Saudi fans apologize to Japanese captain, people for taunts after World Cup qualifier

Saudi fans apologize to Japanese captain, people for taunts after World Cup qualifier
Japan’s defender Maya Yoshida, right, contests the ball with Saudi’s midfielder Sami Al-Najei during the World Cup qualifier at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Oct. 7, 2021. (AFP)
SALEH FAREED

  • Phone film footage showed supporters jeering Maya Yoshida after Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 win leading to player storming off pitch
  • Saudi fans subsequently flooded social media platforms with messages of support for Yoshida
SALEH FAREED

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian football fans, officials, and former players have condemned the behavior of a minority of supporters who taunted Japan’s captain Maya Yoshida after his team’s 1-0 loss in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Jeddah.

The incident was filmed by a fan on his mobile phone and later posted on social media, leading to Saudi football followers launching a campaign on Twitter under the hashtag, Saudi fans apologize to Japan.

Center back Yoshida, 33, was preparing to give a post-match interview when the jeers from the stand started. The incensed player began to remonstrate with the crowd before storming of the pitch.

Soon after, Saudi fans flooded social media platforms with messages of support for Yoshida.

Sports analyst Hatim Khayami, a former Saudi national team player and ex-president of Al-Wehda Football Club in Makkah, described the behavior of the small group of fans as “inappropriate and disappointing.”

He told Arab News: “This is not our behavior as Saudis, we love all people and nations. I would like to express our apologies and extend our love and appreciation to the Japanese people.

“I would like to convey this message to them that what occurred on Thursday night with the Japanese captain after the match from four or five teenagers does not represent Saudis. I am sure by this morning these boys are regretting what they did.”

The incident soured what had been a glorious night for the Saudi team, who now have a maximum of nine points from three matches in Group B of the Asian qualifiers for the next World Cup.

Coach Herve Renard’s team now faces China on Tuesday, and another win would represent a massive step toward Qatar 2020.

Ibrahim Al-Qassem, secretary-general of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Friday took to Twitter to express his disappointment at what had happened.

“I have apologized to the general secretary of the Japanese Football Association and those segments of fans do not represent the Saudi community,” he said.

Saudi presenter Turki Al-Ajma also criticized the fans’ behavior during his popular daily “Koora” show, pointing out that while supporters should do all they can to encourage their team during a match, they must show respect after it.

Mohammed Abdul Jawad, former captain of the Saudi national team, said: “Sadly, a small minority of people behaved inappropriately and, in a manner, not reflective of our support. Some of the scenes were unacceptable and have distorted our celebration.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Maya Yoshida 2022 FIFA World Cup

Topics: England Andorra football fire stadium

Topics: England Andorra 2022 FIFA World Cup #covid-19 vaccination Gareth Southgate

Topics: qatar 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup football sport

Topics: sport Saudi Arabia football

