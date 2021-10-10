You are here

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the race alongside second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen. (Reuters)
AFP

  • “It’s been a while. Feels good,” said Bottas who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season to join Alfa Romeo
ISTANBUL: Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claimed his first chequered flag of the season to win the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday as Max Verstappen reclaimed the lead in the title race.
The Red Bull driver finished second to take a six-point lead in the championship ahead of Bottas’ teammate Lewis Hamilton who finished fifth voicing frustration with team strategy.
Sergio Perez, in the other Red Bull, took third with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in fourth.
Although the rain eased by the start of the race, the wet conditions prevailed throughout, making the tactics around tires and the timing of pit stops all the more important.
Bottas began from pole, avoiding a tangle between Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso on the opening lap, and led until pitting on the 38th lap of the 58-lap race.
That gave Leclerc the lead but as his tires faded so did his pace and the Finn soon reclaimed the lead, going on to take his 11th Grand Prix ain and his first win since Russia over a year ago.
“It’s been a while. Feels good,” said Bottas who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season to join Alfa Romeo.
“From my side, probably one of the best races I’ve had ever.
“It is not easy to choose the strategy here with these conditions and when to stop and which tire but I’m glad everything went smooth for once for me.
“When only one drying line, it doesn’t need much to go off. I definitely needed to focus all through the race. A difficult one, but feels like a well-earned victory.”
Verstappen, who began the race two points behind Hamilton in the title race, made no attempt to challenge Bottas and focussed on a damage limitation exercise, content to ease home second knowing that Hamilton was three places further back.
“It was not easy today,” said the Dutchman who took a slender six-point lead in the championship with six races remaining.
“The track was very greasy, we had to manage the tires the whole race so couldn’t really push.
“Just seemed Valtteri had a bit more pace, could look after the tires all race. Happy to finish second in these conditions, it’s easy to get it wrong so you drop back.”
Hamilton was quickest in qualifying but had to start the race in 11th because of a grid penalty incurred for changing his engine.
The seven-time champion gained two places on the opening lap before picking his way up to fifth where he was held up by Perez.
As the other cars came in to change their tires Hamilton stayed out, moving up to third and looking good for the podium.
Hamilton declined the initial call to come in for fresh tires but finally acceded to the Mercedes team instructions, boxing eight laps from the end.
It cost Hamilton two places as Perez and Leclerc flew on ahead and the Englishman did not hide his frustration over the radio.
“We shouldn’t have come in. Massive graining man. I told you,” an angry Hamilton said to his team as he struggled to hold off Pierre Gasly in the McLaren.
A disgruntled Hamilton later pointed out Alpine’s Esteban Ocon made it round with one set of tires, intimating that he could have stayed out.
“In hindsight. I should either have stayed out or come in much earlier because when you come in with eight laps to go you don’t have time to make up the difference.”

Mahd Sports Academy reveals vision for the future on first anniversary of its launch

Mahd Sports Academy reveals vision for the future on first anniversary of its launch
Updated 10 October 2021
Ali Khaled

Mahd Sports Academy reveals vision for the future on first anniversary of its launch

Mahd Sports Academy reveals vision for the future on first anniversary of its launch
  • Leading figures from the Saudi Arabian center for excellence and innovation gave an update on the construction of the academy and their plans in the coming year
Updated 10 October 2021
Ali Khaled

On the first anniversary of its launch, Riyadh’s Mahd Sports Academy has laid out its strategy over the coming years, as well as its achievements so far, in an online press conference broadcast on Saturday night.

“Mahd Academy is on a quest to develop young athletes, export knowledge and develop methodologies for young athletes, as well as achieve sporting success regionally and internationally.”

The video also highlighted the challenges that the academy faced in its first year due to the pandemic, and the progress that was made nonetheless during that period, hiring 1000 female and male trainers — in partnership with the Ministry of Education — to oversee programs to unearth the most talented athletes at elementary school level.

“We believe that sport is an effective tool to change cultures and the economy, and we’re deeply aware of the valuable of developmental impact of sports in communities around the world,” Mahd’s Vice President, Hashim Daghestani, said.

More than 10,000 athletes have registered with the academy through its online forum which was launched during the pandemic.

MoUs were signed with UEFA, France’s National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance (INSEP), the French Football and Handball Federations and others. Meanwhile high-profile coaches have partnered with Mahd, including Roberto Mancini, coach of the Italian national team which won Euro 2020, and Roma coach Jose Mourinho.

