Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated people
Malaysians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to resume travel. (File/AFP)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to resume domestic and overseas travel from Monday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a news conference on Sunday.
The decision was made because 90 percent of the country's adult population are now fully inoculated, he said.

MOSCOW: An L-410 plane crashed near a city in the region of Tatarstan on Sunday, killing 19 people and injuring three more, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying.
The Emergencies Ministry confirmed that 23 people had been on board the plane, the RIA news agency reported.

MANILA: Philippines “First Daughter” Sara Duterte has been in lockstep with her father, following him into law and succeeding him as a city mayor. Now, she’s leading the race to replace Rodrigo Duterte as president.
So far, the feisty politician, who once punched a court sheriff in front of TV cameras, has rejected calls to seek the country’s highest office, insisting she wants to serve another term as Davao city mayor.
Supporters have plastered “Run Sara Run” posters and tarpaulins across the archipelago nation, held rallies and posted thousands of messages urging the 43-year-old to change her mind.
In a cryptic Facebook post on Saturday — the day after the deadline for registering as a candidate — Sara thanked her supporters who turned up at the Manila registration site for national positions, including president.
“Although I was not at the Sofitel (hotel), you did not lose hope and patience during the wait,” she said, hours before her office announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. “For this I offer my heartfelt thanks.”
The elder Duterte has not named a successor, but indicated recently Sara would run alongside his longtime aide Senator Christopher Go.
While Sara missed Friday’s closing date, analysts say she has until November 15 to make a late entry into the presidential race — like her father did in 2015.
Sara, known for her quick temper and fondness for big motorbikes, was in first place in the latest Pulse Asia poll of voter preferences for president.
She was followed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of a former dictator, celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
All except Sara have declared they will run for the top job.
Sara entered politics in 2007, serving three years as vice mayor while her father was mayor of Davao — the family stronghold on the southern island of Mindanao.
They swapped positions for the next three years and she again succeeded him as mayor in 2016 when he won the presidency.
Some doubt Sara’s support in the polls will translate into election victory, saying she lacks the charisma and humor of her father — key traits in a country where personality trumps policy.
“She’s drawing strength because she’s the daughter of the president,” Pulse Asia research director Ana Maria Tabunda said.
“I don’t think Sara Duterte will be a puppet or proxy of her father,” said political analyst Richard Heydarian.
“She’s a very spirited person, she has her own mind, she has her own base, she has her own team and has a very different approach to governance to her father.”
Sara would “try to strike her own course” on policies, including the anti-narcotics crackdown and relations with superpowers China and the United States, Heydarian added.

Pakistan's President Dr. Arif Alvi (3L) inaugurates the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai on October 9, 2021. (Photo courtesy: @PresOfPakistan/Twitter)
ASMA ALI ZAIN

DUBAI: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai with the spotlight on Balochistan province, which the South Asian nation will be promoting at the world fair throughout October.
The exhibition is the first to be held in the Middle East, and Dubai, the region’s tourism, trade and business hub, is hoping to boost its economy by attracting 25 million business and tourist visits to the exhibition, which has been built from scratch on 4.3 sq km of desert at a cost of around $6.8 billion.
Exhibitors from almost 200 countries are participating, with many countries and companies including from Pakistan looking to the Expo — the first major global event open to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic — to boost trade and investment.
The Expo started on October 1 and will run till March 31, 2022.
The president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which he is also meeting Emirati dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs and senior representatives of IT companies and media based in Dubai.
“It was very difficult to depict another country far off in another place but I am very proud of what we have achieved,” Dr. Alvi told reporters during the inauguration ceremony, during which renowned Pakistani singer Akthar Channal Zehri performed Balochi folk songs.

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Qadeer Khan, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program who was accused of smuggling technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya, has died at 85, authorities said Sunday.

