Bella Hadid celebrates 25th birthday as Instagram tributes pour in
Bella Hadid turned 25 this week. File/Getty Images
Updated 10 October 2021
Bella Hadid celebrates 25th birthday as Instagram tributes pour in
DUBAI: Birthday tributes poured in for US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid this week as the catwalk star celebrated her 25th birthday on Oct. 9.

“We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid. She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie. I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve! Can’t wait. 25! I love you more every sun-lap,” her sister and fellow model Gigi wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Meanwhile, British singer Dua Lipa, who is dating Bella’s brother Anwar, shared a sweet message on Instagram Stories.

“Happy birthday to this light beam of a woman. You are so loved,” Lipa wrote.

Bella took to Instagram to repost the many wishes she received throughout the day, including tributes from designers Virgil Abloh and Marc Jacobs.  

Topics: Bella Hadid

Expo 2020 community art project Hammour House showcases coral reef sculpture

The art project brings together fishermen, scientists, artists and various institutions to champion better care for local marine life. Supplied
Expo 2020 community art project Hammour House showcases coral reef sculpture

DUBAI: One of Expo 2020’s many missions is to raise awareness about the beauty of our planet and how human beings can preserve what we have left of our natural environment — before it is too late.

Located in the Opportunity District across from China’s Pavilion and facing Sunrise Plaza, a large artwork titled Hammour House, by Australian artist Sue Ryan, prompts any passerby to stop and marvel at the work’s incorporation of intricately layered fishnets that were previously discarded in the ocean, as well as other debris from the sea.

Hammour House, by Australian artist Sue Ryan, incorporates intricately layered fishnets that were previously discarded in the ocean. Supplied

The sculpture is one of three art installations that make up the community art project called Hammour House. The other two works include a vibrant tapestry by UAE-based schoolchildren made using batik technique and sustainable dyes created by Dubai-based muralist Steve Chambers, and an ever-expanding coral reef sculpture that will come into fruition over the course of Expo 2020’s six-month existence through artistic contributions of visitors who attend various art and teacher-led workshops staged by Hammour House.

The curated community art project brings together fishermen, scientists, artists and various institutions to champion better care for local marine life. Its aim is to raise awareness for hammour and grouper fish — among the overfished species in the UAE that are now endangered. Coral reefs are the main habitat for endangered fish indigenous to the UAE and due to the destruction of the marine ecosystem, they too are now under threat of extinction.

The sculpture is one of three art installations that make up the community art project called Hammour House. Supplied

The project draws its curatorial inspiration from the 1001 Nights story of Abdullah the Fisherman and Abdullah the Merman. As the story goes, a poor fisherman named Abdullah, who had a large family, was suddenly unable to catch any fish. After he was encouraged by his wife, he cast his net again and this time pulled out a merman who was also called Abdullah. The two became partners and suddenly there were abundant fish stocks for the local fishermen. The moral of the story, as the Expo 2020 community art project emphasizes, is that creatures of the land — humans — must work with creatures of the sea, fish and coral reef to ensure a sustainable environment for all.

Hammour House is located in the Opportunity District across from China’s Pavilion and facing Sunrise Plaza. Supplied

“Hammour House examines the historic relationship between Emiratis and the sea in a number of ways,” Ahmed Al-Enezi, senior manager for arts and culture at Expo 2020, told Arab News, recalling one of the first research trips conducted for the project with a visit to Delma Island, an Emirati island in the Persian Gulf, to meet with local fishermen.

“During this trip we became inspired by the fascinating stories the elders had to tell us,” he said. “There were tales of Goliath-sized hammour fish that once existed in our waters, with some big enough to devour an entire human!”

The project draws its curatorial inspiration from the 1001 Nights story of Abdullah the Fisherman and Abdullah the Merman. Supplied

Al-Enezi added that the fishermen spoke of their love of their work and the importance of preserving their practice in the future, even though they do not rely anymore on traditional fishing for sustenance. The UAE is also investing great efforts into protecting the country’s fish stocks by empowering fishermen to become custodians of the environment.

“Our fishermen community is not a relic of the past, and not just a segment of the community to be showcased. We have a lot to learn from their intimate relationship with nature, and their proactive role in protecting both our heritage and our environment,” said Al-Enezi.

Hammour House emphasizes the importance of collaboration in realizing a sustainable and just environment. Supplied

Hammour House emphasizes the importance of collaboration in realizing a sustainable and just environment. Al-Enzi said: “Communities may seem segmented, and some subgroups seem to have no relationship with others, but art has the power to connect everyone.”

