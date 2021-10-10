You are here

Saudi Arabia calls on UN Security Council to impose deterrent measure on Yemen’s Houthis after Jazan airport attack

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN Abdullah Al-Mouallimi sends a second letter to the UN Security Council in one week regarding the Houthis’ attacks on the Kingdom. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the UN Abdullah Al-Mouallimi sends a second letter to the UN Security Council in one week regarding the Houthis' attacks on the Kingdom.
Arab News

  • Envoy says the Kingdom will take all necessary measures to safeguard its territories
  • It was the second letted he sent to the council in two days about Houthi attacks on civilian targets across the border
LONDON: Saudi Arabia called on the United Nations to hold Yemen’s Houthi militia accountable after 10 people that were injured in a drone attack on an airport.
Passengers and airport staff were among those hurt when the explosives-laden drone hit King Abdullah Airport in Jazan on Friday.
The injured included six Saudis, three Bangladeshis and a Sudanese.
The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, wrote to the Security Council on Saturday evening, saying his country will spare no effort in taking all necessary measures to safeguard its territories and preserve the safety of its citizens and residents, in accordance with international laws.
It was the second letted he sent to the council in two days about Houthi attacks on civilian targets in the Kingdom.
“In connection with my letter dated Oct. 8, 2021, I am writing about the continued terrorist attacks committed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia against civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom,” he said.
The drone attack, the latest Houthi attempt to strike across the border into the Kingdom, also caused damage to the airport in Jazan.

“Deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructures and threatening innocent civilians could amount to a war crime, therefore the Houthi militia must be held accountable in accordance with international law,” Al-Mouallimi said.
He said the absence of adequate and strict measures by the international community, especially the Security Council, has “sent a wrong message to the Houthis to continue their terrorist acts in the region.”
He called on the Security Council to assume its responsibility toward the Houthi militia, its arms suppliers and financiers to stop their threats to international peace and security before it is too late, and for the letter to be circulated as an official document of the Security Council.
In a letter sent to the council on Friday, Al-Mouallimi highlighted the latest terrorist attacks against Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthis, including an attack on Abha airport that injured four airport employees.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthi United Nations UN Security Council (UNSC) Abdullah Al-Mouallimi houthi attack Jazan King Abdullah Airport

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 59 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 59 new infections
  • Ministry of Interior records 23,185 violations against precautionary measures in past week
  • Municipalities in the Eastern Province and Jeddah close 83 businesses for breaching coronavirus protocols
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,745.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 59 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 547,591 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 139 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 22, followed by Jeddah with eight, Madinah and Makkah recorded four each, and Buraidah, Jazan and Jubail confirmed two cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 41 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 536,626.
Over 43.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 19.8 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the disease.


The Ministry of Interior reported 23,185 in the past week, with the highest recorded in Riyadh with 8,914, followed by the Eastern Province with 4,002, Makkah with 2,202, and Qassim with 1,806. Najran recorded the lowest number of violations with 89.
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities in this regard.
Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 9,180 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in one week, identifying 481 violations. 
Field teams closed 16 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
Jeddah Municipality also carried out 9902 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the past three days. The authorities closed 67 commercial outlets and issued fines to 82 others for breaching protocols.
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 238 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.86 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Jeddah Municipality Eastern Province Municipality Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Interior

Qassim Governor honors the winners of the Al-Qassim Award for Excellence and Creativity

Qassim Governor honors the winners of the Al-Qassim Award for Excellence and Creativity
RIYADH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Qassim Award for Excellence and Creativity, will attend a ceremony honoring the winners of the award in its first and second rounds on Wednesday.

The Secretary-General of the award, Dr. Turki bin Munawwar Al-Makhlafi, expressed his thanks to Prince Faisal, the architect of the idea, for his interest in the award and his keenness to develop it in all the stages.

The award is concerned with encouraging scientific, literary, artistic and sports creativity, knowledge production and research effort. It includes nine main branches: Leadership in diplomatic and international work, service, cybersecurity, culture, digital leadership, environmental preservation and development, localization, development of and spreading moderation, and sports leadership.

Al-Makhlafi also indicated that the award is one of the pioneering initiatives of Qassim’s Governor and has several community participations, such as holding training courses for many fields, enriching the cultural movement and participating in national dialogues and book fairs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia stresses importance of rule of law at all levels

Saudi Arabia stresses importance of rule of law at all levels
  • It guarantees protection of human rights, achievement of justice and equality, says Saudi representative at UN
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has stressed the importance of the rule of law at the national and international levels, calling it a “foundation and prerequisite” for achieving international peace and security.

