NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief

NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief
Saudi Acwa Power-generating windmills are pictured in Jbel Sendouq, on the outskirts of Tangier, Morocco, June 29, 2018. (File/Reuters)
NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief

NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief
DUBAI: ACWA Power, which debuted on Saudi Arabia’s stock market on Monday, expects to finalize in the first quarter of next year billions of dollars in financing for a green hydrogen joint venture at the planned futuristic city NEOM, ACWA’s CEO said.
The project, which will be equally owned by Air Products, ACWA Power and NEOM, will produce green ammonia for export to global markets, with the first shipment expected from NEOM’s port in the first quarter of 2026.
“We have not actually finalized the group of banks yet, but we are very advanced in structuring and work is being done internally,” CEO Paddy Padmanathan told Reuters in an interview, adding the project was “on track.”
Roughly 20 percent of the $6.5 billion project will be funded with equity and the rest will be limited-recourse project finance, he said.
“We would very much like to make sure it’s sustainability-linked,” he added.
Reuters reported in January that the joint venture had hired financial firm Lazard to advise on the project.
ACWA Power is planning projects this year with a total investment cost of around $16 billion, Padmanathan said.
Some projects planned last year were pushed into this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with ACWA projects in 2020 totalling about $3.5 billion — missing a $10 billion target as a result of the pandemic’s impact.
ACWA Power, which operates in 13 countries, is bidding for renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan, Egypt, South Africa and Indonesia, as well as a large pipeline of projects in Saudi Arabia, the CEO said.
“We have got five projects that we have already bid for in Indonesia, where we know that we are the lowest-priced on them. We are waiting for the Indonesian government to move forward.”
Asked whether ACWA would maintain its Dubai “extended headquarters,” as it is referred to in the IPO’s prospectus, Padmanathan said Riyadh had always been its base.
Saudi Arabia said in February that from 2024, it would stop giving state contracts to companies that base their Middle East hubs in any other country in the region, which analysts saw as a challenge to Dubai’s dominance as a tourism and business hub.
“As we grew our international business, at that time, it made sense for us to also maintain that satellite office (in Dubai) for efficiency. In time to come, I can see that the Riyadh base will continue to grow much more significantly, simply because also the volume of activity,” he said.
“We have bought some land and we are looking at developing our own office space. We have been leasing.”

Poor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860bn in 2020: World Bank

Poor countries’ debt rose 12% to record $860bn in 2020: World Bank
Reuters

Poor countries’ debt rose 12% to record $860bn in 2020: World Bank

Poor countries’ debt rose 12% to record $860bn in 2020: World Bank
  • The report showed a dramatic increase in the debt vulnerabilities facing low- and middle-income countries
Reuters

The debt burden of the world’s low-income countries rose 12 percent to a record $860 billion in 2020 as countries responded to the COVID-19 crisis with massive fiscal, monetary, and financial stimulus packages, the World Bank said in a report released Monday.

World Bank President David Malpass said the report showed a dramatic increase in the debt vulnerabilities facing low- and middle-income countries and called for urgent steps to help countries reach more sustainable debt levels.

“We need a comprehensive approach to the debt problem, including debt reduction, swifter restructuring and improved transparency,” Malpass said in a statement accompanying the new International Debt Statistics 2022 report.

“Sustainable debt levels are vital for economic recovery and poverty reduction,” he said.

The report said the external debt stocks of low- and middle-income countries combined rose 5.3 percent in 2020 to $8.7 trillion, affecting countries in all regions.

Topics: poverty world economy World Bank

Agritech entrepreneurs set up 'digital dera' in heart of Pakistan's remote farming belt

Agritech entrepreneurs set up ‘digital dera’ in heart of Pakistan’s remote farming belt
Agritech entrepreneurs set up ‘digital dera’ in heart of Pakistan’s remote farming belt

Agritech entrepreneurs set up ‘digital dera’ in heart of Pakistan’s remote farming belt
  • Smart village provides 2,000 farmers free access to internet, digital solutions to increase yield and manage farms smartly
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: A group of young Pakistani agritech entrepreneurs has launched a “first of its kind” initiative called Digital Dera in remote parts of Pakistan’s fertile Punjab province, aiming to empower farmers with the latest agriculture solutions and help them create smart villages.

Earlier this month, while announcing that Pakistani startups had raised a record $305 million in investment globally in 2021, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood urged Pakistani entrepreneurs to focus on agritech, which is the use of technology to improve the efficiency and output of agricultural processes.