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Designer Virgil Abloh stages first exhibition in the Middle East

The exhibition will be on view from Nov. 4 until March 31, 2022. File/AFP
Designer Virgil Abloh stages first exhibition in the Middle East

DUBAI: American fashion designer Virgil Abloh is staging his first exhibition in the Middle East. Qatar Museums is set to present a mid-career retrospective on the Creative Director of Off-White and Louis Vuitton Menswear as part of his ongoing “Figures of Speech” tour. The exhibition will be on view at Doha’s Garage Gallery at the Fire Station from Nov. 4 until March 31, 2022.

With more than 55 works, “Figures of Speech” explores Abloh’s far-reaching interests across art and design, music, fashion and architecture. The exhibition first toured at the MCA Chicago, High Museum of Art in Atlanta and most recently the ICA Boston.

Chairperson for Qatar Museums and sister to the current ruler of the country Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani said in a statement: “We believe that people in Qatar and throughout the Gulf will be enthralled by this introduction to the visionary, barrier-defying work of artist and designer Virgil Abloh.”

The retrospective will coincide with “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams,” a new fashion exhibition coming to Doha in November.

Designed specifically for the Middle East, the forthcoming exhibition is a celebration of the Parisian maison, which is turning 75 in December.

Set to take place until March 2022, it is the first exhibition that Dior stages in the Middle East. 

 

Topics: Virgil Abloh

Actress Jodie Comer looks elegant at ‘The Last Duel’ premiere wearing Elie Saab

 British actress Jodie Comer may be the red carpet’s most exciting new face. File/Getty Images
Actress Jodie Comer looks elegant at ‘The Last Duel’ premiere wearing Elie Saab

DUBAI: British actress Jodie Comer may be the red carpet’s most exciting new face. Set to storm theaters this week with her new film “The Last Duel,” the Emmy award-winning actress is making waves during her global press tour promoting the forthcoming historical drama. 

Whether stunning fans in a Givenchy creation in Paris or taking to the Venice Film Festival red carpet in a knit Alaia dress, Comer has certainly pulled off a lineup of arresting looks in a short time.  

This week, she stepped out at the premiere of “The Last Duel” at New York’s Rose Theater at the Lincoln Center looking the picture of elegance as she walked the red carpet, wearing a refined and streamlined look from Lebanese couturier Elie Saab. The “Killing Eve” star chose a black double-breasted coat dress with a satin collar from the Beirut-born designer’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

Jodie Comer wore a black Elie Saab coat dress to ‘The Last Duel’ premiere in New York City. Getty Images

The coat dress was the ultimate embodiment of comfort and sophistication. She elevated the look with a pair of black, sheer tights from Wolford, a Bulgari necklace and open-toed Jimmy Choo sandals.

Saab presented his eponymous label’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection in March.

The over-80-piece offering boasted both daytime and evening options and was punctuated with glamorous, heavily-embellished gowns, pleated maxi skirts, expertly-tailored separates and flared jumpsuits. 

Jodie Comer wearing Alaia during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Getty Images

“The Last Duel” is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance based on real events in 14th century France. Comer takes on the role of Marguerite — a noble woman who wants to see justice for a heinous crime committed against her.

Marguerite accuses squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) of rape. This leads her husband Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) to challenge Jacques to trial by combat, in what became the last legally sanctioned duel in France’s history.

The historical drama is based on real events in 14th century France. Supplied

The film presents the events from different points of view, an idea that director Ridley Scott had after watching the 1950 Japanese film “Rashomon,” which saw several people explaining the same story from different points of view.

The Elie Saab Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection was an ode to strong and powerful women, so Comer’s choice of attire at the premiere was a rather fitting one.

Topics: Jodie Comer Elie Saab

Sweet dreams are made of this: Chris Gardner speaks at Riyadh book fair

Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Sweet dreams are made of this: Chris Gardner speaks at Riyadh book fair

  • Life story of Chris Gardner, “The Pursuit of Happyness,” has been published in more than 40 languages and it was translated into Arabic last year.
RIYADH: Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday.

Saying that he was honored to be invited to the fair, Gardner discussed the many obstacles he has faced in his 67 years.

He talked about his newest book, “Permission to Dream,” and spoke inspiringly about his childhood, his struggles and the foundations his mother laid that motivated him to achieve anything he can dream of.

