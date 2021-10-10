Saudi dairy giant Almarai sees profit slump 22.5% on pandemic, VAT impact

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Almarai recorded a 22.5 percent decline in profit in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period last year, as the pandemic and value-added tax (VAT) weigh in on revenues.
Its net profit stood at SR1.28 billion during the said period, compared to SR1.65 billion last year, the dairy giant said in a Tadawul filing.
The decline was mostly due to the base year effect of COVID-19, it added, as well as VAT-related changes in purchases.
Gross profit was down 10.1 percent due to adjustments made because of subsidy reduction.