This month, Tazah Technologies, a Pakistani business-to-business agriculture marketplace launched two months ago to provide innovative supply chain solutions to the agricultural sector, raised $2 million in a pre-seed round led by Global Founders Capital and Zayn Capital.

Digital Dera, or smart village, has been established at village Chak 26-SP in the Pakpattan district of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province and its farming heartland. The initiative is currently providing services to more than 2,000 farmers in villages in the area and plans to expand its network through sub-offices in other regions, its founders said.

The project is a joint collaboration of Agriculture Republic and the Internet Society and is backed by Hayat Farms Pakpattan, Accountability Lab and the Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd., the largest telecommunications provider in Pakistan.

“We brought fast-speed internet from the city all the way to the most remote, rural and agriculturally dense region of the country and set up a Digital Dera on Oct. 2 with a technological environment comparable to any city,” Fouad Riaz Bajwa, co-founder of Digital Dera, told Arab News.

“This environment enables free-of-cost access to data and information about farming and agricultural innovations that farmers, youth, and women especially can access.”

Aamer Hayat Bhandara, a young Pakpattan-based farmer who co-founded Digital Dera with Bajwa, said a key part of the project was that a team of experts from the group’s other startup, Agriculture Republic, was always available to guide farmers, provide them with information and connect them to experts through Zoom, Skype and other platforms.

“We are providing digital and online means to increase crop yield, smart manage farms, and promote agriculture products to the world from the heart of Pakistan’s rural center,” he said.

“We are starting weekly training sessions and, one day, will hold women-only sessions. The project will also serve as a digital hub to organize awareness and capacity-building sessions to educate youth and small farmers on precision agriculture, food security and climate change policies.”

Speaking to Arab News, Dr. Mohammed Anjum Ali, director-general for agriculture in Punjab, said that Digital Dera was the first startup of its kind to provide farmers a physical space as well as round-the-clock advice from agritech experts.

“This is a private sector initiative. It was installed in an area where there was no internet available, but it was a very fertile and high-value crops area,” he said. “We aimed to cooperate with them and are planning to launch such initiatives in other parts of the country as well.”

Waqar Ahmed, a general manager for digital services at Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd, said the company has decided to provide internet and backend services to the startup so that farmers could benefit and enhance their productivity.

“We will partner with other such initiatives and expand the outreach of internet-based solutions to farmers. Our aim is to contribute to bringing information to the farmer’s doorstep,” Ahmed told Arab News.

Nadeem Nasir, a spokesperson for Ignite, a national technology fund that supports the establishment of startups in Pakistan, said what was unique about Digital Dera was that they had established a digital hub right in the middle of a farming community.

“This center can be beneficial for other agritech startups as well,” Nasir said. “They can use this space to educate and train farmers about their own applications and other products.”

Topics: Agritech Digital Dera Pakistan Farmers entrepreneurs

Oil extends rally to multiyear peaks as energy crunch bites: Energy market wrap

Oil extends rally to multiyear peaks as energy crunch bites: Energy market wrap
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil extends rally to multiyear peaks as energy crunch bites: Energy market wrap

Oil extends rally to multiyear peaks as energy crunch bites: Energy market wrap
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices extended gains to scale multiyear peaks on Monday, fueled by the rebound in global demand that has also contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China.

Brent crude was up $1.49, or 1.8 percent, at $83.88 a barrel by 01:18 p.m. EDT (1718 GMT), after hitting its highest since October 2018 at $84.60 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.69, or 2.1 percent, to $81.03, after touching its highest since late 2014 at $82.18.

Aramco’s Asian customers

Saudi Aramco has agreed to supply additional crude to at least three Asian buyers in November, while meeting full contractual volume for four others, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Acquisition

Eneos Holdings, the biggest refinery in Japan, said on Monday it would buy Japan Renewable Energy for about $1.8 billion to expand its low-carbon business, joining a list of major global companies moving away from climate-changing fossil fuels.

China’s rust belt

Analysts and traders forecast a 12 percent drop in industrial power consumption in the fourth quarter this year because coal supply is expected to fall short this winter in China’s northeast rust belt.

Liaoning province issued its second-highest alert level, which indicates a power shortage equivalent to 10-20 percent of total demand for power, warning that the shortfall could reach nearly 5 GW.