“If you want something, go get it, period, don’t ever let somebody else tell you what you can’t do. Mama said I can be anybody I want,” Gardner explained.

Known as the brave father who overcame continuous obstacles to give his child the life he deserved, confronting multiple challenges along the way to become a successful stockbroker on Wall Street.

His life story, “The Pursuit of Happyness,” has been published in more than 40 languages and it was translated into Arabic last year.

It was made into the 2006 $300 million box office hit of the same name, starring Will Smith.

“For me it was never about money, for me it was a love story, about a man who was committed to giving his child something that he never had, which was a father,” the author said.

“What was so nice about this experience is that my son never knew we were homeless, he didn’t need to know.”

The epitome of the American dream, Gardner’s life story tells a tale of breaking barriers and overcoming tribulations to support his son and eventually become one of the best known stockbrokers and founder of Gardner Rich, a multimillion-dollar brokerage firm.

Gardner explained the story behind his newest book.

Gardner discussed the motivation and support he received from his loving and hardworking mother, Betty Jean Triplett, who gave him the permission to dream of a better life.

“In light of the changes here in Saudi Arabia with Vision 2030 a lot of you have been given the permission to dream,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting places on the planet because of the many changes initiated in the Kingdom by the Crown Prince that have opened so many opportunities in the world, especially for women.”

Gardner told the audience about the three most important decisions he made in his life.

He talked about the threats he faced from his stepfather, who once held a shotgun to his chest and said, “I am not your daddy.”

“The single most important decision in my life, I made as a five-year-old boy. When I become a father my children will know who their father is,” Gardner said.

His second best decision was deciding to become “world-class” at something. “Meaning I am going to become the best at whatever it is I decide to do,” the author said.

The third one was one he made at the young age of 18 in joining the Navy and committing to plan A, not plan B.

“Time is the most valuable asset. You can make money, you can lose money, but you can’t make time. If you have a dream you need to start taking big steps forward now,” he said.

He said his next and most important objective in the world is to spend as much time as he can with youth and create the next generation of Chris Gardners.

Gardner left the audience with a question at the end of his motivational talk.

“The world is coming to Saudi Arabia, let me ask you something, what are you doing to be great? Some of the best and greatest from the planet are going to be coming to your country. What are you doing to make sure you are ready to complete, to be the employer, not the employee?”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh riyadh book fair

Lebanon visit inspires launch of Galerie Salahin art showroom in Paris

Pierre-Edouard Grandsire, Une révolution en cabriolet, Argentique, 2019. Supplied
Lebanon visit inspires launch of Galerie Salahin art showroom in Paris

DUBAI: Galerie Salahin, a new art gallery opening in the popular Marais district of Paris, is the brainchild of French-Lebanese art entrepreneur Chloe Chidiac de Missolz, who at the age of 30 is realizing her dream of setting up her own platform in the art world.

De Missolz’s lifelong interest in art has led to studies in art history at the Ecole du Louvre, and work at Beirut’s Mark Hachem Gallery and at the Grand Palais in the French capital.

“It was always about art in this period,” she told Arab News.

Chloe Chidiac de Missolz at  Galerie Salahin. Supplied

Opening a solo business during a pandemic is a risky move, but de Missolz believed the time was right. “I felt the need to start something new,” she said.

Her gallery, inspired by the name of her grandfather’s village, pays homage to her Lebanese roots. “I grew up in France, but I used to go to Lebanon with my family during the holidays to discover the country. I have a lot of strong memories,” she said.

But it was the art entrepreneur’s most recent visit to economically hit Lebanon in September that inspired her to showcase the works of young Lebanese contemporary artists.

Dia Mrad, SIOUFI II. Supplied

“It was very difficult to see the country’s situation,” she said. “I have a strong desire to show the Middle Eastern scene, especially Lebanon. I want to show a positive image of Beirut and Lebanon, which will be the main theme for this first exhibition.”

Galerie Salahin’s debut show, which ends on Oct. 10, will feature four artists associated with Lebanon.

Cha Gonzalez, Abandon. Supplied

Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad will present images of Beirut’s colorful and geometrical facades, while Cha Gonzalez, who was raised in Lebanon, explores the nightlife of Beirut through photography as well.

Paris-based ceramicist Tania Nasr draws inspiration from Lebanon’s mountainous landscape for her organic, porcelain bowls.

Photographer Pierre-Edouard Grandsire, born to a Lebanese mother and French father, captures black-and-white images of everyday life in the Lebanese capital. 