Nidaa Abu Ali, a member of the Kingdom’s permanent delegation at the UN, told the sixth committee meeting as part of the work of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly: “It is also an important pillar that guarantees the protection of human rights and the achievement of justice and equality, based on the shared responsibility of states in facing internal and international challenges.”

Abu Ali commended, on behalf of the Kingdom, the efforts reflected in the secretary-general’s report on the annual UN activities related to the rule of law, especially in the context of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has affected efforts to establish the supremacy of law and harmed states’ protection functions.

She said the vision of the UN secretary-general, in the recently issued report, reflects a special interest in the rule of law with his idea of “a more comprehensive, effective and interconnected multilateral world of systems and institutions that provide services to people, to restore public confidence.”

Trust, she said, is essential to reimagining the social contract that in turn establishes the foundational relationship between an individual, society and the state.

Abu Ali added: “The rule of law at the national and international levels can only come through the development of strong measures based on governance and accountability, applicable to all persons and entities.

“This is the approach the Kingdom follows to raise the level of integrity and accountability based on the awareness of the grave consequences of corruption economically and socially,” to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, she said.

Through its anti-corruption authority (Nazaha) and with the continuous regulations and legislation to fight graft in all its forms, Saudi Arabia strives to plug the holes in the system that lead to the occurrence of corruption.

Abu Ali stressed the importance of the concerted efforts of the international community and the need for international cooperation based on shared responsibility.

She noted that Riyadh’s initiative to establish a global network of law enforcement authorities concerned with fighting corruption, launched at the UN headquarters in Vienna by the end of May 2021, came as one of the most important steps to eradicate the problem.

She emphasized that the Kingdom pays special attention to cross-border challenges such as terrorist threats, and the need to strengthen the rule of law to combat terror.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Nations Nidaa Abu Ali UN General Assembly

Helpline, a Saudi platform: Bravery is talking about your feelings, not bottling them up

Helpline, a Saudi platform: Bravery is talking about your feelings, not bottling them up
  • ‘Our goal is to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health’ says co-founder Saleh Al-Zayer
JEDDAH: Teenagers often prefer to seek help and advice from their peers, rather than their elders, when they are dealing with personal problems or having a tough time making sense of the world.

Whether they want to discuss social issues or other things they feel passionately about, or are experiencing challenges related to anxiety, depression or other mental health issues, many find it easier to speak with people their own age.

These are the people with whom they have the most in common, including the problems they face and the issues that affect them the most.

However, it is not always easy for young people to find and connect with this kind of support network, and it became even more difficult when the pandemic began early last year.

Many people, regardless of age, felt increasingly isolated from families and friends as a result of lockdowns, quarantines and social distancing. But young people, abruptly separated from their friends and fellow students at a formative time when they should have been taking their first steps into the wider world, were among the worst affected.

One group of teenagers decided to do something about this and set out to make a difference in the world.

The six 17-year-olds joined forces to launch Helpline, a service that aims to build a community of young people in Saudi Arabia and provide its members with any help and support they might need.

As they set about finding ways to raise awareness of the mental health issues affecting young people, the group quickly grew to 40 people.

Their initial plan was to establish a telephone helpline that young people with suicidal thoughts could call anonymously and talk with a counselor about their problems. When they realized that such services already exist, they switched instead to a social media and web-based approach, but the “Helpline” name stuck.

“As the quarantines persisted, general morale sank and many of us started to have a negative view of ourselves and of our environments,” co-founder Fahad Al-Owaida, a pupil at Abdulaziz International Schools in Riyadh, told Arab News.

“So, as victims ourselves, we created Helpline.sa, a mental-health awareness initiative that offered everyone a way to reach out when suffering from mental or emotional stress.”

Although the platform is run by high-school students, it is not limited to this group. In fact, its founders say the target audience is anyone who needs help or simply wants to expand their knowledge of mental health issues.

“Our goal is to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health,” said Saleh Al-Zayer, a co-founder and researcher.

“We want to spread information on different topics — such as OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), depression, anxiety, and so much more — through social media. We also want to remind people that they are not alone.

People react to issues differently, hence the different coping mechanisms. If people take time to learn about these topics, they can understand others better, and offer better help, Al-Zayer added.