Talking about Mahd’s Innovation Center, Ed Graper, Strategy Director at the academy, said:

“Imagine a place where athletes, scientists and innovators meet, a place where innovations are created and tested, and where the rubber really hits the road. A place that the world travels to for knowledge, for inspiration and for a community of like-minded people. Above all a place where we understand that every 1 percent of athletic development can make a big difference, and all our efforts will contribute to becoming the benchmark in sports innovations.”

Gerard Lenting, Technical Director for Athletics at Mahd, said the sports that will be focused on in the first stage of the academy’s journey are football, handball, martial arts and athletics.

“Saudi Arabia has a growing population of more than 34 million people,” he said. “To scout as much sporting talent as possible, we need to use different methods to find them. Try-outs is the first one, that’s a nice way to attract new talent and we will keep doing this. Secondly, we will organize our own competitions, sending our dedicated scouts to find the potential talent.”

He said Mahd would work with Ministry of Education to find talent at school level and with sporting federations around the country.

Sultan El-Enezi, Director of Operations, said the academy will occupy an area of 122,000 square meters, which will include several buildings and pitches. Mahd’s main building will be completed in 2022; three more football fields will be added to the existing three; eight courts will cater for racket games and there will be an outdoor field for team sports such as basketball, handball, volleyball and badminton.

There will also be two indoor halls, the first with six courts for basketball, volleyball and individual sports and the second a swimming complex.

“Everything we do at Mahd is to aim to develop talent,” El-Enezi added.

Topics: Mahd Sports Academy

SC Magdeburg beat Barcelona to win 2021 IHF Super Globe in Jeddah

SC Magdeburg beat Barcelona to win 2021 IHF Super Globe in Jeddah
Updated 10 October 2021
Ali Khaled

SC Magdeburg beat Barcelona to win 2021 IHF Super Globe in Jeddah

SC Magdeburg beat Barcelona to win 2021 IHF Super Globe in Jeddah
  • European handball champions came to in 10-team tournament that saw Saudi representatives Al-Noor and Al-Wehda finish 7th and 9th in final rankings
Updated 10 October 2021
Ali Khaled

SC Magdeburg have been crowned the winners of the 2021 IHF Super Globe after beating European handball champions Barcelona 33-28 in the final that took place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Saturday night.

The German team led 19-16 at halftime and maintained their lead in the half to outscore their opponents by five points at the final whistle.

The final marked the end of the 10-team tournament that included representatives of the six continental federation as well as last holders Barcelona, wild card Magdeburg and representatives of hosts Saudi Arabia Al-Noor and Al-Wehda clubs.

The final day’s other matches also confirmed the ranking of all the teams in the competition.

Danish club Aalborg defeated Brazil’s EC Pinheiros 34-29 to finish in third, leaving the 2021 South and Central America Handball Confederation champions to settle for fourth.

Earlier in the day, African champions Zamalek of Egypt beat Al-Wehda 42-22 in the Placement Round 5-10 to secure fifth place, while the Saudi outfit finished ninth overall.

Meanwhile, Al-Duhail of Qatar, the Asian champions, beat Al-Noor 38-22 to finish the tournament in sixth spot. Al-Noor ended up in seventh position.

San Francisco CalHeat, winners of the 2021 North America and the Caribbean Handball Confederation championship, finished in 10th place, having lost 32-23 to Al-Duhail on Friday night, while Oceania’s Sydney University took eighth position after drawing 26-26 with Zamalek.

Topics: Barcelona SC Magdeburg

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells
  • Medvedev books a third-round meeting with Serbian Filip Krajinovic
  • Women’s top seed Karolina Pliskova also eases into the third round
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

LOS ANGELES: US Open champion Daniil Medvedev made a smooth return to ATP action Saturday, downing American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round at Indian Wells.
The second-ranked Russian — the top men’s seed in the combined WTA and ATP Masters hard court tournament — played his first ATP match since capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows — where he denied Novak Djokovic a rare calendar Grand Slam sweep.
Since then, Medvedev helped Team Europe beat Team World at the Laver Cup, and kept things rolling with a convincing win over 57th-ranked McDonald.
Medvedev didn’t face a break point, and converted three of his seven break chances against the American to wrap things up in 72 minutes.
“I’m actually really pleased, because usually I haven’t played well in Indian Wells and I haven’t been playing that well in practices before (the tournament),” said Medvedev, who was 3-3 in prior appearances in the California desert.
“Mackenzie is a really strong opponent, he can put pressure on everybody,” he added. “I’m happy to be through quite fast.”
Medvedev booked a third-round meeting with Serbian Filip Krajinovic, who pulled off a 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 winner over American Marcos Giron.
Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev also advanced, beating Spain’s Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s top seed Karolina Pliskova eased into the third round as fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was toppled by Ajla Tomljanovic.
Pliskova, ranked third in the world, needed 80 minutes to get past 23-year-old Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-2.
Pliskova fired six aces to take her WTA-leading tally to 387 for the season, converting five of six break chances against Frech.
It was the 106th-ranked Frech who grabbed the first break of the match, taking a 4-3 lead in the opening set.
But Pliskova promptly broke back, and leading 6-5, the Czech gave herself a set point with a backhand winner before Frech fired into the net.
Pliskova powered to a 5-1 lead in the second set and, after dropping her serve while serving for the match, broke Frech for the fifth time to claim the win.
Spain’s Muguruza, meanwhile, was bundled out 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 by Australia’s Tomljanovic, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon earlier this year.
Muguruza appeared to have turned things around when she pocketed the second set to level the match — aided by a rise in errors from the Aussie.
But Tomljanovic regrouped, breaking Muguruza in the opening game of the third.
Muguruza pulled the break back to knot the set at 3-3, only to drop her serve again, and Tomljanovic finished it off with a final service break.
Bianca Andreescu launched her defense of the title she won in 2019 — the most recent edition of the tournament — with a hard-fought 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-2 victory over American Alison Riske.
“It felt great being back here,” Andreescu told the crowd of returning to the site of her breakthrough WTA win, which launched her on a stellar 2019 season that included a US Open victory.
“I felt all the emotions of being on this court again,” added the Canadian, who has battled injuries since her breakout campaign.
In other women’s matches, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, the third seed, beat Kazakh qualifier Zarina Diyas 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Topics: tennis Daniil Medvedev

Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller

Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller

Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller
  • Fury finishes Wilder for the second straight time in their three bouts
  • Fight likely concluded one of the most memorable rivalries in recent boxing history
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

LAS VEGAS: Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night, retaining his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy.
Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) finished Wilder for the second straight time in their three bouts, but only after a wild back-and-forth evening featuring five combined knockdowns.
“It was a great fight,” Fury said. “It was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport. He’s a top fighter, and he gave me a real (test) tonight.”
Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth.
Wilder (42-2-1) absorbed enormous punishment and appeared to be physically drained for much of the bout, but the veteran champion showed his toughness while still throwing power shots on weary legs.
Fury knocked down Wilder again with a concussive right hand midway through the 10th, but Wilder stunned Fury in the final seconds of the round.
Fury finally finished it in the 11th, sending Wilder face-first to the canvas with a chopping right hand fired from high in the air. Fury climbed onto the ropes in weary celebration before a frenzied crowd of 15,820 at T-Mobile Arena on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.
“Don’t ever doubt me when the chips are down,” Fury said. “I can always deliver.”
Fury then broke into a rendition of “Walking in Memphis,” in keeping with his post-fight tradition of serenading his crowds.
The fight likely concluded one of the most memorable rivalries in recent boxing history, a trilogy featuring nine combined knockdowns and two remarkable displays of pugilistic tenacity. A trilogy is a rarity in the fractured modern sport, but Fury and Wilder brought out the best in each other through a series spanning nearly three calendar years.
They met first in late 2018 in downtown Los Angeles, where Wilder knocked down Fury twice in the late rounds of an excellent fight. The second knockdown in the 12th round left Fury flat on his back and motionless while Wilder celebrated, but Fury improbably rose and reached the bell in a bout judged a split draw.
The second bout was in Las Vegas in February 2020, and Fury’s dominance was clear. The British champ battered Wilder until the seventh round, when Wilder’s corner threw in the towel on a one-sided victory and Fury claimed Wilder’s WBC title belt.
In this climactic third meeting, Wilder opened the first round with a strong jab and a good game plan, but appeared to tire early when he didn’t hurt Fury early.
In the final minute of the third, Fury stunned Wilder with a shot and then escaped a clinch to land a two-punch combination that put Wilder down to his knees. Fury battered Wilder again with the crowd on its feet, but Wilder made it to the bell.
Fury appeared to be in control until late in the fourth, when Wilder landed a powerful right hand squarely to the top of Fury’s head. Fury staggered and eventually fell to the canvas, only to get up and then be put down again moments later amid the crowd’s stunned roars.
Fury made it to the fourth-round bell, and both fighters landed impossibly big shots without a knockdown in the fifth and sixth. Fury hurt Wilder in the seventh with a series of punches that sent Wilder sprawling back against the ropes.
Fury hurt a visibly exhausted Wilder again in the eighth with two huge shots, and the ringside doctor examined Wilder before allowing the fight to continue into the ninth.
Fury’s devastating right hand swept Wilder’s legs out from under him in the 10th, but Wilder finished the round, even hurting Fury late.
It ended with one more right hand from close range. Wilder reached for the ropes on his way down, but landed facedown with his eyes glassy.
The bout was another loss for Wilder, but a validation of the former US Olympian’s impressive toughness, as well as his determination to get this third fight even after the one-sided nature of their second meeting.
Last year, Wilder handled his first defeat since the 2008 Beijing Olympics in bizarre fashion. He fired Mark Breland, his longtime trainer who threw in the towel, and then accused him of spiking his water bottle with a muscle relaxant. Wilder also claimed Fury had illegal gloves, among a litany of far-fetched claims that left Fury — no stranger to ridiculous behavior himself — ridiculing Wilder for his lack of professionalism.
“I beat him three times,” Fury said after the finale. “I tried to show him respect, and he wouldn’t give it back.”
But Wilder also exercised the rematch clause in his contract to reclaim his belt, and an arbitrator ruled in his favor after Fury attempted to book a showdown with fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. Fury resignedly agreed to complete the trilogy, but made it clear he expected to stop Wilder again.
It happened, but only after much more drama than even Fury could have imagined.

