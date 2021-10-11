You are here

Sakani Housing Program issued 1,664 contracts for residential lands in September

Sakani Housing Program issued 1,664 contracts for residential lands in September
Some 333 land contracts have been issued for Riyadh (Getty)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Sakani Housing Program issued 1,664 contracts for residential lands in September

Sakani Housing Program issued 1,664 contracts for residential lands in September
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sakani program issued 1,664 residential land contracts during September as part of its drive to increase homeownership among Saudi families, SPA reported.

The lands included 333 lands in Riyadh, 421 lands in Makkah, and 143 lands in the Eastern Region, in addition to 115 lands in Jazan and 166 lands in Najran, Sakani said in a statement.

Other areas include: 

  • 158 lands in Qassim, 
  • 82 lands in Hail, 
  • 39 lands in Asir, 
  • 49 lands in Al-Jouf , 
  • 5 lands in Al-Baha, 
  • 23 lands in the northern border region, 
  • 32 lands in Al Madina 
  • 98 residential lands in Tabuk.

The Sakani scheme runs in partnership with the private sector and channels financing options to people who can also construct their own homes.

Topics: #housing

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister

Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Sudan expects to return to economic growth this year at near 1% of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Monday.

The government expected growth to expand gradually in the coming years, Jibril Ibrahim told an event hosted by the International Monetary Fund, citing economic reforms which he said had begun to bear fruit.

—Reuters

Topics: #sudan

Egypt’s e-finance ups institutional share offering after strong demand

Egypt’s e-finance ups institutional share offering after strong demand
Updated 30 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt's e-finance ups institutional share offering after strong demand

Egypt’s e-finance ups institutional share offering after strong demand
Updated 30 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian payments firm e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments has raised its institutional share offering to 23.5 percent of the company’s total eventual capital after strong demand, one of the managers of the offering said on Monday.

A smaller one-week offering to retail investors began on Sunday.

Topics: Egypt IPO Finance Digital

Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel: Heathrow CEO

Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel: Heathrow CEO
Getty Images
Updated 55 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel: Heathrow CEO

Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel: Heathrow CEO
  AF generally produces up to 70 percent less carbon than fossil fuels but is more costly
Updated 55 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Britain should put policies in place to ensure airlines start switching to sustainable aviation fuels, said the boss of the country's busiest airport said on Monday, ahead of the COP26 global climate conference which starts later this month.


Airlines, airports and manufacturers are all pressing for government support to increase production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to help them lower their carbon footprints and enable the industry to hit its climate goals.


The chief executive of London's Heathrow airport said Britain, as COP26 host, should lead the world in helping to scale up SAF production by bringing in rules for its use, a price support mechanism via contracts for difference, and loan guarantees.


"We should aim for 2019 to have been the peak year for fossil fuel use in global aviation," Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said in a statement on Monday.


SAF generally produces up to 70 percent less carbon than fossil fuels but is more costly, particularly as production volumes are currently very low at less than 1 percent of total jet fuel demand.


The aviation industry has thrown its weight behind SAF as a way to make flying more environmentally friendly before less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen aeroplane options become available from the late 2030s.


Facing mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups, global airlines earlier in October committed to "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050.


Heathrow earlier on Monday reported that its passenger numbers remained depressed in September, coming in at just under 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels from 2019.


The airport should see volumes rise in October, however, as British travel rules have recently been relaxed. On Monday, a change came into force meaning just seven countries remained on its COVID-19 high risk 'red list' which requires arrivals to quarantine in a hotel.

Topics: #economy heathrow airport Heathrow #aviation Aviation fuel #oil #oilandgas #renewables fossil fuels sustainable development

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Low-income Saudi families are set to benefit from SR1.9 billion ($506 million) this October thanks to a government-backed welfare scheme.

The Hisab al-Muwaten program now provides financial support to 10.5 million people, according to figures released by the initiative.

 

Topics: Hisab al-Muwaten

Home appliance prices to rise by 20%: eXtra CEO 

Home appliance prices to rise by 20%: eXtra CEO 
Getty Images
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Home appliance prices to rise by 20%: eXtra CEO 

Home appliance prices to rise by 20%: eXtra CEO 
  Galal cited a global shipping crisis that will have a direct impact on product pricing
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Prices of home appliances are set to rise by up to 20 percent, a Saudi retail boss has warned.

The current global shipping crisis, which has seen container shipping costs surge by more than 500 percent, is to blame, Mohamed Galal, CEO of Saudi electronics and home appliances retailer eXtra said.

In an interview with AlArabiya, Galal cited a global shipping crisis that will have a direct impact on product pricing, as a container currently costs between $7,000 to $12,000, compared to $1,800 previously. 

Sales of mobile phones and home appliances grew by 7 percent up until July, Galal said, noting that the launch of the iPhone 13 in the third quarter has further supported sales.

Topics: #economy consumers #gcc #saudi #shipping #fuelcosts #supplychain global oil supply

