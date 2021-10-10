You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK

Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK

Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK
Players of Afghanistan’s national women football team attend a training session at Odivelas, on the outskirts of Lisbon. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/68dzj

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK

Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK
  • Development squad took temporary shelter in Pakistan but faced uncertain future with visas running out on Monday
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Members of the Afghan Women’s Development Football Team, who were forced to flee from the Taliban, have been told they can relocate to the UK.

The 35-strong team, aged 13-19, along with their families and coaching staff, fled to Pakistan in August where they were granted temporary emergency visas, due to expire on Oct. 11.

The team is being financially supported by the ROKiT Foundation while in Pakistan, and has been offered financial, educational and housing assistance by Andrea Radrizzani, owner of Premier League side Leeds United.

A UK government spokesman said: “We are working to finalise visas to the Afghan Women’s Development Team and look forward to welcoming them to the UK shortly.”

Siu-Anne Marie Gill, CEO of the ROKiT Foundation, said: “This is fantastic news, and we are most grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel for this life-saving decision.”

The senior women’s team has already been taken in by Australia, with the junior team being allowed to move to Portugal.

But the development team was left in limbo after the chaos that ensued when Kabul fell to the Taliban.

They were due to be airlifted to Qatar, but were told to leave the vicinity of Kabul Airport two hours before a suicide bomb attack on Aug. 26 killed dozens of people trying to flee Afghanistan.

They eventually fled over the border into neighboring Pakistan, where they were given shelter after the personal intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Gill said the girls had feared that they would be sent back to Afghanistan were their visas to expire without an offer of refuge from a third country, and that they would face persecution there from the Taliban. “Seventy percent of them had received death threats,” Gill added. “They were terrified.”

The foundation’s Chairman Jonathan Kendrick told the BBC that he is “absolutely thrilled for them to have a second chance at life.”

He added: “This is a whole new world they are taking on and I’m sure with the football community supportive to their plight, they will settle in and be able to experience all of the joys life gives.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan UK football Women's team

Related

Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown

Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown

Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown
  • Rights advocate Mohib Ullah was gunned down ten days ago by unidentified assailants outside his office
  • His family and fellow community leaders have blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

COX’S BAZAR: Bangladesh police arrested at least 16 Rohingya refugees in a series of raids on camps in Dhaka after the murder of a top Rohingya community leader last week, officials said Sunday.
Rights advocate Mohib Ullah was gunned down ten days ago by unidentified assailants outside his office at Kutupalong, the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh’s southeast.
His family and fellow community leaders have blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) — a militant outfit behind a series of attacks on Myanmar security posts — saying Mohib Ullah’s growing popularity had enraged the group. ARSA has denied any involvement in the murder.
The 48-year-old had become one the most respected moderate voices advocating for Rohingya refugees after nearly 800,000 people fled Myanmar for Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district following military crackdowns on their villages in 2017.
“We have arrested 16 people in the past three days as part of a special drive we have launched after the murder of Mohib Ullah,” said Naimul Huq, the police official in charge of the raids.
But Huq added that those arrested were not “involved in the murder of Mohib Ullah” and ARSA does not operate in the camps.
The arrests signal a wider law enforcement crackdown on the camps, coming a week after five others were apprehended in connection with the murder and local media reported that one of the men had confessed.
Rohingya community leaders and rights activists have repeatedly said members of the militant outfit are active in the refugee settlement and Mohib Ullah’s family had told AFP last week that they were afraid of leaving their homes.
“ARSA has created a reign of terror in the camps,” a senior leader of the slain leader’s rights group told AFP, asking to remain unnamed.
“Since Mohib Ullah’s murder, I haven’t been able to go to my home. I’ve been hiding since the murder. ARSA members are following us and threatening us. I am helpless.”
Another community leader said: “ARSA militants tried to kidnap one of my relatives and the son of one of our members. Now we are all scared of our life. They want to kill me.”

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Mohib Ullah

Related

Special Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement
World
Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement
Special Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats
World
Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats

Family of missing London schoolgirl plead for help

Family of missing London schoolgirl plead for help
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Family of missing London schoolgirl plead for help

Family of missing London schoolgirl plead for help
  • Hafizah, 14, attended classes on Thursday but never went back home
  • Brother: “We will not be able to rest” until she returns
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A UK family are pleading for information relating to their 14-year-old daughter who has been missing for three days from her London home.