Topics: boxing Tyson Fury Deontay Wilder

France pit their restored pride against youthful Spain in Nations League final

France pit their restored pride against youthful Spain in Nations League final
Updated 09 October 2021
AFP

France pit their restored pride against youthful Spain in Nations League final

France pit their restored pride against youthful Spain in Nations League final
  • The Nations League might not be anywhere near as important as the World Cup or European Championship
Updated 09 October 2021
AFP

MILAN: France have got their groove back as they prepare for the Nations League final against Spain on the back of a thrilling comeback win over Belgium which helped ease the pain of a poor Euro 2020.

Down by two goals at half time on Thursday following quickfire strikes from Yannick Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku, a demoralizing run of results and performances appeared set to continue in Turin.

However, driven by an exceptional display by Kylian Mbappe on his 50th France appearance, Les Bleus fought back to level and in a thrilling finale Theo Hernandez crashed home the last-minute winner which set up an exciting final at the San Siro on Sunday.

The Nations League might not be anywhere near as important as the World Cup or European Championship but the wild celebrations among the players and small pocket of France fans at the Allianz Stadium showed just how good it felt to play like world champions again.

Asked where the win ranked on the list of his triumphs as France coach, Didier Deschamps said it was “one of the best.”

“We had one of the best, if not the best teams in the world in front of us ... but despite everything, and in a difficult situation we had both quality and pride, character when things don’t go our way,” he told reporters.

Thursday’s win in Deschamps’ old stomping ground of Turin felt like catharsis following a fraught summer marked by the last-16 elimination from the Euro at the hands of Switzerland.

Mbappe in particular put in the sort of performance that banished memories of the penalty miss that cost France against the Swiss and reminded people why Real Madrid tried to pry him away from Paris Saint-Germain after the Euro, setting up France’s first and netting the spot kick which took them level.

They now head to Milan with a new spring in their step, confident that they can see off a Spain side which stopped Italy’s record run of matches without defeat at 37 with a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

“So we don’t win all our matches, we don’t win three, four or 5-0 all the time but how many competitive matches do we win?” said Deschamps.

“Ok, we were knocked out of the Euro by the Swiss, but the France national team is still here, and we’re still one of the best teams around.”

Roberto Martinez said after a painful defeat for Belgium that his star-studded team couldn’t handle the weight of expectation that accompanies their matches, but on Sunday France will face opposition with a much more carefree disposition.

The manner with which a Spanish side containing the youthful likes of 17-year-old Gavi swaggered around the San Siro at times on Wednesday suggested that La Roja have genuine hope of success not just for the future, but also right now.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi stunned with his maturity as Spain’s youngest ever player but Yeremi Pino was also impressive when he replaced goal hero Ferran Torres early in the second half, making his international debut less than two weeks from his 19th birthday.

Topics: France Nations League