LNG 

China’s ENN Natural Gas Co. Ltd. signed a long-term deal to buy liquefied natural gas from Cheniere Energy, the company said on Monday. The deal starts in July 2022, is for 900,000 tons of LNG a year, and was purchased on a free-on-board basis, it added.

Emissions

Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor on Monday rejected a call from a lobby group for the country’s biggest companies to set stricter emissions limits on polluters but gave no indication what targets the government may announce ahead of UN climate talks this month.

“A substantial tightening of the Safeguard Mechanism is a backdoor carbon tax consumers will ultimately have to pay for, and that's not acceptable,” Taylor said at a conference organized by the Australian Financial Review.

Canada, Nigeria, Japan, and Pakistan are among 31 parties to join a global pledge, led by the US and EU, to slash planet-warming methane emissions by 30 percent by the end of the decade, US climate envoy John Kerry announced on Monday.

Shale oil and gas producer APA Corp. on Monday said it has ended routine gas flaring in the US, after demands from environmentalists and investors to reduce carbon emissions, to counter global warming.

Topics: Oil energy emissions Aramco China

Saudi Arabia's domestic contracts more than double to $6.9bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia's domestic contracts more than double to $6.9bn in Q2
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's domestic contracts more than double to $6.9bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia's domestic contracts more than double to $6.9bn in Q2
  • The value of contracts awarded in the second quarter of this year jumped by 134 percent
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of contracts awarded in the second quarter of the year more than doubled to SR25.8 billion ($6.9 billion) in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom continued to bounce back from the global pandemic.

This figure marks the third consecutive quarter of growth after the slowdown caused by the health crisis was at its most severe in the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest quarterly report by the US-Saudi Business Council.

The value of contracts awarded in the second quarter of this year jumped by 134 percent on 12 months ago and by 34 percent quarter-on-quarter.

However, the council points to rising costs and material shortages in the “fragile” construction sector that may harm domestic growth over the coming months.

The energy industry was the top-performing area, scooping 13 contracts in the period growing by SR2.4 billion or 46 percent quarter-on-quarter. and by SR7.2 billion, just over three times year-on-year.

The petrochemicals and the water sector came in second and third, respectively. 

By region, the Kingdom’s Eastern Province captured the largest share of contracts over the period, with SR11.7 billion, or 45 percent of the total value of all contracts awarded. It was boosted by new work for the petrochemicals, oil and gas and the water industry.

The Riyadh region enjoyed the second-highest value of awarded contracts with SR6.7 billion, or 26 percent of the total. Several projects around Riyadh involved the development of the Sudair solar PV plant by ACWA Power and expansion developments by the Saudi Electricity Co.

This was followed by the Makkah region with SR3.8 billion, or 15 percent of contracts awarded. A key project in this area is the development of a residential housing complex in Obhur by the Ministry of Housing. 

The survey reported that the Kingdom posted robust growth as the pandemic eases.

It said: “The rise in oil prices, which crossed the $80 per barrel mark in September and the gradual increase in production bodes well for future investments into the domestic economy.”

The body said that the non-oil sector grew by 8.4 percent during the period in real terms.

And added that housing starts remained “relatively robust in 2020 despite the pandemic but still lagged compared to 2019.”

The survey warned that the global supply chain continues to suffer from manpower shortages, significant transport costs, storage limitations, and the availability of raw goods. 

In the year to date ready-mixed concrete prices lifted by 2 percent, iron by 3 percent, cabling by 24 percent, and timber by 8 percent, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

Albara’a Alwazir, director of the economic research at the US-Saudi Business Council, said: “The construction sector continues to witness a rebound in contract awards thus far in 2021 despite ongoing challenges due to the pandemic.”

The report said the country’s total revenues in the first half of the year hit SR453 billion ($121 billion) and “is on pace to surpass” the budgeted SR849 billion ($226 billion) earmarked for 2021. 

It added: “The rise in oil revenues has prompted the Kingdom into a pro-cyclical spending pattern, with capital expenditures being a main beneficiary.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices: Reuters

White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices: Reuters
Reuters

White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices: Reuters

White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices: Reuters
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House stands by its calls for oil-producing countries to "do more" to support the global economic recovery, an official said on Monday as crude prices hit multi-year peaks.

The administration official said they are closely monitoring the cost of oil and gasoline and are "using every tool at our disposal to address anti-competitive practices in U.S. and global energy markets to ensure reliable and stable energy markets." They have raised the concern at a senior level with several members of the OPEC+ alliance, according to the official.