Joud Al-Namnakani, Helpline co-founder and its co-head of content and research, said: “People can use this platform as a place where they can self-reflect and ask themselves questions like ‘Am I taking care of my mental health?’ ‘How can I increase my self-confidence?’ ‘Was I being considerate of someone’s feelings when we were having a conversation?’”

The approach of Helpline is to take complex mental health topics and raise awareness by discussing them in simple, concise and relatable ways.

“In our society, mental health isn’t talked about much,” said Al-Namnakani. “To cater to what is lacking here we have to convey mental health in a better light. So, we have to debunk certain myths about certain disorders, for example. We also need to make it clear that a person struggling with their mental health should not be viewed as an attention seeker, which is often (how they are perceived).

“Another common misconception is that they are weak. If you go to therapy, you are not weak. It actually means that you are brave enough to seek help and to get better. It also means that you will have a healthy outlet (for your feelings) instead of bottling (them) up.”

To engage with people, Helpline posts weekly articles in English and Arabic, focusing on particular issues. In addition, it hosts monthly webinars that are archived on its website, along with other resources.

The group’s founders and volunteers have faced challenges of their own in their Helpline journey so far. Because the pandemic forced them to work with each other remotely, it was more difficult to build the connections and relationships that would normally form organically through in-person meetings.

The most recent webinar hosted by Helpline, on September 30, was a discussion about suicide prevention led by Yara Helwah, an adolescence counselor and a mental health advocate.

“My goal is to spread mental health awareness in the Middle East and I am working really hard to break the stigma, in any language.

“I just want people to talk about what they are going through and Helpline is offering that,” Helwah said, adding that she shares a common goal with the Helpline founders.

“They are talking, creating posts and they are also connecting the younger generation with trained professionals in the field. That is why I went for it without any hesitation.”

She said that both she and the Helpline were surprised by how well the webinar was received, especially given that it dealt with such a sensitive topic and was aimed primarily at a younger audience.

Helwah was “pleasantly surprised” by how willing the young people were to learn about, understand and open up to topics that were unfamiliar to them, how responsive they were and how they were able to absorb the information. Helwah added that it was refreshing to speak openly about mental health topics, not tiptoe around them.

Al-Namnakani said that they were happy and proud that the webinar was well-received by those who took part, adding: “We received very positive feedback from them.”

The Helpline organizers say that their goal now is to expand the service. They already have volunteers from several parts of Saudi Arabia but want to recruit more in other places so that they can help to spread the Helpline message to as wide an audience as possible across the country, and make a significant impact with potentially far-reaching results.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Stigma

Rumor has it ... COVID-19 myths debunked

Rumor has it ... COVID-19 myths debunked
  • The latest myth claims that cupping therapy, a healing technique widely practiced in the Kingdom
JEDDAH: As the world reels from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people in Saudi Arabia still believe in conspiracy theories surrounding vaccines and have opted against receiving one.

For more than a year now, conspiracy theories have circulated, contributing to vaccine hesitancy, despite the best efforts by authorities to debunk them. Citing supposed efficiency and safety records, and scientific data and research, some still refuse to receive vaccines despite health warnings and restrictions on entering establishments in the Kingdom.

The latest myth claims that cupping therapy, a healing technique widely practiced in the Kingdom, “sucks the vaccine” out of your body.

Though an absurd claim, social media platforms have circulated the news as a false rumor.

Many users on Snapchat and other platforms showed several videos of men claiming that they were infected with COVID-19 after getting cupping therapy.

Arab News spoke to experts who said that it is almost impossible to remove a vaccine after it has entered the body, because the dose is injected deep into muscle tissue.

Another common rumor is that you must adhere to a three-month waiting period in between receiving doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But this claim was debunked when Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said in a press conference several months ago that the MOH recommends receiving both doses within three weeks, in line with guidelines from other health bodies.

Those infected with COVID-19 who had only received one dose were advised to receive their second jab after symptoms disappear.

Along with many health experts in the Kingdom, the spokesman has reiterated the importance of completing second doses to ensure the safety of the community.

Lastly, the infamous “COVID-19 vaccines will alter your DNA myth” is potentially the most damaging.

It began through a social media frenzy when the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were announced to be released and more information about the makeup of both vaccines was circulated.

They use mRNA technology to protect from infection, giving cells signals to build proteins and defend against COVID-19 and its variants. Experts have denied any connection between the two vaccines and DNA. No data from any clinical trial from any study has proven the myth.

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia Myths