Hafizah traveled to her school on Thursday but never returned home. Her family said she attended classes that day but it is unknown what happened to her afterward.

Hafizah wears a hijab and was last spotted dressed in a school uniform, with a black jacket and shoes.

Her brother told Metro newspaper: “Hafizah, if you’re reading this, please come home. If you can’t because someone or something is stopping you, please call or get a message to us or the police so we can help bring you home.”

He added: “We all love you so very much and our hearts and minds will not be able to rest until you have been safely returned to us.”

The family fear that Hafizah, who has previously dealt with mental health problems, might have been lured away by someone.

Topics: UK Hafizah missing Muslim Schoolgirl

Related

Turkish man reported missing joins search party seeking him
Offbeat
Turkish man reported missing joins search party seeking him

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir
  • Local police blame the spate of killings on militants fighting against Indian rule in the region
  • The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

SRINAGAR, India: Government forces have detained at least 500 people in a sweeping crackdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local officials said Sunday, following a string of suspected militant attacks and targeted killings in the disputed region.
Assailants fatally shot three Hindus and a Sikh person in the region’s main city of Srinagar this week in a sudden rise in violence against civilians that both pro- and anti-India Kashmiri politicians widely condemned.
Local police blamed the spate of killings on militants fighting against Indian rule in the region for decades. Officials said they had detained in the last three days over 500 people across the Kashmir Valley for questioning, with the majority of detainees from the main city of Srinagar.
Police say militants belonging to The Resistance Front, or TRF, rebel group have shot and killed seven people since last week, pushing up the death toll from such attacks this year to 28 people. While 21 of those slain were Muslims, seven of them belonged to Hindu and Sikh minority communities.
Officials say TRF is the local front for Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group. The cell was formed after India stripped in 2019 the region of its semi-autonomous status, scrapped its statehood, and undertook a massive security and communications lockdown for months. Kashmir has remained on edge ever since as authorities also put in place a slew of new laws, which critics and many Kashmiris fear could change the region’s demographics.
This last week’s killings appeared to trigger widespread fear among minority communities, with many Hindu families opting to leave the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley. Those killed included a prominent Kashmiri Hindu chemist, two schoolteachers of the Hindu and Sikh faiths, and a Hindu street food vendor from India’s eastern state of Bihar.
According to police, those detained in the ensuing crackdown include members of religious groups, anti-India activists and “overground workers,” a term Indian authorities use for militant sympathizers and collaborationists.
The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Both the nuclear-armed arch-rival powers claim it in its entirety.
Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

Special Kashmir under lockdown, blackout after top resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani dies
World
Kashmir under lockdown, blackout after top resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani dies
Special All eyes on Kashmir after Indian PM extends olive branch
World
All eyes on Kashmir after Indian PM extends olive branch

Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated people

Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated people
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuter

Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated people

Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated people
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuter

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to resume domestic and overseas travel from Monday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a news conference on Sunday.
The decision was made because 90 percent of the country's adult population are now fully inoculated, he said.

Topics: Malaysia

Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region – Ifax

Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region – Ifax
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region – Ifax

Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region – Ifax
  • The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: An L-410 plane crashed near a city in Tatarstan region on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.
The plane had been carrying a group of parachute jumpers on board, the Emergencies Ministry said, according to the TASS news agency. Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, it said.
The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft.
Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving aging planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.
An aging Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east last month killing six people. All 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.

Topics: Russia

Related

Update All 18 on missing Russian plane found alive in ‘miracle’
World
All 18 on missing Russian plane found alive in ‘miracle’
Russia says all 8 die in water-bomber plane crash in Turkey
Middle-East
Russia says all 8 die in water-bomber plane crash in Turkey

Latest updates

Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK
Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK
Arab coalition: Air operations halt Houthis’ incursion into Abdiya
Arab coalition: Air operations halt Houthis’ incursion into Abdiya
Migrants in Libya fearful and angry after crackdown and killings
Migrants in Libya fearful and angry after crackdown and killings
Saudi and Kosovo foreign ministers discuss relations
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Kosovar counterpart Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz in Riyadh on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Aden governor in Yemen
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Aden governor in Yemen

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.