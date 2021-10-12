RIYADH: Deputy Culture Minister Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez on Monday stressed the importance of joint cultural cooperation among Gulf Cooperation Council countries in a bid to speed up the recovery of cultural sectors and innovation from the repercussions of the coronavirus disease pandemic.
He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s keenness to enhance joint international cooperation at the 25th meeting of GCC culture ministers on behalf Culture Minister Prince Badr bin
Farhan. The meeting was held virtually under the presidency of Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, president of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, and with participation of GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf.
The deputy minister conveyed Prince Badr bin Farhan’s appreciation for Bahrain’s efforts to enhance cultural cooperation between GCC countries during its presidency of the current session.
The meeting discussed joint issues and prospects of cultural activities in GCC countries. Participants also discussed relevant subjects included in the final communique and AlUla Declaration, issued by the supreme council at its 41st session on Jan. 5 in AlUla.
Attendants also discussed several aspects related to the cultural sector in GCC countries and their efforts in dealing with COVID-19 and its repercussions on the cultural sector.
Talks covered the cultural strategic developments for the GCC for the 2020-2030 period, and efforts exerted to speed up their implementation.
The deputy minister expressed Saudi Arabia’s aspirations to receive the presidency of next year’s session, and host the coming ministerial meeting.
Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting
