone and missile strikes in the past years since Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Arab states in helping Yemen's legitimate government fight the Iran-backed Houthis.

The drone strike came hours after coalition warplanes reported destroying two drones that were being prepared by Houthis in Al-Jawf in northern Yemen "to carry out an imminent hostile act towards Saudi Arabia".

Earlier on Wednesday, coalition forces  destroyed three booby-trapped boats during an operation targeting a site in Hodeidah governorate in Western Yemen.

The boats were reportedly being prepared to carry out attacks and that the site was used to assemble and arm boats.
 

Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia's northern Nafud Deserts

Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia’s northern Nafud Deserts
Updated 07 October 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia’s northern Nafud Deserts

Laser beacons light the way in Saudi Arabia’s northern Nafud Deserts
  • The first of 11 solar-powered light beacons were lit last week, with the rest lighting up in the next few weeks
Updated 07 October 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: For travelers who lose their way in the desert, the ordeal to find safe ground and water can often lead to unfortunate circumstances where it gets worse before it gets better. But a new Saudi initiative is set to create beacons and safe havens for the lost and wary.
The vast Nafud Desert in the north of the Kingdom is known for its scarce water sources. Experienced or inexperienced outdoors people can lose their way in the huge arid stretches of the desert. Even with strong survival skills, it can still be a cold and dangerous place.
Mohammad Fohaid Al-Sohaiman Al-Rammali, an environmental activist and explorer, came up with an initiative to place laser light beacons near water sources in the desert after having experienced several rescue attempts in the area north of Hail.
“Many people lost their lives in the desert near water resources because they did not know that water resources were close to them,” he told Arab News.
He added that he came up with the idea when he realized that the stranded are in a state of distress and can easily miss water sources even if they were experienced outdoorsmen.

With help from a specialized company under the Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Water supervision, the first of 11 solar-powered light beacons were lit last week, with the rest lighting up in the next few weeks.
Al-Sohaiman said that a night laser beacon is used so that anyone who gets lost in the desert can see the light at night and know where to find water.
His initiative caught the attention of one of the region’s top businessmen, who will invest enough cash to set up 100 beacons between Hail and Jouf.
Saudi Arabia’s vast landscape is composed of various habitats such as mountains and valleys, with the majority being sandy and rocky deserts.
The Kingdom has three significant deserts. The Empty Quarter, the largest in the Peninsula, extends for most of the southeast and southern regions and is estimated to cover 650,000 sq. km.
Al-Nafud, known locally as the Great Nafud, covers approximately 64,000 sq. km of the Kingdom’s northern region.
Search and rescue parties have embarked on countless rescue missions in Saudi Arabia’s vast deserts for years. The lucky ones were rescued within 24 hours of getting lost; others lost their lives due to failed attempts to search for water.

Last July, Dhuwaihi Hamoud Al-Ajaleen went missing in Wadi Al-Dawasir, south of the capital Riyadh. After three days of searching, he was found a few meters from his truck, deceased in a prostration praying position.
He was 40-years-old and was stocking his car with wood for his family.
Al-Ajaleen’s story is one of hundreds.
According to a report issued by Enjad, a volunteer search and rescue team, last year there were over 13,000 vehicles reported stranded in the deserts, 7,395 of which in the Riyadh region, 2,098 in Qassim, 1,335 in the Eastern Province, 637 in Hail and 20 in Jouf.
The number of people lost and stranded in the desert was 142. Twenty-eight lost their lives, 14 remain unaccounted for while the remaining 100 were now in a good condition.
Dr. Abdulaziz Alshaibani, deputy minister for water at the Ministry for Environment, Water, and Agriculture, told Arab News that water resources had been marked in such a way as to achieve the objective of establishing and coordinating the distribution of resources.
He added that the ministry seeks to ensure that the beacons are distributed in remote areas that need them the most. The ministry is committed to ensuring that they operate correctly and are maintained.
The minister said that the depth of the targeted water wells varies from one location to another, but said that drilling usually targets the most prolific reservoirs in the subsurface.
The depth of wells varies from 150 to 1,500 meters, and the surface works usually cover an area of about 60 by 60 meters, he explained.
“Maintenance procedures will be performed as applied in the maintenance and operation contracts for the ministry projects and will include the presence of a project guard, operator, fuel security and periodic maintenance, with periodic tours by supervisors,” said Alshaibani.
He pointed out that since 2018, the ministry has been using red-frequency signals on top of water tanks and towers to help protect the facilities and guide desert travelers to them in case they run out of water or they lose their way in the desert.