The atomic scientist, who spent the last years of his life under heavy guard, died in the capital Islamabad, where he had recently been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Khan died after being transferred to the city’s KRL Hospital with lung problems, state-run broadcaster PTV reported.

He had been admitted to the same hospital in August with COVID-19.

But after being permitted to return home several weeks ago, he was transferred back after his condition deteriorated, it said.

Khan was hailed a national hero for transforming Pakistan into the world’s first Islamic nuclear power and strengthening its clout against rival and fellow nuclear armed nation India.

But he was declared by the West a dangerous renegade for sharing technology with rogue nuclear states.

The news of his death sparked an outpouring of grief and praise for Khan’s legacy.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. A Q Khan,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, stressing how loved the nuclear scientist had been in Pakistan due to “his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state.”

“For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon.”

The prime minister said the scientist would be buried at Islamabad’s majestic Faisal Mosque at his request.

The funeral was scheduled to be held at 3:30p.m. (1030 GMT) Sunday.

According to Islamic tradition, burials should take place as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours of death.

Khan was lauded for bringing the nation up to par with India in the atomic field and making its defenses “impregnable.”

But he found himself in the international crosshairs when he was accused of illegally sharing nuclear technology with Iran, Libya and North Korea.

He confessed in 2004, after the International Atomic Energy Agency — a UN watchdog — put Pakistani scientists at the center of a global atomic black market.

Pardoned by the nation’s military ruler Pervez Musharraf, he was instead put under house arrest for five years.

“I saved the country for the first time when I made Pakistan a nuclear nation and saved it again when I confessed and took the whole blame on myself,” Khan said in an interview in 2008.

After his house arrest was lifted, he was granted some freedom of movement around the leafy capital, but always flanked by authorities, who he had to inform of his every move.

Khan, who was born in Bhopal in pre-partition British-ruled India on April 1, 1936, was also behind the country’s aggressive missile development program.

MELBOURNE: Sydney was set to reopen after months in lockdown, officials said on Sunday, with businesses readying themselves to welcome fully vaccinated residents from Monday.
New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported 477 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on Sunday, in an outbreak that has kept 5 million people in state capital Sydney in a lockdown for 100 days.
But as the state has met the threshold of 70 percent of its people fully vaccinated, New South Wales was ready to ease some restrictions and reopen many businesses, said state Premier Dominic Perrottet.
“It’s a big day for our state, and to everyone across the New South Wales: you’ve earned it,” Perrottet said. “It’s been a hundred days of blood, sweat, no beers, but we’ve got it back in action tomorrow.”
When asked what would be the first thing he does on Monday, Perrottet said, “I am going to get a haircut.”
Local media reported that hair and beauty salons have been fully booked for weeks to come.
“We have stretched their days and have opened up extra times in their diaries so that we can book our clients in as soon as we possibly can,” Joseph Hkeik, who runs several All Saints skin clinics in Sydney told the Sydney Morning Herald.
Many social distancing restrictions, however, and limits on public gathering will remain for weeks, Perrottet said.
Neighboring Victoria, its capital Melbourne in lockdown since early August, reported 1,890 new cases and five deaths on Sunday. The state is expected to reopen late in October, once 70 percent of its residents are fully inoculated.
The Melbourne Cup, Australia’s most famous horse race, will go ahead on Nov. 2 with crowds of up to 10,000 people, the state government said.
“We’re going to normalize this virus,” said Victoria’s premier, Daniel Andrews. “We’re going to open up and we’re going to be back doing what we do best.”
Nearly 62 percent of all Australians 16 and older have received two doses of vaccine. Once 80 percent of eligible Australians are fully vaccinated, the country will start gradually reopening its international borders, which have been closed since March 2020.
Australia’s COVID-19 cases remain, however, far lower than many comparable countries, with just over 127,500 infections and 1,432 deaths in a country of just under 26 million.
Neighboring New Zealand, which was largely virus-free until a Delta outbreak in mid-August, reported 60 new local cases, up from 34 on Saturday.

